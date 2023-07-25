« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 560405 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,735
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8120 on: July 25, 2023, 09:54:07 pm »
Quote from: gravey101 on July 23, 2023, 02:36:27 am


Get on Alopurinol and get your life back. Life changer for me. The problem with gout is not just the visible flairs, it's the damage that the uric acid crystals are doing to your joints and organs under the covers.

I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,735
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8121 on: July 25, 2023, 09:57:26 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 25, 2023, 10:10:00 am
I had come along way, I am more comfortable in myself.  I felt good about the future....then my mood swings came back, those little messages your brain tells you "kill yourself", the lack of concentration, struggle to focus on work and then little things send you in a tail spin.

I thought I was passed this all, thought I had broken that back and would never feel like that again or be able to see the signs and get help before it happened.

I have Doctors appointment booked in, suppose I will be back to anti-depressants, but its been such a dramatic change 3/4 weeks from ooh hang on this is an incredible high to having the incredible lows to highs multiple times a day.

I am ok, I know I cannot just sit here and think everyone else must feel like this or my problems are not really problems.  They are real to me, they cause me issues, they are not trivial to me and I need to address them (if I can).

You have still come a long way, mate. Relapses are regrettable, but they're also common.

Sounds like you might be somewhat bipolar or have a personality disorder to go through such rapid mood swings. Depression might likely just be a symptom of something else that needs to be addressed. But you are absolutely right - your problems are valid for you, and don't let anybody say different.

It really is important to try and be as positive as possible as early in the day as you can. I've neglected that lately for various reasons, but I'm hoping to get back into meditation and do more self-workshopping this week.

Good luck!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,328
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8122 on: July 26, 2023, 03:31:37 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 25, 2023, 09:54:07 pm
I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!

Ello,
I've been through this, just wondering if your doc has ever prescribed naproxen? It has been a life saver for me, it's to reduce the inflammation rather than just act as a painkiller, nothing else works quite like it. I don't think it would interfere with the uric acid level the blood test will show - to me, it's worth asking, as can make the difference practically overnight.

Understand not wanting to start any meds if you have a cruise coming up! Allupurinol is a
bit of a wonder drug that would (eventually, took me weeks and weeks) reduce the production of uric acid but yeah you're bang on, you'd get a flare up while you adjust if you went on that.

Have been through this. It's very shit. But on the other side of the process if you do need these meds it's pretty effective treatment I've found.
« Last Edit: July 26, 2023, 03:38:51 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8123 on: July 26, 2023, 05:00:16 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 25, 2023, 09:57:26 pm
You have still come a long way, mate. Relapses are regrettable, but they're also common.

Sounds like you might be somewhat bipolar or have a personality disorder to go through such rapid mood swings. Depression might likely just be a symptom of something else that needs to be addressed. But you are absolutely right - your problems are valid for you, and don't let anybody say different.

It really is important to try and be as positive as possible as early in the day as you can. I've neglected that lately for various reasons, but I'm hoping to get back into meditation and do more self-workshopping this week.

Good luck!

I asked about bipolar but Doctors said normally see a more gradual mood swing over weeks months apparently.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,735
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8124 on: July 28, 2023, 09:06:50 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 26, 2023, 05:00:16 am
I asked about bipolar but Doctors said normally see a more gradual mood swing over weeks months apparently.

It might be a personality disorder then. I have EUPD and I can experience multiple rapid mood swings in a single day.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,735
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8125 on: July 28, 2023, 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 26, 2023, 03:31:37 am
Ello,
I've been through this, just wondering if your doc has ever prescribed naproxen? It has been a life saver for me, it's to reduce the inflammation rather than just act as a painkiller, nothing else works quite like it. I don't think it would interfere with the uric acid level the blood test will show - to me, it's worth asking, as can make the difference practically overnight.

