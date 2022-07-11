« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 511352 times)

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7800 on: July 11, 2022, 03:58:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 11, 2022, 01:24:31 pm
My gf has been suffering since 2020 and has been off work since (she is a nurse) but I'm finding it really hard to try and motivate her to at least pick up one shift a week to ease her back into the swing of things. I'm finding it hard to carry both of us now as the cost of bills etc have all risen since 2020. Don't know what to do anymore and I've been with her nearly 12 years and I've suffered with depression in the past and was out of work for around 3-4 months at the most but it has been hard to try and talk her back into work. I'm not sure how long she or even we can go on to be honest.

Sorry to hear about this. Though it's not a quick fix for a clearly pressing issue, have you spoken to her about trying something voluntary for a short period? Re-connecting with something of a bit of a routine, but outside of the 'spotlight' & the responsibility of returning to the workplace, might be a useful way of dipping a toe. If it were in a charitable/caring environment, it might even spark the old nursing flame back into action. I'm coming at this from no sort of experience at all, but it was what sprang to mind upon reading your post.

I'd also suggest not overlooking your own position in this too, given that you've referenced "finding it hard" and later having suffered with depression yourself in the past - it'd be easy for that to be taking a toll, so keep checking in on yourself too.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7801 on: July 11, 2022, 05:54:18 pm »
Nice one both, great advice as usual in this thread. Will try out a couple of things you both have mentioned!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7802 on: July 25, 2022, 02:48:36 pm »
Two weeks off the booze and fags now.    Feel so much better!    Never going back to them
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7803 on: July 26, 2022, 10:16:33 pm »
Why is it Im 32 years old and still dont know what I want to do career wise?! Getting me down seeing everyone on their clear paths in different whilst Ive bounced from job to job (even though this is the best salary Ive ever had at the moment it wont last forever).
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7804 on: July 28, 2022, 10:55:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 26, 2022, 10:16:33 pm
Why is it Im 32 years old and still dont know what I want to do career wise?! Getting me down seeing everyone on their clear paths in different whilst Ive bounced from job to job (even though this is the best salary Ive ever had at the moment it wont last forever).

I say this as someone who loves his job: you're not your job. This thread itself shows that many of us have hidden demons, the black dog stalking us.

What does one need from a job, a career? Comfort or success, how do you define that - nevertheless, their job title isn't the whole story. Plus, in this society - people are a bit, er, "flash the good side" yknow.

Good for them, but nothing comes with a guarantee it's good for them - you don't know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.

You're seeing surface, image. That's alright, I reckon; you have your own path. Hidden as it might seem.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7805 on: July 29, 2022, 05:38:46 am »
Atm I am having a tough spell but thats because of work.  I have a good job, generally enjoy what I do and get paid above the national average salary but its not all sunshine atm.  We don't have enough staff, so I am currently doing the job of two people.  I am drained physically and mentally to the point I am nearly a zombie and homelife is me just trying to recover to get through another working day.  On top of that you have all the depressing news in the world atm.

Some of this is my own fault for not developing my own boundaries (something I am working on) so that I don't feel I can just say enough is enough and just stop.  I have raised the issue up, and interesting the responses I got back from just get on with it to we are doing all we can to bring additional resources in.

Not knowing what you want to do career wise can feel horrible but you will find something that you are content with.

You work to live not live to work. (I see the irony in my saying this)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7806 on: July 31, 2022, 05:20:36 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on July 29, 2022, 05:38:46 am
Atm I am having a tough spell but thats because of work.  I have a good job, generally enjoy what I do and get paid above the national average salary but its not all sunshine atm.  We don't have enough staff, so I am currently doing the job of two people.  I am drained physically and mentally to the point I am nearly a zombie and homelife is me just trying to recover to get through another working day.  On top of that you have all the depressing news in the world atm.

Some of this is my own fault for not developing my own boundaries (something I am working on) so that I don't feel I can just say enough is enough and just stop.  I have raised the issue up, and interesting the responses I got back from just get on with it to we are doing all we can to bring additional resources in.

Not knowing what you want to do career wise can feel horrible but you will find something that you are content with.

