« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 521395 times)

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7880 on: November 23, 2022, 10:26:08 pm »
That's grim Alpha, really sorry to hear your troubles. No one deserves that amount of suffering and it must be difficult to continue to hold it all together for others, never mind trying to take care of yourself. It's not as easy as just saying eat less or exercise. It has been your one way to release stress, and although in some ways its not working for you physically, it's working at the time mentally. The doctors sound shite, maybe if counselling helped before, trying again now might give you some guidance?

It sounds like you need a break from it all either way and maybe Reykjavik would do you the world of good, even it's just to go there, eat good food and clear the head.

Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,125
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7881 on: Today at 07:52:51 pm »
Had a bit of a cry before.

Not something I really do. My dad passed away pretty much a year ago and lots and lots of shit going on.

These things happen. Was quite surprised. But sometimes things catch up.

Saw Wakanda forever and I was so very sad for that poor lad. So Young with the world at his feet :(

Also saw a mate I've not seen for a while and we talked abou stuff and my younger self and all that shit.

I never cry. Because I honestly think if I did. I could never stop.

Logged
Poor.
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 