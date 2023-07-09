« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 551612 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8080 on: July 9, 2023, 07:47:54 pm »
Quote from: damomad on July  9, 2023, 07:37:37 pm
I've made up my mind to talk to someone but I'm not sure what way I should be going whether it's counselling or therapy. Looking at options this week.

I feel completely incapable of making certain life choices and this has been going on for a few years at least. For instance my current living situation is not working for me anymore but every time I sit down to look at somewhere, I get overwhelmed/distracted and put it off. The same goes for jobs and relationships. It's like I know what would be good for future me but the effort right now doesn't seem worth it. I just can't get to the bottom of what it is that's stopping me.

I've noticed recently I've been getting a bit resentful of others around me who are successfully doing these type of things. Like I'm annoyed I'm only half an adult or something. Anyone worked through anything similar?

Alright Damo, if you want someone to help you deal with situation I think a Psychologist would be good for that if its an option.

I also get overwhelmed since my brain injury, I had a bit of a melt down trying to cross a road a few weeks ago and my psychologist is pretty good with that stuff.

good luck
Online damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8081 on: July 9, 2023, 08:13:38 pm »
Cheers KJ mate, I'll give that a go.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8082 on: July 10, 2023, 07:33:38 am »
Quote from: damomad on July  9, 2023, 08:13:38 pm
Cheers KJ mate, I'll give that a go.
Ive just seen something on the TV made me think about your comments about resenting other peoples success.

Its a bit cliched, but the race is long and you never really understand the situation the other person is in

My  younger sister had a friend/associate from her school - she was very good looking and had rich parents, drove round in a posh car, had fancy holidays and good looking boyfriends who would also spoil her.
She used to be all over social media.
My sister and her mates were very jealous of her and would often compare.  This girl took her own life in her note mentioned having no real friends.
You just never know.

Before a stroke, I used to travel extensively - now I see my mates travelling and I immediately feel jealous, 
so I concentrate on 2 things - The great friendship I have with these people and the lovely things they have done for me over the years plus the fantastic 44 years I had before my stroke. 
 
I was born with spina bifida and have never been able to walk, this would elicit sympathy from people. life wasnt perfect of course but I was very pleased with how it had gone. The point is that the sympathy shown towards me was very misplaced. You never really know about a persons life. Maybe your resentment is misplaced too.

Going back to the life advice convo from yesterday, my psychologist has recommended a
community advice and listening line - CALL, they offer advice over the phone. Give them a google if you need help before you get your therapy sorted.



Online damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8083 on: July 10, 2023, 10:29:00 pm »
So true what you say KJ about never knowing whats going on with someone else. Whats their relationship to their own successes? What did they have to sacrifice to get them, and do they feel deep down it was all worth it? Id rather be happy with a small lot than have it all and be miserable.
Online Keith Lard

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8084 on: July 11, 2023, 01:16:50 pm »
Sending love and strength to everyone in here. Youd be shocked at just how many people dip into this thread and find comfort in knowing theyre not alone.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8085 on: July 11, 2023, 02:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on July 11, 2023, 01:16:50 pm
Sending love and strength to everyone in here. Youd be shocked at just how many people dip into this thread and find comfort in knowing theyre not alone.


Being down, whether it's depression or just a bad day is so much more normal than people imagine, as I got older I realised how much pain there was in the world it's just that you focus on yourself when you are younger. It's funny how you imagine the rest of the world when you are not immersed in it, I always remember when I was alone on a saturday night or new year how much worse it was because it always felt like the rest of the world was happy when you were not. I'm far more aware now that this is so far from true. Days before the internet meant there was little way of reaching out to anyone and even the TV finished early as well. Whilst the online world can create problems, it is a place where you can find people all over the world who feel the way you do (usually that is)
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8086 on: July 12, 2023, 05:48:50 pm »
The 24th of July (24/7) is Samaritans Awareness Day. They are running an awareness-raising campaign Talk To Us to remind everyone who is suffering that there is someone they can talk to. There are various ways to help raise awareness and support.

