Hi all.



My brother is really struggling with depression at the moment. Heís having thoughts of self harm and harming others. Heís lived with this for as long as I can remember but the last few months have been as bad as itís ever been. He went to the park the other day but came home due to a panic attackÖ my mother found him laying on the floor in the back garden as he didnt have the key to get in. Heís in his mid 40ís and has had a tough life and the choices heís made in life have been questionable to put it nicely but right now heís struggling so much and itís hard as we cant seem to find the help. Called 111, the crisis team and the emergency services but we cant seem to get thr professional help he needs. Nobody seems to be proactive and deal with the issues, it just seems like they will only do something once he does something really bad. The GP gave him some meds but only a limited amount due to how powerful and addictive the meds are, heís run out of them and isnít sleeping. His condition seems the worse at night and first thing in the morning when heís alone with his thoughts. Got the crisis team to open his file up again after they discharged him and weíre going back to the GP tomorrow. He just sort of sits there all day staring in to space and very quiet, when he speaks he keeps trying to understand whatís wrong with him and asks if heíll ever get better. I feel bad for him because Iím not much help, I go over and sit with him for a bit and then head on home knowing Iíve not done much to help as I havenít got a clue what I can do to help.



Best wishes to anyone else going through something similar or that has family or friends with this issue, itís scary as I dread when my phone goes off thinking oh no whatís happened, praying that he gets the help he needs.