« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 192 193 194 [195]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 502377 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7760 on: May 30, 2022, 08:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on May 26, 2022, 10:41:15 pm
I feel so down at the moment that I don't even have the desire to do anything to combat it, good or bad. I don't really drink much any more, I've had about 3 occasions in 18 months where I've had a proper drink and bar the odd shandy if I go out for a meal I don't caremuch for it. But there was a time when I'd use the ale to try and mask the depression and the darkness. Now I know I'll feel worse the next day (and often for multiple days after) and I don't think it is worth it. I also don't have the motivation to go for a nice walk or run or go the gym. I don't have the energy or time to watch a nice uplifting movie or start a series to take my mind off things. I just want to curl into a ball and hope it all goes away, but then without jest I hardly have the energy for that. I'm just fucking broken at the moment.


Solidarity to you all.

I'm sorry to hear that mate. Talking about it it's a massive step to combat it, so you're doing the right thing.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,379
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7761 on: May 30, 2022, 11:09:55 pm »
Much love to anyone who is struggling.

One thing that helps to feel a bit better in general is to exercise. Doesn't have to be anything fancy, just a long walk is okay. It's basic biology to feel better afterwards, not to mention it is of course physically healthy.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
  • A manc
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7762 on: June 1, 2022, 07:20:50 pm »
Quote from: telekon on May 30, 2022, 11:09:55 pm
Much love to anyone who is struggling.

One thing that helps to feel a bit better in general is to exercise. Doesn't have to be anything fancy, just a long walk is okay. It's basic biology to feel better afterwards, not to mention it is of course physically healthy.
it does help but it almost pisses me off that it helps. I don't want something as simple as a 40 minute walk to make me feel a bit better!
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7763 on: June 1, 2022, 09:02:12 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on June  1, 2022, 07:20:50 pm
it does help but it almost pisses me off that it helps. I don't want something as simple as a 40 minute walk to make me feel a bit better!
That's an interesting take, actually.

Through being a counsellor and also through having had plenty of mental health issues myself, I found that it's often the case that many people don't actually want to hear about basic things that can help. They want big, complicated answers and approaches to tackle what feels like big, complicated problems.

Sometimes, suggesting small, simple things that may help can be seen as actually belittling the problems faced by the person.

The reality is that a collection of small things that help can actually go a long way to addressing many issues. Exercise is one of them. Same with things like good sleeping habits, binning off caffeine and reducing or quitting alcohol. Eating well is another. Talking is another simple one too.

When I was younger I genuinely believed that only the biggest and most major interventions could help me because my issues were so massive to me. I was actually so wrong on that, as I later worked out.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
  • A manc
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7764 on: June 1, 2022, 09:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  1, 2022, 09:02:12 pm
That's an interesting take, actually.

Through being a counsellor and also through having had plenty of mental health issues myself, I found that it's often the case that many people don't actually want to hear about basic things that can help. They want big, complicated answers and approaches to tackle what feels like big, complicated problems.

Sometimes, suggesting small, simple things that may help can be seen as actually belittling the problems faced by the person.

The reality is that a collection of small things that help can actually go a long way to addressing many issues. Exercise is one of them. Same with things like good sleeping habits, binning off caffeine and reducing or quitting alcohol. Eating well is another. Talking is another simple one too.

When I was younger I genuinely believed that only the biggest and most major interventions could help me because my issues were so massive to me. I was actually so wrong on that, as I later worked out.
exactly my feelings. I don't want small things to help! I want a huge philosophical explanation of why I am where I am and how it could be truly remedied. I don't want binning off the coffees (which hugely helped panic attacks) or gentle, easy exercise to help. I want the solution to feel as critical as I feel the problem is. often it isn't though.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7765 on: June 2, 2022, 12:00:38 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on June  1, 2022, 09:06:03 pm
exactly my feelings. I don't want small things to help! I want a huge philosophical explanation of why I am where I am and how it could be truly remedied. I don't want binning off the coffees (which hugely helped panic attacks) or gentle, easy exercise to help. I want the solution to feel as critical as I feel the problem is. often it isn't though.

I can totally relate to that. You are far from alone in feeling that way. I've seen it a lot.

You, and others, might feel different, of course, but I eventually found that my need for the solution to be as monumental as the problems felt, actually became part of the problem itself and hampered my progress.

For what it's worth, I eventually found that big problems usually consist of smaller components. They are usually a culmination of factors. This being so, they can often be addressed by a collection of relatively small changes. A bit like how you solve a jigsaw by the correct placing of individual pieces. In the end, the picture becomes clear, or at least clearer. I'm not suggesting that small changes are easy changes, of course.


Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7766 on: June 2, 2022, 06:47:55 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  2, 2022, 12:00:38 am
I can totally relate to that. You are far from alone in feeling that way. I've seen it a lot.

You, and others, might feel different, of course, but I eventually found that my need for the solution to be as monumental as the problems felt, actually became part of the problem itself and hampered my progress.

For what it's worth, I eventually found that big problems usually consist of smaller components. They are usually a culmination of factors. This being so, they can often be addressed by a collection of relatively small changes. A bit like how you solve a jigsaw by the correct placing of individual pieces. In the end, the picture becomes clear, or at least clearer. I'm not suggesting that small changes are easy changes, of course.

True, you can't have daylight immediately. It starts with dawn, then with sunrise.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,162
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7767 on: June 2, 2022, 07:51:15 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on May 26, 2022, 10:41:15 pm


Fair play to you for staying of the booze. I've had similar moments over the last year where I've felt a tonne weight on me while lying in bed, even after try to do everything the "right" way (staying off drink, eating better, staying away from negative people). It might not be for you but when I look back this year, having something to focus on, forcing me to get out the door 3/4 times a week really helped me. For me it was booking a marathon and the training for it. But it could be anything, that commitment, structure and then being able the lay about after knowing I've really done something that day, that I deserve the rest.

You really aren't alone though, I think a lot of us are still suffering from the pandemic hangover and the habits of hopelessness we fell into. Like any hangover, the only real solution is time.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7768 on: June 2, 2022, 10:50:43 am »
Not depression but still consumed by saturday night, struggling to sleep, when i do dream about it and certain images one of a kid next to me in the tear gas keep popping in my head. I am  off this week so I'm reading about the French politician lies which just infuriates, have little energy and no enthusiasm, wrote to phil scraton and the club which helped a little writing it down on paper.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
  • A manc
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7769 on: June 2, 2022, 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on May 26, 2022, 10:41:15 pm
I feel so down at the moment that I don't even have the desire to do anything to combat it, good or bad. I don't really drink much any more, I've had about 3 occasions in 18 months where I've had a proper drink and bar the odd shandy if I go out for a meal I don't caremuch for it. But there was a time when I'd use the ale to try and mask the depression and the darkness. Now I know I'll feel worse the next day (and often for multiple days after) and I don't think it is worth it. I also don't have the motivation to go for a nice walk or run or go the gym. I don't have the energy or time to watch a nice uplifting movie or start a series to take my mind off things. I just want to curl into a ball and hope it all goes away, but then without jest I hardly have the energy for that. I'm just fucking broken at the moment.


Solidarity to you all.
mind yourself and best of luck man. It is exactly how I feel - and I have a similar problem with using the ale to mask it all. And then eventually I hit that "I don't even care how bad it is to hit this level, I'm gonna keep going". Its a spiral and its bleak. Hope you can stay off it, because though you don't feel it is, it is truly a great thing to do for your life and an achievement, even if its been brought about by how bad it makes you feel the next day

Quote from: Son of Spion on June  2, 2022, 12:00:38 am
I can totally relate to that. You are far from alone in feeling that way. I've seen it a lot.

You, and others, might feel different, of course, but I eventually found that my need for the solution to be as monumental as the problems felt, actually became part of the problem itself and hampered my progress.

For what it's worth, I eventually found that big problems usually consist of smaller components. They are usually a culmination of factors. This being so, they can often be addressed by a collection of relatively small changes. A bit like how you solve a jigsaw by the correct placing of individual pieces. In the end, the picture becomes clear, or at least clearer. I'm not suggesting that small changes are easy changes, of course.



yeah. It just feels like I've been an idiot all my life when I start lifting weights, going for runs and drinking less than 3 coffees a day and it makes me feel 30% better. You want it to be something huge to vindicate how huge the pain has felt
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7770 on: June 3, 2022, 08:28:34 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  1, 2022, 09:02:12 pm
That's an interesting take, actually.

Through being a counsellor and also through having had plenty of mental health issues myself, I found that it's often the case that many people don't actually want to hear about basic things that can help. They want big, complicated answers and approaches to tackle what feels like big, complicated problems.

Sometimes, suggesting small, simple things that may help can be seen as actually belittling the problems faced by the person.

