In reply to this post by Paul F in the Fallout Shelter Mk2 thread.



Paul..



Rewinding a bit to suicide. And absolutely not suggesting that the fairer sex doesnt bear the same problems as men . But could it be that rates amongst women are far lower as they are more likely to talk about their problems? Or am I stereotyping and suggesting talking is all that needs to be done.



No, I don't think you're stereotyping with that. Generally speaking, females have traditionally tended to be more open about their issues to friends and health professionals. In short, females tend to have better support networks than males.



I remember when I was training in mental health it was stated that males are far more likely to commit suicide after the death of a life partner than females are. I don't have the stats on that to hand though. Again, much comes down to support networks and the willingness or otherwise to seek help and support.



In my experience, younger males are getting a lot better at acknowledging their issues and seeking support, so hopefully things improve as times goes by. Many older males often still feel a real stigma around acknowledging their vulnerabilities though. My own Dad could never share his vulnerability when he was with us. I went the opposite way and became very open regarding my own stuff. I had no qualms about seeking help when I was struggling.



Yes, men and women often have very similar issues to deal with, but have often been brought up and influenced by prevailing culture in society to deal with them differently. In fact, males were told for far too long to 'man up' and 'get a grip' rather than acknowledge an issue and learn to deal with it.



Prevailing cultural pressures tended to encourage emotional growth and maturity in females, but not in males. So it's no surprise that, in general, females are more skilled at dealing with emotional trauma and generally have better support around them in times of crisis.