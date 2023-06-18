« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 542100 times)

Offline damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8040 on: June 18, 2023, 07:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 18, 2023, 07:11:15 pm
Its good your parents are still together and love you and are in a position to help out.  Its not easy, but try if you can to focus on what you have.

This is good advice, focus on what you have and what you can control, cut everything else out best you can.

It's scary how fragile our lives are from one day to the next, there are no guarantees ever. It's only when shit goes pear shaped that this really becomes apparent.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8041 on: Yesterday at 10:11:58 am »

How easy is it to get sectioned/detained under the mental health act?( I dont want to be)

I see a Psychologist from the NHS brain injury service. Ive previously discussed suicide and how I would do it.
Some stuff has happened recently that Im struggling to deal with.
I catastrophise and fixate on worst case scenarioand need the Psychologist  to give me some tactics, especially as my blood pressure went sky high (its ok now)
However when I talk to  her I know ill end up in a state.

Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8042 on: Yesterday at 10:23:50 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:11:58 am
How easy is it to get sectioned/detained under the mental health act?( I dont want to be)

I see a Psychologist from the NHS brain injury service. Ive previously discussed suicide and how I would do it.
Some stuff has happened recently that Im struggling to deal with.
I catastrophise and fixate on worst case scenarioand need the Psychologist  to give me some tactics, especially as my blood pressure went sky high (its ok now)
However when I talk to  her I know ill end up in a state.

So sorry you're suffering.

I've never been sectioned myself, but I've several friends who have been, some more than once. It can be voluntary, or compulsory. Typically, someone will be strongly invited to "voluntarily" be sectioned, as it supposedly makes it easier to get out. But as to how "easy" it is to be detained, I couldn't say.

If you feel like your spiralling and can't control your emotional responses, to the point you think you need to be under observation, then maybe you can make some discreet enquiries? Perhaps the Samaritans or Mind online might have some information on the matter?

Godspeed mate, thinking of you.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8043 on: Yesterday at 10:31:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:23:50 am
So sorry you're suffering.

I've never been sectioned myself, but I've several friends who have been, some more than once. It can be voluntary, or compulsory. Typically, someone will be strongly invited to "voluntarily" be sectioned, as it supposedly makes it easier to get out. But as to how "easy" it is to be detained, I couldn't say.

If you feel like your spiralling and can't control your emotional responses, to the point you think you need to be under observation, then maybe you can make some discreet enquiries? Perhaps the Samaritans or Mind online might have some information on the matter?

Godspeed mate, thinking of you.

Thanks mate, I really cant go into hospital, My loved ones wouldn't be able to cope, I guess Im looking for a reassurance that its unlikely.

Im catastrophising again

Offline damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8044 on: Yesterday at 10:47:25 am »
There's some stuff on Mind here about sectioning:

https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/legal-rights/sectioning/about-sectioning/#WhenCanIBeSectioned

I've seen a loved one be both sectioned voluntarily and compulsory. Normally the voluntary is when medication has stopped doing it's job and there are both hallucinations and suicidal thoughts. So you would have to tick a few boxes first I would have thought.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8045 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 am »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 10:47:25 am
There's some stuff on Mind here about sectioning:

https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/legal-rights/sectioning/about-sectioning/#WhenCanIBeSectioned

I've seen a loved one be both sectioned voluntarily and compulsory. Normally the voluntary is when medication has stopped doing it's job and there are both hallucinations and suicidal thoughts. So you would have to tick a few boxes first I would have thought.

Thats a helpful website, thanks Damo

I really don't think I meet the criteria, which is a relief
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8046 on: Yesterday at 07:59:24 pm »
Been nearly ten years since I worked in a mental health trust so slightly dusty knowledge but Sectioning..