The reality is that a collection of small things that help can actually go a long way to addressing many issues. Exercise is one of them. Same with things like good sleeping habits, binning off caffeine and reducing or quitting alcohol. Eating well is another. Talking is another simple one too.

When I was younger I genuinely believed that only the biggest and most major interventions could help me because my issues were so massive to me. I was actually so wrong on that, as I later worked out.

Its the cumulative effect of all the little simple steps, its taken me 7/8 months from going I need help to me feeling alot better about myself.

Suicidal thoughts are nearly non-existent now, I generally have overall better weeks than bad ones.  I feel I can handle other stuff better than I could before, all due to the small little steps I have taken over the past 7/8 months.  I can see this now, I wanted to rush head first to sort it that was what my heart was telling me but my brain was telling me take it slow.  I can see a place where I can live a life that is content (even happy).

I am just backing up that Son of Spion in that its not a one action solution, even if all the little things are link to one main issue.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7771 on: June 3, 2022, 11:20:02 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on June  3, 2022, 08:28:34 am
Its the cumulative effect of all the little simple steps, its taken me 7/8 months from going I need help to me feeling alot better about myself.

Suicidal thoughts are nearly non-existent now, I generally have overall better weeks than bad ones.  I feel I can handle other stuff better than I could before, all due to the small little steps I have taken over the past 7/8 months.  I can see this now, I wanted to rush head first to sort it that was what my heart was telling me but my brain was telling me take it slow.  I can see a place where I can live a life that is content (even happy).

I am just backing up that Son of Spion in that its not a one action solution, even if all the little things are link to one main issue.

I'm glad things have improved for you, Chris. I wish you all the very best, and much progress in the future.

Yes, it's definitely a cumulative effect. Depression usually is too. The result of a number of different factors coming together at once to overwhelm the person. Sometimes it can be a single devastating event, of course, but more often it's a culmination of a number of factors.

To me, recovery comes via a number of small steps/changes. A bit like a football season consists of a number of matches. Or a journey is made up of a number of miles and points along the way to the eventual destination. We don't complete a football season by playing one match, and we don't complete a journey by just putting our coat on and opening the front door.

Talking about things that link together, I once had a client who presented with so many issues they didn't know where to start when it came to addressing them. They reeled off a long list, so I did just that. I made a list of them all. Then we went through them and it quickly became apparent that if, say, there were twenty named issues, five were linked to one issue, seven to another and eight to another one. So, we actually had three issues, not twenty. Address the roots of each, and you find your answers. We did just that over a number of sessions and that person eventually felt they'd addressed everything and could move on.

I'm only relating that because it shows how things link together in a chain. Depression often is a culmination of factors, as is working on it and moving on from it. Big journeys are made up of small steps, but just because they are small doesn't mean they are insignificant.

All the best, Chris.  :)



Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7772 on: June 3, 2022, 08:02:50 pm »
Thanks,

I wrote a list of 10 plus things, probably a lot more than that but wasn't completely open at the start.  Amazing how they linked together and overlapped with a couple of issues.

I was worried after counselling had stopped I would regress and go back into myself, but its not happened.  I have continued with the little steps (although some have been big steps, but I don't like praising myself so its little steps haha).
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,893
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7773 on: June 5, 2022, 01:52:02 pm »
Hi all.

My brother is really struggling with depression at the moment. Hes having thoughts of self harm and harming others. Hes lived with this for as long as I can remember but the last few months have been as bad as its ever been. He went to the park the other day but came home due to a panic attack my mother found him laying on the floor in the back garden as he didnt have the key to get in. Hes in his mid 40s and has had a tough life and the choices hes made in life have been questionable to put it nicely but right now hes struggling so much and its hard as we cant seem to find the help. Called 111, the crisis team and the emergency services but we cant seem to get thr professional help he needs. Nobody seems to be proactive and deal with the issues, it just seems like they will only do something once he does something really bad. The GP gave him some meds but only a limited amount due to how powerful and addictive the meds are, hes run out of them and isnt sleeping. His condition seems the worse at night and first thing in the morning when hes alone with his thoughts. Got the crisis team to open his file up again after they discharged him and were going back to the GP tomorrow. He just sort of sits there all day staring in to space and very quiet, when he speaks he keeps trying to understand whats wrong with him and asks if hell ever get better. I feel bad for him because Im not much help, I go over and sit with him for a bit and then head on home knowing Ive not done much to help as I havent got a clue what I can do to help.