The Samaritans have helped me and others in my life in countless ways so I feel it's right to do what I can for them. I have no doubt they've been here for some of us on RAWK.

https://www.samaritans.org/ireland/support-us/campaign/talk-us/
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8087 on: July 12, 2023, 06:43:26 pm »
^
Fantastic organisation. They saved my life one very dark night.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8088 on: July 18, 2023, 07:11:29 pm »
2 valium in as many days. That's never happened before. Anxiety plus depression is a nightmare. Feel like I wanna throw up. 😖🤢 🤮
Online Titi Camara

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8089 on: July 18, 2023, 07:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 18, 2023, 07:11:29 pm
2 valium in as many days. That's never happened before. Anxiety plus depression is a nightmare. Feel like I wanna throw up. 😖🤢 🤮
You're not alone buddy. All things are transient, what you are feeling now will pass, the bad feelings have passed before and they will pass again this time.

Are you managing to sleep at all?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8090 on: July 18, 2023, 09:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 18, 2023, 07:43:07 pm
You're not alone buddy. All things are transient, what you are feeling now will pass, the bad feelings have passed before and they will pass again this time.

Are you managing to sleep at all?

Aye, there's the rub!

I bought a £500 mattress at the start of the year but had to send it back last week as it felt like it managed to dislocate every bone in my spine. I've been sleeping on an airbed for the past month, but then it sprung a leak (a second one) that I've not been able to find, so I've been on the couch the past three nights.

I'm at the end of my rope, I can't lie. I need a new bed, but now I'm paranoid of making another wrong choice, so I feel trapped (OCD).

My life just utterly fucking sucks right now. Good job I didn't have anything dangerous lying around the house.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8091 on: July 18, 2023, 09:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 18, 2023, 09:40:48 pm
Aye, there's the rub!

I bought a £500 mattress at the start of the year but had to send it back last week as it felt like it managed to dislocate every bone in my spine. I've been sleeping on an airbed for the past month, but then it sprung a leak (a second one) that I've not been able to find, so I've been on the couch the past three nights.

I'm at the end of my rope, I can't lie. I need a new bed, but now I'm paranoid of making another wrong choice, so I feel trapped (OCD).

My life just utterly fucking sucks right now. Good job I didn't have anything dangerous lying around the house.
One common thread though all of my low points has been poor sleep so I can absolutely empathize.

Have always struggled with sleep, bought a Casper memory foam one about 5 year ago and whilst I'm by no means a good sleeper now, it's definitely improved things. I understand though that sometimes making decisions about such purchases bring their own fears and problems. Do you have anyone who could help you with the purchase?

Do you have any meds for sleep? Even the over the counter ones can offer short term help and sometimes that can be enough to find a bit of balance again.

I know I'm repeating myself, but all things are transient, the bad feelings will pass, they have passed before, you remember this happening, you will feel better again. I wish I could put a timeline on that for you buddy but we both know that's not how this works. Do you have anyone you can speak to, family or friends?

Has the valium helped at all?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8092 on: July 18, 2023, 10:46:14 pm »
The irony is my old mattress was from 2011 and I spent £110 on it and it did me for eleven years. This time I decided to treat myself with some proper quality and it left me in agony.

I've not been a great sleeper for years. I'm restless, wake up loads, and rarely sleep through the whole night. The irony was I was doing pretty well on the airbed until it started leaking.

I've been through enough therapy to realise this is only a trigger. I've had a lot of shit on my mind for awhile, but it's just got too much. I'm tired of being the brave one putting on the happy face and just trying to be hopeful. I turn 50 next month and my life serves absolutely no fucking purpose. All I can do is take valium and get drunk. Why bother even fighting anymore. Three weeks of gout didn't help.

Valium helps, but I don't like to be numb. I know it's going to wear off. In eight years I've never taken valium two days on the run. Ever. I only have twelve. I can't hide from it forever.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8093 on: July 18, 2023, 11:05:39 pm »
Keep well all of you. I know the black dog. It's losing against me but it's always there. My heart goes out to you all.

