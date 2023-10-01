« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
October 1, 2023, 09:09:45 pm
In reply to this post by Paul F in the Fallout Shelter Mk2 thread.

Paul..

Rewinding a bit to suicide. And absolutely not suggesting that the fairer sex doesnt bear the same problems as men . But could it be that rates amongst women are far lower as they are more likely to talk about their problems?  Or am I stereotyping and suggesting talking is all that needs to be done.

No, I don't think you're stereotyping with that. Generally speaking, females have traditionally tended to be more open about their issues to friends and health professionals. In short, females tend to have better support networks than males.

I remember when I was training in mental health it was stated that males are far more likely to commit suicide after the death of a life partner than females are. I don't have the stats on that to hand though. Again, much comes down to support networks and the willingness or otherwise to seek help and support.

In my experience, younger males are getting a lot better at acknowledging their issues and seeking support, so hopefully things improve as times goes by. Many older males often still feel a real stigma around acknowledging their vulnerabilities though. My own Dad could never share his vulnerability when he was with us. I went the opposite way and became very open regarding my own stuff. I had no qualms about seeking help when I was struggling.

Yes, men and women often have very similar issues to deal with, but have often been brought up and influenced by prevailing culture in society to deal with them differently. In fact, males were told for far too long to 'man up' and 'get a grip' rather than acknowledge an issue and learn to deal with it.

Prevailing cultural pressures tended to encourage emotional growth and maturity in females, but not in males. So it's no surprise that, in general, females are more skilled at dealing with emotional trauma and generally have better support around them in times of crisis.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 1, 2023, 10:12:11 pm
Im really struggling at the moment.    Every night, I lie in bed thinking, it would be so much easier to just go to sleep and not wake up.   I would never do anything about it,   As wouldnt leave my daughters without a dad.       Every morning is a battle
To get out of the door and get to work.   At random times I just feel like bursting into tears.

Im not sure if this is depression (Ive always been a sad person) or it is PAWS.   Some of you may remember I was over 8 years sober, until my dad died March 2020.     Fell off the wagon spectacularly and managed to sober up 3 months ago.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2023, 12:05:04 am
Attempts or threatened suicides are higher for women but actual deaths are higher for men. That tells us a lot about psychology, taking pills or standing next to the rail track can be a cry for help and asking someone to notice the pain the individual is in. Making sure your suicide happens goes beyond that, it's not a cry for a help it's finding yourself in a position where you see no way out.
The tragic thing is that, invariably, there is a way out, not always but usually. I always remember a programme where someone who jumped off the Golden Gate bridge (pretty much unsurvivable) ended up surviving. He said that the second he jumped he realised he wanted to live, he was lucky. For those who feel there is no way out of your situation, seek some help. If you are in Merseyside (or in London) I posted links a few pages back. That said, there is someone to help in most places, even online (including us)
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2023, 12:40:47 am
I watched that programme about people jumping off the Golden Gate and remember the guy saying he changed his mind as soon as he jumped.

I agree that there usually is a way out. The tragedy being that when consumed and overwhelmed, you simply cannot see it or comprehend the possibility of it existing. I've been in that position a number of times and it's horribly frightening. A desolate, lonely place to find yourself, with no apparent means of escape.

Perception is a strange thing, isn't it? My current mindset is stable and pretty healthy. As I am now, I can't even begin to get my head around how I got so horrifically bad in the past. But when I was like that, I couldn't comprehend how I could ever feel stable and mentally healthy. For me, it's like two extremes that cannot recognize each other. They're both me, but two very different places in the same mind. I'm not bipolar. I think it just highlights the vast range of emotions we are all capable of experiencing.

Anyway, you are absolutely right. There definitely are ways out, through, or over problems even when we can't see them. As you said; seek help. It can be a lifesaver.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2023, 07:01:02 pm
Spen 8 years and now another 3 months is incredible, you have it in you to keep going. It could definitely be either depression or PAWS, I'm sure you are aware from during your 8 year stint the psychological withdrawal can last months and even longer. This could be just your brain healing itself which can only be a good thing. Really hard to say though, maybe the depression has been there behind everything else. Get yourself talking to a specialist about it and make things easier for yourself, life shouldn't be a daily struggle.

