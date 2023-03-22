« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 534485 times)

Offline alonsoisared

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7960 on: March 22, 2023, 08:48:16 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on March 14, 2023, 07:25:47 pm

I'm turning 30 next month. I've had the worst year to date. Lost my job (and prospects look grim), struggling with some personal issues, and my relationship ended over the weekend.

Starting from scratch again at 30. It's all a bit of a nightmare at the moment  - but this too shall pass.

know I'm a week or so late here but sorry to hear that mate. How are you doing now?

Cliche but these things always have a habit of sorting themselves out and you'll end up in happier times before you know it.
Offline damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7961 on: March 22, 2023, 10:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 22, 2023, 08:34:19 pm
Have been doing okayish of late but cannot stop having random moments of crying. Been going on years now and I cannot control it. Had to cancel a meeting at work today as I knew it was coming. Then I started crying just typing out an email to say I cant go through with the meeting. It's more choking up than anything, I cant finish sentences when it starts. Takes hours to feel better.

It's not the end of the world, just annoys me a bit. I had a nice lady who was leaving work a while back and had to write to her to tell her not to come and say goodbye on her last day because I would break down. I only knew her a few months as well.

Hope you are all doing okay. Take care.

Hard to know what it would be, could be depression/anxiety related or a hormonal imbalance of some sort, would be worth seeing a GP if it's getting in the way of your work. The way life has been the past few years, we've all been holding it together in a lot of ways. Nothing wrong with letting the tension out, at times it can be healthy and necessary.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7962 on: March 22, 2023, 11:34:30 pm »
Quote from: damomad on March 22, 2023, 10:42:25 pm
Hard to know what it would be, could be depression/anxiety related or a hormonal imbalance of some sort, would be worth seeing a GP if it's getting in the way of your work. The way life has been the past few years, we've all been holding it together in a lot of ways. Nothing wrong with letting the tension out, at times it can be healthy and necessary.

Thanks my friend. Yes its definitely depression. Was in a terrible place a few years back. Have slowly but surely felt a bit better but cant shake off the choking up thing. Also doesn't help that I sleep terribly, so can never fully recharge.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7963 on: March 23, 2023, 06:03:07 am »
You sound like a really sensitive man, which is actually very endearing, although I understand how it can also feel like a bit of a curse at times too. Personally, I'd rather know someone like you than know ten others who lack feeling and sensitivity.

I used to choke up fairly easily too in the past. Due to longstanding anxiety disorder and resulting depression I had to go on meds in order to function adequately. They brought me some balance. Enough for me to work with and build something on, whereas before meds I was all over the place. They have their drawbacks too but, for me, the trade-off is worth it.

In some ways I miss the ability to cry as much, because the release often helped. Blocked emotion is quite damaging I think. It's good to get it out but, of course, at appropriate times though. I can see how it coming out at certain other times can be something of an annoyance.
Offline spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7964 on: March 23, 2023, 06:29:23 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 22, 2023, 11:34:30 pm
Thanks my friend. Yes its definitely depression. Was in a terrible place a few years back. Have slowly but surely felt a bit better but cant shake off the choking up thing. Also doesn't help that I sleep terribly, so can never fully recharge.

Hope you feel better soon.    Sounds very similar to me,  lack of sleep gets me depressed
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7965 on: March 23, 2023, 07:15:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 23, 2023, 06:03:07 am
You sound like a really sensitive man, which is actually very endearing, although I understand how it can also feel like a bit of a curse at times too. Personally, I'd rather know someone like you than know ten others who lack feeling and sensitivity.

I used to choke up fairly easily too in the past. Due to longstanding anxiety disorder and resulting depression I had to go on meds in order to function adequately. They brought me some balance. Enough for me to work with and build something on, whereas before meds I was all over the place. They have their drawbacks too but, for me, the trade-off is worth it.

In some ways I miss the ability to cry as much, because the release often helped. Blocked emotion is quite damaging I think. It's good to get it out but, of course, at appropriate times though. I can see how it coming out at certain other times can be something of an annoyance.

Thank you buddy. Same goes to you. You're a nice person who has helped me without knowing it in this thread in the past. Enjoy your holiday.

