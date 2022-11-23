Well done for sharing, Rhys
Hi, thank you for your kind words and taking the time and effort to respond with such a detailed and helpful response. It has helped. Just getting it out there feels better.
I have contacted my local gym/spa and arranged an induction day for Sunday. Losing weight is something I know would help, both for health reasons and because I am very conscious of the fact I'm basically fat. About 4 stone heavier than I was the last time I could have considered my self 'in shape', which was 20 years ago.
This place is nice and has a pool, as swimming is the activity I would enjoy the most. I'm not a fan of lifting weights or jogging.
Also it will get me out more, they have fitness classes too which I am going to look into as a way of meeting new people.
I'm also going to start making a serious effort to give up smoking. I's another thing that causes me worry as I know that if I continue, I'm almost certainly going to end up with some kind of painful and possibly fatal smoking related disease.
I'm also going to join a pool team, as a friend from work plays and has been asking me to play for a while. Another way to socialise and meet people. I'm going to tag along next Wednesday, probably not play straight away, but show my face and see how it goes.
I'm hoping regular exercise, weight loss and being more social will help to lift me out of this.
I'm terribly confused by my reaction to the bar maid situation though, it's really strange. The fact I won't see her again and never said goodbye almost makes me feel panicky and overwhelmingly sad. But I hardly knew her, like I say she didn't even tell me it was her last shift.
The reality is she probably forgot about me and the other patrons 5 minutes after she'd gone.
I had thought about contacting her on social media just to say goodbye and good luck, literally 'Hey, just found out you've left the pub, just wanted to say good bye and good luck with everything'.
But then I think that she probably didn't give a shit, I was just another customer she had small talk with at her job. So me messaging her might freak her out a bit.
I'm also very aware of how a 42 year old contacting an 18 year old on social media could be construed... even if she did know me from over the bar and all I was saying was goodbye and good luck. It still could be viewed unfavourably if she told people I guess.
But I'm just quite worried about why it is affecting me so much, but then I think I have had these feelings before when a work colleague I was friends with left.
I don't think it's the bar maid personally, it's just the way it happened and I don't like the idea of never seeing someone again. Every time I went to the pub she was there and friendly to me, guess I just got used to her and just find it sad she went without me knowing.
I mean is this normal? Or have I got some kind of attachment disorder?
Just the words 'never see them again' gives me feeling of sadness and almost panic. Don't think it's her, just anyone.