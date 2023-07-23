I had come along way, I am more comfortable in myself. I felt good about the future....then my mood swings came back, those little messages your brain tells you "kill yourself", the lack of concentration, struggle to focus on work and then little things send you in a tail spin.



I thought I was passed this all, thought I had broken that back and would never feel like that again or be able to see the signs and get help before it happened.



I have Doctors appointment booked in, suppose I will be back to anti-depressants, but its been such a dramatic change 3/4 weeks from ooh hang on this is an incredible high to having the incredible lows to highs multiple times a day.



I am ok, I know I cannot just sit here and think everyone else must feel like this or my problems are not really problems. They are real to me, they cause me issues, they are not trivial to me and I need to address them (if I can).



You have still come a long way, mate. Relapses are regrettable, but they're also common.Sounds like you might be somewhat bipolar or have a personality disorder to go through such rapid mood swings. Depression might likely just be a symptom of something else that needs to be addressed. But you are absolutely right - your problems are valid for you, and don't let anybody say different.It really is important to try and be as positive as possible as early in the day as you can. I've neglected that lately for various reasons, but I'm hoping to get back into meditation and do more self-workshopping this week.Good luck!