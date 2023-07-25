« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression

Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,555
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8120 on: July 25, 2023, 09:54:07 pm
Quote from: gravey101 on July 23, 2023, 02:36:27 am


Get on Alopurinol and get your life back. Life changer for me. The problem with gout is not just the visible flairs, it's the damage that the uric acid crystals are doing to your joints and organs under the covers.

I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,555
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8121 on: July 25, 2023, 09:57:26 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 25, 2023, 10:10:00 am
I had come along way, I am more comfortable in myself.  I felt good about the future....then my mood swings came back, those little messages your brain tells you "kill yourself", the lack of concentration, struggle to focus on work and then little things send you in a tail spin.

I thought I was passed this all, thought I had broken that back and would never feel like that again or be able to see the signs and get help before it happened.

I have Doctors appointment booked in, suppose I will be back to anti-depressants, but its been such a dramatic change 3/4 weeks from ooh hang on this is an incredible high to having the incredible lows to highs multiple times a day.

I am ok, I know I cannot just sit here and think everyone else must feel like this or my problems are not really problems.  They are real to me, they cause me issues, they are not trivial to me and I need to address them (if I can).

You have still come a long way, mate. Relapses are regrettable, but they're also common.

Sounds like you might be somewhat bipolar or have a personality disorder to go through such rapid mood swings. Depression might likely just be a symptom of something else that needs to be addressed. But you are absolutely right - your problems are valid for you, and don't let anybody say different.

It really is important to try and be as positive as possible as early in the day as you can. I've neglected that lately for various reasons, but I'm hoping to get back into meditation and do more self-workshopping this week.

Good luck!
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,309
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8122 on: July 26, 2023, 03:31:37 am
Quote from: Red Beret on July 25, 2023, 09:54:07 pm
I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!

Ello,
I've been through this, just wondering if your doc has ever prescribed naproxen? It has been a life saver for me, it's to reduce the inflammation rather than just act as a painkiller, nothing else works quite like it. I don't think it would interfere with the uric acid level the blood test will show - to me, it's worth asking, as can make the difference practically overnight.

Understand not wanting to start any meds if you have a cruise coming up! Allupurinol is a
bit of a wonder drug that would (eventually, took me weeks and weeks) reduce the production of uric acid but yeah you're bang on, you'd get a flare up while you adjust if you went on that.

Have been through this. It's very shit. But on the other side of the process if you do need these meds it's pretty effective treatment I've found.
ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8123 on: July 26, 2023, 05:00:16 am
Quote from: Red Beret on July 25, 2023, 09:57:26 pm
You have still come a long way, mate. Relapses are regrettable, but they're also common.

Sounds like you might be somewhat bipolar or have a personality disorder to go through such rapid mood swings. Depression might likely just be a symptom of something else that needs to be addressed. But you are absolutely right - your problems are valid for you, and don't let anybody say different.

It really is important to try and be as positive as possible as early in the day as you can. I've neglected that lately for various reasons, but I'm hoping to get back into meditation and do more self-workshopping this week.

Good luck!

I asked about bipolar but Doctors said normally see a more gradual mood swing over weeks months apparently.
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,555
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8124 on: July 28, 2023, 09:06:50 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 26, 2023, 05:00:16 am
I asked about bipolar but Doctors said normally see a more gradual mood swing over weeks months apparently.

It might be a personality disorder then. I have EUPD and I can experience multiple rapid mood swings in a single day.
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,555
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8125 on: July 28, 2023, 09:10:10 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 26, 2023, 03:31:37 am
Ello,
I've been through this, just wondering if your doc has ever prescribed naproxen? It has been a life saver for me, it's to reduce the inflammation rather than just act as a painkiller, nothing else works quite like it. I don't think it would interfere with the uric acid level the blood test will show - to me, it's worth asking, as can make the difference practically overnight.

Understand not wanting to start any meds if you have a cruise coming up! Allupurinol is a
bit of a wonder drug that would (eventually, took me weeks and weeks) reduce the production of uric acid but yeah you're bang on, you'd get a flare up while you adjust if you went on that.

Have been through this. It's very shit. But on the other side of the process if you do need these meds it's pretty effective treatment I've found.

I got Naproxen for the last two flare ups in June and July. Previously I just used ibuprofen, but that stuff didn't touch the sides this time around.