Life is not about good or bad feelings. It's about being a good person and feeling bad well qualify it and look back

You're beautiful for being in touch with the black dog
Even if it hurts you

Stay safe. I know it, see it. Bites me. But it isn't me.

I have gout myself RB. It feels like I've sprained my ankle when it flares up. It proper regresses me, but I find depth in solitude, trust in it. Aching tonight in fact.

Good luck to all of you. Sometimes I actually think in a world like this, it's ethical NOT to be singing and dancing and eating Skittles thinking everything is great.

Peace to you all. X
Online Titi Camara

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8094 on: July 18, 2023, 11:06:03 pm »
Yeah, we build up a mental dam to hold back the shite and it can let loose without seemingly any warning, over something completely innocuous, but it was just enough to tip the tide. Means that sometimes a bout of depression feels like it came from nowhere but actually is the culmination of weeks or months of stress and strain and struggle

It's ok to not be ok, to say that you are not ok.

50 is no fucking age, you have decades to look forward to. You are worthy of love and I hope you have people in your life that love you and you love them back. Reach out to them, talk to them, do not hurt in silence, they will surprise you. I know this can be daunting but the smallest effort can bring real change in your life. Everybody hurts and in turn means most people will show empathy when someone shows them their scars.

I do not know your situation but are you physically able? Could you try walking around you estate/neighbourhood? Could you go hiking up a hill or in the woods? Again, when you are low, finding the strength for such things can almost feel impossible but for me personally exercise and hiking have been life changing. The zen and catharsis I find in nature and physical exertion are a healing more positive than I have found anywhere else.

Do you drink every day?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8095 on: July 18, 2023, 11:17:33 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 18, 2023, 11:05:39 pm
Keep well all of you. I know the black dog. It's losing against me but it's always there. My heart goes out to you all.

Life is not about good or bad feelings. It's about being a good person and feeling bad well qualify it and look back

You're beautiful for being in touch with the black dog
Even if it hurts you

Stay safe. I know it, see it. Bites me. But it isn't me.

I have gout myself RB. It feels like I've sprained my ankle when it flares up. It proper regresses me, but I find depth in solitude, trust in it. Aching tonight in fact.

Good luck to all of you. Sometimes I actually think in a world like this, it's ethical NOT to be singing and dancing and eating Skittles thinking everything is great.

Peace to you all. X

First time I had gout I was only 46. Felt like I'd broken my foot. now I've had it twice in two weeks. First in my foot, then in my knee. The knee took a fortnight to clear up. It just saps your emotional strength.

If this is all I have to look forward to, then I'd rather not. There's nothing to keep me here. Sorry to say that, but it's true. I have no family, no spouse, and no kids. People will miss me, but being old and alone is not something I want to experience.

I don't want fucking decades if it's just more of the same. Feels like I have survivor's guilt or something. An eternity on ESA and PIP. What's the fucking point? Especially when I get snide comments on here whenever I get passionate on a subject.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8096 on: July 18, 2023, 11:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 18, 2023, 11:06:03 pm
Yeah, we build up a mental dam to hold back the shite and it can let loose without seemingly any warning, over something completely innocuous, but it was just enough to tip the tide. Means that sometimes a bout of depression feels like it came from nowhere but actually is the culmination of weeks or months of stress and strain and struggle

It's ok to not be ok, to say that you are not ok.

50 is no fucking age, you have decades to look forward to. You are worthy of love and I hope you have people in your life that love you and you love them back. Reach out to them, talk to them, do not hurt in silence, they will surprise you. I know this can be daunting but the smallest effort can bring real change in your life. Everybody hurts and in turn means most people will show empathy when someone shows them their scars.

I do not know your situation but are you physically able? Could you try walking around you estate/neighbourhood? Could you go hiking up a hill or in the woods? Again, when you are low, finding the strength for such things can almost feel impossible but for me personally exercise and hiking have been life changing. The zen and catharsis I find in nature and physical exertion are a healing more positive than I have found anywhere else.