You work to live not live to work. (I see the irony in my saying this)

Youre right about the job.    Ive a degree and a masters,   Worked for big pharma.   Absolutely hated every minute of it.   Started my own window cleaning business and love what I do!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7807 on: August 15, 2022, 02:14:19 pm »
I dont know if im going through depression or not.

I've separated from my wife since covid started, I'm still working, but i need more money, i cant ask my family for financial help, cos they have none, I'm based in london, but was originally from leicester, so all my deep friendships are normally in leicester. I work from home, so I'm quite lonely most of the time. i have my kids bi-weekly though. so theyre a source of energy i need.

I do drink a lot at the weekends, but usually not during the week, cos i have to keep going, keep working, cos if i dont, and i dont have a job, then this mortgage doesnt get paid, and i dont know..bad stuff will happen.

Quite a lot of the time, i sometimes think "i'll be dead soon anyway", i know it sounds bad, but i wont leave my kids, and will try my best to power them up to being better than i am. I just get some down moments. I usually do pick myself back up though.

Like one of the posters said before, maybe a new job would change everything. Be nice to get a windfall of £50k from somewhere, and move out of this flat and into a house. Sometimes im on zoopla looking for a new property, because i feel like the quality of life im giving my children is not good enough, even if it is bi-weekly. Sometimes i look at autotrader for a BMW 530e see if anything i can afford pops up, and i can feel more empowered, penis extension vibes.

Then there's the dating apps, being indian, its really hard, and fucks with my confidence levels. I barely get any matches, and im not even that ugly, just not as successful as all the 40-somethings? I dunno man. Just feel like life is too hard right now.

Though i do feel typing this out has really helped, even if no one really cares, and doesnt even read it.

Everything will be alright, i keep saying to myself. I do think it will be.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7808 on: August 15, 2022, 02:52:20 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on August 15, 2022, 02:14:19 pm
I dont know if im going through depression or not.

I've separated from my wife since covid started, I'm still working, but i need more money, i cant ask my family for financial help, cos they have none, I'm based in london, but was originally from leicester, so all my deep friendships are normally in leicester. I work from home, so I'm quite lonely most of the time. i have my kids bi-weekly though. so theyre a source of energy i need.

I do drink a lot at the weekends, but usually not during the week, cos i have to keep going, keep working, cos if i dont, and i dont have a job, then this mortgage doesnt get paid, and i dont know..bad stuff will happen.

Quite a lot of the time, i sometimes think "i'll be dead soon anyway", i know it sounds bad, but i wont leave my kids, and will try my best to power them up to being better than i am. I just get some down moments. I usually do pick myself back up though.

Like one of the posters said before, maybe a new job would change everything. Be nice to get a windfall of £50k from somewhere, and move out of this flat and into a house. Sometimes im on zoopla looking for a new property, because i feel like the quality of life im giving my children is not good enough, even if it is bi-weekly. Sometimes i look at autotrader for a BMW 530e see if anything i can afford pops up, and i can feel more empowered, penis extension vibes.

Then there's the dating apps, being indian, its really hard, and fucks with my confidence levels. I barely get any matches, and im not even that ugly, just not as successful as all the 40-somethings? I dunno man. Just feel like life is too hard right now.

Though i do feel typing this out has really helped, even if no one really cares, and doesnt even read it.

Everything will be alright, i keep saying to myself. I do think it will be.

I am sorry you are struggling atm.

It can really be a horrible space and then seeing people being positive and upbeat can really make you switch off more but a few things based on what you have said.

1) Your kids enjoy the time spent with you not where you live or what you afford to do with them, spending time with them counts nothing else.
2) Opening up helps, even if its a post on a forum (it wont solve anything but helps) try a journel/diary? at the end of the day put down how you were feeling out of 5 write down what was shite about the day and what was good.
3) Go see a GP (if you can get an appointment), explain and then ask them what they can offer to help.

Depression does not look the same to everyone and effects everyone the same.

Also plenty of people on here that are willing to listen if you need it. (PM me if you want, I cannot solve anything but I can listen)
« Last Edit: August 16, 2022, 09:13:21 am by ChrisLFCKOP »
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7809 on: August 15, 2022, 04:51:11 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on August 15, 2022, 02:14:19 pm
I dont know if im going through depression or not.