Understand not wanting to start any meds if you have a cruise coming up! Allupurinol is a
bit of a wonder drug that would (eventually, took me weeks and weeks) reduce the production of uric acid but yeah you're bang on, you'd get a flare up while you adjust if you went on that.

Have been through this. It's very shit. But on the other side of the process if you do need these meds it's pretty effective treatment I've found.

I got Naproxen for the last two flare ups in June and July. Previously I just used ibuprofen, but that stuff didn't touch the sides this time around.

The sad truth is I just drink too much. I wouldn't say I'm alcoholic, but then I imagine most alcoholics would say the same lol. I can go a decent length of time without needing or wanting a drink, but if I'm bored or stressed I will think about a beer.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,324
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8126 on: July 29, 2023, 01:25:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 28, 2023, 09:10:10 pm
I got Naproxen for the last two flare ups in June and July. Previously I just used ibuprofen, but that stuff didn't touch the sides this time around.

The sad truth is I just drink too much. I wouldn't say I'm alcoholic, but then I imagine most alcoholics would say the same lol. I can go a decent length of time without needing or wanting a drink, but if I'm bored or stressed I will think about a beer.
Many years of drinking periodically, but too much, made me realise how alcohol gave me a short term boost but created a chemical response once it worn off. You might call that secondary impact a form of chemically induced depression (and there is evidence to support this) so now, when I drink (which is rare) I have learned how to limit it. Get the kick quick then stop, use something else (usually music) to get the from the positive effect of that limited alcohol. I just got sick of waking up and spending the next two days down.       
Neurotransmitters are the workhorse of brain cell communication. They are used throughout the brain, and don't represent any particular information, but are a bit like letters that can be combined into words to mean something. One such neurotransmitter is called GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid). Alcohol influences the receptors for GABA. Neuromodulators on the other hand are a bit more special. They are chemical signals generated only by a few small clusters of cells deep in the middle of the brain, but broadcast widely across the brain. One such neuromodulator is called dopamine.To understand alcohol, both the impact on GABA and on dopamine is important. GABA is the main inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain. Because lots of neurons talk to each other and excite each other, the brain is in a bit of a dangerous place. All the positive feedback can generate explosive activity resulting in epilepsy.To avoid this, there has to be inhibition in the system, and GABA is the key player in this. Alcohol stimulates GABA receptors, and thereby dampens activity in the brain. It is thought that this is why it produces an immediate reduction of anxiety, and overdoses can lead to coma.
To understand why we continue drinking despite these negative effects, we have to turn to two other aspects of alcohol. First, like other drugs, it mischievously seems to sort out the mess it creates: The first dose of alcohol appears as a helpful friend - miraculously resolving all tremors, anxiety and nausea it caused itself in the first place, subtly sending the signal that alcohol helps with emotional upset. This is of course a lie. By constantly driving the brain into an aversive state, alcohol alone can cause depression and anxiety. In addition, it turns out to be neurotoxic, killing brain cells and thereby undermining our ability to recover.



Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8127 on: July 29, 2023, 03:27:50 am »
> I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

> I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!

3  in one year is serious and unlikely to just go away.

yes its possible that Alopurinol will cause short term flares, but it didnt happen to me. Start when you get back from the cruise maybe but it sounds like you are already suffering
« Last Edit: July 29, 2023, 03:29:49 am by gravey101 »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,328
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8128 on: July 29, 2023, 09:20:00 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 28, 2023, 09:10:10 pm
I got Naproxen for the last two flare ups in June and July. Previously I just used ibuprofen, but that stuff didn't touch the sides this time around.

The sad truth is I just drink too much. I wouldn't say I'm alcoholic, but then I imagine most alcoholics would say the same lol. I can go a decent length of time without needing or wanting a drink, but if I'm bored or stressed I will think about a beer.

Ello mate. Yeah, same for me. Ibuprofen doesn't do it. Naproxen is the only thing I've ever found. Allopurinol is the key for me. I drink tons of water anyway as my default drink and I can handle a bevvy without a flare up. These days Naproxen is firmly in case of emergency.

