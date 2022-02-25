« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression

Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7680 on: February 25, 2022, 11:46:10 am »
I was ok until suddenly i wasnt. Cant sleep. Feels like i, we, cant catch a break for our lives to just feel normal. Anxiety is a bastard at the best of times.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7681 on: February 25, 2022, 11:54:13 am »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on February 25, 2022, 08:21:24 am
Absolutely bouncing mate. Trying to get a handle on it. Any tips out there?

There's a fine line between staying informed and ODing on speculation, conjecture and stories of tragedy.

It might sound selfish, but if you fear the news will trigger you, then for your own peace of mind avoid it. We know it's horrible, we can only guess at the suffering. But making yourself angry at the corruption and incompetence, or feeling helpless and agonising over what people will be experiencing won't help you, and it won't help them either.

I'm sticking with RAWK as my single point source, rather than overwhelming myself with multiple outlets. And I'm trying to keep my involvement to a minimum, otherwise I just won't sleep at night. Find what works for you mate. Wishing everyone well.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7682 on: February 25, 2022, 12:14:00 pm »
Same - am scanning the news for facts and resisting the rabbit hole of the emotional stories connected to specifics.

Bad enough as it is.........

Oh and it's absolutely NOT "selfish" to switch off. Our primary responsibility is for our own emotional hygiene - nobody is compelled to care for our own wellbeing other than ourselves.

Loving compassion starts with self.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7683 on: February 25, 2022, 12:43:13 pm »
I've had to learn a couple of things in my time that are helping me on this one. Firstly, filtering. In the past, everything and anything got through to me, stuck to me and affected me. Now that's both unhealthy and overwhelming. Now, as much as possible, I filter out what is not mine, and what I have no influence or control over. I'm still aware of it. Still concerned about it. I can still empathise and sympathise, but I don't wrestle with it and burn all my emotional energy on it.

The other thing is making room for any remaining anxiety over the situation. If you are aware, concerned, empathic and sympathetic, some anxiety is then completely natural and normal given the circumstances. So, for me, it's a case of making room for it rather than expending yet more mental energy trying to push it away.

Fighting anxiety is no different to trying to put out a fire by pouring petrol on it. All it does is fuel it further, so it's better, if rather counter-intuitive, to make room for it. If worrying about a situation we have no influence or control over actually helped that situation, then fair dos, but it doesn't, so it's better to protect ourselves so we can focus on what we do have influence on in our lives.

None of the above means we turn a blind eye and ignore what's going on. It just means we can, hopefully, deal with the situation in a more healthy way, thus helping us through it.

Take care everyone.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7684 on: February 25, 2022, 12:57:37 pm »
Yeah, I've told myself that my worry is completly normal and rational given the situation. I accept this and the feeling it gives. Sometimes Im completly calm. Other times i have a feeling like ive a knot or a lead brick in my chest. Its my sleep I have issues with innitially when anxiety arises, and its the triggering cause that sits in the back of my mind and nags at me, preventing me from drifting off. Im perfectly aware of its tricks and how it delights in wanting me to think and believe in worst case scenarios. Its this aspect of it that I sometimes find exausting even if I am aware.
Offline dalarr

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7685 on: February 25, 2022, 02:07:56 pm »
Good to know youre not alone. You get the impression that everyone else is just going on with their daily lives. Luckily, I do not suffer from depression or anxiety but my stress level has been through the roof since yesterday. Heart rate is different and off somehow, Im having difficulty concentrating and I slept badly. I get extremely emotional when I think about my kids. They are so full of love and innocence, and this terrible war is such a gruesome contrast to that.

I have been following tips from this very thread. Avoiding news and especially social media. Pop into RAWK two times a day to get an update, and thats it. It really helps! Im thankful to you wonderful people contributing in this thread.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7686 on: February 25, 2022, 02:13:36 pm »
Just clicked on the Russia thread and immediately taken to a post that fucked me up completely. It seems awful but I honestly thought to myself "could you not spoiler that shit instead of just dropping it cold into the thread?"

Think I'm going to stay out of there for awhile. I can do without the individual horror stories.
Offline dalarr

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7687 on: February 25, 2022, 02:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 25, 2022, 02:13:36 pm
Just clicked on the Russia thread and immediately taken to a post that fucked me up completely. It seems awful but I honestly thought to myself "could you not spoiler that shit instead of just dropping it cold into the thread?"

Think I'm going to stay out of there for awhile. I can do without the individual horror stories.
I think youve given me advice before, so Im not going to lecture you about anything. I think I know which post you are referring to. Im feeling much better now that Im staying away from it all. Evenings, when my daughters are asleep, I watch a completely neutral tv-show, like King of Queens. Im also looking for positives everywhere: the first hint of Spring or a good meal.