I will be okay, whatever that means. Hard to know sometimes as you get used to things. Doesnt help that im lonely as well so have noone to help at home. A few health worries as well. Think my chance of playing for Liverpool has gone finally.
There are plus points, only have 3 more months mortgage. Have even thought about taking a year off. Am definitely going to talk to work about possibly doing a four day week as being at home with a book is what brings me most contentment at the moment.


Quote from: spen71 on March 23, 2023, 06:29:23 am
Hope you feel better soon.    Sounds very similar to me,  lack of sleep gets me depressed

Thanks mate. Same to you. I havent tried actual sleeping tablets as I dont really want to get started. Dont know if you have? Again I've somehow got used to it now, used to lie there looking at the clock worrying, now I just shrug and consider 5 shit off and on hours as okay. Im sure it affetcs the brain, I used to consider myself bright and quick, now I keep forgetting things. Have burnt a pan of carrots 4 times in the last fortnight.

Take care.



Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7966 on: March 23, 2023, 09:35:30 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 23, 2023, 07:15:10 am
Thank you buddy. Same goes to you. You're a nice person who has helped me without knowing it in this thread in the past. Enjoy your holiday.

I will be okay, whatever that means. Hard to know sometimes as you get used to things. Doesnt help that im lonely as well so have noone to help at home. A few health worries as well. Think my chance of playing for Liverpool has gone finally.
There are plus points, only have 3 more months mortgage. Have even thought about taking a year off. Am definitely going to talk to work about possibly doing a four day week as being at home with a book is what brings me most contentment at the moment.

Don't be so hasty. With Tiago out there could still be a place for you in our midfield. 😲

Thanks, regarding the holiday. It's our last night tonight. It's been wonderful for my mental health. So much nature to watch. Nice people here too. Mostly German and Italian. Very few English.

I wasn't going to post on here while I was away, but I saw a post in this thread and wanted to reply. I'm always happy if anything I post in this and similar threads helps anyone at all in any way at all.

I know what you mean about getting used to things. I often find that we can slip into things gradually. Of course, big events can plunge us into the abyss in an instant, but more usually it's a slow descent that takes time. When it's like that I think we do sort of just get used to it and often then become stuck in it too.

There's a potential positive in there though. Because just as we can sink slowly and in small steps, we can also come back up in a similar way. Small steps. Small, but significant changes towards the direction we are looking to go in. When I was younger I believed that only big answers could address what was, to me, monumental issues. I've since realised that it doesn't really work that way.

If you break your leg, yes, an operation puts that right then you recover. With the mind it's different I think. Small but workable changes over time make the difference there. A change in eating, drinking and sleeping habits can be a good start. Exercise, getting out into nature. Whatever floats your particularly boat, really. A jigsaw has many pieces. It's only when we join those pieces that the picture we want to create comes into view. Same with a fulfilling life.

Maybe that time off you might take could be the making of you. It could help you find yourself once more. Just making time for yourself and what you enjoy can go a long way to connecting a lot of pieces of your own life's jigsaw.

Look after yourself. I hope things improve for you.
Offline 24/7-nil

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7967 on: March 23, 2023, 11:34:22 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 23, 2023, 07:15:10 am
Think my chance of playing for Liverpool has gone finally.
But can you play in midfield......?  :scarf
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7968 on: March 23, 2023, 12:01:39 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 23, 2023, 11:34:22 am
But can you play in midfield......?  :scarf

No, centre forward me. The best player you've never heard of  :)
Offline 24/7-nil

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7969 on: March 23, 2023, 02:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 23, 2023, 12:01:39 pm
No, centre forward me. The best player you've never heard of  :)
Good to know, cheers 😉
Online AndyMuller

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7970 on: March 23, 2023, 03:25:20 pm »
Not depressed but feeling under pressure a bit lately. My girlfriend hasn't worked since 2020 due to mental health and I work for her uncles company, with the bills and everything going up I am feeling the pressure of bringing more money in so end up working away at different construction site locations even though I am basically office staff. Our relationship in general isn't doing too good either so I am at the point of just packing it all in and moving home to my parents house and starting again. I know if we did split up then I wouldn't be able to stay in my current job due to her family being involved etc which is a shame as I am on a good salary and they are looking to put me on a course to gain qualifications but I just don't know anymore. I'm 32 but feeling a bit trapped lately.
Online Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7971 on: March 23, 2023, 03:28:45 pm »
I wish I could be more focussed in therapy. I've done loads and have learned many techniques. But honestly I don't remember half of them, and I feel unmotivated to read back through all the notes I have.