I have been there and sometimes am there with the drinking thing. It is a strict mindset but I can ask myself 'is this necessary?' When you apply that, woah!

 I certainly have used alcohol to deal with family trauma in the past (God if this sounds dramatic go to three scouse funerals in a yearish.. I think it happens, grief =drink. The bevvy flows) and it's never seemed like the problem but neither is it the solution. It never did look one either thank god

I'm doing alright like, I half need this thread for myself half just want to see if the shit I've dealt with can help people.

I'd say 'we all drink too much' and be right but I don't want to do down those who don't drink. I can do that socially, it's difficult  ;D Alcohol is so normalized in England, even when I have catch-ups with people for work or tunes or whatever it's always 'over a beer'.... That's doable on allopurinol. Just, living a life, being available

Small complaints from me. I've had worse. It almost feels fake giving advice on this... It's been a couple years for me. I take allopurinol, it helps.

I've had days when I thought I would never run again. Yikes. Well, at the time I couldn't walk.

To me it resolves into a lesson of, when the going is good, milk it dry.

Good luck Red Bezza! You'll make your cruise. Get some joy in, safely, sustainably. If you end up on the allopurinol route, the good news is, it works.
« Last Edit: July 29, 2023, 09:29:11 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,328
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8129 on: July 30, 2023, 03:34:50 pm »
Taking a short break

Need to focus on work and the job
And will have an update about my father in the care home

He's still with us, it's still a massive loss to me. How could it not be?

Stay safe all. I need to focus on the right things.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,482
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8130 on: July 30, 2023, 05:07:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 30, 2023, 03:34:50 pm
Taking a short break

Need to focus on work and the job
And will have an update about my father in the care home

He's still with us, it's still a massive loss to me. How could it not be?

Stay safe all. I need to focus on the right things.

Take it easy mate. Well still be here talking shite whenever youre ready to come back!
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8131 on: July 30, 2023, 05:51:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 30, 2023, 03:34:50 pm
Taking a short break

Need to focus on work and the job
And will have an update about my father in the care home

He's still with us, it's still a massive loss to me. How could it not be?

Stay safe all. I need to focus on the right things.

Hope it does you some good mate, come back revitalised

Good luck with your Dad



Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8132 on: July 30, 2023, 06:52:01 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 30, 2023, 03:34:50 pm
Taking a short break

Need to focus on work and the job
And will have an update about my father in the care home

He's still with us, it's still a massive loss to me. How could it not be?

Stay safe all. I need to focus on the right things.

Take care Tone 👍
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,698
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8133 on: July 30, 2023, 07:19:42 pm »
Look after yourself, Tone.

See you back here soon. 😊👍
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,735
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8134 on: July 30, 2023, 11:28:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 30, 2023, 03:34:50 pm
Taking a short break

Need to focus on work and the job
And will have an update about my father in the care home

He's still with us, it's still a massive loss to me. How could it not be?

Stay safe all. I need to focus on the right things.

Hugs mate, thanks for all your kind words and support to me. Here if you need to chat.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,324
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8135 on: July 31, 2023, 02:21:32 pm »
I know the title of this thread relates to depression but I just wanted to widen this out to encompass other challenges people face with their mental health, especially those that provide more challenging aspects. This is not just about people who suffer themselves but people who support or engage with people with such challenges, people who support those with Dementia, Psychosis, Schizophrenia, Eating Disorders, OCD, Anxiety (acute or otherwise) that range of conditions know as 'Personality Disorders' or anything else, even if it does not have a known name.


I've created this new link, it may well be that depression is part of the package so we still need this thread but for those with other challenges, a new space to seek help or get things off your chest.


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354536.new#new

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,328
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8136 on: August 13, 2023, 03:30:26 pm »
Aren't you all lovely

OK, update from me. I live.

