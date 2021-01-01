I think my girlfriend has been stuck in the depression stage for months on end now (she lost her uncle back in 2020). It is taking its toll on me a bit now but I wouldn't call myself depressed.



There could be any number of reasons to remain stuck there. One can be guilt. Some people can feel guilty about moving on. Moving on is not the same as forgetting, but it can feel like that for some people.There can also be a fear of rebuilding after a loss. After a loss you can become acutely aware of the fact that you aren't in control of life. Whatever you build and whoever you love can be taken away from you. For some, it's more comfortable to stay in the depression than to risk coming out, rebuilding, then risking losing it all again. Basically, confidence and stability have been severely shaken, and rebuilding them can be seen as a daunting task. Especially as you know you can and will lose others you love in life at some point too.Staying in a malaise of depression can be like saying to life, "I've got nothing left for you to take from me". This, in a way, can give the depressed person a slight feeling of having some control.I hope I made sense there.