« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 531650 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,680
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7920 on: March 14, 2023, 05:44:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 14, 2023, 05:18:37 pm
Nostalgia can get you down a bit, cant it?

Im 33 in a couple of weeks and been in my feelings a bit lately reminiscing on old holidays with mates, nights out and just being young and carefree in my 20s. I also dont have any kids but have been with my partner for over a decade and the majority of my mates have their own families now which is probably another reason why Im reminiscing about simpler times.

Even thinking about people who you used to party with week in, week out in your 20s who you thought youd never lose touch with, until you do.

Life moves fast doesnt it? I thought Id be in my 20s forever.

I was listening to some Grunge the other week and a track that was released in 1994. I worked backwards thinking it was 20 years ago and it hit me that it was almost 30 years ago.

Life does move so quickly, I was 23 when you were born and while 1990 does seem a long time ago now, it's flown. All I can say is make the most of it and if you do get around to having kids, enjoy every moment with them, every hug and cuddle, as before you know it, they are teenagers telling you to fuck off and giving you dead arms.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7921 on: March 14, 2023, 05:52:40 pm »
Agreed Rob.  I was in my early 40s when I met Paul and still young, fit, stupid and full of energy. 

20+ years later I'm like an old comfy pair of slippers.  Still does a job but a bit ragged round the edges and I hate it 😡
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,467
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7922 on: March 14, 2023, 06:15:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2023, 05:44:01 pm
I was listening to some Grunge the other week and a track that was released in 1994. I worked backwards thinking it was 20 years ago and it hit me that it was almost 30 years ago.

Life does move so quickly, I was 23 when you were born and while 1990 does seem a long time ago now, it's flown. All I can say is make the most of it and if you do get around to having kids, enjoy every moment with them, every hug and cuddle, as before you know it, they are teenagers telling you to fuck off and giving you dead arms.

Nice one mate, yeah I find music to be a nostalgic drug at times and can take you back to the old days. I probably am looking at everything through hindsight which is always in a positive light but it just seemed so easy and carefree back then and my biggest worry was where to go on a night out every weekend.

Now Im just knackered after I finish work on a Friday.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,184
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7923 on: March 14, 2023, 06:34:30 pm »
I'm also in the same boat, feeling completely dead inside and it pretty much everything to do with nostalgia.

I'm 34 but I truly miss my younger years, past memories how we used to play outside as kids, not a worry in the world. Also been thinking a lot about my first love as I had a dream about her the other day, the feelings I felt during out first few months together is something I'll never feel again and that makes me sad to be honest.

Shame that we have to grow up so quickly. Life is shite, everyday I wake up with an empty feeling and I have to keep it all bottled in.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,467
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7924 on: March 14, 2023, 06:43:54 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 14, 2023, 06:34:30 pm
I'm also in the same boat, feeling completely dead inside and it pretty much everything to do with nostalgia.

I'm 34 but I truly miss my younger years, past memories how we used to play outside as kids, not a worry in the world. Also been thinking a lot about my first love as I had a dream about her the other day, the feelings I felt during out first few months together is something I'll never feel again and that makes me sad to be honest.

Shame that we have to grow up so quickly. Life is shite, everyday I wake up with an empty feeling and I have to keep it all bottled in.

Yeah weirdly Ive been thinking about mine lately which I assume is mixed in the nostalgia and everything was just brand new and exciting back then. I dont think Id ever recapture that feeling.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7925 on: March 14, 2023, 06:48:24 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 14, 2023, 05:18:37 pm
Nostalgia can get you down a bit, can’t it?

I’m 33 in a couple of weeks and been in my feelings a bit lately reminiscing on old holidays with mates, nights out and just being young and carefree in my 20s. I also don’t have any kids but have been with my partner for over a decade and the majority of my mates have their own families now which is probably another reason why I’m reminiscing about simpler times.

Even thinking about people who you used to party with week in, week out in your 20s who you thought you’d never lose touch with, until you do.

Life moves fast doesn’t it? I thought I’d be in my 20s forever.

I completely get this mate.

One thing I've been doing recently is having a strong memory of someone, thinking of reaching out to them but not wanting to change the way I think of them. So it could be someone I partied with or travelled with in my early 20's, I don't now want to know that they are older, boring and serious. It's nice to think that they are still out there as they were.

I know it's fucking daft and they could be dead for all I know. Maybe it's like not going to see a band, one you loved when you were younger, so as not to see they are past it and have it change the memory of some of the songs.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,861
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7926 on: March 14, 2023, 07:14:47 pm »
The old rose tinted testicles.

