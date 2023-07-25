I got Naproxen for the last two flare ups in June and July. Previously I just used ibuprofen, but that stuff didn't touch the sides this time around.
The sad truth is I just drink too much. I wouldn't say I'm alcoholic, but then I imagine most alcoholics would say the same lol. I can go a decent length of time without needing or wanting a drink, but if I'm bored or stressed I will think about a beer.
Ello mate. Yeah, same for me. Ibuprofen doesn't do it. Naproxen is the only thing I've ever found. Allopurinol is the key for me. I drink tons of water anyway as my default drink and I can handle a bevvy without a flare up. These days Naproxen is firmly in case of emergency.
I have been there and sometimes am there with the drinking thing. It is a strict mindset but I can ask myself 'is this necessary?' When you apply that, woah!
I certainly have used alcohol to deal with family trauma in the past (God if this sounds dramatic go to three scouse funerals in a yearish.. I think it happens, grief =drink. The bevvy flows) and it's never seemed like the problem but neither is it the solution. It never did look one either thank god
I'm doing alright like, I half need this thread for myself half just want to see if the shit I've dealt with can help people.
I'd say 'we all drink too much' and be right but I don't want to do down those who don't drink. I can do that socially, it's difficult
Alcohol is so normalized in England, even when I have catch-ups with people for work or tunes or whatever it's always 'over a beer'.... That's doable on allopurinol. Just, living a life, being available
Small complaints from me. I've had worse. It almost feels fake giving advice on this... It's been a couple years for me. I take allopurinol, it helps.
I've had days when I thought I would never run again. Yikes. Well, at the time I couldn't walk.
To me it resolves into a lesson of, when the going is good, milk it dry.
Good luck Red Bezza! You'll make your cruise. Get some joy in, safely, sustainably. If you end up on the allopurinol route, the good news is, it works.