First. Sorry you're suffering mate. I would say from the outside the catastrophising is perhaps putting the idea of sectioning forward but it is a lot more nuanced than people may think. It's a specific act of detaining you with the end result being care and often a last resort

 It would have to be something quite extreme in order to overrule you. Or take the non voluntarily method

Like if you're lucid and in control generally you don't qualify unless you're an extreme danger to yourself or others and can't imagine based on what you've said you'd do it voluntarily and nothing you've put although concerning - look after yourself mate - looks not altogether relevant

Can actually be slightly more casual than 'sectioning' sounds to most people, there's grades, different levels:

There's more than one sectioning. For example forcing you to stay overnight for your own health can be a sectioning

Section 2 is more 'your own health and safety' - 28 days. That's a long period to treat someone under observation.

Section 3 is more 'you have to be treated no ifs no buts you're staying in the hospital' up to 6 months. That is a heavy, sad, very very extreme level of care.

Section 5 is the entire voluntary one or for inpatient - if you're an inpatient already this is probably most likely. 72 hours max. Temporary issues or medicine issues

There's loads but these are the more common ones in my experience .. Full list here https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/legal-rights/sectioning/about-sectioning/#WhatDoTheDifferentSectionsMean

If you feel you are generally safe and not at risk, ideation the worst of it, I would put the idea away completely unless you want it and I have seen nothing to suggest you would qualify against your will - it isn't a small thing

Worth mentioning sectioning also covers aftercare and the point really is an intense level of care and treatment. I think it's worth seeing not as something to fear, but as something there for people who are in the position of there being no other option.

I don't see how you'd qualify based on what is in this thread. It is something clinical staff should discuss with you without pulling any punches. There's nothing for them to hide, yknow?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8047 on: Yesterday at 08:38:52 pm »
Thanks Tone, I feel quite re-assured.

My Psychologist has shared info about me with other parts of the nhs and when I found this out, my brain went into overdrive and I catastrophised that she might detain me for suicide prevention, but Ive calmed3 down reading the responses.

Im seeing her at 4pm tomorrow.

RAWK is a wonderful community 
Offline 24/7

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8048 on: Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm »
It's so easy to see why such a large proportion of homeless people in the West are (later) middle-aged men.

Say you lose your job, or your relationship fails - imagine one has led to the other. At that age, it's a lot harder to get regular work. Sure, you have a place to live.....until the money runs out.......and state aid only takes you so far (especially depending on where you live).......and before you know it, you're unable to pay the bills, then the rent, and it gets harder to feed yourself.

So you turn to something to numb the pain - it's usually cheap booze - and, well, you know the rest.

I've lost my relationship - the greatest human soul I ever encountered. I wasn't good enough to keep it going.
I've just lost my job - I was so proud to get it in the first place - and I did my best. I wasn't good enough to keep it going.
State aid here will only last a few months. I don't deserve to keep it going.

I don't deserve to keep going.

I've fallen out of love with football (as my post history in the last years will testify).

I have failed at everything I tried to be:
Son
Student
Athlete
Coach
Father
Friend
Husband
Fiancé
Partner
Stepdad
Colleague
Leader
Campaigner
Moderator
Project Manager
Head of comms for potential unicorn
Everything is a litany failure
Copy Editor of an actual one......
So, I resign my position on RAWK. I know fuck-all about football. The 97 never got justice. I can't even mod this place any more without telling knobheads to fuck off.

Started a few threads, merge a few others, made yet others, made yet more frontline. Hopefully they'll continue to grow.......

I'm done, lads.

See youse around.

Thanks for all the fun times here since January 2007 but it's time I fucked off and focused on trying to keep the roof over my head.

None of this matters. Nothing we do or say really matters. Football was never about life or death, it certainly never was "much, more important than that!" - I don't understand what it's become and I don't understand this world any more.

Campaigning now - reckon I was sometimes alright with that - maybe a posh boy from a good school will enter and write some letters............bloody hell.........that might help...............no, wait, the bastards fucked us over again...........never mind.........

I yearn for death now - bring on the bombs - let it all fry.