Hope everyone is doing ok.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7927 on: March 14, 2023, 07:20:04 pm »
Lads, lads.... Never, I repeat, never go back 👍
Logged

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,625
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7928 on: March 14, 2023, 07:23:35 pm »
Fucking internet. Fucking pile of fucking dogshite. Fuck it all off. :butt
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7929 on: March 14, 2023, 07:25:47 pm »


I'm turning 30 next month. I've had the worst year to date. Lost my job (and prospects look grim), struggling with some personal issues, and my relationship ended over the weekend.

Starting from scratch again at 30. It's all a bit of a nightmare at the moment  - but this too shall pass.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,261
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7930 on: March 14, 2023, 08:04:46 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 14, 2023, 07:23:35 pm
Fucking internet. Fucking pile of fucking dogshite. Fuck it all off. :butt

Hugs mate. You've had a bollocks few days on here.:(

We need more funny threads to lift people's spirits!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,680
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7931 on: March 14, 2023, 08:07:05 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 14, 2023, 07:23:35 pm
Fucking internet. Fucking pile of fucking dogshite. Fuck it all off. :butt

Don't let the bastards grind you down mate.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,625
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7932 on: March 14, 2023, 08:12:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2023, 08:07:05 pm
Don't let the bastards grind you down mate.
Past caring, Rob. I reckon I was done when the last chance to get justice was snuffed out by our crypto-fascist overlords. The wankers are talking over the whole net. Best I just walk away mate.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,680
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7933 on: March 14, 2023, 08:39:18 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 14, 2023, 08:12:42 pm
Past caring, Rob. I reckon I was done when the last chance to get justice was snuffed out by our crypto-fascist overlords. The wankers are talking over the whole net. Best I just walk away mate.

I've taken a couple of breaks from this site due to the twats and was chatting to someone about spewing it recently. I made changes so I just stay out of the threads where the dickheads are, but if it's having a negative effect on you, then yes, fuck it off mate.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,261
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7934 on: March 14, 2023, 08:51:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2023, 08:39:18 pm
I've taken a couple of breaks from this site due to the twats and was chatting to someone about spewing it recently. I made changes so I just stay out of the threads where the dickheads are, but if it's having a negative effect on you, then yes, fuck it off mate.

I agree.

Take a break Jim. You can always drop us a PM if you want to stay in touch but avoid the boards.

It's a sad state of affairs that on an LFC footie forum the last place I want to look is the actual LFC section. And the politics is just depressing. Instead of putting the boot into the Tories, people savage each other because Labour is either too radical or not radical enough. It's bollocks. :butt
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7935 on: March 14, 2023, 08:54:19 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 14, 2023, 08:12:42 pm
Past caring, Rob. I reckon I was done when the last chance to get justice was snuffed out by our crypto-fascist overlords. The wankers are talking over the whole net. Best I just walk away mate.

Keep your head up mate, you may feel it - but you are not alone on these boards, and there are certainly more people that share your mindset than those who don't.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7936 on: March 14, 2023, 09:15:59 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 14, 2023, 08:12:42 pm
Past caring, Rob. I reckon I was done when the last chance to get justice was snuffed out by our crypto-fascist overlords. The wankers are talking over the whole net. Best I just walk away mate.

You've been doing it longer and a lot better than we deserve Jim, although it does feel like an unwinnable war more and more these days. It only takes a few antagonistic idiots to take everyone down to their level. I respect the mods justifying why so and so gets banned or blocked but I wouldn't even give them the time of day, they aren't worthy.

Do what you need to do, and thanks for everything up until now.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7937 on: March 14, 2023, 11:10:08 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 14, 2023, 08:12:42 pm
Past caring, Rob. I reckon I was done when the last chance to get justice was snuffed out by our crypto-fascist overlords. The wankers are talking over the whole net. Best I just walk away mate.

Inte ge upp nu grabben
norrbaggen
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 11:56:52 am »
Does therapy actually help the doctor has referred me as I'm signed off work but i am so anxious to talk to someone about my issues I just feel embarrassed?  I really don't want to do it and would rather solve the issues on my own but feels like I'm being forced to so I can get signed off for longer.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,207
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 12:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 11:56:52 am
Does therapy actually help the doctor has referred me as I'm signed off work but i am so anxious to talk to someone about my issues I just feel embarrassed?  I really don't want to do it and would rather solve the issues on my own but feels like I'm being forced to so I can get signed off for longer.
Yes therapy actually works. Just remember, they are doctors, they've seen people way worse than you. Anxiety can be crippling, my wife has had depression and anxiety for the past 6 years. It's gone from absolutely crippling to where she is now thanks to some medication balances and therapy.

