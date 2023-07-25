I went to see my GP on Friday, in absolute pieces. I started crying my eyes out as soon as I sat down in her room. Guess what? She didnt seem to think I was in a bad enough state to get a referal to a psychiatrist. She said they would pretty much reject it. She wouldnt even let me TRY, for a short period of time, something to help me sleep at night. She gave me an assignment, to fill out a form, then maybeee shed refer me to psychiatry.



The fuck is going on ..what if I had decided to end it?



The society is all Go talk to someone if youre not feeling well but when you actually do, they dont believe you.



This is the problem. Everyone is encouraged to seek help these days, and rightly so, but the elephant in the room is the fact that this government don't actually value good mental well-being. Services are actually starved of the funding they need to offer the help so many need. Services are stretched to breaking point.My partner counsels at a support service in town, and despite being a long standing and well respected service they endlessly struggle for the funds to keep them operational. I also counselled at another highly respected service in Liverpool, which also constantly worried about funding.As we all know, the NHS is chronically under funded too. There are often long waiting lists for mental health support either via the NHS or local charitable support services.When I worked in town I could offer unlimited numbers of sessions to new clients. Our reach covered the wider Liverpool area, such as Wirral, Sefton, knowsley. Eventually we had to narrow our catchment area down to Liverpool city only. In many services clients are limited to just six sessions now. To be honest, for some clients that's only enough to break the ice and open up.So yes, everyone is encouraged to be open and seek help. But they don't tell you that waiting lists are very long and the system is creaking under immense strain.The last time I was seen by a psychiatrist I was referred to the crisis team by my GP. I was very much suicidal though. I think unless you are in imminent danger of seriously harming yourself or others, you won't automatically get referred to a psychiatrist. I'm not 100% sure there, but suspect that's the case.In my own experience, all of my encounters with psychiatrists have been deeply invalidating and fruitless. I'd much rather work with counsellors / therapists. Others may feel differently, of course.I doubt it was a case of your GP not believing you. Probably more a case of prioritising. I appreciate that that doesn't particularly help you personally, unfortunately. Did the GP point you towards any mental health services locally that they could refer you to? If not, ask if there are any. If there are, get on their list. You will no doubt have to wait, but at least it's a start. Your GP will be aware of what's available locally.I'm sorry to hear you're suffering just now. It's horrible to feel that way and also feel unable to access support straight away. Sadly, the entire system is overwhelmed these days, and it's got even worse since the pandemic, which really did mess with a lot of peoples' heads.I do hope you get the support you need and are feeling better about things soon.Take care of yourself.Edit:Ah, I just looked at your profile after I posted. I see you are from Sweden. I've no idea how things work over there. Some of my post will still apply, but other bits won't. I'd still go back to your GP and ask what support there is locally to you. All the very best to you. Take care.