I've separated from my wife since covid started, I'm still working, but i need more money, i cant ask my family for financial help, cos they have none, I'm based in london, but was originally from leicester, so all my deep friendships are normally in leicester. I work from home, so I'm quite lonely most of the time. i have my kids bi-weekly though. so theyre a source of energy i need.

I do drink a lot at the weekends, but usually not during the week, cos i have to keep going, keep working, cos if i dont, and i dont have a job, then this mortgage doesnt get paid, and i dont know..bad stuff will happen.

Quite a lot of the time, i sometimes think "i'll be dead soon anyway", i know it sounds bad, but i wont leave my kids, and will try my best to power them up to being better than i am. I just get some down moments. I usually do pick myself back up though.

Like one of the posters said before, maybe a new job would change everything. Be nice to get a windfall of £50k from somewhere, and move out of this flat and into a house. Sometimes im on zoopla looking for a new property, because i feel like the quality of life im giving my children is not good enough, even if it is bi-weekly. Sometimes i look at autotrader for a BMW 530e see if anything i can afford pops up, and i can feel more empowered, penis extension vibes.

Then there's the dating apps, being indian, its really hard, and fucks with my confidence levels. I barely get any matches, and im not even that ugly, just not as successful as all the 40-somethings? I dunno man. Just feel like life is too hard right now.

Though i do feel typing this out has really helped, even if no one really cares, and doesnt even read it.

Everything will be alright, i keep saying to myself. I do think it will be.

Maybe all of those successful 40-somethings are just good liars? ;D

Dont beat yourself up. Ive had family members with similar problems and sometimes the only answer is to accept the problems and to try and minimise some of them. Youll get some good advice here but Im not sure if we have any 30 plus female Indian posters (I say 30 plus but theyve probably knocked at least 5 years off their age).

Good luck.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7810 on: August 15, 2022, 07:11:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 26, 2022, 10:16:33 pm
Why is it Im 32 years old and still dont know what I want to do career wise?! Getting me down seeing everyone on their clear paths in different whilst Ive bounced from job to job (even though this is the best salary Ive ever had at the moment it wont last forever).

I don't think it matters really Andy and at just 32 it still gives you plenty of years to find something that satisfies your needs.  Bouncing around as you put it gives you experiences that others who are focused on and follow one route only.

I think rather than look at "jobs" look at experiences.  What bits have you enjoyed and want to expand on and which do you hate and never want to go near again.

Focus on the good stuff and work out how to get more of it.

Oh and stop measuring yourself against what others have done. 

They aren't you and you've no idea what turmoil they suffer whilst appearing all successful 👍
« Last Edit: August 15, 2022, 07:13:24 pm by reddebs »
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7811 on: August 16, 2022, 11:43:57 pm »
I'm 47 and I've had what was diagnosed as a panic disorder when I was 19. Since my late 20s I've had depression that comes and goes.

In January I was diagnosed as having ASD with PTSD, as a bonus. Since then the "panic disorder" and depression has made a bit more sense but still coming to terms with it.

I'm due to start EMDR as treatment for the PTSD (yeah, far too many abbreviations), but they want me to be more stable before it begins. But I think I am stable - so fuck knows  ;D

Anyway, anything there that anyone can relate to?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7812 on: August 17, 2022, 07:12:50 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 26, 2022, 10:16:33 pm
Why is it Im 32 years old and still dont know what I want to do career wise?! Getting me down seeing everyone on their clear paths in different whilst Ive bounced from job to job (even though this is the best salary Ive ever had at the moment it wont last forever).

If its any consolation there are many in the same position as you, even though you may not think so. I am the same age as you, I make a decent salary, higher than most of my peers, but I am still dissatisfied with work and lost. It just comes down to asking yourself what you really want in life and in work.

After some self-reflection I think my main issue is that I find that I am not really adding value to the world with my work or improving the world in any capacity. I work for a bunch of government agencies that have the ability to tackle big issues in society like climate change, homelessness, environmental degradation but they are too unambitious, underfunded and conservative to do anything other than status quo. Sometimes I just feel like a cog in a machine. 