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7940 on: Today at 12:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 11:56:52 am
Does therapy actually help the doctor has referred me as I'm signed off work but i am so anxious to talk to someone about my issues I just feel embarrassed?  I really don't want to do it and would rather solve the issues on my own but feels like I'm being forced to so I can get signed off for longer.

I'm no expert mate but my understanding of a good therapist is that they encourage you to just talk rather than specifically ask about your issues.

Sons of Spion will give better advice than I can and I'm sure there's others who have been through therapy who can put your mind at rest.

Best of luck anyway 👍
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7941 on: Today at 12:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:05:28 pm
Yes therapy actually works. Just remember, they are doctors, they've seen people way worse than you. Anxiety can be crippling, my wife has had depression and anxiety for the past 6 years. It's gone from absolutely crippling to where she is now thanks to some medication balances and therapy.

sorry to hear that mate - good that medication is helping

i have a mate with bi-polar and if it wasn't for medication then he'd either be locked up or dead

the only struggle i ever had with depression was in my mid-teens - i just woke up one day with this pit in my stomach and my heart felt like an empty hole

it felt like there was a grey cover over the sky all the time even in summer

i would wake up and think wow i feel great only for 5 minutes later to feel that pit in my stomach and the empty hole in my heart again

luckily for me it only lasted for less than a year and the worst i've had since is maybe a couple of days every few years or so - so i count myself lucky

i didn't take meds myself but mine came and went and i don't know why

anyway, hope everyone on here that's facing issues can get some sort of treatment - the main thing is to seek out help
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,207
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 12:32:48 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:24:57 pm
sorry to hear that mate - good that medication is helping

i have a mate with bi-polar and if it wasn't for medication then he'd either be locked up or dead

the only struggle i ever had with depression was in my mid-teens - i just woke up one day with this pit in my stomach and my heart felt like an empty hole

it felt like there was a grey cover over the sky all the time even in summer

i would wake up and think wow i feel great only for 5 minutes later to feel that pit in my stomach and the empty hole in my heart again

luckily for me it only lasted for less than a year and the worst i've had since is maybe a couple of days every few years or so - so i count myself lucky

i didn't take meds myself but mine came and went and i don't know why

anyway, hope everyone on here that's facing issues can get some sort of treatment - the main thing is to seek out help

Thanks mate, it's been a journey that's all I can say.

I've had my "phases" with depression before but that was years ago, hers are more engrained with trauma and stuff. Medication helped to balance out the brain and that's really the first step, because you can't really deal with the underlying issues until you have a functioning brain to come to terms with whatever you are dealing with. Unfortunately it usually takes the person hitting their lowest of lows before actually seeking help. Medication by itself will do nothing, therapy needs to be included and traumas explored and dealt with.

It's a loooong long road to be your good self again, but as they say every journey starts with a single step. As long as that step is forward and positive then it's a road to recovery.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,104
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7943 on: Today at 01:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 11:56:52 am
Does therapy actually help the doctor has referred me as I'm signed off work but i am so anxious to talk to someone about my issues I just feel embarrassed?  I really don't want to do it and would rather solve the issues on my own but feels like I'm being forced to so I can get signed off for longer.
Hi mate, I'm away at the moment so can't go into much detail, but yes, therapy can and often does help. To give a little background I have an anxiety disorder which, added to the depression it had led to, pretty much ruined my entire life until I was well into my 40s. I've done a lot of work on myself over the years and I've not only had counselling / therapy, but I went on to train and then qualify as a counsellor/ therapist myself.

I make no bold claims for therapy other than to say I've seen it help countless people and it helped me too. To be honest, it's normal to feel somewhat anxious over opening up to a stranger, but they aren't there to judge you. Simply there to listen to you talk about what's going on for you, give you room to let out your feelings and maybe help you find your way forward.

It's worth adding that there are different types of therapy. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is very commonly the model on offer these days, but no method of therapy has ever been proven more effective than the rest. Best outcomes usually come from the quality of the rapport you and your therapist have and the model of therapy you have also being a good fit for you personally. I'm not actually keen on CBT, but I've had it myself and took things from it I could use.

I think that's the best way to go into counselling / therapy. No expectations, just go with it and use anything that you find helpful. Stick with it and only judge it at the end. It's a process, so needs to be worked through.