The sad truth is I just drink too much. I wouldn't say I'm alcoholic, but then I imagine most alcoholics would say the same lol. I can go a decent length of time without needing or wanting a drink, but if I'm bored or stressed I will think about a beer.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,243
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8126 on: July 29, 2023, 01:25:03 am
Quote from: Red Beret on July 28, 2023, 09:10:10 pm
I got Naproxen for the last two flare ups in June and July. Previously I just used ibuprofen, but that stuff didn't touch the sides this time around.

The sad truth is I just drink too much. I wouldn't say I'm alcoholic, but then I imagine most alcoholics would say the same lol. I can go a decent length of time without needing or wanting a drink, but if I'm bored or stressed I will think about a beer.
Many years of drinking periodically, but too much, made me realise how alcohol gave me a short term boost but created a chemical response once it worn off. You might call that secondary impact a form of chemically induced depression (and there is evidence to support this) so now, when I drink (which is rare) I have learned how to limit it. Get the kick quick then stop, use something else (usually music) to get the from the positive effect of that limited alcohol. I just got sick of waking up and spending the next two days down.       
Neurotransmitters are the workhorse of brain cell communication. They are used throughout the brain, and don't represent any particular information, but are a bit like letters that can be combined into words to mean something. One such neurotransmitter is called GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid). Alcohol influences the receptors for GABA. Neuromodulators on the other hand are a bit more special. They are chemical signals generated only by a few small clusters of cells deep in the middle of the brain, but broadcast widely across the brain. One such neuromodulator is called dopamine.To understand alcohol, both the impact on GABA and on dopamine is important. GABA is the main inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain. Because lots of neurons talk to each other and excite each other, the brain is in a bit of a dangerous place. All the positive feedback can generate explosive activity resulting in epilepsy.To avoid this, there has to be inhibition in the system, and GABA is the key player in this. Alcohol stimulates GABA receptors, and thereby dampens activity in the brain. It is thought that this is why it produces an immediate reduction of anxiety, and overdoses can lead to coma.
To understand why we continue drinking despite these negative effects, we have to turn to two other aspects of alcohol. First, like other drugs, it mischievously seems to sort out the mess it creates: The first dose of alcohol appears as a helpful friend - miraculously resolving all tremors, anxiety and nausea it caused itself in the first place, subtly sending the signal that alcohol helps with emotional upset. This is of course a lie. By constantly driving the brain into an aversive state, alcohol alone can cause depression and anxiety. In addition, it turns out to be neurotoxic, killing brain cells and thereby undermining our ability to recover.



gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8127 on: July 29, 2023, 03:27:50 am
> I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

> I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!

3  in one year is serious and unlikely to just go away.

yes its possible that Alopurinol will cause short term flares, but it didnt happen to me. Start when you get back from the cruise maybe but it sounds like you are already suffering
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,309
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8128 on: July 29, 2023, 09:20:00 am
Quote from: Red Beret on July 28, 2023, 09:10:10 pm
I got Naproxen for the last two flare ups in June and July. Previously I just used ibuprofen, but that stuff didn't touch the sides this time around.

The sad truth is I just drink too much. I wouldn't say I'm alcoholic, but then I imagine most alcoholics would say the same lol. I can go a decent length of time without needing or wanting a drink, but if I'm bored or stressed I will think about a beer.

Ello mate. Yeah, same for me. Ibuprofen doesn't do it. Naproxen is the only thing I've ever found. Allopurinol is the key for me. I drink tons of water anyway as my default drink and I can handle a bevvy without a flare up. These days Naproxen is firmly in case of emergency.

I have been there and sometimes am there with the drinking thing. It is a strict mindset but I can ask myself 'is this necessary?' When you apply that, woah!

 I certainly have used alcohol to deal with family trauma in the past (God if this sounds dramatic go to three scouse funerals in a yearish.. I think it happens, grief =drink. The bevvy flows) and it's never seemed like the problem but neither is it the solution. It never did look one either thank god

I'm doing alright like, I half need this thread for myself half just want to see if the shit I've dealt with can help people.

I'd say 'we all drink too much' and be right but I don't want to do down those who don't drink. I can do that socially, it's difficult  ;D Alcohol is so normalized in England, even when I have catch-ups with people for work or tunes or whatever it's always 'over a beer'.... That's doable on allopurinol. Just, living a life, being available

Small complaints from me. I've had worse. It almost feels fake giving advice on this... It's been a couple years for me. I take allopurinol, it helps.

