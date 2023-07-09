I hope youre ok, Red Beret.



I have recurrent depression, which I can come in and out of, but the period can be weeks or years, I can never predict it. Its exhausting now. Im getting to the point where I am not as resilient at 45. Ive tried anti depressants, but the current lot are giving me terrible tinnitus and other side effects, which has ruined my previously good sleeping pattern, which has consequently made me worse. I havent left the house since Friday.



I was always in regular work or study until the pandemic and lockdown. The isolation of working from home during lockdown while employed, and afterwards as unemployed, made me realise I need the office and company during the day. It was a routine. I was made redundant during lockdown and I havent worked since. Ive always had a hopeful nature about the future, which helped me through periods of depression, and previous life changes, but its now external factors getting me down on top of my depression and other mental health issues. I feel like Ive given up. The resilience has left me. The last interview I had was April and that rejection was like the last straw. I start something and then think whats the fucking point (I even wrote 6000+ words of a book).



I now think maybe I should have been more selfish with decisions. We moved to Chester and left our life in London due to my partners mums problems, so we could support her. Now shes fine and Ive left my job, friends, and running club back down there. I dont even run any more. But I just dont have the energy or resilience to build a life here now. Add the depression on top and it all feels grim.



Ive also started closing down all social media accounts and cutting contact with people, which is worrying me. I just dont see a future for me here, work wise nor socially. And if my depression doesnt get better, I dont see how I can have a future. Maybe this is the period where it never goes away.



I think the combination of mental health issues and issues in life is hard to overcome. Having a career can help through the darker days, where as now Im sat here with my own thoughts and no energy to end that cycle of negativity or make the changes needed. Its like my brain is trying to do me in if Im honest. I wake up thinking about suicide. Its grim.



Sorry to hear all this Peabee but it's good you are getting it out of your system. I deleted all my social media accounts a few years back - didn't want anything to do with anybody. Just was fed up seeing everyone else living their lives normally. I stupidly had a load of old photos on there that I never downloaded and lost the lot. It's easy enough to start a new one after a bit of time and add the people you actually care about. It's also good to have a break from it from time to time but I regret not having tangible memories of the good old days. Just do what you need to do though.Also you know yourself with running, get the shoes on, step out the front door and start at a slow pace, just doing what you can. If you do it everyday day or every other day you'll build yourself up again. There's no secret to it, it's just getting out there. You'd be amazed at how fit you can get after just a couple of weeks of it.The running may also help with you getting your confidence back, and thinking a bit clearer day to day. The isolation is clearly doing you no good. Keep trying on the job front. Having a job is a key part to our self worth. I've had long periods without work and they generally are me at my worst. Too much time with my own thoughts and not enough time around others, focusing on something productive.At one time after a long stint without work I took a job that was more junior than the previous one just to get out there. It was hateful work but 8 hours a day working I was knackered and didn't have the energy in the evenings to think of anything else, and just wanted to veg on the couch and watch football. It got me back on the ladder though and 6 months later I was back doing something more along the lines of what I wanted. It's tough mate but you have it in you to get back out there.