I've thought about getting a private therapist, thinking if I'm spending money on it I might be more invested in it. I think I might just end up pissing money away though.
Online Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7972 on: March 23, 2023, 03:31:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 23, 2023, 03:25:20 pm
Not depressed but feeling under pressure a bit lately. My girlfriend hasn't worked since 2020 due to mental health and I work for her uncles company, with the bills and everything going up I am feeling the pressure of bringing more money in so end up working away at different construction site locations even though I am basically office staff. Our relationship in general isn't doing too good either so I am at the point of just packing it all in and moving home to my parents house and starting again. I know if we did split up then I wouldn't be able to stay in my current job due to her family being involved etc which is a shame as I am on a good salary and they are looking to put me on a course to gain qualifications but I just don't know anymore. I'm 32 but feeling a bit trapped lately.

That's not good to hear Andy. The problem with mental health is that it's actually contagious. If you spend enough time with a person or people who are struggling, chances are you will begin to feel it yourself.

If you're already considering a split, it might be in your best interests. Of course, you need to think long and hard about it first though.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7973 on: March 23, 2023, 03:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 23, 2023, 03:31:37 pm
That's not good to hear Andy. The problem with mental health is that it's actually contagious. If you spend enough time with a person or people who are struggling, chances are you will begin to feel it yourself.

If you're already considering a split, it might be in your best interests. Of course, you need to think long and hard about it first though.

Thanks mate. I'd be a bit more positive if I noticed any improvement or sign of at least picking up a shift here and there but nothing. It is complex aswell though as I live with her and work for her uncle so I'd basically have to go back to my parents house and get a new job.
Offline damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7974 on: March 23, 2023, 07:06:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 23, 2023, 03:25:20 pm

That's rough Andy, it sounds like you've put a good graft into the relationship sticking through until now, holding it all up. Not many would stick it out like that so you are clearly a decent fella.

I don't know what to say other than give an example of my sister who had bad mental health problems about a decade ago. Had a fiancé who walked away from it early on in her struggles. At the time I thought he was a bit of a shithead but now I respect his choice somewhat. My sister's personality changed so much that it just wasn't the same person he fell in love with. And even without the personality changes, there's the mental burden of dealing with other's problems, coming home after work not to a smile and a bit of positivity, but another's trials and tribulations constantly.

Maybe if marriage is involved there'd be some justification to stick it out? I'm not sure but unless you are tied to them, it's within you rights to walk away amicably. Otherwise you might start building up resentment to them and that's not healthy in a relationship at all.
Offline Claire.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7975 on: March 23, 2023, 09:59:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 23, 2023, 03:54:36 pm
Thanks mate. I'd be a bit more positive if I noticed any improvement or sign of at least picking up a shift here and there but nothing. It is complex aswell though as I live with her and work for her uncle so I'd basically have to go back to my parents house and get a new job.

Have you talked to her about how things are effecting you? I know it can be hard, but she's in this as well. Hope it works out for you.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7976 on: March 23, 2023, 10:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on March 23, 2023, 09:59:17 pm
Have you talked to her about how things are effecting you? I know it can be hard, but she's in this as well. Hope it works out for you.

Absolutely, a couple of times throughout since it began and we are still in the same position.

Thanks Claire, hopefully it does!
Offline Johnny Foreigner

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7977 on: March 23, 2023, 10:43:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 23, 2023, 10:15:07 pm
Absolutely, a couple of times throughout since it began and we are still in the same position.

Thanks Claire, hopefully it does!

Thanks for sharing mate. i am in bit of hard situation myself but fwiw you have always come forward as super decent and nice. take care buddy
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7978 on: March 24, 2023, 06:54:47 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 23, 2023, 03:25:20 pm
Not depressed but feeling under pressure a bit lately. My girlfriend hasn't worked since 2020 due to mental health and I work for her uncles company, with the bills and everything going up I am feeling the pressure of bringing more money in so end up working away at different construction site locations even though I am basically office staff. Our relationship in general isn't doing too good either so I am at the point of just packing it all in and moving home to my parents house and starting again. I know if we did split up then I wouldn't be able to stay in my current job due to her family being involved etc which is a shame as I am on a good salary and they are looking to put me on a course to gain qualifications but I just don't know anymore. I'm 32 but feeling a bit trapped lately.
It sounds a tough situation there. Claire asked what would have been my first question. Communication is always key. Knowing how each other feels is very important. Personally, I'd not give up before really meaningful conversations have taken place first and no resolution, or at least no plan of attack can be agreed on.

