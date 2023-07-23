« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
Yesterday at 09:54:07 pm
Quote from: gravey101 on July 23, 2023, 02:36:27 am


Get on Alopurinol and get your life back. Life changer for me. The problem with gout is not just the visible flairs, it's the damage that the uric acid crystals are doing to your joints and organs under the covers.

I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!
Re: Struggling with depression
Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 10:10:00 am
I had come along way, I am more comfortable in myself.  I felt good about the future....then my mood swings came back, those little messages your brain tells you "kill yourself", the lack of concentration, struggle to focus on work and then little things send you in a tail spin.

I thought I was passed this all, thought I had broken that back and would never feel like that again or be able to see the signs and get help before it happened.

I have Doctors appointment booked in, suppose I will be back to anti-depressants, but its been such a dramatic change 3/4 weeks from ooh hang on this is an incredible high to having the incredible lows to highs multiple times a day.

I am ok, I know I cannot just sit here and think everyone else must feel like this or my problems are not really problems.  They are real to me, they cause me issues, they are not trivial to me and I need to address them (if I can).

You have still come a long way, mate. Relapses are regrettable, but they're also common.

Sounds like you might be somewhat bipolar or have a personality disorder to go through such rapid mood swings. Depression might likely just be a symptom of something else that needs to be addressed. But you are absolutely right - your problems are valid for you, and don't let anybody say different.

It really is important to try and be as positive as possible as early in the day as you can. I've neglected that lately for various reasons, but I'm hoping to get back into meditation and do more self-workshopping this week.

Good luck!
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 03:31:37 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:54:07 pm
I'm praying it's not the start of a trend. I've only had it four times, but three of those have been this year, and two were in as many weeks.

I have to wait five or six weeks until the gout has cleared up before I can do the blood tests necessary to determine if I need medication. If I do need meds, I could suffer more gout in the short term until I adjust to them. No way I'm doing that before my cruise. Last thing I want to do is risk being stuck in my cabin!

Ello,
I've been through this, just wondering if your doc has ever prescribed naproxen? It has been a life saver for me, it's to reduce the inflammation rather than just act as a painkiller, nothing else works quite like it. I don't think it would interfere with the uric acid level the blood test will show - to me, it's worth asking, as can make the difference practically overnight.

Understand not wanting to start any meds if you have a cruise coming up! Allupurinol is a
bit of a wonder drug that would (eventually, took me weeks and weeks) reduce the production of uric acid but yeah you're bang on, you'd get a flare up while you adjust if you went on that.

Have been through this. It's very shit. But on the other side of the process if you do need these meds it's pretty effective treatment I've found.