Do you drink every day?

I walk every day mate. I get my 10k solid. I've walked all over Merseyside, from the city centre to Hightown; from West Kirby to Thurstaston and back. I've made myself walk through the gout, despite the pain.

I don't drink every day. I can drink heavily; I may even be a problem drinker. But I can go a few weeks without. My life doesn't get better than this, because I don't have the will to change it. And I am too weak. I've had enough. This life has nothing left for me. Just continue on, like a bird dragging a broken wing until the end.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8097 on: July 18, 2023, 11:30:12 pm »
Do you find nothing bright about life?

I get pissed off just at the thought that one day I will not be here to watch the next movie I wanted to see, listen to the next album I wanted to hear, play the next game whose release I've been waiting on!

I find joy in listening to Fred Again, to walking in the woods, to riding my bike, to talking to like minded people on RAWK, to laughing at Capon's #Sausages pictures he makes, to calling Tories c*nts on twitter, in watching our team play well!

Just because you feel you have no one significant in your life, does not mean you have not significantly impacted others in your life. People would miss you.

If you really are having drastic thoughts I feel you should reach out for professional help. This is literally what the Samaritans are there for, to listen and where possible to offer advice.

Do not suffer alone or in silence
Quote from: Red Beret on July 18, 2023, 11:23:44 pm
And I am too weak. I've had enough.
I absolutely, 100%, disagree. The very fact that you are here and talking shows me your strength. It also shows me that the only thing you have had enough of is the suffering and that's what you want to stop.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8098 on: July 18, 2023, 11:34:37 pm »
Red Beret you're a great poster and sound a very, very solid human being

Life may not see full of promise for you but that's the world's fault and not yours. Stick it out x

I think you're great. One of those posters that just illuminates a thread. And your reality is probably even better.

Anyone who goes against you is an idiot

You're sound to me. And yeah, I have to take naproxen to be able to walk some days. That's... Very shit. But even when humans have abandoned you, there's nature and animals

Keep strong. Or fuck it, don't. Too much is made by the squares of a stiff upper lip and all that shit. Like society is so great we should be happy. Feel bad if that's authentic yknow

But look after yourself. You matter. You're important. How do I know? You've inspired me. I've got nothing to sell.

X
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8099 on: July 18, 2023, 11:48:48 pm »
Honestly, cannot stand the Samaritans. They mean well, but they always want you to think about and process your feelings, when you just want to cry and vent. Might work for others, but not for me. I've had more psychotherapy than I can shake a stick at and tried just about every anti-depressant under the sun.

The only reason I am here is because I have nowhere else to go. And honestly, I'm getting to the point where I no longer care if anybody misses me. I'm a validation seeker and it's a burden on me and them.

I almost killed a succulent, so I wouldn't trust myself with a pet. I can barely look after myself. Just fuck this life.

I'm sorry. I've just hit a wall. Maybe I'll get lucky and this time tomorrow I'll wonder what all the fuss is about. But the past 48 hours has scared the piss out of me.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8100 on: July 19, 2023, 12:00:09 am »
Crying and venting is absolutely fine, both are cathartic as long as they do not become habitual.

We all seek validation, mate, the younger generations even more so, it's simply part of the human condition. It's just another part of the self and as such can be controlled or at least dialled down, there's load of resources online to read up on how to try and supress that need.

Genuinely, get a dog. Go the shelter tmw and just get one. I don't believe you have the capacity to harm a defenceless soul, intentionally or otherwise.

Looking after the needs of someone that relies on you might give you the continuity and distraction you require. You are walking miles anyway, why not take a dog with you, beyond that you only need to feed and water them.

It would help with regulating your sleep, exercise and potentially meal times. It's surprising what a positive effect a good routine can have on mental well-being.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8101 on: July 19, 2023, 12:05:18 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 18, 2023, 11:23:44 pm
I walk every day mate. I get my 10k solid. I've walked all over Merseyside, from the city centre to Hightown; from West Kirby to Thurstaston and back. I've made myself walk through the gout, despite the pain.

