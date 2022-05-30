Its the cumulative effect of all the little simple steps, its taken me 7/8 months from going I need help to me feeling alot better about myself.
Suicidal thoughts are nearly non-existent now, I generally have overall better weeks than bad ones. I feel I can handle other stuff better than I could before, all due to the small little steps I have taken over the past 7/8 months. I can see this now, I wanted to rush head first to sort it that was what my heart was telling me but my brain was telling me take it slow. I can see a place where I can live a life that is content (even happy).
I am just backing up that Son of Spion in that its not a one action solution, even if all the little things are link to one main issue.
I'm glad things have improved for you, Chris. I wish you all the very best, and much progress in the future.
Yes, it's definitely a cumulative effect. Depression usually is too. The result of a number of different factors coming together at once to overwhelm the person. Sometimes it can be a single devastating event, of course, but more often it's a culmination of a number of factors.
To me, recovery comes via a number of small steps/changes. A bit like a football season consists of a number of matches. Or a journey is made up of a number of miles and points along the way to the eventual destination. We don't complete a football season by playing one match, and we don't complete a journey by just putting our coat on and opening the front door.
Talking about things that link together, I once had a client who presented with so many issues they didn't know where to start when it came to addressing them. They reeled off a long list, so I did just that. I made a list of them all. Then we went through them and it quickly became apparent that if, say, there were twenty named issues, five were linked to one issue, seven to another and eight to another one. So, we actually had three issues, not twenty. Address the roots of each, and you find your answers. We did just that over a number of sessions and that person eventually felt they'd addressed everything and could move on.
I'm only relating that because it shows how things link together in a chain. Depression often is a culmination of factors, as is working on it and moving on from it. Big journeys are made up of small steps, but just because they are small doesn't mean they are insignificant.
All the best, Chris.