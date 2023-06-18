It's so easy to see why such a large proportion of homeless people in the West are (later) middle-aged men.



Say you lose your job, or your relationship fails - imagine one has led to the other. At that age, it's a lot harder to get regular work. Sure, you have a place to live.....until the money runs out.......and state aid only takes you so far (especially depending on where you live).......and before you know it, you're unable to pay the bills, then the rent, and it gets harder to feed yourself.



So you turn to something to numb the pain - it's usually cheap booze - and, well, you know the rest.



I've lost my relationship - the greatest human soul I ever encountered. I wasn't good enough to keep it going.

I've just lost my job - I was so proud to get it in the first place - and I did my best. I wasn't good enough to keep it going.

State aid here will only last a few months. I don't deserve to keep it going.



I don't deserve to keep going.



I've fallen out of love with football (as my post history in the last years will testify).



I have failed at everything I tried to be:

Son

Student

Athlete

Coach

Father

Friend

Husband

Fiancé

Partner

Stepdad

Colleague

Leader

Campaigner

Moderator

Project Manager

Head of comms for potential unicorn

Everything is a litany failure

Copy Editor of an actual one......

So, I resign my position on RAWK. I know fuck-all about football. The 97 never got justice. I can't even mod this place any more without telling knobheads to fuck off.



Started a few threads, merge a few others, made yet others, made yet more frontline. Hopefully they'll continue to grow.......



I'm done, lads.



See youse around.



Thanks for all the fun times here since January 2007 but it's time I fucked off and focused on trying to keep the roof over my head.



None of this matters. Nothing we do or say really matters. Football was never about life or death, it certainly never was "much, more important than that!" - I don't understand what it's become and I don't understand this world any more.



Campaigning now - reckon I was sometimes alright with that - maybe a posh boy from a good school will enter and write some letters............bloody hell.........that might help...............no, wait, the bastards fucked us over again...........never mind.........



I yearn for death now - bring on the bombs - let it all fry.



I might even take a trip to Ukraine, try and do something useful with what's left of my life...........



...........but I'm tired of wasting it online, getting frustrated over things I can't control.



I've controlled the booze since Feb 1st and it's beeb a breeze - last office party I was at was Friday night and so many people were tanked - I could even detect the exact moments when the party 'atmos' kicks in - and when people's behaviours change as the booze takes over them - speechwise, ability to stay focussed on the topic, all that goes out the window at a specific point - even with people I like and respect.........And I watched it thinking, "Fuck me, I'm dreading what this lot will be like at their summer event! Maybe HR should put out a memo about not behaving like a twat........"



Ah well. No longer invited. I wasn't good enough.



"Stupid boy! Look what you made them do. Again. You deserve that for not working hard enough."



regression 101



I won't take the meds this time, it's likely that that's what sterilised me in the first place, which led to the previous previous break up - no good enough of a man, in that case.



I won't fall off the wagon either, in case anyone's worried. Not good enough a drinker to do that one props.



But the first clean chance I get to find a way of snuffing it without hurting the handful of people who (perhaps legitimately) claim to like or even love m, I'm there.



Worst day of my life today - and not one hug.



Fuck it all. To hell and back.



Let's see how far i can get before I run out money and exercise my pension plan - disappearing without trace but with the means to guarantee i'm never found.......no funeral costs, no funeral, nothing to put into a box or an urn - nowhere to go and say, "Ooooh let's get a bit spiritual and check out to the new Carbon Based Lifeforms tune............"



Nowhere special, perhaps Anfield, like a did for Carl, if anyone's got the balls to try that again, eh?



One fine day, coming soon, a pint in the Albert, flying the big banner, then dopping stonecold dead. IN MY OWN spectacular WAY.



Daryll Domee. Any time youse like, please.