===========

Caring for my father (who is OK, in a "in a care home with alzheimers" context) led to trauma. Which I now have medically recognised, so I'm going down this pathway to get healed. There's no magic bullet, a direct quote from the clinician.

It'll consist of a lot, but at the end of the journey is quality of life, "the best version of you"

The clinician I spoke to was boss.
Described the past, like, decade of losing family members and he goes: "How do you know what normal looks like for you?"

Mind blown

So I've got trauma
And Mixed Anxiety & Depressive Disorder

Not the most shocking world in the news (lol, that a typo) but it did hit me hard. Everyone rallied round me.

At least I know what I'm up against now. I had depression before, but it was always.. too situational. Grief, mainly.

But if there's one thing I'm good at it's survival.

And I'm getting new songs out of it  :)
« Last Edit: August 13, 2023, 03:33:41 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8137 on: August 27, 2023, 01:22:00 am »
Hope youre ok Tone. I know what you mean, Ive been using my poor mental health to write poetry again.

I had a PIP assessment last week and Ive already been awarded PIP. My partner is a mental health nurse and she told me most people with mental health issues get rejected at first, so be prepared to appeal.

Its a joke of an assessment not tailored towards mental health, so you have to know not to play down how it affects you as its not about having a health issue, but HOW it affects you. My instinct is always to act like Im ok. It was hard fighting that and being honest.


Anyway, its shit being in this position as I was a well paid accountant before covid, but the isolation of lockdown shattered my mental health, so its good to finally be recognised as needing further help (and cash).
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,933
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8138 on: August 28, 2023, 03:00:32 pm »
Came out of a 12 year relationship 3 months ago and despite being happy at the time that it had came to an end and was the right thing to do, I find myself weirdly struggling with the decision now. Ive ended up back in my mums house and its just gotten rather lonely and I miss my dog and the life I had previously. I honestly dont even know what to do now, I know the relationship wouldnt work again but Im just feeling so down on the situation I find myself in at the minute that Im debating going to the doctors for some anti depressants.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,883
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8139 on: August 28, 2023, 11:52:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 28, 2023, 03:00:32 pm
Came out of a 12 year relationship 3 months ago and despite being happy at the time that it had came to an end and was the right thing to do, I find myself weirdly struggling with the decision now. Ive ended up back in my mums house and its just gotten rather lonely and I miss my dog and the life I had previously. I honestly dont even know what to do now, I know the relationship wouldnt work again but Im just feeling so down on the situation I find myself in at the minute that Im debating going to the doctors for some anti depressants.
Do both, lad, and let it all out to anyone who wants to listen.
Keeping it in will only make it worse.
I know from experience.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,933
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8140 on: August 29, 2023, 09:41:32 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 28, 2023, 11:52:07 pm
Do both, lad, and let it all out to anyone who wants to listen.
Keeping it in will only make it worse.
I know from experience.

Nice one Terry la.  :)
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,739
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8141 on: Yesterday at 02:33:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 28, 2023, 03:00:32 pm
Came out of a 12 year relationship 3 months ago and despite being happy at the time that it had came to an end and was the right thing to do, I find myself weirdly struggling with the decision now. Ive ended up back in my mums house and its just gotten rather lonely and I miss my dog and the life I had previously. I honestly dont even know what to do now, I know the relationship wouldnt work again but Im just feeling so down on the situation I find myself in at the minute that Im debating going to the doctors for some anti depressants.
Sorry to hear that lad, hopefully you can get through it.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,590
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8142 on: Yesterday at 11:15:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 28, 2023, 03:00:32 pm
Came out of a 12 year relationship 3 months ago and despite being happy at the time that it had came to an end and was the right thing to do, I find myself weirdly struggling with the decision now. Ive ended up back in my mums house and its just gotten rather lonely and I miss my dog and the life I had previously. I honestly dont even know what to do now, I know the relationship wouldnt work again but Im just feeling so down on the situation I find myself in at the minute that Im debating going to the doctors for some anti depressants.

