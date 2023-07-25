I got Naproxen for the last two flare ups in June and July. Previously I just used ibuprofen, but that stuff didn't touch the sides this time around.



The sad truth is I just drink too much. I wouldn't say I'm alcoholic, but then I imagine most alcoholics would say the same lol. I can go a decent length of time without needing or wanting a drink, but if I'm bored or stressed I will think about a beer.



Many years of drinking periodically, but too much, made me realise how alcohol gave me a short term boost but created a chemical response once it worn off. You might call that secondary impact a form of chemically induced depression (and there is evidence to support this) so now, when I drink (which is rare) I have learned how to limit it. Get the kick quick then stop, use something else (usually music) to get the from the positive effect of that limited alcohol. I just got sick of waking up and spending the next two days down.Neurotransmitters are the workhorse of brain cell communication. They are used throughout the brain, and don't represent any particular information, but are a bit like letters that can be combined into words to mean something. One such neurotransmitter is called GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid). Alcohol influences the receptors for GABA. Neuromodulators on the other hand are a bit more special. They are chemical signals generated only by a few small clusters of cells deep in the middle of the brain, but broadcast widely across the brain. One such neuromodulator is called dopamine.To understand alcohol, both the impact on GABA and on dopamine is important. GABA is the main inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain. Because lots of neurons talk to each other and excite each other, the brain is in a bit of a dangerous place. All the positive feedback can generate explosive activity resulting in epilepsy.To avoid this, there has to be inhibition in the system, and GABA is the key player in this. Alcohol stimulates GABA receptors, and thereby dampens activity in the brain. It is thought that this is why it produces an immediate reduction of anxiety, and overdoses can lead to coma.To understand why we continue drinking despite these negative effects, we have to turn to two other aspects of alcohol. First, like other drugs, it mischievously seems to sort out the mess it creates: The first dose of alcohol appears as a helpful friend - miraculously resolving all tremors, anxiety and nausea it caused itself in the first place, subtly sending the signal that alcohol helps with emotional upset. This is of course a lie. By constantly driving the brain into an aversive state, alcohol alone can cause depression and anxiety. In addition, it turns out to be neurotoxic, killing brain cells and thereby undermining our ability to recover.