You probably know all about PAWS but for anyone else who might find it interesting I found some good info below. I found the following passage very enlightening:

"You may go a few weeks with no PAWS, but wake up one morning after having disturbed, unrestful sleep, extreme fatigue, irritability and anger outbursts, as well as various mood swings. If youre not prepared for it, you may find yourself at risk for relapse."

https://www.addictioncenter.com/treatment/post-acute-withdrawal-syndrome-paws/
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2023, 07:31:06 pm
Hey everyone, don't know what to say but just writing this as a bit of therapy.

Struggling recently with the anniversary of the loss of a close friend (he was the second one in two years). Still relatively young at 32, it's something I've managed okay in recent months as therapy has helped. Talking to families and friends help.

But to make things worse and to make me feel as if the whole world has come tumbling down, I was mugged along a towpath today by two guys with a machete on my lunchbreak. Closest I've felt to being on the verge of my life ending, and I'm still processing that trauma.

Everything just feels awful, out of my control and fearful about everything now. I am, or was, a generally optimistic person, but it feels like the worst luck in the world. Properly taken the wind out of my sails about everything, my interests, my job (a job I love), my ability to switch off. Lost my appetite and struggling to move off the sofa since my work let me leave early. Today has just felt the absolute worst.

I'm fearful of the places I live in now, on top of my life and other people. Don't know what I'm writing really but just need to vent this somewhere.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2023, 07:36:21 pm
Wow. Thats horrendous. Not sure if you want to go down a legal route or seek advice from Victim Support but this type of incident can linger.

I had my wallet snatched on a train in France whilst hemmed in by two blokes and it only hit me later that if I)d known and resisted it could have ended up worse. But at least it wasnt in my own City.

Im sure youll get plenty of support from friends and family and from cpsome if the mire empathetic posters in here.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2023, 07:53:55 pm
MattD that's fucking horrific. There's some absolute scum about, no respect for their fellow man, doing it with a weapon too, they'll get what's coming to them someday soon, imagine the pathetic lives they must already live, they are the dregs.

Go easy on yourself, it will take a few days to get over the initial shock. You've lived to tell the tale which is the main thing and you will recover from this. Take care mate and vent all you need to, a lot of people have had similar experiences (although not with a fucking machete). I was mugged on holiday once and have never felt so powerless, really knocked the confidence out of me. It's just a story now though.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2023, 07:57:22 pm
Scary shit Matt, I hope youre ok. Theres far more good people out there than bad but sadly the bad make it worse for the rest of us and something like that is horrible to deal with. My son got mugged for his phone last year, hes barely wanted to go out since.

Have you got friends and family you can talk to if you need to?
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2023, 08:52:00 pm
Hi mate
I can relate to the night time issues.  I think about suicide the most at night and at my most depressed when  I wake up.

This sounds daft to say outloud, but I listen to political podcasts. That helps me get angry or sad about the state of the country instead of my own life.  Ive found it helpful

Good luck and congratulations on the sobriety you're obviously very couragous
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2023, 10:10:20 pm
So sorry to hear you have gone through that mate - can only imagine how terrifying that must have been and no wonder it has shaken you up so.

I can relate so much to feeling like you have no control and fear has taken over somewhat. When you are generally a positive or optimistic person (as am I - in spite of some of my posts in here) to have that taken from you so violently completely breaks your worldview and outlook such that it can make you question your very being. Coupled with an experience where the worst could have happened then I think your response feels perfectly natural and will take some time to rebuild.

Speaking about it here (or in any space where you feel safe) is a great start - putting my problems/thoughts/feelings/fears into words and into the world can often help me make them tangible at which point I use that to help me break it down into manageable chunks which I can then deal with more easily. It may not work for you but I wanted to offer my experiences in case it helps.

Keep your head up mate - you'll get through this!
Re: Struggling with depression
October 2, 2023, 10:18:58 pm
Very similar to me - and sometimes I'll just stay up until silly o'clock and go back to doing work (for example) to keep my mind from it.

