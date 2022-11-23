I'm really struggling at the moment and I don't know how to get out of it. I'm in the office now and it's taking everything I can not to just break down in tears and I don't know why. Getting to the point that I can't handle it.



I'm finding little, irrelevant things are making me enormously sad, when they shouldn't bother me.



Like recently a barmaid at my local pub left, I was there on her last shift but I didn't know, so never got to say goodbye and good luck.



So when I found out she'd gone I've had these waves of sadness over it, I think it's the idea of never seeing her again (which I won't) the finality of it is making me hugely sad.



It's not the girl herself, as I didn't really know her other than the customer/bar staff conversation and she obviously didn't think she knew me well enough to tell me she was leaving.

But like I say, the fact I'll never see her again is making me feel overwhelmingly sad and has kind of set of other feeling of despair.



I'm 42, never married or had kids. Never earnt enough or had a partner to be able to afford to move out from My Mum's.



Only ever had 1 serious girlfriend for 2 years, but not had a single thing for 13 years now.



90% of girls I've ever known have always friend zoned me very quickly. Also had some nasty girls in the past put me down for my looks, which I really don't need as I am acutely aware I'm conventionally unattractive. That has been a huge source of sadness for me for many years.



If I'm honest I've probably been struggling for many years but the recent thing with the barmaid for some reason has triggered something.



I have a close set of mates, most I have known from a very young age, 2 of them from playschool, 3 years old.



But they all got married and had kids in their late 20's, early 30's.



Being the only one with no money, no partner, shit job and living with Mum, while they were all doing really well, getting married, well paid jobs, buying houses, having kids made me withdraw from the group. As seeing them doing all that when they are my age and I wasn't made me feel inadequate and embarassed.



I haven't fallen out with any of them at all, but definitely lost touch.



Last 10 years or so I have spent a lot of time on my own. Got overweight and a very heavy smoker. Drink not too bad, certainly no drink problem anyway.



Used recreational drugs for fun in my younger days, but never any to addiction level. Probably smoked too much weed from 14-24 but not touched it for 18 years now. Not had any drug for 8 years now. So no substance abuse problems.



I managed to get myself a regular job in a large company. Been there 5 and a half years and did reach team leader role level. But it's still not enough to be able to get my own place without a partner to split the bills with.



But it just simply isn't what I want to do. I don't give a shit about the job.



I attempted to join a university course and become an orthoptist for the NHS.



I fell a job helping people would give me job satisfaction, instead of not giving a shit, but the university just didn't seem interested and wouldn't offer me a place.



Back in June I started trying to go into this local pub more, but I'm at a funny age.



I ended up talking more to this bar maid and the other staff, but they are about 20 years younger than me. Then the next people would be the older guys, but they are then 20 years older than me.



Seems people my age are mostly dealing with kids and aren't really about.



I am very shy and find it hard to talk to new people, but the fact that I tried in this pub and it didn't work has made me feel ever more sad about things.



But today and the last 3 or 4 days it's almost unbearable, I'm literally half a step away from crying all the time.



I don't really know what to do or how to stop feeling like this. All set off by something that shouldn't be bothering me.



Has anyone else had anything like this? Feelings of utter overwhelming sadness and feeling totally lost?



At the moment I am starting to question whether things would be easier if I ended it, but I don't think I can do that to my Mum and Dad.