After the ending of a 12 year relationship I suppose youre going through a grieving process.

And after having two of our sons return home after their marriages hit the rocks make sure you sort out your own washing and clean up your own dishes, :D
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,933
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8143 on: Today at 09:27:22 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:33:47 pm
Sorry to hear that lad, hopefully you can get through it.

Nice one mate appreciate it.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8144 on: Today at 09:29:36 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 28, 2023, 03:00:32 pm
Came out of a 12 year relationship 3 months ago and despite being happy at the time that it had came to an end and was the right thing to do, I find myself weirdly struggling with the decision now. Ive ended up back in my mums house and its just gotten rather lonely and I miss my dog and the life I had previously. I honestly dont even know what to do now, I know the relationship wouldnt work again but Im just feeling so down on the situation I find myself in at the minute that Im debating going to the doctors for some anti depressants.

My therapist has diagnosed me, among other things, as grieving for a past life. Unfortunately for me Ill never be able to get it back. So hold onto the fact you can and probably will.
In the mean time whilst trying to get it back you can perhaps do what my therapist advised and look at alternatives that make you happy. She referred to theses as values,

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/magical-enlightenment/202111/the-role-values-in-psychotherapy#:~:text=A%20value%20refers%20to%20the,often%20share%20common%20core%20values.
Have a look at values in Psychology.

I cant claim to be an expert, but if you have any questions Im happy to try and answer
Logged

Offline evie

  • "Might have to think about it for a bit, k? No! That's not what I meant! Damn....." Prefers to hold it in.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • Hero
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8145 on: Today at 02:59:00 pm »
I went to see my GP on Friday, in absolute pieces. I started crying my eyes out as soon as I sat down in her room. Guess what? She didnt seem to think I was in a bad enough state to get a referal to a psychiatrist. She said they would pretty much reject it. She wouldnt even let me TRY, for a short period of time, something to help me sleep at night. She gave me an assignment, to fill out a form, then maybeee shed refer me to psychiatry.

The fuck is going on..what if I had decided to end it?

The society is all Go talk to someone if youre not feeling well but when you actually do, they dont believe you.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8146 on: Today at 03:14:39 pm »
Quote from: evie on Today at 02:59:00 pm
I went to see my GP on Friday, in absolute pieces. I started crying my eyes out as soon as I sat down in her room. Guess what? She didnt seem to think I was in a bad enough state to get a referal to a psychiatrist. She said they would pretty much reject it. She wouldnt even let me TRY, for a short period of time, something to help me sleep at night. She gave me an assignment, to fill out a form, then maybeee shed refer me to psychiatry.

The fuck is going on..what if I had decided to end it?

The society is all Go talk to someone if youre not feeling well but when you actually do, they dont believe you.

If you live in England you may be able to self refer to the psychological wellbeing service.

Good luck

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,698
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8147 on: Today at 04:25:45 pm »
Quote from: evie on Today at 02:59:00 pm
I went to see my GP on Friday, in absolute pieces. I started crying my eyes out as soon as I sat down in her room. Guess what? She didnt seem to think I was in a bad enough state to get a referal to a psychiatrist. She said they would pretty much reject it. She wouldnt even let me TRY, for a short period of time, something to help me sleep at night. She gave me an assignment, to fill out a form, then maybeee shed refer me to psychiatry.

The fuck is going on..what if I had decided to end it?

The society is all Go talk to someone if youre not feeling well but when you actually do, they dont believe you.
This is the problem. Everyone is encouraged to seek help these days, and rightly so, but the elephant in the room is the fact that this government don't actually value good mental well-being. Services are actually starved of the funding they need to offer the help so many need. Services are stretched to breaking point.

My partner counsels at a support service in town, and despite being a long standing and well respected service they endlessly struggle for the funds to keep them operational. I also counselled at another highly respected service in Liverpool, which also constantly worried about funding.