I am sure you have your own reasons to feel lost. Most of my friends my age all are in the same position. Its tough to be 32 these days it seems.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7813 on: August 17, 2022, 07:29:06 am »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on August 15, 2022, 02:14:19 pm


A few things.

1. Your kids won't care about a big house or a BMW and a fancy house won't change your life for better. As a former kid I can tell you that the time and love you give them matters far more than any fancy toys do. That is what they will remember when they are grown up.

2. Dating apps suck, as you mention being Indian may not help but I think in general they are pretty depressing experience for all involved. The best strat is to not feel ashamed and not see it as a sign of rejection. If it works it works if it doesn't then you didn't lose anything.

3.  Drinking less will definitely help improve your mood long term. I started following a strict rule of no drinking unless I am in a social setting and no more than 2 drinks at a time. It helps me get out of the house and meet people if I wanna have a drink.

4. Using the time freed up from drinking on the weekend to do something productive like exercising or volunteering will definitely help you feel more alive and happy.
« Reply #7814 on: August 17, 2022, 07:30:09 am »
Reading the last few posts, rings a lot of bells with me.   51 today (I dont do birthdays!),   Feel a failure and that I dont contribute much to the world.   Im a sole trader with a window cleaning business.    I dont work very well with people,  someone did mention its avoidant personality disorder.
« Reply #7815 on: August 17, 2022, 07:43:54 am »
Quote from: spen71 on August 17, 2022, 07:30:09 am
Reading the last few posts, rings a lot of bells with me.   51 today (I dont do birthdays!),   Feel a failure and that I dont contribute much to the world.   Im a sole trader with a window cleaning business.    I dont work very well with people,  someone did mention its avoidant personality disorder.

Happy Birthday!

Window cleaning is a necessity. You are in charge of your own work, you get to see the fruits of your labour everyday.

My work situation is totally opposite, I am a project manager (Civil Engineering) and it seems that most of my days are just spent sending emails, in meetings, filling out reports and filing documents. I had been always talented at problem solving, mathematics and big picture thinking. I am not sure I get to use much of that at work.

I am thinking of getting a masters and PhD and going into research but I fear that I will be nearly 40 before I am working in full capacity. And I would be earning less than I do now.

Some of the happiest people I know are people who work in some sort of blue collar trade job. The division of labour due to industrialization makes many jobs not very rewarding. If you get to see what you do and see the end result, that is not a bad place to be IMO. 
« Last Edit: August 17, 2022, 07:50:32 am by Max_powers »
« Reply #7816 on: August 17, 2022, 07:48:57 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on August 17, 2022, 07:43:54 am
Happy Birthday!

Window cleaning is a necessity. You are in charge of your own work, you get to see the fruits of your labour everyday.

My work situation is totally opposite, I am a project manager (Civil Engineering) and it seems that most of my days are just spent sending emails, in meetings, filling out reports and filing documents. I had been always talented at problem solving, mathematics and big picture thinking. I am not sure I get to use much of that at work.

I am think of getting a masters and PhD and going into research but I fear that I will be nearly 40 before I am working in full capacity. And I would be earning less that I do now.

That still gives you many more years to fulfil your life than staying doing what you do now.

« Reply #7817 on: August 17, 2022, 10:56:22 am »
Quote from: spen71 on August 17, 2022, 07:30:09 am
Reading the last few posts, rings a lot of bells with me.   51 today (I dont do birthdays!),   Feel a failure and that I dont contribute much to the world.   Im a sole trader with a window cleaning business.    I dont work very well with people,  someone did mention its avoidant personality disorder.

Can't do much to help mate, but you're not on your own. I can deffo relate.
« Reply #7818 on: August 18, 2022, 12:36:21 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 28, 2022, 10:55:26 pm
I say this as someone who loves his job: you're not your job. This thread itself shows that many of us have hidden demons, the black dog stalking us.

What does one need from a job, a career? Comfort or success, how do you define that - nevertheless, their job title isn't the whole story. Plus, in this society - people are a bit, er, "flash the good side" yknow.

Good for them, but nothing comes with a guarantee it's good for them - you don't know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.