I understand you maybe wanting to solve your issues on your own, but even in therapy you are basically doing just that anyway. Therapists don't provide the answers. We don't actually know the answers. We are just there to help people to find their own answers. One person's answer is not necessarily the same as another person's. We are all different.

It's up to you whether or not you have counselling. No one should ever feel under pressure to do so. All in will add is that each session is your own. It's up to you what you do with it and what you take from it. I do understand why you might feel a bit embarrassed. Again, that's quite a normal thing to feel. It's confidential though. You won't be judged. It's a safe space and you and your issues will be treated with respect.

If you're really set against having counselling, though, don't have it. No one should ever feel forced, because that's the exact opposite of the ethical code we work with. If you think that you might be open to it though, go along and simply see how it goes. I firmly believe we can take something of value from pretty much any experience. Even if you take a single useful nugget away with you at the end of it, then it's worthwhile.

It took me most of my life to realise that there is no big answer that solves everything. It's more a case of working through life and taking little bits from here and there that resonate with us and work for us personally. Collect the things that help, however small. And let go of what doesn't help.

If you go for it, I hope you find it helpful in some way. I never say that counselling 'works' but I'll always say that it can help. It's about helping you to find your own way.

All the best. If you decide to give it a try, please let us know how you get on. I wish you well.

Oh, and as Chakan said, we've pretty much heard it all. Human beings are complex and varied. We get to hear about people's deepest and darkest fears on a daily basis. Same with their anxieties, worry's, desires, needs etc... Although it can feel awkward or embarrassing saying some things, you probably won't be the first or last who has said it in therapy. As I said, we've heard pretty much everything numerous times before and we understand that it's just part of being human.

Anyway, look after yourself.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:31 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,714
  • Natural Police
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7944 on: Today at 02:34:47 pm »
Has anyone watched Stutz on Netlifx. Its a documentary about Jonah Hill's therapist Phil Stutz

Anyway the below link summarises Stutz's principles for people who are feeling lost

https://movemequotes.com/phil-stutz-life-force/

Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7945 on: Today at 03:45:55 pm »
Cheers guys for all the advice,appreciated! It's just a vicious cycle you get stuck in whatever you do brings you no happiness, you end up just curling in a ball and wanting to stay at home and just sleep and do nothing.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,680
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7946 on: Today at 04:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 03:45:55 pm
Cheers guys for all the advice,appreciated! It's just a vicious cycle you get stuck in whatever you do brings you no happiness, you end up just curling in a ball and wanting to stay at home and just sleep and do nothing.

I found this book a big help, complimented by CBT and speaking face to face with a therapist

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Chimp-Paradox-Management-Programme-Confidence/dp/009193558X
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,104
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7947 on: Today at 05:37:11 pm »
Just a quick addition to my previous post. My personal therapy of choice is Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). There is a very easy to read book which covers its principles called 'The Happiness Trap' by Dr Russ Harris. It's not wordy and it's very accessible. Cheap to buy too. Russ Harris was originally from Liverpool but now lives in Australia.

ACT is a behavioral therapy but it differs from CBT. Where CBT sees you looking to challenge and dispute your thoughts and the behaviours that result from them, ACT is more about making room for troublesome thoughts and feelings whilst living your life in line with your personal values. ACT takes the conflict with thoughts and feelings out of the equation. I have taken something from every therapy I've had or read up on, but ACT helped me change my life markedly.

There are far more wordy and complicated books on the theory of this model, but anyone looking for an easy to read self help book based on ACT then this is as good an introduction as any.

https://www.amazon.com/Happiness-Trap-Struggling-Start-Living/dp/1590305841


Edit: I notice that link is was not UK. This one is, and shows the newest edition of the book.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=the+happiness+trap&crid=1UDYKVVB0X2P2&sprefix=the+happ%2Caps%2C260&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_1_8
« Last Edit: Today at 05:43:00 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7948 on: Today at 08:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 02:34:47 pm
Has anyone watched Stutz on Netlifx. Its a documentary about Jonah Hill's therapist Phil Stutz

Anyway the below link summarises Stutz's principles for people who are feeling lost

https://movemequotes.com/phil-stutz-life-force/

I don't know if I agree with the relationships part. Some are really toxic for you and better off breaking off with. If that takes a period of depression getting over them then it's healthy in the long run.

Also "You could invite somebody out to lunch that you dont find interesting, it doesnt matter, it will affect you anyway, in a positive way." I've definitely been out for lunch and felt worse off afterwards with some people. Like clock watching to get away, the only positive things was when it ended!

Maybe it's just me though :D
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
Pages: 1 ... 194 195 196 197 198 [199]   Go Up
« previous next »
 