As we all know, the NHS is chronically under funded too. There are often long waiting lists for mental health support either via the NHS or local charitable support services.

When I worked in town I could offer unlimited numbers of sessions to new clients. Our reach covered the wider Liverpool area, such as Wirral, Sefton, knowsley. Eventually we had to narrow our catchment area down to Liverpool city only. In many services clients are limited to just six sessions now. To be honest, for some clients that's only enough to break the ice and open up.

So yes, everyone is encouraged to be open and seek help. But they don't tell you that waiting lists are very long and the system is creaking under immense strain.

The last time I was seen by a psychiatrist I was referred to the crisis team by my GP. I was very much suicidal though. I think unless you are in imminent danger of seriously harming yourself or others, you won't automatically get referred to a psychiatrist. I'm not 100% sure there, but suspect that's the case.

In my own experience, all of my encounters with psychiatrists have been deeply invalidating and fruitless. I'd much rather work with counsellors /  therapists. Others may feel differently, of course.

I doubt it was a case of your GP not believing you. Probably more a case of prioritising. I appreciate that that doesn't particularly help you personally, unfortunately. Did the GP point you towards any mental health services locally that they could refer you to? If not, ask if there are any. If there are, get on their list. You will no doubt have to wait, but at least it's a start. Your GP will be aware of what's available locally.

I'm sorry to hear you're suffering just now. It's horrible to feel that way and also feel unable to access support straight away. Sadly, the entire system is overwhelmed these days, and it's got even worse since the pandemic, which really did mess with a lot of peoples' heads.

I do hope you get the support you need and are feeling better about things soon.

Take care of yourself.


Edit:

Ah, I just looked at your profile after I posted. I see you are from Sweden. I've no idea how things work over there. Some of my post will still apply, but other bits won't. I'd still go back to your GP and ask what support there is locally to you. All the very best to you. Take care.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:30:29 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline evie

  • "Might have to think about it for a bit, k? No! That's not what I meant! Damn....." Prefers to hold it in.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • Hero
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8148 on: Today at 05:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:25:45 pm
This is the problem. Everyone is encouraged to seek help these days, and rightly so, but the elephant in the room is the fact that this government don't actually value good mental well-being. Services are actually starved of the funding they need to offer the help so many need. Services are stretched to breaking point.

My partner counsels at a support service in town, and despite being a long standing and well respected service they endlessly struggle for the funds to keep them operational. I also counselled at another highly respected service in Liverpool, which also constantly worried about funding.

As we all know, the NHS is chronically under funded too. There are often long waiting lists for mental health support either via the NHS or local charitable support services.

When I worked in town I could offer unlimited numbers of sessions to new clients. Our reach covered the wider Liverpool area, such as Wirral, Sefton, knowsley. Eventually we had to narrow our catchment area down to Liverpool city only. In many services clients are limited to just six sessions now. To be honest, for some clients that's only enough to break the ice and open up.

So yes, everyone is encouraged to be open and seek help. But they don't tell you that waiting lists are very long and the system is creaking under immense strain.

The last time I was seen by a psychiatrist I was referred to the crisis team by my GP. I was very much suicidal though. I think unless you are in imminent danger of seriously harming yourself or others, you won't automatically get referred to a psychiatrist. I'm not 100% sure there, but suspect that's the case.

In my own experience, all of my encounters with psychiatrists have been deeply invalidating and fruitless. I'd much rather work with counsellors /  therapists. Others may feel differently, of course.

I doubt it was a case of your GP not believing you. Probably more a case of prioritising. I appreciate that that doesn't particularly help you personally, unfortunately. Did the GP point you towards any mental health services locally that they could refer you to? If not, ask if there are any. If there are, get on their list. You will no doubt have to wait, but at least it's a start. Your GP will be aware of what's available locally.

