Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8000 on: Today at 07:34:11 am »
On grief - I know this is a bit high-brow (Wiki always will be the hub for pedants) but it's useful.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_stages_of_grief

The simpler version of the so-called Kubler-Ross Curve (representing the emotional stages that change takes us through - and bereavement is the most stark of those changes) is here:



In fact, that EKR Foundation is a good place to go to for advice and context on dealing with grief.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8001 on: Today at 09:55:10 am »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 07:34:11 am
On grief - I know this is a bit high-brow (Wiki always will be the hub for pedants) but it's useful.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_stages_of_grief

The simpler version of the so-called Kubler-Ross Curve (representing the emotional stages that change takes us through - and bereavement is the most stark of those changes) is here:



In fact, that EKR Foundation is a good place to go to for advice and context on dealing with grief.

I think my girlfriend has been stuck in the depression stage for months on end now (she lost her uncle back in 2020). It is taking its toll on me a bit now but I wouldn't call myself depressed.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8002 on: Today at 10:02:46 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:55:10 am
I think my girlfriend has been stuck in the depression stage for months on end now (she lost her uncle back in 2020). It is taking its toll on me a bit now but I wouldn't call myself depressed.
Would be interesting to know what's keeping her there, what need isn't being met, what she needs in order to move through it. This is why grief counsellors exist - to help people like her see the issue and learn what needs to be done to move through it. Sometimes people can be stuck there for decades and sometimes all it needs is a conversation wherein the griever feels heard and accepted (not suggesting you're not doing that, Andy, but her perspective might be very different - it all depends on meeting someone's need or speaking in their specific "love language".)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8003 on: Today at 12:00:01 pm »
It's interesting that the Kübler-Ross five stages of grief theory was not actually based on people who had been bereaved. In fact, it was based on people with terminal illness and her work with them. This is why some might wonder why the bargaining stage is in there, because there is no bargaining to be done if the person has already passed on. But terminally ill people will indeed possibly find themselves bargaining.

While the stages theory does also fit with bereaved people, it makes a lot more sense when we realise the theory is in fact based on the dying, not those grieving over loved ones they've lost.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8004 on: Today at 12:03:16 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:55:10 am
I think my girlfriend has been stuck in the depression stage for months on end now (she lost her uncle back in 2020). It is taking its toll on me a bit now but I wouldn't call myself depressed.
There could be any number of reasons to remain stuck there. One can be guilt. Some people can feel guilty about moving on. Moving on is not the same as forgetting, but it can feel like that for some people.

There can also be a fear of rebuilding after a loss. After a loss you can become acutely aware of the fact that you aren't in control of life. Whatever you build and whoever you love can be taken away from you. For some, it's more comfortable to stay in the depression than to risk coming out, rebuilding, then risking losing it all again. Basically, confidence and stability have been severely shaken, and rebuilding them can be seen as a daunting task. Especially as you know you can and will lose others you love in life at some point too.

Staying in a malaise of depression can be like saying to life, "I've got nothing left for you to take from me". This, in a way, can give the depressed person a slight feeling of having some control.

I hope I made sense there.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8005 on: Today at 12:16:30 pm »
Bargaining can still be done in the bereavement process ;) Have you done much transpersonal or shadow work within the Transactional Analysis modality?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8006 on: Today at 12:18:12 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:33:20 am
Head is in pieces.   March is a tough month
March 2nd.   Anniversary of dads death
Mothers Day
March 27th dads birthday

The depression. Anxiety and lack of sleep.     I was 8 weeks sober again, suspect it was a bad wave of paws.    Been drinking heavily for 2 weeks to block the crap out of my Mind.   Back to day 1 again!     I really should try AA again.     Large groups of people and god talk just seems to make me worse.
Sorry to hear this, Spen. That does indeed sound like a tough time for you to negotiate a way through.

Ok, you hit the booze in order to cope. It happens. Try not to beat yourself up over that. It's April now. You got through. You survived. You can start again. Setbacks are all part of recovery.

As always, I wish you all the very best. Take care of yourself.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8007 on: Today at 12:23:56 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 12:16:30 pm
Bargaining can still be done in the bereavement process ;) Have you done much transpersonal or shadow work within the Transactional Analysis modality?
Of course, it can. ☺️👍 It's just that I've heard it said numerous times that how do you bargain if your loved one is already gone?

No, I've not done anything around TA since I did my training. The model never appealed to me then, so I've not done anything around it since. Mrs Spion likes it though.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:20 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8008 on: Today at 12:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:23:56 pm
Of course, it can. ☺️👍

No, I've not done anything around TA since I did my training. The model never appealed to me then, so I've not done anything around it since. Mrs Spion likes it though.
In grief counselling, I've combined Kübler-Ross with Assagioli (the use of sub-personalities and disidentification is so fucking empowering!) and Transactional Analysis, plus a few neo-tantric breathing methods and even reiki. It's a potent mixture and got me through my own grief recently.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8009 on: Today at 12:30:13 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 12:27:18 pm
In grief counselling, I've combined Kübler-Ross with Assagioli (the use of sub-personalities and disidentification is so fucking empowering!) and Transactional Analysis, plus a few neo-tantric breathing methods and even reiki. It's a potent mixture and got me through my own grief recently.

That sounds both fascinating and hopeful mate. Think I'll look into it myself!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8010 on: Today at 12:31:40 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 12:27:18 pm
In grief counselling, I've combined Kübler-Ross with Assagioli (the use of sub-personalities and disidentification is so fucking empowering!) and Transactional Analysis, plus a few neo-tantric breathing methods and even reiki. It's a potent mixture and got me through my own grief recently.
This is what I love about therapeutic theories. It's so very horses for courses. There's no one size fits all. Different theories help different people, and I love that. 😎

I'm glad you have approaches that have helped you through your own grief. ACT helped me through mine, even though it's not a grief therapy.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:22 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8011 on: Today at 12:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:30:13 pm
That sounds both fascinating and hopeful mate. Think I'll look into it myself!
Let me know if you want any sessions, you wouldn't be the first RAWKite to be a client ;D (no, I'm not telling you who the others were - they can reveal themselves if they want ;) )
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8012 on: Today at 02:36:38 pm »
Some superb advice as per from both SoS and 24/7. Top posters with always something insightful to say that is worth your attention.

I'm of the belief you never actually 'get over' the loss of somebody, I have always believed you 'adapt' to the change and rebuild.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8013 on: Today at 02:46:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:36:38 pm
Some superb advice as per from both SoS and 24/7. Top posters with always something insightful to say that is worth your attention.

I'm of the belief you never actually 'get over' the loss of somebody, I have always believed you 'adapt' to the change and rebuild.

I'd agree with that, Andy. I think when we successfully process grief, we make room for it. Am I 'over' the loss of my Dad? I'd say no, but I've processed that loss and made room for it. I can now live with it and I'm not held back by it. The loss is always there though. To remember him fully I will always have to acknowledge the pain I felt at his loss, as well as the good times we had when he was with us. I think the willingness to fully feel the range of feelings associated means that those feelings get properly processed. I think you can move on from the pain, but the loss is always there. It's there because we loved, though. It's natural.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8014 on: Today at 04:45:28 pm »
Correct. You don't get over it. You learn to get used to it. That's part of acceptance. 🙏