You're seeing surface, image. That's alright, I reckon; you have your own path. Hidden as it might seem.
Just catching up with this thread and this is wonderful advice. Well worth remembering.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7819 on: August 18, 2022, 11:56:07 am »
Thanks guys, for the advice, i really appreciate it.

I've decided I need to put "the gym" in my weekly or ideally, daily routine, as some people have said, getting out and seeing actual other humans would beneficial to mental health. So I am going to join one on a month-to-month basis.  I need to find one where I'm not intimidated by people rushing me.

Drinking is the big thing isnt it. I might try to minimize that a bit more.

Max_Powers! Do the PHD! I wish I was 32 years old again here's what i would tell myself to "invest in myself". As a person who has come from a poor home, I've naturally been "tight" to save every penny I've got for the future. Its a tough one, like, would you have to do it in conjunction to working a busy job too? You're not a parent yet?
« Reply #7820 on: August 18, 2022, 12:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on August 16, 2022, 11:43:57 pm
I'm 47 and I've had what was diagnosed as a panic disorder when I was 19. Since my late 20s I've had depression that comes and goes.

In January I was diagnosed as having ASD with PTSD, as a bonus. Since then the "panic disorder" and depression has made a bit more sense but still coming to terms with it.

I'm due to start EMDR as treatment for the PTSD (yeah, far too many abbreviations), but they want me to be more stable before it begins. But I think I am stable - so fuck knows  ;D

Anyway, anything there that anyone can relate to?

My son has Autism (he's only 11), I wonder if you have a photographic memory too, which only adds to your PTSD? Good luck with EMDR mate. Report back and let us know how you feel.
« Reply #7821 on: August 18, 2022, 05:29:28 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on August 18, 2022, 11:56:07 am
Thanks guys, for the advice, i really appreciate it.

I've decided I need to put "the gym" in my weekly or ideally, daily routine, as some people have said, getting out and seeing actual other humans would beneficial to mental health. So I am going to join one on a month-to-month basis.  I need to find one where I'm not intimidated by people rushing me.

Drinking is the big thing isnt it. I might try to minimize that a bit more.

Max_Powers! Do the PHD! I wish I was 32 years old again here's what i would tell myself to "invest in myself". As a person who has come from a poor home, I've naturally been "tight" to save every penny I've got for the future. Its a tough one, like, would you have to do it in conjunction to working a busy job too? You're not a parent yet?

Best of luck to you Satta! I was in a similar position and I found that small changes to my lifestyle really helped uplift my mood.

I am single and have no kids so my lifestyle is flexible. But I also come from a poor family, I have some savings but not enough to pay for everything during my schooling. I would have to do some work alongside my education to survive financially but maybe not full-time work. My big fear is being left behind financially during those years of going back to school, also I kinda feel the societal pressure to have a "normal" life, get married, start a family etc.
« Reply #7822 on: August 18, 2022, 06:17:59 pm »
I just want to wish everyone in here well.

Things have been a bit hectic and heavy for me recently, hence me filtering out other people's issues a bit in order to look at my own. I've given the thread a swerve for a while as a result. Anyway, I just wanted to wish everyone well.

 :)
« Reply #7823 on: August 19, 2022, 02:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on August 18, 2022, 05:29:28 pm
Best of luck to you Satta! I was in a similar position and I found that small changes to my lifestyle really helped uplift my mood.

I am single and have no kids so my lifestyle is flexible. But I also come from a poor family, I have some savings but not enough to pay for everything during my schooling. I would have to do some work alongside my education to survive financially but maybe not full-time work. My big fear is being left behind financially during those years of going back to school, also I kinda feel the societal pressure to have a "normal" life, get married, start a family etc.


I dunno if you can use something like Open University or any home schooling courses. but you would have to treat it like a second job. requires dedication from what i've seen. Good luck anyway bro.
« Reply #7824 on: September 1, 2022, 02:40:36 pm »
Not really ever been depressed. But this day of the year - mum passed away on this date. Biological dad passed away the date before.

Bit grim.
« Reply #7825 on: September 1, 2022, 06:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  1, 2022, 02:40:36 pm
Not really ever been depressed. But this day of the year - mum passed away on this date. Biological dad passed away the date before.

