I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.
I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!
Ello,
I've been through this, just wondering if your doc has ever prescribed naproxen? It has been a life saver for me, it's to reduce the inflammation rather than just act as a painkiller, nothing else works quite like it. I don't think
it would interfere with the uric acid level the blood test will show - to me, it's worth asking, as can make the difference practically overnight.
Understand not wanting to start any meds if you have a cruise coming up! Allupurinol is a
bit of a wonder drug
that would (eventually, took me weeks and weeks) reduce the production of uric acid but yeah you're bang on, you'd get a flare up while you adjust if you went on that.
Have been through this. It's very shit. But on the other side of the process if you do need these meds it's pretty effective treatment I've found.