The other upfront question would have to be do you still love your partner? Also, does she still love you? If the answer to both is yes, then there is hope that you can both work through things together.

I understand the situation though. When I was younger a girl let go of me after six years because of my mental state and my inability back then to sort my life out. Years later I had to let a lady go after seven years despite the fact we still loved each other. Her issues were ruining us, and no matter what I did to help her she pretty much couldn't help herself, so splitting was the only workable option. That was after all other avenues failed, though.

If the love is still there, then who knows? You could both still pull this around. Is your partner getting any external support for her issues? Any counselling? Has she spoken with her GP? Working together on this might be difficult but so too is ripping it all up, moving back home then starting all over again.

In your shoes I'd be looking to open up some really meaningful conversation on how you both feel. So you both understand where each other is mentally and emotionally. I definitely wouldn't be making any big decisions before all cards are on the table and there is some clarity on which to base such decisions.

Hopefully, if you both really want to, you can turn this around and start to move forward once more. I wish you both all the very best.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7979 on: March 24, 2023, 07:35:02 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 23, 2023, 03:28:45 pm
I wish I could be more focussed in therapy. I've done loads and have learned many techniques. But honestly I don't remember half of them, and I feel unmotivated to read back through all the notes I have.

I've thought about getting a private therapist, thinking if I'm spending money on it I might be more invested in it. I think I might just end up pissing money away though.
I'd probably ask you what you feel you want/need from therapy that you don't feel you are getting?

What are your expectations of therapy? Have you ever discussed your expectations with a therapist before working with them?

I only asked because people come to counselling with all sorts of different expectations, and many of them are unrealistic. I'd maybe think that over before paying for a private therapist.

The good thing I find with Person Centered Therapy is that there aren't actually any techniques to master and practice. Movement comes from talking. It's more about reaching your own conclusions and arriving at your own lightbulb moments. Learning things about yourself as you go. I've had CBT in the past and I took useful things from it, but I never go back over techniques because I don't use them. Some people love techniques, some loathe them. When looking for a therapist it's worth researching whether their model of therapy is one that might suit you personally. One you can engage with and retain interest in.

No model of therapy has ever been proven more effective than the rest. They are all just theories. So.pick one that you feel could suit you and your way of working. If you want to discuss how you feel, then go for Person Centered Therapy. If you want to work on the way you think then behave on the strength of those thoughts, do CBT instead. There are other models out there too. CBT is only being pushed more than most because it's the flavour of the month currently, not because it's any better than anything else. It's just seen as quick and cheap to deliver, so cash strapped services go for it. It's never been proven any more effective than other models though.

A good self awareness test for me would be taking a really honest look at what you feel is stopping you from focusing fully. A genuinely honest look at that may, or may not, be revealing. For instance, some people want to be seen to be addressing their issues by attending therapy, but they'd also rather stay stuck in their malaise because it's basically more comfortable than working on moving forward. Such people then say "therapy didn't work" or they blame the therapist themselves for the lack of progress. This allows them to remain comfortably stuck.

I'm not suggesting for a moment that's you. I'm just saying that this happens. So does the client who basically surfs through every model of therapy out there then proclaims none of them "work". The reality is no therapy "works". It can be helpful, it can be useful, it can be revealing, but it's the client that does the work. The therapist simply facilities that work. Therapy is about the clients process, not the therapists process.

Other conclusions people can come to when pondering over their lack of application could simply be the therapy model doesn't suit them. ACT and Person Centered Therapy suit me. CBT does not. I will give anything a go though, because there are always things to be learned from any experience.

When you get to know yourself, know your strengths, know your values and have a willingness to work with them and develop them, you don't need a rucksack full of techniques strapped to your back to tell you how to be and what to do. You'll just know. You can then just be you, warts and faults and all.