I've had days when I thought I would never run again. Yikes. Well, at the time I couldn't walk.

To me it resolves into a lesson of, when the going is good, milk it dry.

Good luck Red Bezza! You'll make your cruise. Get some joy in, safely, sustainably. If you end up on the allopurinol route, the good news is, it works.
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,309
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8129 on: July 30, 2023, 03:34:50 pm
Taking a short break

Need to focus on work and the job
And will have an update about my father in the care home

He's still with us, it's still a massive loss to me. How could it not be?

Stay safe all. I need to focus on the right things.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,282
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8130 on: July 30, 2023, 05:07:36 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 30, 2023, 03:34:50 pm
Taking a short break

Need to focus on work and the job
And will have an update about my father in the care home

He's still with us, it's still a massive loss to me. How could it not be?

Stay safe all. I need to focus on the right things.

Take it easy mate. Well still be here talking shite whenever youre ready to come back!
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8131 on: July 30, 2023, 05:51:36 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 30, 2023, 03:34:50 pm
Taking a short break

Need to focus on work and the job
And will have an update about my father in the care home

He's still with us, it's still a massive loss to me. How could it not be?

Stay safe all. I need to focus on the right things.

Hope it does you some good mate, come back revitalised

Good luck with your Dad



reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8132 on: July 30, 2023, 06:52:01 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 30, 2023, 03:34:50 pm
Taking a short break

Need to focus on work and the job
And will have an update about my father in the care home

He's still with us, it's still a massive loss to me. How could it not be?

Stay safe all. I need to focus on the right things.

Take care Tone 👍
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,623
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8133 on: July 30, 2023, 07:19:42 pm
Look after yourself, Tone.

See you back here soon. 😊👍
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,555
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8134 on: July 30, 2023, 11:28:57 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 30, 2023, 03:34:50 pm
Taking a short break

Need to focus on work and the job
And will have an update about my father in the care home

He's still with us, it's still a massive loss to me. How could it not be?

Stay safe all. I need to focus on the right things.

Hugs mate, thanks for all your kind words and support to me. Here if you need to chat.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,243
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8135 on: July 31, 2023, 02:21:32 pm
I know the title of this thread relates to depression but I just wanted to widen this out to encompass other challenges people face with their mental health, especially those that provide more challenging aspects. This is not just about people who suffer themselves but people who support or engage with people with such challenges, people who support those with Dementia, Psychosis, Schizophrenia, Eating Disorders, OCD, Anxiety (acute or otherwise) that range of conditions know as 'Personality Disorders' or anything else, even if it does not have a known name.


I've created this new link, it may well be that depression is part of the package so we still need this thread but for those with other challenges, a new space to seek help or get things off your chest.


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354536.new#new

ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,309
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8136 on: August 13, 2023, 03:30:26 pm
Aren't you all lovely

OK, update from me. I live.

===========

Caring for my father (who is OK, in a "in a care home with alzheimers" context) led to trauma. Which I now have medically recognised, so I'm going down this pathway to get healed. There's no magic bullet, a direct quote from the clinician.

It'll consist of a lot, but at the end of the journey is quality of life, "the best version of you"

The clinician I spoke to was boss.
Described the past, like, decade of losing family members and he goes: "How do you know what normal looks like for you?"

Mind blown

So I've got trauma
And Mixed Anxiety & Depressive Disorder

Not the most shocking world in the news (lol, that a typo) but it did hit me hard. Everyone rallied round me.

At least I know what I'm up against now. I had depression before, but it was always.. too situational. Grief, mainly.

But if there's one thing I'm good at it's survival.

And I'm getting new songs out of it  :)
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8137 on: Today at 01:22:00 am
Hope youre ok Tone. I know what you mean, Ive been using my poor mental health to write poetry again.

I had a PIP assessment last week and Ive already been awarded PIP. My partner is a mental health nurse and she told me most people with mental health issues get rejected at first, so be prepared to appeal.

Its a joke of an assessment not tailored towards mental health, so you have to know not to play down how it affects you as its not about having a health issue, but HOW it affects you. My instinct is always to act like Im ok. It was hard fighting that and being honest.


Anyway, its shit being in this position as I was a well paid accountant before covid, but the isolation of lockdown shattered my mental health, so its good to finally be recognised as needing further help (and cash).
