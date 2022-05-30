Hi all.



My brother is really struggling with depression at the moment. Hes having thoughts of self harm and harming others. Hes lived with this for as long as I can remember but the last few months have been as bad as its ever been. He went to the park the other day but came home due to a panic attack my mother found him laying on the floor in the back garden as he didnt have the key to get in. Hes in his mid 40s and has had a tough life and the choices hes made in life have been questionable to put it nicely but right now hes struggling so much and its hard as we cant seem to find the help. Called 111, the crisis team and the emergency services but we cant seem to get thr professional help he needs. Nobody seems to be proactive and deal with the issues, it just seems like they will only do something once he does something really bad. The GP gave him some meds but only a limited amount due to how powerful and addictive the meds are, hes run out of them and isnt sleeping. His condition seems the worse at night and first thing in the morning when hes alone with his thoughts. Got the crisis team to open his file up again after they discharged him and were going back to the GP tomorrow. He just sort of sits there all day staring in to space and very quiet, when he speaks he keeps trying to understand whats wrong with him and asks if hell ever get better. I feel bad for him because Im not much help, I go over and sit with him for a bit and then head on home knowing Ive not done much to help as I havent got a clue what I can do to help.



Best wishes to anyone else going through something similar or that has family or friends with this issue, its scary as I dread when my phone goes off thinking oh no whats happened, praying that he gets the help he needs.