I hope you find what you're looking for, mate. All I'd add is that I used to think I'd have to travel to the ends of the earth to find what I needed. It took me well over 40 years to work out that I didn't actually need to go anywhere because the answers were within me. I just needed to look inside, sometimes with the assistance of a listening therapeutic ear, to find my own answers. They're all in there. They really are.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7980 on: March 24, 2023, 09:53:16 am »
Thanks for the kind words and good advice people, much appreciated.

I think some honest conversations and hard work needs to be had within the next couple of weeks.
Offline RacerX34

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7981 on: March 24, 2023, 09:59:37 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 23, 2023, 03:25:20 pm
Not depressed but feeling under pressure a bit lately. My girlfriend hasn't worked since 2020 due to mental health and I work for her uncles company, with the bills and everything going up I am feeling the pressure of bringing more money in so end up working away at different construction site locations even though I am basically office staff. Our relationship in general isn't doing too good either so I am at the point of just packing it all in and moving home to my parents house and starting again. I know if we did split up then I wouldn't be able to stay in my current job due to her family being involved etc which is a shame as I am on a good salary and they are looking to put me on a course to gain qualifications but I just don't know anymore. I'm 32 but feeling a bit trapped lately.

Go on the course and get qualifications.
But don't let that hinder you in making a decision that's in your best interests.
Online sattapaartridge

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7982 on: March 24, 2023, 12:29:12 pm »
Andy, its hard to keep positive when no one around you is positive. Recently, I played a song on the spotify, and there was this overwhelming feeling I had, and it really helped my mood. It was like my head was being filled with serotonin. I know it sounds small, but maybe that connection of fun is what you might need. You're 32, you're young man! A lot of people are feeling the pressure and struggle I feel. Its mad that finance seems to be at the core of a lot of it. Now that the sun is coming out, definitely try to get out of the house more, even with your girlfriend. Hold hands if you feel you can. Sometimes that physical touch can be everything.

Definitely do that course. But therapy/counselling and talking about the problems will definitely help. I had a little assessment for CBT hope I get it, only 6 sessions, but hey its something. Just expressing your feelings and not bottling it up helps. Even writing it on here, its usually helpful for me too.

For me, I have anxiety about finding a new job. Ive always stuck in jobs for longer than I needed to, and being technical, I have imposter syndrome most of the time, my stress levels have dropped since my last post, and I've decided not to do anything for now. Its having too much of an impact on my mood.

We're all gonna be fine!
Online Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7983 on: March 24, 2023, 08:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 24, 2023, 07:35:02 am
I'd probably ask you what you feel you want/need from therapy that you don't feel you are getting?

What are your expectations of therapy? Have you ever discussed your expectations with a therapist before working with them?

I only asked because people come to counselling with all sorts of different expectations, and many of them are unrealistic. I'd maybe think that over before paying for a private therapist.

In the past I think I would have known better. Right now, my mind draws a blank mate. All I do know is I have no passion for life, lack focus and discipline, and I'm tired of feeling like I have to force myself to do anything. I'm actually getting rather angry about it, which I guess is at least better than feeling helpless!

On a positive note, I know I'm in a far stronger position than I was six or seven years ago. I'm telling myself that maybe I am doing more than I realise, and that I remember more than I think - I'm just not consciously aware that I'm using some of these techniques.

Therapy isn't going to reignite my passion for life. I guess I need to find ways to get out of my comfort zone. I'm doing an art group next week at the Catholic Cathedral. It's only costing a tenner but it gives me the chance to meet some new people. And I just finished a meditation group this week at the Florrie. :)

I'm looking to book in with a PT as well in April. Just waiting to have an impacted wisdom tooth possibly removed first. I decided there was no point starting now only to get my rhythm broken by surgery.

A good self awareness test for me would be taking a really honest look at what you feel is stopping you from focusing fully. A genuinely honest look at that may, or may not, be revealing. For instance, some people want to be seen to be addressing their issues by attending therapy, but they'd also rather stay stuck in their malaise because it's basically more comfortable than working on moving forward. Such people then say "therapy didn't work" or they blame the therapist themselves for the lack of progress. This allows them to remain comfortably stuck.

I'm not suggesting for a moment that's you. I'm just saying that this happens. So does the client who basically surfs through every model of therapy out there then proclaims none of them "work". The reality is no therapy "works". It can be helpful, it can be useful, it can be revealing, but it's the client that does the work. The therapist simply facilities that work. Therapy is about the clients process, not the therapists process. 

