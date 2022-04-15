« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
April 15, 2022, 04:58:15 pm
Wasn't feeling great, then an incident with a coworker where I was being falsely accused at a social outing that I was stalking her, infront of all the other coworkers, simply because I was bragging about the concerts I was going to in the next couple of months (12 concerts) and she was going to two of those in a 5k+ venues pushed me over the edge. I was drunk and OD'd on my anti depressants which resulted in me almost dying and having to spend the next week in the hospital.

I am moving forward now with my life now, looking at the positives that I am alive and healthy. I spoke to my manager and was told I can take all the time I need and that will not see that coworker ever again in my life again. I am also seeing a psychiatrist soon for more help on my condition and having the support system I need, baby steps but it is needed.
Re: Struggling with depression
April 15, 2022, 08:02:58 pm
its great you're getting help.
I was advised from another RAWKite, that I  was grieving for how my old life used to be, this was great insight (thanks Sven) and really helped. I think its useful to get analysis with why you feel how you do, sometimes its not obvious .

I think its a good idea to have questions for the psychiatrist. Think about them before each session.

I got professional help as I was constantly catastrophising. The depression hasnt lifted but the anxiety has largely

For depression the advice I got was to do something that will make you happy, or even will make someone else happy.  Even if the activity doesnt go great you will I think still feel accomplishment and it may lift the depressoin

For anxiety there are breathing exercises and fixating on your environment. They will go through this with you

Good luck
Re: Struggling with depression
April 15, 2022, 08:07:07 pm
Thanks mate - Every easter my mates and I go to a caravan park and have great fun, I cant go this year or probably ever again after my stroke.
This combined with the Hillsborough anniversary and our government Rwanda things had got on top of me

Stay safe.


Re: Struggling with depression
April 15, 2022, 09:34:26 pm
There comes a point where you have to put yourself first and not take on the burdens of the world. It's not selfish. If you don't look after yourself then you're no use to anyone. Disconnect from the news as much as you can. Hillsborough is something no Liverpool fan can avoid, but that's just natural compassion.

It can sound patronising, so I'll try to phrase it carefully. There is still much you can learn to love and enjoy in life. Focus on that, and hopefully those good times that you hold dear won't simply remain memories. Much love, mate.
Re: Struggling with depression
April 16, 2022, 07:39:46 am
Thank you, thats good advice :wave
Re: Struggling with depression
April 17, 2022, 06:46:58 pm
I've not been great for over a month. Anxiety is up and down. The worst, which Im currently experiencing, is when the bastard doesnt let me sleep. I feel tired and relaxed enough and almost drift off, only for it to jolt me back. Seems to. Be episodic and related to a trigger. Usually the news. A mates brother passed the other day and i think that also contributed. When i took the initial bout about 6 weeks ago, there was a spell where my body was just shaking uncontrollably . I still believe the stress of the pandemic is to blame and now this shit with Ukraine. Im not sure if its a good idea to attend the funeral of my friends brother. Its ok to put myself first in that regard, right?
Re: Struggling with depression
April 17, 2022, 07:00:37 pm
Guys/girls,

Anyone suffering with anxiety/depression - I highly recommend trying magnesium supplements out.

Magnesium is used by the body for 100s of different functions and has a calming effect - also helps you sleep more soundly.

Apparently most of us are deficient as it is one of the trace minerals that has been depleted from soil in modern farming.

Other things I can recommend are black (cumin) seed oil, ashwaghanda, rhodiola, l-theanine and N-acetyl cysteine.
Re: Struggling with depression
April 18, 2022, 12:47:05 am
Yes. Funerals are for the living, not the person who has sadly passed on. So the living need to do what is best for them. Make sure you explain why to your friend if you think he/she might be upset.

I've missed a couple of funerals for similar reasons; not decisions taken lightly, but the correct one in each case, I feel.
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 04:11:54 pm
You don't have to worry about things that you can't control and you don't overthink them. Sometimes we use the ability of thinking against ourselves and against its purpose. The purpose of thinking is to make our future better and more comfortable, not to torture ourselves. You may think that you're becoming a bad and selfish person for thinking about your own good, but no, you're just enslaving and freeing yourself from the unnecessary weight that you're carrying.

Also keep in mind to eat and drink regularly.