Its not ignorant to ignore current events. Like a knowledgeable poster has said on this very page: taking care of your own mental hygiene is the most important thing.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7688 on: February 25, 2022, 02:46:51 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February 25, 2022, 02:22:15 pm
I think youve given me advice before, so Im not going to lecture you about anything. I think I know which post you are referring to. Im feeling much better now that Im staying away from it all. Evenings, when my daughters are asleep, I watch a completely neutral tv-show, like King of Queens. Im also looking for positives everywhere: the first hint of Spring or a good meal.

Its not ignorant to ignore current events. Like a knowledgeable poster has said on this very page: taking care of your own mental hygiene is the most important thing.

Yeah. I decided to PM a mod to request that such information be spoilered in the future.  People want to stay informed, but they should be given a choice as to whether they're exposed to details that are potentially traumatic.

Of course nothing untoward was intended in sharing the information, but everybody has different tolerances when it comes to what they see. I'll leave it up to the mods to decide in any case. :)
Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7689 on: February 25, 2022, 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 25, 2022, 12:14:00 pm
Same - am scanning the news for facts and resisting the rabbit hole of the emotional stories connected to specifics.

Bad enough as it is.........

Oh and it's absolutely NOT "selfish" to switch off. Our primary responsibility is for our own emotional hygiene - nobody is compelled to care for our own wellbeing other than ourselves.

Loving compassion starts with self.

To be honest I keep from the news these days. I simply don't need the doom and gloom that is constantly thrown in my face. It's better for me (at the moment) to swerve the news and focus on getting better.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7690 on: February 25, 2022, 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 25, 2022, 02:46:51 pm
Yeah. I decided to PM a mod to request that such information be spoilered in the future.  People want to stay informed, but they should be given a choice as to whether they're exposed to details that are potentially traumatic.

Of course nothing untoward was intended in sharing the information, but everybody has different tolerances when it comes to what they see. I'll leave it up to the mods to decide in any case. :)
Thread title changed and an invitation made to use spoiler tags for particularly sensitive stuff.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7691 on: February 25, 2022, 04:22:13 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 25, 2022, 04:16:49 pm
Thread title changed and an invitation made to use spoiler tags for particularly sensitive stuff.

Thanks :)
Offline God's Left Peg

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7692 on: February 26, 2022, 08:21:45 am »
Helpful replies and I've decided to swerve the lot for the time being. It feels ignorant and selfish but I'm making myself sick with anxiety, it's been burning me out. The whole scenario is a nightmare and I'm not able to deal with it. I feel ashamed of that fact but I can't lie, I've hardly eaten in the last three days. It's blown my mind.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7693 on: February 26, 2022, 03:44:39 pm »
Hopefully you'll see this not as an example of toxic positivity but as self disclosing designed to motivate...


Get up (get on up)! 😜🙏💚
 https://karmicrealms.news/our-greatest-glory-is-not-in-never-falling-but-in-rising-every-time-we-fall-confucius/
Offline reddebs

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7694 on: February 26, 2022, 08:45:49 pm »
On a personal level I'm holding up reasonably well but I genuinely despair at what the future holds.

We have such amazing everyday, normal, ordinary people doing such heroic, selfless things on a daily basis but world leaders who seem to be unseeing, uncaring, miopic dickheads, who refuse to see the bigger picture and how much better it could be for the majority rather than the select few.

I find life so overwhelming that I can't do more to help those who have even less than I have and yeah, yeah I know I'm living my dream right now but I know I don't have too long left to enjoy it so I'm making the most of it whilst I can.

With all this that's happening in Ukraine and the potential threats of a nuclear strike it feels like such a fitting end to the greed of those few determined to destroy this beautiful planet, just to gratify their own ego.

Yeah my depression, if that's what it is, is more for how stupid and destructive the human race has become rather than a personal depression but that makes it harder somehow to deal with it.

Sorry, I've rambled too much.  I don't even know where that all came from I just needed to offload.



Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7695 on: February 26, 2022, 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on February 26, 2022, 08:21:45 am
Helpful replies and I've decided to swerve the lot for the time being. It feels ignorant and selfish but I'm making myself sick with anxiety, it's been burning me out. The whole scenario is a nightmare and I'm not able to deal with it. I feel ashamed of that fact but I can't lie, I've hardly eaten in the last three days. It's blown my mind.

the most important thing about this is to try and make sure it's not the last thing you are thinking about when you go to bed at night and not the first thing you think of when you wake up.

I've got a friend in Ukraine. Her name is Helena. I met her on DeviantArt, although we've never met irl. She had ambitions to become a model, artist and photographer. I loved her work. Her parents wanted her to be a doctor though. She had to go to medical school.

Once completed she was basically conscripted into the healthcare system for several years. Then, in the past two years she made a complete break from the medical profession.  She never went into detail on her plans, but I always assumed she was finally following her dream.

Tonight, I believe she is probably in a hospital somewhere in Kyiv, doing her best to help people. Her sister, Svitlana, who I also care about a great deal, is hiding in an underground station with her cat.

