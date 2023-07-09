« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
July 9, 2023, 07:47:54 pm
damomad:
I've made up my mind to talk to someone but I'm not sure what way I should be going whether it's counselling or therapy. Looking at options this week.

I feel completely incapable of making certain life choices and this has been going on for a few years at least. For instance my current living situation is not working for me anymore but every time I sit down to look at somewhere, I get overwhelmed/distracted and put it off. The same goes for jobs and relationships. It's like I know what would be good for future me but the effort right now doesn't seem worth it. I just can't get to the bottom of what it is that's stopping me.

I've noticed recently I've been getting a bit resentful of others around me who are successfully doing these type of things. Like I'm annoyed I'm only half an adult or something. Anyone worked through anything similar?

Alright Damo, if you want someone to help you deal with situation I think a Psychologist would be good for that if its an option.

I also get overwhelmed since my brain injury, I had a bit of a melt down trying to cross a road a few weeks ago and my psychologist is pretty good with that stuff.

good luck
Re: Struggling with depression
July 9, 2023, 08:13:38 pm
Cheers KJ mate, I'll give that a go.
Re: Struggling with depression
July 10, 2023, 07:33:38 am
damomad:
Cheers KJ mate, I'll give that a go.
Ive just seen something on the TV made me think about your comments about resenting other peoples success.

Its a bit cliched, but the race is long and you never really understand the situation the other person is in

My  younger sister had a friend/associate from her school - she was very good looking and had rich parents, drove round in a posh car, had fancy holidays and good looking boyfriends who would also spoil her.
She used to be all over social media.
My sister and her mates were very jealous of her and would often compare.  This girl took her own life in her note mentioned having no real friends.
You just never know.

Before a stroke, I used to travel extensively - now I see my mates travelling and I immediately feel jealous, 
so I concentrate on 2 things - The great friendship I have with these people and the lovely things they have done for me over the years plus the fantastic 44 years I had before my stroke. 
 
I was born with spina bifida and have never been able to walk, this would elicit sympathy from people. life wasnt perfect of course but I was very pleased with how it had gone. The point is that the sympathy shown towards me was very misplaced. You never really know about a persons life. Maybe your resentment is misplaced too.

Going back to the life advice convo from yesterday, my psychologist has recommended a
community advice and listening line - CALL, they offer advice over the phone. Give them a google if you need help before you get your therapy sorted.



Re: Struggling with depression
July 10, 2023, 10:29:00 pm
So true what you say KJ about never knowing whats going on with someone else. Whats their relationship to their own successes? What did they have to sacrifice to get them, and do they feel deep down it was all worth it? Id rather be happy with a small lot than have it all and be miserable.
Re: Struggling with depression
July 11, 2023, 01:16:50 pm
Sending love and strength to everyone in here. Youd be shocked at just how many people dip into this thread and find comfort in knowing theyre not alone.
Re: Struggling with depression
July 11, 2023, 02:12:03 pm
Keith Lard:
Sending love and strength to everyone in here. Youd be shocked at just how many people dip into this thread and find comfort in knowing theyre not alone.


Being down, whether it's depression or just a bad day is so much more normal than people imagine, as I got older I realised how much pain there was in the world it's just that you focus on yourself when you are younger. It's funny how you imagine the rest of the world when you are not immersed in it, I always remember when I was alone on a saturday night or new year how much worse it was because it always felt like the rest of the world was happy when you were not. I'm far more aware now that this is so far from true. Days before the internet meant there was little way of reaching out to anyone and even the TV finished early as well. Whilst the online world can create problems, it is a place where you can find people all over the world who feel the way you do (usually that is)
Re: Struggling with depression
July 12, 2023, 05:48:50 pm
The 24th of July (24/7) is Samaritans Awareness Day. They are running an awareness-raising campaign Talk To Us to remind everyone who is suffering that there is someone they can talk to. There are various ways to help raise awareness and support.

The Samaritans have helped me and others in my life in countless ways so I feel it's right to do what I can for them. I have no doubt they've been here for some of us on RAWK.

https://www.samaritans.org/ireland/support-us/campaign/talk-us/
Re: Struggling with depression
July 12, 2023, 06:43:26 pm
^
Fantastic organisation. They saved my life one very dark night.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 07:11:29 pm »
2 valium in as many days. That's never happened before. Anxiety plus depression is a nightmare. Feel like I wanna throw up. 😖🤢 🤮
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 07:43:07 pm »
Red Beret:
2 valium in as many days. That's never happened before. Anxiety plus depression is a nightmare. Feel like I wanna throw up. 😖🤢 🤮
You're not alone buddy. All things are transient, what you are feeling now will pass, the bad feelings have passed before and they will pass again this time.

Are you managing to sleep at all?
Red Beret:
Titi Camara:
You're not alone buddy. All things are transient, what you are feeling now will pass, the bad feelings have passed before and they will pass again this time.

Are you managing to sleep at all?

Aye, there's the rub!

I bought a £500 mattress at the start of the year but had to send it back last week as it felt like it managed to dislocate every bone in my spine. I've been sleeping on an airbed for the past month, but then it sprung a leak (a second one) that I've not been able to find, so I've been on the couch the past three nights.

