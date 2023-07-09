Yeah, we build up a mental dam to hold back the shite and it can let loose without seemingly any warning, over something completely innocuous, but it was just enough to tip the tide. Means that sometimes a bout of depression feels like it came from nowhere but actually is the culmination of weeks or months of stress and strain and struggle



It's ok to not be ok, to say that you are not ok.



50 is no fucking age, you have decades to look forward to. You are worthy of love and I hope you have people in your life that love you and you love them back. Reach out to them, talk to them, do not hurt in silence, they will surprise you. I know this can be daunting but the smallest effort can bring real change in your life. Everybody hurts and in turn means most people will show empathy when someone shows them their scars.



I do not know your situation but are you physically able? Could you try walking around you estate/neighbourhood? Could you go hiking up a hill or in the woods? Again, when you are low, finding the strength for such things can almost feel impossible but for me personally exercise and hiking have been life changing. The zen and catharsis I find in nature and physical exertion are a healing more positive than I have found anywhere else.



Do you drink every day?