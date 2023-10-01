« previous next »
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8200 on: October 1, 2023, 09:09:45 pm »
In reply to this post by Paul F in the Fallout Shelter Mk2 thread.

Paul..

Rewinding a bit to suicide. And absolutely not suggesting that the fairer sex doesnt bear the same problems as men . But could it be that rates amongst women are far lower as they are more likely to talk about their problems?  Or am I stereotyping and suggesting talking is all that needs to be done.

No, I don't think you're stereotyping with that. Generally speaking, females have traditionally tended to be more open about their issues to friends and health professionals. In short, females tend to have better support networks than males.

I remember when I was training in mental health it was stated that males are far more likely to commit suicide after the death of a life partner than females are. I don't have the stats on that to hand though. Again, much comes down to support networks and the willingness or otherwise to seek help and support.

In my experience, younger males are getting a lot better at acknowledging their issues and seeking support, so hopefully things improve as times goes by. Many older males often still feel a real stigma around acknowledging their vulnerabilities though. My own Dad could never share his vulnerability when he was with us. I went the opposite way and became very open regarding my own stuff. I had no qualms about seeking help when I was struggling.

Yes, men and women often have very similar issues to deal with, but have often been brought up and influenced by prevailing culture in society to deal with them differently. In fact, males were told for far too long to 'man up' and 'get a grip' rather than acknowledge an issue and learn to deal with it.

Prevailing cultural pressures tended to encourage emotional growth and maturity in females, but not in males. So it's no surprise that, in general, females are more skilled at dealing with emotional trauma and generally have better support around them in times of crisis.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8201 on: October 1, 2023, 10:12:11 pm »
Im really struggling at the moment.    Every night, I lie in bed thinking, it would be so much easier to just go to sleep and not wake up.   I would never do anything about it,   As wouldnt leave my daughters without a dad.       Every morning is a battle
To get out of the door and get to work.   At random times I just feel like bursting into tears.

Im not sure if this is depression (Ive always been a sad person) or it is PAWS.   Some of you may remember I was over 8 years sober, until my dad died March 2020.     Fell off the wagon spectacularly and managed to sober up 3 months ago.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8202 on: Yesterday at 12:05:04 am »
Attempts or threatened suicides are higher for women but actual deaths are higher for men. That tells us a lot about psychology, taking pills or standing next to the rail track can be a cry for help and asking someone to notice the pain the individual is in. Making sure your suicide happens goes beyond that, it's not a cry for a help it's finding yourself in a position where you see no way out.
The tragic thing is that, invariably, there is a way out, not always but usually. I always remember a programme where someone who jumped off the Golden Gate bridge (pretty much unsurvivable) ended up surviving. He said that the second he jumped he realised he wanted to live, he was lucky. For those who feel there is no way out of your situation, seek some help. If you are in Merseyside (or in London) I posted links a few pages back. That said, there is someone to help in most places, even online (including us)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8203 on: Yesterday at 12:40:47 am »
I watched that programme about people jumping off the Golden Gate and remember the guy saying he changed his mind as soon as he jumped.

I agree that there usually is a way out. The tragedy being that when consumed and overwhelmed, you simply cannot see it or comprehend the possibility of it existing. I've been in that position a number of times and it's horribly frightening. A desolate, lonely place to find yourself, with no apparent means of escape.

Perception is a strange thing, isn't it? My current mindset is stable and pretty healthy. As I am now, I can't even begin to get my head around how I got so horrifically bad in the past. But when I was like that, I couldn't comprehend how I could ever feel stable and mentally healthy. For me, it's like two extremes that cannot recognize each other. They're both me, but two very different places in the same mind. I'm not bipolar. I think it just highlights the vast range of emotions we are all capable of experiencing.

Anyway, you are absolutely right. There definitely are ways out, through, or over problems even when we can't see them. As you said; seek help. It can be a lifesaver.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8204 on: Yesterday at 07:01:02 pm »
Spen 8 years and now another 3 months is incredible, you have it in you to keep going. It could definitely be either depression or PAWS, I'm sure you are aware from during your 8 year stint the psychological withdrawal can last months and even longer. This could be just your brain healing itself which can only be a good thing. Really hard to say though, maybe the depression has been there behind everything else. Get yourself talking to a specialist about it and make things easier for yourself, life shouldn't be a daily struggle.

You probably know all about PAWS but for anyone else who might find it interesting I found some good info below. I found the following passage very enlightening:

"You may go a few weeks with no PAWS, but wake up one morning after having disturbed, unrestful sleep, extreme fatigue, irritability and anger outbursts, as well as various mood swings. If youre not prepared for it, you may find yourself at risk for relapse."

https://www.addictioncenter.com/treatment/post-acute-withdrawal-syndrome-paws/
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8205 on: Yesterday at 07:31:06 pm »
Hey everyone, don't know what to say but just writing this as a bit of therapy.