I'm at the end of my rope, I can't lie. I need a new bed, but now I'm paranoid of making another wrong choice, so I feel trapped (OCD).

My life just utterly fucking sucks right now. Good job I didn't have anything dangerous lying around the house.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 09:54:31 pm »
Red Beret:
Aye, there's the rub!

I bought a £500 mattress at the start of the year but had to send it back last week as it felt like it managed to dislocate every bone in my spine. I've been sleeping on an airbed for the past month, but then it sprung a leak (a second one) that I've not been able to find, so I've been on the couch the past three nights.

I'm at the end of my rope, I can't lie. I need a new bed, but now I'm paranoid of making another wrong choice, so I feel trapped (OCD).

My life just utterly fucking sucks right now. Good job I didn't have anything dangerous lying around the house.
One common thread though all of my low points has been poor sleep so I can absolutely empathize.

Have always struggled with sleep, bought a Casper memory foam one about 5 year ago and whilst I'm by no means a good sleeper now, it's definitely improved things. I understand though that sometimes making decisions about such purchases bring their own fears and problems. Do you have anyone who could help you with the purchase?

Do you have any meds for sleep? Even the over the counter ones can offer short term help and sometimes that can be enough to find a bit of balance again.

I know I'm repeating myself, but all things are transient, the bad feelings will pass, they have passed before, you remember this happening, you will feel better again. I wish I could put a timeline on that for you buddy but we both know that's not how this works. Do you have anyone you can speak to, family or friends?

Has the valium helped at all?
Red Beret:
The irony is my old mattress was from 2011 and I spent £110 on it and it did me for eleven years. This time I decided to treat myself with some proper quality and it left me in agony.

I've not been a great sleeper for years. I'm restless, wake up loads, and rarely sleep through the whole night. The irony was I was doing pretty well on the airbed until it started leaking.

I've been through enough therapy to realise this is only a trigger. I've had a lot of shit on my mind for awhile, but it's just got too much. I'm tired of being the brave one putting on the happy face and just trying to be hopeful. I turn 50 next month and my life serves absolutely no fucking purpose. All I can do is take valium and get drunk. Why bother even fighting anymore. Three weeks of gout didn't help.

Valium helps, but I don't like to be numb. I know it's going to wear off. In eight years I've never taken valium two days on the run. Ever. I only have twelve. I can't hide from it forever.
Re: Struggling with depression
July 12, 2023, 11:05:39 pm
Keep well all of you. I know the black dog. It's losing against me but it's always there. My heart goes out to you all.

Life is not about good or bad feelings. It's about being a good person and feeling bad well qualify it and look back

You're beautiful for being in touch with the black dog
Even if it hurts you

Stay safe. I know it, see it. Bites me. But it isn't me.

I have gout myself RB. It feels like I've sprained my ankle when it flares up. It proper regresses me, but I find depth in solitude, trust in it. Aching tonight in fact.

Good luck to all of you. Sometimes I actually think in a world like this, it's ethical NOT to be singing and dancing and eating Skittles thinking everything is great.

Peace to you all. X
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 11:06:03 pm »
Yeah, we build up a mental dam to hold back the shite and it can let loose without seemingly any warning, over something completely innocuous, but it was just enough to tip the tide. Means that sometimes a bout of depression feels like it came from nowhere but actually is the culmination of weeks or months of stress and strain and struggle

It's ok to not be ok, to say that you are not ok.

50 is no fucking age, you have decades to look forward to. You are worthy of love and I hope you have people in your life that love you and you love them back. Reach out to them, talk to them, do not hurt in silence, they will surprise you. I know this can be daunting but the smallest effort can bring real change in your life. Everybody hurts and in turn means most people will show empathy when someone shows them their scars.

I do not know your situation but are you physically able? Could you try walking around you estate/neighbourhood? Could you go hiking up a hill or in the woods? Again, when you are low, finding the strength for such things can almost feel impossible but for me personally exercise and hiking have been life changing. The zen and catharsis I find in nature and physical exertion are a healing more positive than I have found anywhere else.

Do you drink every day?
Red Beret:
ToneLa:
Keep well all of you. I know the black dog. It's losing against me but it's always there. My heart goes out to you all.

Life is not about good or bad feelings. It's about being a good person and feeling bad well qualify it and look back

You're beautiful for being in touch with the black dog
Even if it hurts you

Stay safe. I know it, see it. Bites me. But it isn't me.

I have gout myself RB. It feels like I've sprained my ankle when it flares up. It proper regresses me, but I find depth in solitude, trust in it. Aching tonight in fact.

Good luck to all of you. Sometimes I actually think in a world like this, it's ethical NOT to be singing and dancing and eating Skittles thinking everything is great.

Peace to you all. X

First time I had gout I was only 46. Felt like I'd broken my foot. now I've had it twice in two weeks. First in my foot, then in my knee. The knee took a fortnight to clear up. It just saps your emotional strength.

If this is all I have to look forward to, then I'd rather not. There's nothing to keep me here. Sorry to say that, but it's true. I have no family, no spouse, and no kids. People will miss me, but being old and alone is not something I want to experience.

I don't want fucking decades if it's just more of the same. Feels like I have survivor's guilt or something. An eternity on ESA and PIP. What's the fucking point? Especially when I get snide comments on here whenever I get passionate on a subject.