I might even take a trip to Ukraine, try and do something useful with what's left of my life...........

...........but I'm tired of wasting it online, getting frustrated over things I can't control.

I've controlled the booze since Feb 1st and it's beeb a breeze - last office party I was at was Friday night and so many people were tanked - I could even detect the exact moments when the party 'atmos' kicks in - and when people's behaviours change as the booze takes over them - speechwise, ability to stay focussed on the topic, all that goes out the window at a specific point - even with people I like and respect.........And I watched it thinking, "Fuck me, I'm dreading what this lot will be like at their summer event! Maybe HR should put out a memo about not behaving like a twat........"

Ah well. No longer invited. I wasn't good enough.

"Stupid boy! Look what you made them do. Again. You deserve that for not working hard enough."

regression 101

I won't take the meds this time, it's likely that that's what sterilised me in the first place, which led to the previous previous break up - no good enough of a man, in that case.

I won't fall off the wagon either, in case anyone's worried. Not good enough a drinker to do that one props.

But the first clean chance I get to find a way of snuffing it without hurting the handful of people who (perhaps legitimately) claim to like or even love m, I'm there.

Worst day of my life today - and not one hug.

Fuck it all. To hell and back.

Let's see how far i can get before I run out money and exercise my pension plan - disappearing without trace but with the means to guarantee i'm never found.......no funeral costs, no funeral, nothing to put into a box or an urn - nowhere to go and say, "Ooooh let's get a bit spiritual and check out to the new Carbon Based Lifeforms tune............"

Nowhere special, perhaps Anfield, like a did for Carl, if anyone's got the balls to try that again, eh?

One fine day, coming soon, a pint in the Albert, flying the big banner, then dopping stonecold dead. IN MY OWN spectacular WAY.

Daryll Domee. Any time youse like, please.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8049 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm »
I remember seeing the crisis team at Fazakerley Hospital after I had a meltdown and was feeling suicidal. I wasn't sectioned.

I hope it goes ok tomorrow. Take care of yourself, Kenny's Jacket. ♥️
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8050 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm »
Jim, you're no failure. You are more than good enough.

You are a good person. A quality human being. I've never even met you but I feel grateful that our paths have crossed on here.

I grew up feeling a complete and utter failure. I know what that's like. I don't think I achieved anything at all until I passed my driving test when I was almost 40 years of age. Even then I believed I'd just got lucky on the day. Four decades feeling useless takes its toll.

Eventually I learned how to give myself a break. It wasn't easy, I can tell you. That took a lot of soul searching and probably another decade. Now, I'm far from perfect, but I don't try to be perfect anymore because I can't be and no one else is or can be either. We're all cracked vases. All glued together with bits missing. I do my best, and my best is all I can do. I know you are very similar. You give a shit. You care. You do your best. For me, that puts you up there with anyone out there. For me, you shine.

I wasn't prepared to go to my grave feeling shit about myself. I do my bit and I do my best, and that's good enough for me. What others make of me is their business. I have to live with being me. I hated being me for over 40 years, but now I'm ok in my own skin. Far from perfect, but good enough going by my own values. I can look in the mirror without disgust now, and that's some achievement given where I started out.

You? A failure? I understand you feel that way just now, but from my perspective standing back, no way. You are a success. A big success too. Battered and bruised? No doubt. Flawed? Of course. Perfect? Never. A bloody good guy and quality human being? Absofukinglutely!

♥️
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8051 on: Yesterday at 11:51:59 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm
It's so easy to see why such a large proportion of homeless people in the West are (later) middle-aged men.

Say you lose your job, or your relationship fails - imagine one has led to the other. At that age, it's a lot harder to get regular work. Sure, you have a place to live.....until the money runs out.......and state aid only takes you so far (especially depending on where you live).......and before you know it, you're unable to pay the bills, then the rent, and it gets harder to feed yourself.

So you turn to something to numb the pain - it's usually cheap booze - and, well, you know the rest.

