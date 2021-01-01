I've made up my mind to talk to someone but I'm not sure what way I should be going whether it's counselling or therapy. Looking at options this week.



I feel completely incapable of making certain life choices and this has been going on for a few years at least. For instance my current living situation is not working for me anymore but every time I sit down to look at somewhere, I get overwhelmed/distracted and put it off. The same goes for jobs and relationships. It's like I know what would be good for future me but the effort right now doesn't seem worth it. I just can't get to the bottom of what it is that's stopping me.



I've noticed recently I've been getting a bit resentful of others around me who are successfully doing these type of things. Like I'm annoyed I'm only half an adult or something. Anyone worked through anything similar?



Alright Damo, if you want someone to help you deal with situation I think a Psychologist would be good for that if its an option.I also get overwhelmed since my brain injury, I had a bit of a melt down trying to cross a road a few weeks ago and my psychologist is pretty good with that stuff.good luck