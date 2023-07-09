I hope youre ok, Red Beret.
I have recurrent depression, which I can come in and out of, but the period can be weeks or years, I can never predict it. Its exhausting now. Im getting to the point where I am not as resilient at 45. Ive tried anti depressants, but the current lot are giving me terrible tinnitus and other side effects, which has ruined my previously good sleeping pattern, which has consequently made me worse. I havent left the house since Friday.
I was always in regular work or study until the pandemic and lockdown. The isolation of working from home during lockdown while employed, and afterwards as unemployed, made me realise I need the office and company during the day. It was a routine. I was made redundant during lockdown and I havent worked since. Ive always had a hopeful nature about the future, which helped me through periods of depression, and previous life changes, but its now external factors getting me down on top of my depression and other mental health issues. I feel like Ive given up. The resilience has left me. The last interview I had was April and that rejection was like the last straw. I start something and then think whats the fucking point (I even wrote 6000+ words of a book).
I now think maybe I should have been more selfish with decisions. We moved to Chester and left our life in London due to my partners mums problems, so we could support her. Now shes fine and Ive left my job, friends, and running club back down there. I dont even run any more. But I just dont have the energy or resilience to build a life here now. Add the depression on top and it all feels grim.
Ive also started closing down all social media accounts and cutting contact with people, which is worrying me. I just dont see a future for me here, work wise nor socially. And if my depression doesnt get better, I dont see how I can have a future. Maybe this is the period where it never goes away.
I think the combination of mental health issues and issues in life is hard to overcome. Having a career can help through the darker days, where as now Im sat here with my own thoughts and no energy to end that cycle of negativity or make the changes needed. Its like my brain is trying to do me in if Im honest. I wake up thinking about suicide. Its grim.