I've lost my relationship - the greatest human soul I ever encountered. I wasn't good enough to keep it going.
I've just lost my job - I was so proud to get it in the first place - and I did my best. I wasn't good enough to keep it going.
State aid here will only last a few months. I don't deserve to keep it going.

I don't deserve to keep going.

I've fallen out of love with football (as my post history in the last years will testify).

I have failed at everything I tried to be:
Son
Student
Athlete
Coach
Father
Friend
Husband
Fiancé
Partner
Stepdad
Colleague
Leader
Campaigner
Moderator
Project Manager
Head of comms for potential unicorn
Everything is a litany failure
Copy Editor of an actual one......
So, I resign my position on RAWK. I know fuck-all about football. The 97 never got justice. I can't even mod this place any more without telling knobheads to fuck off.

Started a few threads, merge a few others, made yet others, made yet more frontline. Hopefully they'll continue to grow.......

I'm done, lads.

See youse around.

Thanks for all the fun times here since January 2007 but it's time I fucked off and focused on trying to keep the roof over my head.

None of this matters. Nothing we do or say really matters. Football was never about life or death, it certainly never was "much, more important than that!" - I don't understand what it's become and I don't understand this world any more.

Campaigning now - reckon I was sometimes alright with that - maybe a posh boy from a good school will enter and write some letters............bloody hell.........that might help...............no, wait, the bastards fucked us over again...........never mind.........

I yearn for death now - bring on the bombs - let it all fry.

I might even take a trip to Ukraine, try and do something useful with what's left of my life...........

...........but I'm tired of wasting it online, getting frustrated over things I can't control.

I've controlled the booze since Feb 1st and it's beeb a breeze - last office party I was at was Friday night and so many people were tanked - I could even detect the exact moments when the party 'atmos' kicks in - and when people's behaviours change as the booze takes over them - speechwise, ability to stay focussed on the topic, all that goes out the window at a specific point - even with people I like and respect.........And I watched it thinking, "Fuck me, I'm dreading what this lot will be like at their summer event! Maybe HR should put out a memo about not behaving like a twat........"

Ah well. No longer invited. I wasn't good enough.

"Stupid boy! Look what you made them do. Again. You deserve that for not working hard enough."

regression 101

I won't take the meds this time, it's likely that that's what sterilised me in the first place, which led to the previous previous break up - no good enough of a man, in that case.

I won't fall off the wagon either, in case anyone's worried. Not good enough a drinker to do that one props.

But the first clean chance I get to find a way of snuffing it without hurting the handful of people who (perhaps legitimately) claim to like or even love m, I'm there.

Worst day of my life today - and not one hug.

Fuck it all. To hell and back.

Let's see how far i can get before I run out money and exercise my pension plan - disappearing without trace but with the means to guarantee i'm never found.......no funeral costs, no funeral, nothing to put into a box or an urn - nowhere to go and say, "Ooooh let's get a bit spiritual and check out to the new Carbon Based Lifeforms tune............"

Nowhere special, perhaps Anfield, like a did for Carl, if anyone's got the balls to try that again, eh?

One fine day, coming soon, a pint in the Albert, flying the big banner, then dopping stonecold dead. IN MY OWN spectacular WAY.

Daryll Domee. Any time youse like, please.

You have a hug waiting right here Jim any time.

You go easy on yourself. I dont have SoSs eloquence in these things but its ok to fail and its ok to get things wrong more than once, twice, however many times.

Youve been down before and youve come back, you can do it again. I believe in the good person that you are and have been.

Keep talking
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8052 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm »
Jim you're one of the leading lights as a voice of reason, compassion and empathy how is that being a failure?

You are loved and respected by those you cross paths with even though most have never met you in person we'd all give you a hug if we could mate ❤️

Online spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 12:59:27 am »
Jim.   Hope youre ok

Im glad Fathers Day is out of the way.   Three years and it doesnt get any easier.
