Cheers KJ mate, I'll give that a go.
Ive just seen something on the TV made me think about your comments about resenting other peoples success.
Its a bit cliched, but the race is long and you never really understand the situation the other person is in
My younger sister had a friend/associate from her school - she was very good looking and had rich parents, drove round in a posh car, had fancy holidays and good looking boyfriends who would also spoil her.
She used to be all over social media.
My sister and her mates were very jealous of her and would often compare. This girl took her own life in her note mentioned having no real friends.
You just never know.
Before a stroke, I used to travel extensively - now I see my mates travelling and I immediately feel jealous,
so I concentrate on 2 things - The great friendship I have with these people and the lovely things they have done for me over the years plus the fantastic 44 years I had before my stroke.
I was born with spina bifida and have never been able to walk, this would elicit sympathy from people. life wasnt perfect of course but I was very pleased with how it had gone. The point is that the sympathy shown towards me was very misplaced. You never really know about a persons life. Maybe your resentment is misplaced too.
Going back to the life advice convo from yesterday, my psychologist has recommended a community advice and listening line - CALL
, they offer advice over the phone. Give them a google if you need help before you get your therapy sorted.