Funny you should mention this. I'm trying to work through a "Shadow Work" journal. I'm hoping it will help, but I've often worried about falling into the trap you describe of just being seen to do something without really making changes. I've seen a lot of people run away from therapy because they can't face the pain. I've always stuck it out, and prided myself on that fact. But I am feeling frustrated at feeling rudderless right now. I'm a passive person by nature, so taking the initiative is often difficult.

Often, it's easy to slip back into old habits because your mindset prevents you from considering making new choices.

Other conclusions people can come to when pondering over their lack of application could simply be the therapy model doesn't suit them. ACT and Person Centered Therapy suit me. CBT does not. I will give anything a go though, because there are always things to be learned from any experience.

I've done several different types. CBT never really worked for me, beyond helping me recognise some of my issues. MBT was more effective, CAT less so. I had a choice between CAT and another one I can't remember, that was more emotion based. I was torn between the two and ultimately chose CAT as I was worried about breaking down.

But yeah, I definitely need to be giving myself more credit when it comes to my strengths, and maybe not getting on my own back as much. Maybe I'm improving and I'm just impatient with the pace. I'm never going to be "okay" again; after 15 years I'm having to come to terms with that. But I'm also tired of feeling discouraged - For example, I could never get my art business idea off the ground because I have no business brain and no desire to learn it. I just wanted to do the art.  Maybe I just stopped trying because I was tired of always getting knocked down.

I've given myself a hard time because I think I should be "trying" more. I think I took it on board a bit too much when I was called lazy in school as a kid. The reality was I was just different. I ended up a square peg in a round hole (which is what school back then did to you). I got lost and never found my way back.
Offline Claire.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7984 on: April 1, 2023, 11:39:43 am »
Has anyone here tried BetterHelp?
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7985 on: Yesterday at 08:24:43 am »
Quote from: Claire. on April  1, 2023, 11:39:43 am
Has anyone here tried BetterHelp?

Not tried but have heard some bad things about it cannot remember where from.
Offline Claire.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7986 on: Yesterday at 06:50:42 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 08:24:43 am
Not tried but have heard some bad things about it cannot remember where from.

Oh really? I've not done therapy before so I don't know anything really, I had a look on there and found the accessibility (24/7 availability basically) could be a double edged sword, but like most things, may be overthinking it.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7987 on: Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 06:50:42 pm
Oh really? I've not done therapy before so I don't know anything really, I had a look on there and found the accessibility (24/7 availability basically) could be a double edged sword, but like most things, may be overthinking it.

At the end of the day you are paying for the service so if its not right for you then you can always stop.

NHS service is on its knees took 3/4 months from referral to get sessions myself but it was a massive help for me.
Offline 24/7-nil

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7988 on: Today at 10:45:51 am »
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-65110680

Would you open up to a chatbot therapist?

Computer programmer Eugenia Kuyda is the founder of Replika, a US chatbot app that says it offers users an "AI companion who cares, always here to listen and talk, always on your side".

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/flLoSxd2nNY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/flLoSxd2nNY</a>

Of course, satire aside, this subject was tackled very, very well (and with typically brutal satire) by Philip K. Dick in "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?", where Decard's wife is addicted to a machine called a Penfield Mood Organ. With that device, it was possible to programme in any mood - including a two week existentialist nihilism binge.......
Offline Claire.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7989 on: Today at 02:50:03 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm
At the end of the day you are paying for the service so if its not right for you then you can always stop.

NHS service is on its knees took 3/4 months from referral to get sessions myself but it was a massive help for me.

True, I've not considered going to the GP/NHS. It's almost certainly grief related, case of thinking you're fine until you're not. Though, when I think about it, there's been so many deaths in my family that I don't even know if I've really ever dealt with any of them.

Probably why I need therapy.
Online sattapaartridge

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7990 on: Today at 02:54:28 pm »
I've managed to get some therapy from NHS, but it is on the phone not in person. The first session is a Zoom meeting, then its 1-2-1. I'm not in a bad place, but im up and down at the moment. The sun being out certainly helps.

Chat bots kind of defeat the object, you really want HUMAN connection, empathy and understanding when you're down and out. Sometimes Chatbots can be entertaining. Heck, you could probably ask ChatGPT or something.

You okay Claire?
