Depression is a complicated topic. I guess nobody can understand what it is until he/she experienced it. I tried various ways of treatment. Meds make my head foggy, and also I feel sleepy all the time (it turned out to be a side effect), so I avoid taking them. What helps me distract from bad thoughts is my new hobby. I started painting and doing puzzles. It works for me. By the way, what about therapy? Did anyone find it helpful?
I agree that people who have never experienced it can find it extremely difficult to understand depression. I have a friend who has never felt depression in her life, and she finds the depressed mindset virtually impossible to understand.
Meds can help, but that's all they are; a help, not a cure. They are best used alongside therapy. Meds have helped me, but there is always a trade-off between the help they give and the potential side effects they can have. If it's all side effects and very little benefit, it's best to not use them. If the benefits outweigh the drawbacks, then meds are a good option.
Personally, I'd suggest therapy/counselling before meds, because meds are often difficult to come off. Of course, meds are often more readily available than counselling is, so many go on meds before getting any psychological help.
Is therapy helpful? That's rather subjective. Personally, I found it very helpful. Again, helpful, not a cure.
I've had different therapeutic approaches and I've studied and then practiced others too. I take useful stuff from both having therapy and, in later life, being a counsellor myself. We can always learn things about ourselves via therapy.
It depends what people want and expect from therapy though. So many expect to be gifted all the answers, but that isn't what counselling/therapy is about.
Anyway, it seems like you've identified things that help you. Even more importantly, it sounds like you employ them too. it sounds simplistic, but doing more of what we value, enjoy and helps us, and less of what isn't helpful is a really good, sensible and pragmatic approach.
Regarding 'bad thoughts'. Yes, they can be distressing but, in reality, they cannot actually harm us. They are just words and pictures in our heads. They are normal and natural too. The best way to manage them is to make room for them. Just let them be, whilst doing things you care about. Fighting them simply drains emotional energy.