I don't drink every day. I can drink heavily; I may even be a problem drinker. But I can go a few weeks without. My life doesn't get better than this, because I don't have the will to change it. And I am too weak. I've had enough. This life has nothing left for me. Just continue on, like a bird dragging a broken wing until the end.
Have you spoken with James' Place?
https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8102 on: July 19, 2023, 07:15:41 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 19, 2023, 12:00:09 am
Crying and venting is absolutely fine, both are cathartic as long as they do not become habitual.

We all seek validation, mate, the younger generations even more so, it's simply part of the human condition. It's just another part of the self and as such can be controlled or at least dialled down, there's load of resources online to read up on how to try and supress that need.

Genuinely, get a dog. Go the shelter tmw and just get one. I don't believe you have the capacity to harm a defenceless soul, intentionally or otherwise.

Looking after the needs of someone that relies on you might give you the continuity and distraction you require. You are walking miles anyway, why not take a dog with you, beyond that you only need to feed and water them.

It would help with regulating your sleep, exercise and potentially meal times. It's surprising what a positive effect a good routine can have on mental well-being.

I had a dog as a boy mate. We were not cruel, but we never gave him the love an animal deserved. He vanished when he was 12, just upped and disappeared from the back yard that he never left. It haunts me to this day. Never again.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 19, 2023, 12:05:18 am
Have you spoken with James' Place?
https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/


I've not, but I can look into it. My friend recommended Shout.

I'll try to sort a mattress today. Hopefully it helps.
Online damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8103 on: July 19, 2023, 07:23:29 am »
RB you are one of the good ones, I always look out for your posts in any of the politics threads, one of the few posters in there I can tolerate! You always have a sensible perspective.

Im a horrible sleeper, I put it down to PTSD from having a DJ next door to me in an old share house. These days any small noise wakes me up. Quies wax earplugs made the world of difference, I take a pair everywhere with me, got me through Glastonbury recently. I tried a white noise machine at home in the past but found it distracting. Sometimes a podcast works if its really boring. Theres a science one called Mindscape (Sean Carroll) that I drift off to more times than not.

The most comfortable mattress in the world wont make a difference if theres loads on your mind. I dont think Ive ever had a good nights sleep in a hotel or mates house, new surroundings and Ill be up before dawn, heart racing. Wouldnt it be amazing if we could have an off switch on our backs like a toy doll.
Offline spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8104 on: July 19, 2023, 07:50:10 am »
Hi RB.   Youre a great poster, with a great sense of humour.    I know how you feel,  I have some days like that.    My two daughters keep me going at times
.

Have you tried Andys Man Club?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8105 on: July 19, 2023, 08:10:17 am »
Quote from: damomad on July 19, 2023, 07:23:29 am
RB you are one of the good ones, I always look out for your posts in any of the politics threads, one of the few posters in there I can tolerate! You always have a sensible perspective.

Im a horrible sleeper, I put it down to PTSD from having a DJ next door to me in an old share house. These days any small noise wakes me up. Quies wax earplugs made the world of difference, I take a pair everywhere with me, got me through Glastonbury recently. I tried a white noise machine at home in the past but found it distracting. Sometimes a podcast works if its really boring. Theres a science one called Mindscape (Sean Carroll) that I drift off to more times than not.

The most comfortable mattress in the world wont make a difference if theres loads on your mind. I dont think Ive ever had a good nights sleep in a hotel or mates house, new surroundings and Ill be up before dawn, heart racing. Wouldnt it be amazing if we could have an off switch on our backs like a toy doll.

Thanks mate. Oddly enough, my being a light sleeper came from us having our dog. He would always bark through the night and just never shut up - and I was the only one who could seemingly hear him.

I think the new mattress will help because a new mattress is actually one of the things I have on my mind. :D The problem for me is that I struggle a lot when things don't go according to plan. Normally I keep a lid on it, but the wheels kind of came off these past 48 hours. I'm just praying I feel better when the tranquilliser wears off!

