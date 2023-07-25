« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 552909 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8120 on: July 25, 2023, 09:54:07 pm »
Quote from: gravey101 on July 23, 2023, 02:36:27 am


Get on Alopurinol and get your life back. Life changer for me. The problem with gout is not just the visible flairs, it's the damage that the uric acid crystals are doing to your joints and organs under the covers.

I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8121 on: July 25, 2023, 09:57:26 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 25, 2023, 10:10:00 am
I had come along way, I am more comfortable in myself.  I felt good about the future....then my mood swings came back, those little messages your brain tells you "kill yourself", the lack of concentration, struggle to focus on work and then little things send you in a tail spin.

I thought I was passed this all, thought I had broken that back and would never feel like that again or be able to see the signs and get help before it happened.

I have Doctors appointment booked in, suppose I will be back to anti-depressants, but its been such a dramatic change 3/4 weeks from ooh hang on this is an incredible high to having the incredible lows to highs multiple times a day.

I am ok, I know I cannot just sit here and think everyone else must feel like this or my problems are not really problems.  They are real to me, they cause me issues, they are not trivial to me and I need to address them (if I can).

You have still come a long way, mate. Relapses are regrettable, but they're also common.

Sounds like you might be somewhat bipolar or have a personality disorder to go through such rapid mood swings. Depression might likely just be a symptom of something else that needs to be addressed. But you are absolutely right - your problems are valid for you, and don't let anybody say different.

It really is important to try and be as positive as possible as early in the day as you can. I've neglected that lately for various reasons, but I'm hoping to get back into meditation and do more self-workshopping this week.

Good luck!
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8122 on: July 26, 2023, 03:31:37 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 25, 2023, 09:54:07 pm
I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!

Ello,
I've been through this, just wondering if your doc has ever prescribed naproxen? It has been a life saver for me, it's to reduce the inflammation rather than just act as a painkiller, nothing else works quite like it. I don't think it would interfere with the uric acid level the blood test will show - to me, it's worth asking, as can make the difference practically overnight.

Understand not wanting to start any meds if you have a cruise coming up! Allupurinol is a
bit of a wonder drug that would (eventually, took me weeks and weeks) reduce the production of uric acid but yeah you're bang on, you'd get a flare up while you adjust if you went on that.

Have been through this. It's very shit. But on the other side of the process if you do need these meds it's pretty effective treatment I've found.
« Last Edit: July 26, 2023, 03:38:51 am by ToneLa »
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8123 on: July 26, 2023, 05:00:16 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 25, 2023, 09:57:26 pm
You have still come a long way, mate. Relapses are regrettable, but they're also common.

Sounds like you might be somewhat bipolar or have a personality disorder to go through such rapid mood swings. Depression might likely just be a symptom of something else that needs to be addressed. But you are absolutely right - your problems are valid for you, and don't let anybody say different.

It really is important to try and be as positive as possible as early in the day as you can. I've neglected that lately for various reasons, but I'm hoping to get back into meditation and do more self-workshopping this week.

Good luck!

I asked about bipolar but Doctors said normally see a more gradual mood swing over weeks months apparently.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 09:06:50 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 26, 2023, 05:00:16 am
I asked about bipolar but Doctors said normally see a more gradual mood swing over weeks months apparently.

It might be a personality disorder then. I have EUPD and I can experience multiple rapid mood swings in a single day.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 26, 2023, 03:31:37 am
Ello,
I've been through this, just wondering if your doc has ever prescribed naproxen? It has been a life saver for me, it's to reduce the inflammation rather than just act as a painkiller, nothing else works quite like it. I don't think it would interfere with the uric acid level the blood test will show - to me, it's worth asking, as can make the difference practically overnight.

Understand not wanting to start any meds if you have a cruise coming up! Allupurinol is a
bit of a wonder drug that would (eventually, took me weeks and weeks) reduce the production of uric acid but yeah you're bang on, you'd get a flare up while you adjust if you went on that.

Have been through this. It's very shit. But on the other side of the process if you do need these meds it's pretty effective treatment I've found.

I got Naproxen for the last two flare ups in June and July. Previously I just used ibuprofen, but that stuff didn't touch the sides this time around.

The sad truth is I just drink too much. I wouldn't say I'm alcoholic, but then I imagine most alcoholics would say the same lol. I can go a decent length of time without needing or wanting a drink, but if I'm bored or stressed I will think about a beer.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8126 on: Today at 01:25:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm
I got Naproxen for the last two flare ups in June and July. Previously I just used ibuprofen, but that stuff didn't touch the sides this time around.

The sad truth is I just drink too much. I wouldn't say I'm alcoholic, but then I imagine most alcoholics would say the same lol. I can go a decent length of time without needing or wanting a drink, but if I'm bored or stressed I will think about a beer.
Many years of drinking periodically, but too much, made me realise how alcohol gave me a short term boost but created a chemical response once it worn off. You might call that secondary impact a form of chemically induced depression (and there is evidence to support this) so now, when I drink (which is rare) I have learned how to limit it. Get the kick quick then stop, use something else (usually music) to get the from the positive effect of that limited alcohol. I just got sick of waking up and spending the next two days down.       
Neurotransmitters are the workhorse of brain cell communication. They are used throughout the brain, and don't represent any particular information, but are a bit like letters that can be combined into words to mean something. One such neurotransmitter is called GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid). Alcohol influences the receptors for GABA. Neuromodulators on the other hand are a bit more special. They are chemical signals generated only by a few small clusters of cells deep in the middle of the brain, but broadcast widely across the brain. One such neuromodulator is called dopamine.To understand alcohol, both the impact on GABA and on dopamine is important. GABA is the main inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain. Because lots of neurons talk to each other and excite each other, the brain is in a bit of a dangerous place. All the positive feedback can generate explosive activity resulting in epilepsy.To avoid this, there has to be inhibition in the system, and GABA is the key player in this. Alcohol stimulates GABA receptors, and thereby dampens activity in the brain. It is thought that this is why it produces an immediate reduction of anxiety, and overdoses can lead to coma.
To understand why we continue drinking despite these negative effects, we have to turn to two other aspects of alcohol. First, like other drugs, it mischievously seems to sort out the mess it creates: The first dose of alcohol appears as a helpful friend - miraculously resolving all tremors, anxiety and nausea it caused itself in the first place, subtly sending the signal that alcohol helps with emotional upset. This is of course a lie. By constantly driving the brain into an aversive state, alcohol alone can cause depression and anxiety. In addition, it turns out to be neurotoxic, killing brain cells and thereby undermining our ability to recover.



Online gravey101

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8127 on: Today at 03:27:50 am »
> I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

> I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!

3  in one year is serious and unlikely to just go away.

yes its possible that Alopurinol will cause short term flares, but it didnt happen to me. Start when you get back from the cruise maybe but it sounds like you are already suffering
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:49 am by gravey101 »