I'm sorry to hear you're suffering just now. It's horrible to feel that way and also feel unable to access support straight away. Sadly, the entire system is overwhelmed these days, and it's got even worse since the pandemic, which really did mess with a lot of peoples' heads.

I do hope you get the support you need and are feeling better about things soon.

Take care of yourself.


Edit:

Ah, I just looked at your profile after I posted. I see you are from Sweden. I've no idea how things work over there. Some of my post will still apply, but other bits won't. I'd still go back to your GP and ask what support there is locally to you. All the very best to you. Take care.

Thanks for taking the time to reply, I really appreciate that. All my GP has been able to offer so far is changing my meds and/or a five time therapy session with their own therapist. And all she did after each session was send me home with some lame paper about changing my behaviour. Thats why I need help because I dont have a supportsystem. I felt they just sent me away.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,698
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8149 on: Today at 06:26:41 pm »
Quote from: evie on Today at 05:26:32 pm
Thanks for taking the time to reply, I really appreciate that. All my GP has been able to offer so far is changing my meds and/or a five time therapy session with their own therapist. And all she did after each session was send me home with some lame paper about changing my behaviour. Thats why I need help because I dont have a supportsystem. I felt they just sent me away.
You're welcome, Evie.

I should have checked your profile for location before I posted though. A lot of it was not relevant to you. Apologies for that.

Anyway, your situation sounds rather frustrating. Have the therapy sessions themselves helped at all? I'm a great believer in making good use of anything that's on offer, even if it's not a cure-all. Hopefully you can take something from it despite its shortcomings.

I understand that it can be a minefield to work through. My life was an unmitigated disaster for decades until I got some kind of grip on things and could make some kind of peace with myself and my world. There was never one thing or one person that made the breakthrough for me. It was more a case of taking bits of help, inspiration, knowledge or whatever and fitting them together in a way that helped me. A personal jigsaw, if you like. It's no fun feeling alone with your pain though, is it?

I don't know what your issues are, but are there any local support groups you could access? Any mental health awareness types of organizations? Someone close to me attends one locally and it's helped him so much and opened his world up quite a bit. Funny enough, the LFC Foundation do work with the attendees there.

I only suggest such things because, again, I feel that solutions don't tend to come via one avenue with mental health issues. A more holistic approach is often best.  Meds can help if necessary, but need to be used alongside other, practical approaches. Counselling, therapy, self help, support groups, understanding family and/or friends etc. The more strings to your bow, the better. I know it's often difficult to pull those things together, but it can be well worth it.

Regarding the GP. Well I don't know what it's like over there, but over here you often have to really push to get the help you feel you need. Personally speaking, I'd fill in those forms your GP asked you to fill in with regard to seeing a psychiatrist. You are in the system on record then. If you feel you need it, keep pushing.

I wish you all the very best. Take care, Evie.

Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8150 on: Today at 06:38:04 pm »
Quote from: evie on Today at 02:59:00 pm
I went to see my GP on Friday, in absolute pieces. I started crying my eyes out as soon as I sat down in her room. Guess what? She didnt seem to think I was in a bad enough state to get a referal to a psychiatrist. She said they would pretty much reject it. She wouldnt even let me TRY, for a short period of time, something to help me sleep at night. She gave me an assignment, to fill out a form, then maybeee shed refer me to psychiatry.

The fuck is going on..what if I had decided to end it?

The society is all Go talk to someone if youre not feeling well but when you actually do, they dont believe you.

Can you change GPs? My GP has been helpful, but it really helped because we have a mental health nurse every Wednesday at the surgery who can spend more than 10/15 mins.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8151 on: Today at 06:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 28, 2023, 11:52:07 pm
Do both, lad, and let it all out to anyone who wants to listen.
Keeping it in will only make it worse.
I know from experience.

Agree with this. I made the mistake of not seeking treatment in my 20s and ended up self medicating, which caused its own issues. If Id have spoken to someone back then, then I doubt I would have to go through detox and rehab twice.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 