Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 515023 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7840 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 17, 2022, 01:23:04 pm
I'm finding it really hard to understand the behaviour and reactions to so much that's happening in the world right now.

It's like some weird computer game is being developed in real time where everyone is fighting against everyone else but nobody really knows why.

There's so much grief, sadness and anger in the world that's being created and exacerbated by powerful people hiding in the shadows.

I despair with where it'll lead us as I can't see how or who can start to reverse it.
It's difficult to get to grips with, isn't it?

I stopped watching the news when Covid set in back in 2020 due to the relentless misery of it all. Recently I've sort of drifted back into watching it now and again. I did so last night and it put years on me. It's so clear that those running this country and the world itself are complete, total and abject failures.

I know it sounds dramatic, but I genuinely feel that we slipped into becoming a real life dystopia some time ago. Everything seems to have been turned on it's head. Moral compass has met Bermuda triangle and gone haywire.

We try to distance ourselves from it as much as we can. What goes on in our wider world will always affect us, but we try to put as much distance between it and us as possible. Just small things really. Binning off toxic people. Getting out into nature. Concentrating on doing things we value, however small. We can't change the world, but we can change our world. At least we have some control there. I agree, it's tough though. We live in utterly crazy times where much of society seems to have lost its mind.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7841 on: Today at 12:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:46:16 pm
It's so clear that those running this country and the world itself are complete, total and abject failures.

I might find it more palatable if this were the case, however what they are doing is deliberate and calculated.
Online reddebs

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7842 on: Today at 01:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:46:16 pm
It's difficult to get to grips with, isn't it?

I stopped watching the news when Covid set in back in 2020 due to the relentless misery of it all. Recently I've sort of drifted back into watching it now and again. I did so last night and it put years on me. It's so clear that those running this country and the world itself are complete, total and abject failures.

I know it sounds dramatic, but I genuinely feel that we slipped into becoming a real life dystopia some time ago. Everything seems to have been turned on it's head. Moral compass has met Bermuda triangle and gone haywire.

We try to distance ourselves from it as much as we can. What goes on in our wider world will always affect us, but we try to put as much distance between it and us as possible. Just small things really. Binning off toxic people. Getting out into nature. Concentrating on doing things we value, however small. We can't change the world, but we can change our world. At least we have some control there. I agree, it's tough though. We live in utterly crazy times where much of society seems to have lost its mind.

I've removed myself as best as I can from everyday life.  I don't mix with anyone apart from when I'm working, I don't watch the news or read papers, I don't use social media like Twitter and we rarely go out.

I try to avoid any type of conflict or disagreements on here so rarely venture into anything connected with the match, players, transfers or the club.

Maybe I should confront things rather than hiding away but this is my coping mechanism.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7843 on: Today at 02:07:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:59:01 pm
I've removed myself as best as I can from everyday life.  I don't mix with anyone apart from when I'm working, I don't watch the news or read papers, I don't use social media like Twitter and we rarely go out.

I try to avoid any type of conflict or disagreements on here so rarely venture into anything connected with the match, players, transfers or the club.

Maybe I should confront things rather than hiding away but this is my coping mechanism.
I know what you mean. It's very easy to withdraw altogether. I'll still make a stand, but I pick my battles. I think you have too.

The world's a shit show though, so we just have to cope with it in our own way. My motto is do what helps, bin what doesn't. Your approach sounds similar.

Funny enough, and I know it can get heated on the site at times, but plenty of people on here help keep me sane. There are a number of quality human beings on here, and knowing they are out there makes me happy.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7844 on: Today at 02:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:55:11 pm
I might find it more palatable if this were the case, however what they are doing is deliberate and calculated.
It does have that kind of feel to it, doesn't it?