Best wishes to anyone else going through something similar or that has family or friends with this issue, its scary as I dread when my phone goes off thinking oh no whats happened, praying that he gets the help he needs.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,316
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7774 on: June 7, 2022, 05:57:40 pm »
Quote from: telekon on May 30, 2022, 11:09:55 pm
Much love to anyone who is struggling.

One thing that helps to feel a bit better in general is to exercise. Doesn't have to be anything fancy, just a long walk is okay. It's basic biology to feel better afterwards, not to mention it is of course physically healthy.

This, felt really low this morning. Some fresh air and something else to focus on, did wonders.
Logged
Hey, want to join me at Chase UK? We'll both get £20 when you join and pay in £20. Get started: https://link.go.chase/emNK/refer?code=be7pEGBf. T&Cs apply.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,370
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7775 on: June 7, 2022, 09:44:39 pm »
Had two of my worst weeks in ages. I just can't get myself going at all and I'm just redlined experiencing raw emotion. It's not "bad" emotion, but my brain wants to make it bad by using it to fuel angry thoughts and bitter memories. The battle not to is exhausting.

I wanted to feel the emotion because I've clearly got some unresolved issues to release, but it's so overwhelming I've needed two valium inside of a week to put the lid back on. (That's a lot for me.)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7776 on: June 8, 2022, 08:14:01 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on June  5, 2022, 01:52:02 pm

My brother is really struggling with depression at the moment. Hes having thoughts of self harm and harming others. Hes lived with this for as long as I can remember but the last few months have been as bad as its ever been.

Has he got a diagnosis?
Logged

Offline El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7777 on: June 8, 2022, 08:53:34 pm »
Quote from: jackh on May  9, 2022, 05:14:15 pm
I'm also aware that it's the 4th anniversary of Scott Hutchison's sad death. Scott fronted the Scottish band, Frightened Rabbit, and his songs were always searingly honest but so often also full of dark humour & hope.

Good to hear from someone who also shares a love of Scott's genius. There are MANY songs of his that sum things up perfectly but a couple resonate for me in different ways.
Under his Owl John pseudonym 'Cold Creeps' is very good for describing the relentless attack for those that don't have a 'regular' or common kind of illness. The line "Cold creeps in the invisible hurt, Oh, I know you'll return, I know you'll return" says so much for this, for me. It's different when it's something that is ever-present.

Alternatively 'Head Rolls off' gives us one of his most simple and beautiful and well-known lines that I find really uplifting:
"While I'm alive I'll make tiny changes to earth"

What a mantra to live by. Reminding yourself of this little thing and making it appear in tiny places can really have an impact, be it when you take the time to stop and feed some ducks or just take in your surroundings, be thankful for them, and maybe do a little something to help somewhere in there too.
Serious illnesses are much more complex things to deal with and live with. Many will suggest things that simply don't work at that level, but you can always keep little things like 'tiny changes' as weapons in your armoury to use when those silent attacks come.

Stay strong folks.
NEVER
GIVE
UP.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7778 on: June 11, 2022, 07:40:39 am »
Finally forced myself out the door to go for a walk this morning. I work overtime most Saturdays so it's not always my fault that I dont go. But have been putting it off for ages and it has been so easy to do so.

Within a hundred yards I was glad I did it. Its literally a matter of getting my arse out the door. Only a half hour or so but I live near some lakes and it's quite pleasant to walk through.

Best wishes to you all and I hope your weekends go well.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,629
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7779 on: June 11, 2022, 11:20:41 am »
I've been there, sometimes outside just.. It's the world. And all the problems therein

But nature is nice. I aim for parks, non-people places. Its tough in a city, although in a city, nobody pays much attention (one of the cruel parts of my own depression was feeling ashamed for things that didn't exist)

Glad you got out brother. The body is an engine, and you keep it running and feel benefits.

As much as I've been up and down, I do not stop.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,466
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7780 on: June 24, 2022, 01:10:04 am »
Can start to feel myself falling down that slope again.

Had our gorgeous little girl just over 4 months ago and been finding myself getting more and more frustrated about things, which in turn leads me to get angry about other things, all of which I should be frustrated or angry out, stupid little stuff.

The last time I felt like this I spiralled into a full on depressive episode which ended up with me on medication and therapy sessions.

Also been struggling with work a lot lately, not so much the job itself, but my feeling of self worth in the company as Ive gone from one of the strongest and most wanted workers on the line (on agency,) to a permanent contracted role in the office yet Im now one of the lowest paid in the factory due to me being salaried.

I cant go back onto the line as that would mean going back on shifts which in turn would mean less time seeing the baby and my missus, the only things keeping me going at the minute.

