Have been doing okayish of late but cannot stop having random moments of crying. Been going on years now and I cannot control it. Had to cancel a meeting at work today as I knew it was coming. Then I started crying just typing out an email to say I cant go through with the meeting. It's more choking up than anything, I cant finish sentences when it starts. Takes hours to feel better.



It's not the end of the world, just annoys me a bit. I had a nice lady who was leaving work a while back and had to write to her to tell her not to come and say goodbye on her last day because I would break down. I only knew her a few months as well.



Hope you are all doing okay. Take care.



Hard to know what it would be, could be depression/anxiety related or a hormonal imbalance of some sort, would be worth seeing a GP if it's getting in the way of your work. The way life has been the past few years, we've all been holding it together in a lot of ways. Nothing wrong with letting the tension out, at times it can be healthy and necessary.