Bit grim.

Remember the good times mate. Sometimes i remember my dad and think "what an idiot man" cos he was just funny, he died in a stupid way too.
« Reply #7826 on: September 1, 2022, 10:32:03 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on September  1, 2022, 06:39:36 pm
Remember the good times mate. Sometimes i remember my dad and think "what an idiot man" cos he was just funny, he died in a stupid way too.

Cheers mate. I've had an interesting life - especially when I was young and you have to just keep believing.

But now and then life kicks you in the bollocks.

I had my just deserts today, going to the pub with the missus and getting money and some old fella is stood there, got my cash - still stood there.

Asked him if he was OK (After I crossed) and he said it was really hard to cross, so helped him out.

Felt my mum was there smiling. Miss her and she was brilliant. But hopefully when we lose those we love we can try and play that love along a little.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7827 on: September 2, 2022, 10:56:33 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  1, 2022, 10:32:03 pm
Cheers mate. I've had an interesting life - especially when I was young and you have to just keep believing.

But now and then life kicks you in the bollocks.

I had my just deserts today, going to the pub with the missus and getting money and some old fella is stood there, got my cash - still stood there.

Asked him if he was OK (After I crossed) and he said it was really hard to cross, so helped him out.

Felt my mum was there smiling. Miss her and she was brilliant. But hopefully when we lose those we love we can try and play that love along a little.

Nice sentiment, Andy - keep them with you in any way you can. Sorry to hear of the difficult timing of your losses.
« Reply #7828 on: September 9, 2022, 05:14:00 pm »
Ive no affinity for the monarchy and am completely anti-establishment but the death of the queen has really got to me.    Not because of her but its really rammed home the loss of my parents.    Is this normal?

A grief trigger?
« Reply #7829 on: September 9, 2022, 06:34:29 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on September  9, 2022, 05:14:00 pm
Ive no affinity for the monarchy and am completely anti-establishment but the death of the queen has really got to me.    Not because of her but its really rammed home the loss of my parents.    Is this normal?

A grief trigger?


Saw a couple of people mention the same in the main thread, I think it's perfectly normal. She was a symbol of the older generation, times gone by, a constant through our lives like our parents were, so it brings a lot of stuff back. I'm sure there's a term for it. All the best, don't let it knock you off course mate.
« Reply #7830 on: Today at 08:56:28 am »
Quote from: spen71 on September  9, 2022, 05:14:00 pm
Ive no affinity for the monarchy and am completely anti-establishment but the death of the queen has really got to me.    Not because of her but its really rammed home the loss of my parents.    Is this normal?

A grief trigger?

It's 7yrs tomorrow since I lost my dad and I thought I was pretty much over it until this. 

It's brought it all flooding back. 
« Reply #7831 on: Today at 12:42:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:56:28 am
It's 7yrs tomorrow since I lost my dad and I thought I was pretty much over it until this. 

It's brought it all flooding back.
I think it's triggered renewed feelings of grief in many people. You don't have to be remotely royalist to feel it either.

Royalist or not, the current focus is heavily on grief and loss. Even if we have no interest in the monarchy, most of us have experienced painful loss and intense feelings of grief. When the focus of the nation itself is on grief, it's no surprise that our personal focus turns to our own personal loses, dredging up painful feelings.

I'd say it's quite normal really. It's a bit like how a song, a film, a smell, a memory etc can take us right back to how we felt when we lost a loved one. The current focus on loss can have a similar effect.

I'm no monarchist or establishment man either, but I find the death of the Queen highlights the ephemeral nature of life itself. She was there my entire life (I'm 59) and sort of became a symbol of permanence. Today, her death is stark reminder that nothing and no one lasts. We all die, regardless of who we are and what we've got. That's quite sobering when we really think about it.

I used to know a lovely local lady. She reached 100 years of age and got her message from the Queen. She died just before her 101st birthday. Sometimes it can feel like life is forever, but it really isn't. Anything that throws focus on this fact can be unsettling and trigger memories of past loses and fear of future loses too.

It's normal. Part of negotiating our way through our lives. Uncomfortable, but normal.
