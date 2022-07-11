I dont know if im going through depression or not.



I've separated from my wife since covid started, I'm still working, but i need more money, i cant ask my family for financial help, cos they have none, I'm based in london, but was originally from leicester, so all my deep friendships are normally in leicester. I work from home, so I'm quite lonely most of the time. i have my kids bi-weekly though. so theyre a source of energy i need.



I do drink a lot at the weekends, but usually not during the week, cos i have to keep going, keep working, cos if i dont, and i dont have a job, then this mortgage doesnt get paid, and i dont know..bad stuff will happen.



Quite a lot of the time, i sometimes think "i'll be dead soon anyway", i know it sounds bad, but i wont leave my kids, and will try my best to power them up to being better than i am. I just get some down moments. I usually do pick myself back up though.



Like one of the posters said before, maybe a new job would change everything. Be nice to get a windfall of £50k from somewhere, and move out of this flat and into a house. Sometimes im on zoopla looking for a new property, because i feel like the quality of life im giving my children is not good enough, even if it is bi-weekly. Sometimes i look at autotrader for a BMW 530e see if anything i can afford pops up, and i can feel more empowered, penis extension vibes.



Then there's the dating apps, being indian, its really hard, and fucks with my confidence levels. I barely get any matches, and im not even that ugly, just not as successful as all the 40-somethings? I dunno man. Just feel like life is too hard right now.



Though i do feel typing this out has really helped, even if no one really cares, and doesnt even read it.



Everything will be alright, i keep saying to myself. I do think it will be.