I've got a list of disorders as long as your arm - Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder, Asperger's traits, Complex-PTSD, and I've recently requested a referral to be assessed for ADHD as I seem to fit the criteria for that as well. I don't do anti-depressants. I've tried pretty much all of them and found the side effects intolerable. I can only hope that something changes for the better soon. Something needs to give. Another 20-25 years of this would suck balls.
Online damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8106 on: July 19, 2023, 09:39:21 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 19, 2023, 08:10:17 am
Thanks mate. Oddly enough, my being a light sleeper came from us having our dog. He would always bark through the night and just never shut up - and I was the only one who could seemingly hear him.

I know the feeling, I was on holiday last week, really rural area. Thought I was getting away from the hustle and bustle. 4.30am, I'd hear the first birds singing on the roof, 5.30am it was the Cockerel down the road that the nearest neighbours had (they did sell me some fresh eggs so it wasn't all bad), 7.30am it was the sheep behind the house bleating. Came back more tired than I had left!
Online Peabee

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8107 on: July 19, 2023, 03:13:33 pm »
I hope youre ok, Red Beret.

I have recurrent depression, which I can come in and out of, but the period can be weeks or years, I can never predict it. Its exhausting now. Im getting to the point where I am not as resilient at 45. Ive tried anti depressants, but the current lot are giving me terrible tinnitus and other side effects, which has ruined my previously good sleeping pattern, which has consequently made me worse. I havent left the house since Friday.

I was always in regular work or study until the pandemic and lockdown. The isolation of working from home during lockdown while employed, and afterwards as unemployed, made me realise I need the office and company during the day. It was a routine. I was made redundant during lockdown and I havent worked since. Ive always had a hopeful nature about the future, which helped me through periods of depression, and previous life changes, but its now external factors getting me down on top of my depression and other mental health issues. I feel like Ive given up. The resilience has left me. The last interview I had was April and that rejection was like the last straw. I start something and then think whats the fucking point (I even wrote 6000+ words of a book).

I now think maybe I should have been more selfish with decisions. We moved to Chester and left our life in London due to my partners mums problems, so we could support her. Now shes fine and Ive left my job, friends, and running club back down there. I dont even run any more. But I just dont have the energy or resilience to build a life here now. Add the depression on top and it all feels grim.

Ive also started closing down all social media accounts and cutting contact with people, which is worrying me. I just dont see a future for me here, work wise nor socially. And if my depression doesnt get better, I dont see how I can have a future. Maybe this is the period where it never goes away.

I think the combination of mental health issues and issues in life is hard to overcome. Having a career can help through the darker days, where as now Im sat here with my own thoughts and no energy to end that cycle of negativity or make the changes needed. Its like my brain is trying to do me in if Im honest.  I wake up thinking about suicide. Its grim.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8108 on: July 19, 2023, 03:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 18, 2023, 11:48:48 pm
Honestly, cannot stand the Samaritans. They mean well, but they always want you to think about and process your feelings, when you just want to cry and vent. Might work for others, but not for me. I've had more psychotherapy than I can shake a stick at and tried just about every anti-depressant under the sun.

The only reason I am here is because I have nowhere else to go. And honestly, I'm getting to the point where I no longer care if anybody misses me. I'm a validation seeker and it's a burden on me and them.

I almost killed a succulent, so I wouldn't trust myself with a pet. I can barely look after myself. Just fuck this life.

I'm sorry. I've just hit a wall. Maybe I'll get lucky and this time tomorrow I'll wonder what all the fuss is about. But the past 48 hours has scared the piss out of me.
Hi RB.

Processing things is necessary if we are to make lasting progress, but if you just want to vent and cry, do so. Processing, venting and crying all have their time and place. All are valid.

I can't process while I'm in the depths either. That's for another time. If I need to cry, I cry. If I need to vent, I vent.

I think we have to deal with things in our own way and in our own time. Now, when my balance goes I just do nothing. I try not to react and make rash decisions. I try to just 'surf the wave' so to speak.

