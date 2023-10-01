I came in here for a read as Ive become very self aware of how cynical I am.



Ive had high levels of anxiety dating back to two very tough years in 2016/17, and it got to the point earlier this year where I couldnt function properly and had to take time off. Im now wondering if my cynicism is a knock on effect. I absolutely despise the toxic wellness culture that exists at the moment and couldnt think of anything worse than practicing gratitude and embracing positivity. Thats all you get when you look into becoming less cynical. The cynic in me says thats just for sociopaths who want attention on the internet. I feel like Im in a bit of a vicious cycle with it now. Does anyone have any genuine tips for becoming less cynical, accepting the things you dont like/agree with, and just generally being more positive?



I think a certain level of cynicism is pretty normal and healthy. However, it can become problematic when it clouds things and impacts negatively on your daily life.I used to be extremely cynical and extremely negative. My life experience taught me to be that way. It was something of a defence mechanism for me. It helped me in some ways, but was a millstone around my neck in others. I had to create a more balanced outlook in order to move on and have a better life. That took a lot of time to do.I can definitely relate to a dislike of what I call the 'Cult of Positivity'. Something both you and Zlen touched on. I hate the buzzwords and phrases we often hear. There is usually a nugget of truth and wisdom lurking in there, but it often gets flowered up, repackaged and sold to people who are often hurting and confused. It can all feel so far removed from your reality. A bit pompous too.Take Zlen's dislike of Mindfulness. I was onto Mindfulness many years ago, but a whole industry has been created around it now. For me, it distorts a very simple and basic thing. In essence, all Mindfulness is about is helping you to focus on your present moment. Thing is, most of us are so wrapped up in regrets over the past. Trauma in the past. Bad experience in the past, and also worry, anxiety and fear over our future that we actually find it difficult to live in and get the best out of our present. All Mindfulness is about is helping us declutter and focus more on the present moment. It's a very simple, basic concept. It helps too, but the whole industry some have built around it can be off-putting.A lot of people are taking basic counselling/therapy principles and creating a whole industry for themselves by flowering them up and selling them on. Everyone needs to make a living I suppose. The self-help industry is absolutely booming. I've used it myself in the past too. I'll check anything out to see if I can find something useful in there. I don't get bogged down in it though, drowning in buzzwords and happy clappy nonsense."Development, growth and self-actualization." All taken from counselling. Simple things used as buzzwords in workplaces. All self-actualization is, is fulfilling your potential. Being the best you can be. Nothing complex in there, but some people will sell an entire workshop on the subject and make it sound extremely complicated.I'm not sure we can fully move away from cynicism. We live in an often brutal world full of self-interest. I think it pays to stay mindful of that, but without letting it overwhelm us and rule how we live our own lives.We can't really change the world, but we can change how we view and act within our own little piece of it. We can't change other people either. We just have to let them get on with being them while we be us.Being overly cynical gets in the way of living our own lives. The focus is too external, and those externals end up getting in our way. I think bringing the focus back to our own lives and actions is more healthy. At least then we are working with something we can actually influence.As far as other people go, let them get on with being them. If we import other people's shite into our own lives, all it does is stink the place out. The world is full of it, so be selective on who and what you invite into your little piece of it.Whatever you value doing and being in life, do it and be it. You can then be rightly positive about yourself and your direction. Genuinely, organically positive. No happy clappy bullshit. Just you being who you want to be in the best way you can.Your inner cynic will no doubt still have plenty to say, so just make room for him. In a way, he's looking out for you. Thing is though, you have the choice over what to take note of and what not to. You get to decide who and what is best for you, not him.