Im not at a stage were Im going to harm myself or others, Ive never gotten to that stage and im making sure I never do, I couldnt cause that heartache to my family.

I just feel like at the minute, im a shit Dad because I can barely get the baby to laugh at me and that I cant do everything I want to do for her.

I feel like a shit partner because Im just not feeling up to doing much at the minute which leaves a lot on my missus shoulders.

I feel like im letting down people in work who I saw as friends because im leaving my work on their shoulders and overall, im just feeling low.

Ive done a self referral to TALK Liverpool today, hoping they can help like they did last time (Ive saw the signs a lot earlier this time around because of the help they gave last time,) and ive also been given an app by work that helps with employees mental health.

I just want to feel like me again, I want to feel like im attached to my feelings and that Im not just a husk of the person I know I can be.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,667
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7781 on: June 24, 2022, 06:47:43 am »
Feel like shite,  second Fathers Day without my dad.    My kids made not effort at all!
Logged

Offline DilanGlass

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7782 on: June 24, 2022, 09:15:34 pm »
I think that having a living thing to care for; I have a dog and plants; gives me opportunities to do service. I help another living being stay alive and hopefully healthy. That way I don't feel so useless.
Logged

Offline Lalesa

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7783 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm »
Depression is a complicated topic. I guess nobody can understand what it is until he/she experienced it. I tried various ways of treatment. Meds make my head foggy, and also I feel sleepy all the time (it turned out to be a side effect), so I avoid taking them. What helps me distract from bad thoughts is my new hobby. I started painting and doing puzzles. It works for me. By the way, what about therapy? Did anyone find it helpful?
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,466
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7784 on: Today at 09:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Lalesa on Today at 02:18:46 pm
Depression is a complicated topic. I guess nobody can understand what it is until he/she experienced it. I tried various ways of treatment. Meds make my head foggy, and also I feel sleepy all the time (it turned out to be a side effect), so I avoid taking them. What helps me distract from bad thoughts is my new hobby. I started painting and doing puzzles. It works for me. By the way, what about therapy? Did anyone find it helpful?

Ive been to TALK Liverpool in the past for group therapy sessions, I found that its helped me notice the signs that im starting to spiral a little earlier and has made it easier for me to open up.

Got a call with them on Tuesday as I need long term councilling this time around to try and get to the root of my issues.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7785 on: Today at 10:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Lalesa on Today at 02:18:46 pm
Depression is a complicated topic. I guess nobody can understand what it is until he/she experienced it. I tried various ways of treatment. Meds make my head foggy, and also I feel sleepy all the time (it turned out to be a side effect), so I avoid taking them. What helps me distract from bad thoughts is my new hobby. I started painting and doing puzzles. It works for me. By the way, what about therapy? Did anyone find it helpful?
I agree that people who have never experienced it can find it extremely difficult to understand depression. I have a friend who has never felt depression in her life, and she finds the depressed mindset virtually impossible to understand.

Meds can help, but that's all they are; a help, not a cure. They are best used alongside therapy. Meds have helped me, but there is always a trade-off between the help they give and the potential side effects they can have. If it's all side effects and very little benefit, it's best to not use them. If the benefits outweigh the drawbacks, then meds are a good option.

Personally, I'd suggest therapy/counselling before meds, because meds are often difficult to come off. Of course, meds are often more readily available than counselling is, so many go on meds before getting any psychological help.

Is therapy helpful? That's rather subjective. Personally, I found it very helpful. Again, helpful, not a cure.
I've had different therapeutic approaches and I've studied and then practiced others too. I take useful stuff from both having therapy and, in later life, being a counsellor myself. We can always learn things about ourselves via therapy.

It depends what people want and expect from therapy though. So many expect to be gifted all the answers, but that isn't what counselling/therapy is about.

Anyway, it seems like you've identified things that help you. Even more importantly, it sounds like you employ them too. it sounds simplistic, but doing more of what we value, enjoy and helps us, and less of what isn't helpful is a really good, sensible and pragmatic approach.

Regarding 'bad thoughts'. Yes, they can be distressing but, in reality, they cannot actually harm us. They are just words and pictures in our heads. They are normal and natural too. The best way to manage them is to make room for them. Just let them be, whilst doing things you care about. Fighting them simply drains emotional energy.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,820
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7786 on: Today at 10:34:46 pm »
Biggesat misunderstanding is when people think 'depression' = feeling sad
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 192 193 194 [195]   Go Up
« previous next »
 