I find these things do often come in waves and, like all waves, they eventually dissipate. Nothing lasts. Nothing good, and nothing bad. So if we can ride the bad waves out, they do end.

I've read enough by you to know you're a resilient fella. Stick in there mate. You're a good man and great poster who I always enjoy reading on here.

♥️
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8109 on: Yesterday at 02:32:57 pm »
Bit of an update for everyone.

I've recovered slightly, in that I'm not popping valium like they're smarties, which was what I was most worried about. ;D

I'm seeing the Doctor on Monday about (hopefully!) a referral for ADHD. I may have to wait quite awhile for an assessment, but if the diagnosis comes through it might impact what kind of treatment or medication might help.

And I've finally managed to order a new mattress after shopping around quite a bit. I'm hoping to have it by this time next week, so I don't have to last much longer on a leaky airbed or the couch.

I really appreciate all the kind words and support from everyone in here. It's hard to talk and even harder to listen when you're just floating in life's toilet bowl surrounded by turds. I'm not out of the woods by any stretch, but I'm counting all the little victories, from doing laundry to personal hygiene.

Thank you all again. :)
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8110 on: Yesterday at 02:36:56 pm »
Glad for you Berry seen you about fighting the good fight

The little victories all count!

Hope the ADHD apt goes well, seems very worth it. My partner has it and had a bit of a time actually getting it recognized but is in a much better place now. Trust the process

You've got some really positive steps in that post

Mattress not the least. A bad night's sleep can affect everything

This thread is always gonna be here and I love it about RAWK but in a slightly opposite way you're someone I just think will get things done.

Best of luck to you, keep us updated!
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8111 on: Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:32:57 pm
Bit of an update for everyone.

I've recovered slightly, in that I'm not popping valium like they're smarties, which was what I was most worried about. ;D

I'm seeing the Doctor on Monday about (hopefully!) a referral for ADHD. I may have to wait quite awhile for an assessment, but if the diagnosis comes through it might impact what kind of treatment or medication might help.

And I've finally managed to order a new mattress after shopping around quite a bit. I'm hoping to have it by this time next week, so I don't have to last much longer on a leaky airbed or the couch.

I really appreciate all the kind words and support from everyone in here. It's hard to talk and even harder to listen when you're just floating in life's toilet bowl surrounded by turds. I'm not out of the woods by any stretch, but I'm counting all the little victories, from doing laundry to personal hygiene.

Thank you all again. :)

Thats good to hear Red Beret, I still think of you as Red Berry  :) Im another who always looks out for your posts.

Hope you continue to gain those little victories, they are important.



I also hope Peabee is doing okay. Perhaps one day Peabee, maybe, you can go back to your book. Im in awe of anyone who can write

All the best to you both and everyone else who suffers.
Online damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8112 on: Yesterday at 04:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 19, 2023, 03:13:33 pm
I hope youre ok, Red Beret.

I have recurrent depression, which I can come in and out of, but the period can be weeks or years, I can never predict it. Its exhausting now. Im getting to the point where I am not as resilient at 45. Ive tried anti depressants, but the current lot are giving me terrible tinnitus and other side effects, which has ruined my previously good sleeping pattern, which has consequently made me worse. I havent left the house since Friday.

I was always in regular work or study until the pandemic and lockdown. The isolation of working from home during lockdown while employed, and afterwards as unemployed, made me realise I need the office and company during the day. It was a routine. I was made redundant during lockdown and I havent worked since. Ive always had a hopeful nature about the future, which helped me through periods of depression, and previous life changes, but its now external factors getting me down on top of my depression and other mental health issues. I feel like Ive given up. The resilience has left me. The last interview I had was April and that rejection was like the last straw. I start something and then think whats the fucking point (I even wrote 6000+ words of a book).

I now think maybe I should have been more selfish with decisions. We moved to Chester and left our life in London due to my partners mums problems, so we could support her. Now shes fine and Ive left my job, friends, and running club back down there. I dont even run any more. But I just dont have the energy or resilience to build a life here now. Add the depression on top and it all feels grim.