If I do go for just trying to get my head down I tend to go with putting the TV on (with a timer to avoid the blue light problem) and sticking on shows that I've seen a million times over to help my mind shut down - they are enjoyable (which helps put me in a more positive mind set), I know them inside and out so don't need too much brain power to follow it, and I just let myself drift to it.

Spen - your strength with fighting sobriety is genuinely inspiring mate and I fully believe you have that strength to keep on going as you have been.

Can honestly say that this thread may be the representation of the best of RAWK (alongside Phil Scranton's on Hillsborough and Paris - so maybe makes this 1c to their 1a and 1b) as the strength, support, openness, and respect shown to each other is truly heart warming and with all the negativity in the world reminds me that looking for the best in people and believing in them isn't futile
Re: Struggling with depression
October 3, 2023, 12:40:50 am
Podcasts are a saviour, they can both distract and help feel like there are others out there. Even falling asleep with the radio on is recommended.

Nature loves a vacuum and thoughts invade an empty head

Re: Struggling with depression
October 3, 2023, 12:42:05 am
That's PTSD doubled/tripled, I recommend speaking to someone/getting help
You take care
Re: Struggling with depression
October 3, 2023, 07:14:50 pm
Thanks everyone for the support, and I don't mean to hijack this thread in anyway. I just want to say that I'm with many of you in the feelings shared here. A completely broken worldview, the powerlessness, the pointlessness, looking on to the world with the most cynical viewpoint ever, a continuing sense of loss of wonder and innocence in life. When the shock subsides, it amplifies every cynical thing I feel and life feels a drag.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 10, 2023, 04:57:17 pm
Good little video from Norwich for World Mental Health Day.

https://twitter.com/NorwichCityFC/status/1711630140227064183
Re: Struggling with depression
October 12, 2023, 10:14:59 am
That was amazing. Obviously knew why the video was about so was expecting something to happen to the guy on the left but really was a hard hitting little twist at the end.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 13, 2023, 12:21:17 am
We become good actors.    People always say how cheerful I am,   Little do they realise I feel like crying a lot of the time   
Re: Struggling with depression
October 13, 2023, 07:03:30 pm
That Norwich video is extremely touching.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 14, 2023, 12:20:00 am
The Norwich video certainly hit the spot.
Re: Struggling with depression
October 14, 2023, 12:35:19 am
We are innately private about the things that dominate our mind, humour is a great way of putting other people off the scent and allowing us to maintain our privacy, dignity and pride. It may apply to women but it definitely applies to many men. It's partly out of a fear of seeming weak or needy but it can also be a form of kindness, sensitivity which suggests we do not wish to inflict pain on others so we use humour to lighten the mood for others in the hope they don't get infected with what we already know is not good. Don't come into this world, it's not good, I'm using humour to try and improve your mood and keep you out.
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 08:07:32 am
I came in here for a read as Ive become very self aware of how cynical I am.

Ive had high levels of anxiety dating back to two very tough years in 2016/17, and it got to the point earlier this year where I couldnt function properly and had to take time off. Im now wondering if my cynicism is a knock on effect. I absolutely despise the toxic wellness culture that exists at the moment and couldnt think of anything worse than practicing gratitude and embracing positivity. Thats all you get when you look into becoming less cynical. The cynic in me says thats just for sociopaths who want attention on the internet. I feel like Im in a bit of a vicious cycle with it now. Does anyone have any genuine tips for becoming less cynical, accepting the things you dont like/agree with, and just generally being more positive?
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 08:33:00 am
I'm similar to you in many ways. I loathe the mindfulness crap being peddled by anyone and everyone. I also hate the relentless phoney bullshit I see in professional environment. Everything is cool, failures are great, everyone is positive and eternally developing. I mean, maybe you are - but I would say you're all full of fucking shit and playing that pretend game is making collective us incapable of coping with real struggle, in work or otherwise. Since when is ugliness, pain, mistakes, struggle something we can erase from our lives?

