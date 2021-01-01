« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 489257 times)

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7720 on: Today at 04:58:15 pm
Wasn't feeling great, then an incident with a coworker where I was being falsely accused at a social outing that I was stalking her, infront of all the other coworkers, simply because I was bragging about the concerts I was going to in the next couple of months (12 concerts) and she was going to two of those in a 5k+ venues pushed me over the edge. I was drunk and OD'd on my anti depressants which resulted in me almost dying and having to spend the next week in the hospital.

I am moving forward now with my life now, looking at the positives that I am alive and healthy. I spoke to my manager and was told I can take all the time I need and that will not see that coworker ever again in my life again. I am also seeing a psychiatrist soon for more help on my condition and having the support system I need, baby steps but it is needed.