Ive also started closing down all social media accounts and cutting contact with people, which is worrying me. I just dont see a future for me here, work wise nor socially. And if my depression doesnt get better, I dont see how I can have a future. Maybe this is the period where it never goes away.

I think the combination of mental health issues and issues in life is hard to overcome. Having a career can help through the darker days, where as now Im sat here with my own thoughts and no energy to end that cycle of negativity or make the changes needed. Its like my brain is trying to do me in if Im honest.  I wake up thinking about suicide. Its grim.

Sorry to hear all this Peabee but it's good you are getting it out of your system. I deleted all my social media accounts a few years back - didn't want anything to do with anybody. Just was fed up seeing everyone else living their lives normally. I stupidly had a load of old photos on there that I never downloaded and lost the lot. It's easy enough to start a new one after a bit of time and add the people you actually care about. It's also good to have a break from it from time to time but I regret not having tangible memories of the good old days. Just do what you need to do though.

Also you know yourself with running, get the shoes on, step out the front door and start at a slow pace, just doing what you can. If you do it everyday day or every other day you'll build yourself up again. There's no secret to it, it's just getting out there. You'd be amazed at how fit you can get after just a couple of weeks of it.

The running may also help with you getting your confidence back, and thinking a bit clearer day to day. The isolation is clearly doing you no good. Keep trying on the job front. Having a job is a key part to our self worth. I've had long periods without work and they generally are me at my worst. Too much time with my own thoughts and not enough time around others, focusing on something productive.

At one time after a long stint without work I took a job that was more junior than the previous one just to get out there. It was hateful work but 8 hours a day working I was knackered and didn't have the energy in the evenings to think of anything else, and just wanted to veg on the couch and watch football. It got me back on the ladder though and 6 months later I was back doing something more along the lines of what I wanted. It's tough mate but you have it in you to get back out there.
Online Peabee

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8113 on: Today at 01:22:10 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 04:24:40 pm
Sorry to hear all this Peabee but it's good you are getting it out of your system. I deleted all my social media accounts a few years back - didn't want anything to do with anybody. Just was fed up seeing everyone else living their lives normally. I stupidly had a load of old photos on there that I never downloaded and lost the lot. It's easy enough to start a new one after a bit of time and add the people you actually care about. It's also good to have a break from it from time to time but I regret not having tangible memories of the good old days. Just do what you need to do though.

Also you know yourself with running, get the shoes on, step out the front door and start at a slow pace, just doing what you can. If you do it everyday day or every other day you'll build yourself up again. There's no secret to it, it's just getting out there. You'd be amazed at how fit you can get after just a couple of weeks of it.

The running may also help with you getting your confidence back, and thinking a bit clearer day to day. The isolation is clearly doing you no good. Keep trying on the job front. Having a job is a key part to our self worth. I've had long periods without work and they generally are me at my worst. Too much time with my own thoughts and not enough time around others, focusing on something productive.

At one time after a long stint without work I took a job that was more junior than the previous one just to get out there. It was hateful work but 8 hours a day working I was knackered and didn't have the energy in the evenings to think of anything else, and just wanted to veg on the couch and watch football. It got me back on the ladder though and 6 months later I was back doing something more along the lines of what I wanted. It's tough mate but you have it in you to get back out there.

Cheers Damo.

Yeah, I definitely need to get back out there running. I was a decent runner a few years back, running 70+ miles a week. I think Ill take that as my next step, then see how I am in a few weeks. Then take another step.

Red Beret, thats great youre getting a referral. I think so many have us have gone undiagnosed with adhd, autism, etc, and thats why traditional treatments for depression havent worked.

I used to self medicate, opiates, coke, etc, which is what people with undiagnosed adhd can do as theyre trying to fill a dopamine void. Thats why I need to get out running as exercise was my healthy way of increasing my dopamine. Its estimated over 50% of substance misusers actually have adhd.