For me, I'm embracing my cynic but also trying to turn it from an angry short fused teenager into a sage humorous old fart. I'm also taking active steps to disengage from things that had the most toxic effect on me - such as social media. Do your thing, don't seek out confrontation - but call out bullshit when needed, even just within yourself. Don't stop recognising it just to be more 'positive', whatever that means. Gain positivity in how you channel your inner cynic, not by silencing it.
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 09:10:53 am
Thanks mate. A lot of it stems from the workplace for me as I work in a HR team, but I deal with systems/processes versus engagement and wellbeing. I see a positive employee experience being a job where you have the tools to do what you need to do, you can be confident youll get paid properly each month and you have somewhere to go if you have employment related questions. But my team gets nowhere near as much investment and praise as the team responsible for the softer stuff. Its a thin line because I understand why (and agree with) increasing awareness of certain things, but again my inner cynic wonders what the ulterior motive is.

Im at a career level now that Im happy with at my age, I want to stay here for a bit and learn some new things then maybe look at a next move in a year or two. But Im being continually fed buzzwords like development, growth and self-actualisation, my inner cynic has a field day here because the team set up to work on the employee experience all seem to ironically be in it for growing their own personal brand. If you do a workshop on how to manage your workload better, the photo shouldnt be a selfie of the person delivering the session, put it that way.

Binning off social media definitely helps. I only have Facebook atm and thats just to help plan an upcoming event, after which it will go back in the bin. Twitter/X was always the worst, it distorts your view of the world completely and feeds the cynicism monster but you barely even notice.
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 11:53:54 am
I think a certain level of cynicism is pretty normal and healthy. However, it can become problematic when it clouds things and impacts negatively on your daily life.

I used to be extremely cynical and extremely negative. My life experience taught me to be that way. It was something of a defence mechanism for me. It helped me in some ways, but was a millstone around my neck in others. I had to create a more balanced outlook in order to move on and have a better life. That took a lot of time to do.

I can definitely relate to a dislike of what I call the 'Cult of Positivity'. Something both you and Zlen touched on. I hate the buzzwords and phrases we often hear. There is usually a nugget of truth and wisdom lurking in there, but it often gets flowered up, repackaged and sold to people who are often hurting and confused. It can all feel so far removed from your reality. A bit pompous too.

Take Zlen's dislike of Mindfulness. I was onto Mindfulness many years ago, but a whole industry has been created around it now. For me, it distorts a very simple and basic thing. In essence, all Mindfulness is about is helping you to focus on your present moment. Thing is, most of us are so wrapped up in regrets over the past. Trauma in the past. Bad experience in the past, and also worry, anxiety and fear over our future that we actually find it difficult to live in and get the best out of our present. All Mindfulness is about is helping us declutter and focus more on the present moment. It's a very simple, basic concept. It helps too, but the whole industry some have built around it can be off-putting.

A lot of people are taking basic counselling/therapy principles and creating a whole industry for themselves by flowering them up and selling them on. Everyone needs to make a living I suppose. The self-help industry is absolutely booming. I've used it myself in the past too. I'll check anything out to see if I can find something useful in there. I don't get bogged down in it though, drowning in buzzwords and happy clappy nonsense.

"Development, growth and self-actualization." All taken from counselling. Simple things used as buzzwords in workplaces. All self-actualization is, is fulfilling your potential. Being the best you can be. Nothing complex in there, but some people will sell an entire workshop on the subject and make it sound extremely complicated.

I'm not sure we can fully move away from cynicism. We live in an often brutal world full of self-interest. I think it pays to stay mindful of that, but without letting it overwhelm us and rule how we live our own lives.

We can't really change the world, but we can change how we view and act within our own little piece of it. We can't change other people either. We just have to let them get on with being them while we be us.

Being overly cynical gets in the way of living our own lives. The focus is too external, and those externals end up getting in our way. I think bringing the focus back to our own lives and actions is more healthy. At least then we are working with something we can actually influence.

As far as other people go, let them get on with being them. If we import other people's shite into our own lives, all it does is stink the place out. The world is full of it, so be selective on who and what you invite into your little piece of it.

Whatever you value doing and being in life, do it and be it. You can then be rightly positive about yourself and your direction. Genuinely, organically positive. No happy clappy bullshit. Just you being who you want to be in the best way you can.

Your inner cynic will no doubt still have plenty to say, so just make room for him. In a way, he's looking out for you. Thing is though, you have the choice over what to take note of and what not to. You get to decide who and what is best for you, not him.


