Hi Peabee, I'm not sure how I missed your original post, but I did.



I just want to say that I hope you can work through things. That's a lot of upheaval to deal with. Sometimes, I think in times of upheaval we can go into survival mode then stop doing the things that were previously good for us. I used to run too. Nothing like the distances you covered because I was always a sprinter over short distance when I was actually good at it in my youth. As I got older I just did a couple of miles a few nights a week, but I felt an awful lot better for it, both physically and mentally. Unfortunately I had my own upheaval in 2017 when I lost my Dad and my Father-in law within the space of two weeks. I lost much of my will at that time and I let a lot of things slide as I sort of stopped living and tried to survive instead.



I imagine you getting back into the disciplined routine of running again would help you to bounce back yourself. I never got back to the running, but I've sort of replaced it with other productive things anyway. That's all that matters really. Doing what helps. Doing what works for us personally, whatever that may be.



The book sounds really interesting. Why not get stuck into it again? We all have 24 hours in every day, and we can all choose what we fill them with. It may as well be something we enjoy and get something out of. I used to write journals for my counselling courses and I found them very cathartic. I look back on some of the things I've written and I'm amazed by just how much I got out onto the pages. I often thought of wring something myself, but was never sure on what topic. It ranged from mental health to erotica. I never decided on a topic so never got around to it. Again, I sort of replaced the writing with other things.



Anyway, I'm absolutely sure that you can rebuild again, and I wish you every success in doing so. All the very best to you. You don't need to dive in head first either. Just work out what you want to do and enjoy doing, dip your toes in then see where it takes you. No pressure, just give yourself time and space and go with it.