Struggling recently with the anniversary of the loss of a close friend (he was the second one in two years). Still relatively young at 32, it's something I've managed okay in recent months as therapy has helped. Talking to families and friends help.

But to make things worse and to make me feel as if the whole world has come tumbling down, I was mugged along a towpath today by two guys with a machete on my lunchbreak. Closest I've felt to being on the verge of my life ending, and I'm still processing that trauma.

Everything just feels awful, out of my control and fearful about everything now. I am, or was, a generally optimistic person, but it feels like the worst luck in the world. Properly taken the wind out of my sails about everything, my interests, my job (a job I love), my ability to switch off. Lost my appetite and struggling to move off the sofa since my work let me leave early. Today has just felt the absolute worst.

I'm fearful of the places I live in now, on top of my life and other people. Don't know what I'm writing really but just need to vent this somewhere.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8206 on: Yesterday at 07:36:21 pm »
Wow. Thats horrendous. Not sure if you want to go down a legal route or seek advice from Victim Support but this type of incident can linger.

I had my wallet snatched on a train in France whilst hemmed in by two blokes and it only hit me later that if I)d known and resisted it could have ended up worse. But at least it wasnt in my own City.

Im sure youll get plenty of support from friends and family and from cpsome if the mire empathetic posters in here.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8207 on: Yesterday at 07:53:55 pm »
MattD that's fucking horrific. There's some absolute scum about, no respect for their fellow man, doing it with a weapon too, they'll get what's coming to them someday soon, imagine the pathetic lives they must already live, they are the dregs.

Go easy on yourself, it will take a few days to get over the initial shock. You've lived to tell the tale which is the main thing and you will recover from this. Take care mate and vent all you need to, a lot of people have had similar experiences (although not with a fucking machete). I was mugged on holiday once and have never felt so powerless, really knocked the confidence out of me. It's just a story now though.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8208 on: Yesterday at 07:57:22 pm »
Scary shit Matt, I hope youre ok. Theres far more good people out there than bad but sadly the bad make it worse for the rest of us and something like that is horrible to deal with. My son got mugged for his phone last year, hes barely wanted to go out since.

Have you got friends and family you can talk to if you need to?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8209 on: Yesterday at 08:52:00 pm »
Hi mate
I can relate to the night time issues.  I think about suicide the most at night and at my most depressed when  I wake up.

This sounds daft to say outloud, but I listen to political podcasts. That helps me get angry or sad about the state of the country instead of my own life.  Ive found it helpful

Good luck and congratulations on the sobriety you're obviously very couragous
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8210 on: Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm »
So sorry to hear you have gone through that mate - can only imagine how terrifying that must have been and no wonder it has shaken you up so.

I can relate so much to feeling like you have no control and fear has taken over somewhat. When you are generally a positive or optimistic person (as am I - in spite of some of my posts in here) to have that taken from you so violently completely breaks your worldview and outlook such that it can make you question your very being. Coupled with an experience where the worst could have happened then I think your response feels perfectly natural and will take some time to rebuild.

Speaking about it here (or in any space where you feel safe) is a great start - putting my problems/thoughts/feelings/fears into words and into the world can often help me make them tangible at which point I use that to help me break it down into manageable chunks which I can then deal with more easily. It may not work for you but I wanted to offer my experiences in case it helps.

Keep your head up mate - you'll get through this!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8211 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm »
Very similar to me - and sometimes I'll just stay up until silly o'clock and go back to doing work (for example) to keep my mind from it.

If I do go for just trying to get my head down I tend to go with putting the TV on (with a timer to avoid the blue light problem) and sticking on shows that I've seen a million times over to help my mind shut down - they are enjoyable (which helps put me in a more positive mind set), I know them inside and out so don't need too much brain power to follow it, and I just let myself drift to it.

Spen - your strength with fighting sobriety is genuinely inspiring mate and I fully believe you have that strength to keep on going as you have been.

Can honestly say that this thread may be the representation of the best of RAWK (alongside Phil Scranton's on Hillsborough and Paris - so maybe makes this 1c to their 1a and 1b) as the strength, support, openness, and respect shown to each other is truly heart warming and with all the negativity in the world reminds me that looking for the best in people and believing in them isn't futile
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8212 on: Today at 12:40:50 am »
Podcasts are a saviour, they can both distract and help feel like there are others out there. Even falling asleep with the radio on is recommended.

Nature loves a vacuum and thoughts invade an empty head

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8213 on: Today at 12:42:05 am »
That's PTSD doubled/tripled, I recommend speaking to someone/getting help
You take care