If I allow myself to think about them, what they're going through, what could happen to two young women in a city that's become a Russian war zone, I wouldn't be able to sleep. At all. Once I log out of here, I'm going to bed and I'm going to do my best to think of beautiful fields, blue skies and green trees. Because it's all I can do.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7696 on: February 26, 2022, 11:17:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 26, 2022, 08:45:49 pm
On a personal level I'm holding up reasonably well but I genuinely despair at what the future holds.

We have such amazing everyday, normal, ordinary people doing such heroic, selfless things on a daily basis but world leaders who seem to be unseeing, uncaring, miopic dickheads, who refuse to see the bigger picture and how much better it could be for the majority rather than the select few.

I find life so overwhelming that I can't do more to help those who have even less than I have and yeah, yeah I know I'm living my dream right now but I know I don't have too long left to enjoy it so I'm making the most of it whilst I can.

With all this that's happening in Ukraine and the potential threats of a nuclear strike it feels like such a fitting end to the greed of those few determined to destroy this beautiful planet, just to gratify their own ego.

Yeah my depression, if that's what it is, is more for how stupid and destructive the human race has become rather than a personal depression but that makes it harder somehow to deal with it.

Sorry, I've rambled too much.  I don't even know where that all came from I just needed to offload.

hugs debs. Everything you say resonates. I'm exhausted at raging at incompetence and corruption.
Offline reddebs

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7697 on: February 27, 2022, 08:13:24 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 26, 2022, 11:17:29 pm
hugs debs. Everything you say resonates. I'm exhausted at raging at incompetence and corruption.

Hugs back and yeah that's exactly it mate. 

As my old mum would say, I just wanna hang their bleeding heads together to make them see sense 😂

Take care and thanks.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7698 on: February 27, 2022, 02:36:00 pm »
Life is realtivlsy short. Opportunities for joy and happiness should  be grasped and cherished, because life is so precious.

But its easy to miss those opportunities if you dont cherish them. Opportunities for joy, happiness and to appreciate the great parts humanity. I have found much comfort in the scenes in Poland over the last few days for instance.

But mostly I think of this quote, it takes me back to the day before we went into lock down one.  It really helped

Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Offline jillc

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7699 on: February 27, 2022, 03:50:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 27, 2022, 02:36:00 pm
Life is realtivlsy short. Opportunities for joy and happiness should  be grasped and cherished, because life is so precious.

But its easy to miss those opportunities if you dont cherish them. Opportunities for joy, happiness and to appreciate the great parts humanity. I have found much comfort in the scenes in Poland over the last few days for instance.

But mostly I think of this quote, it takes me back to the day before we went into lock down one.  It really helped

Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Fantastic quote.

Take care, everyone things will improve.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7700 on: February 27, 2022, 08:50:29 pm »
Everything is temporary,

So be sure the bad times can't last forever

And it's a reason to treasure the good times even more

Thoughts and well wishes to anybody who needs em at this time. Trust yourselves
Offline Jwils21

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7701 on: March 7, 2022, 10:23:42 am »
I've had that sickening anxiety feeling in my stomach permanently for a few days now. I've always struggled with anxiety but right now i'm completely overwhelmed. Current world affairs are doubling down with the fact i'm wedding planning and sending me into overdrive.

Family are really being unreasonable with wedding planning to the point where i'm getting quite hurtful comments and it's making me want to shut down. My missus is a rock in times like this but I don't want to burden her either.

I've submitted a self referral for talking therapies, this is the only step i've actively taken to get external support. Does anyone have any experience with this and how long it takes for them to contact you?
Offline tonysleft

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7702 on: March 8, 2022, 11:00:09 am »
jesus it is hard to stay off the drink. never really had this before but done 10 days off now after about 3 months on it. the sleep is the hardest part
Offline PeterJM

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7703 on: March 8, 2022, 12:12:00 pm »
Anyone else feel like modern life is starting to weigh them down? All the responsibilities that come with life just seem too much to keep going now. We're all in the same boat and it feels like its sinking fast and not everyone will make the lifeboats.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7704 on: March 8, 2022, 12:13:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterJM on March  8, 2022, 12:12:00 pm
Anyone else feel like modern life is starting to weigh them down?

Yes.

It's been like this with me for years.˙˙
Offline Jwils21

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7705 on: March 8, 2022, 12:52:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterJM on March  8, 2022, 12:12:00 pm
Anyone else feel like modern life is starting to weigh them down?

Yeah.

Shit government. Racism suddenly fine. Social Media. Constant Expectations. Just go away
Online spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7706 on: March 12, 2022, 03:42:43 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on March  8, 2022, 11:00:09 am
jesus it is hard to stay off the drink. never really had this before but done 10 days off now after about 3 months on it. the sleep is the hardest part

Same as me mate.    Cannot seem to stop drinking
Offline tonysleft

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7707 on: March 14, 2022, 02:50:12 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on March 12, 2022, 03:42:43 am
Same as me mate.    Cannot seem to stop drinking
its hard mate. I have managed 2 weeks off it now after being on it basically every night for a year straight. there really is no question you must do it its shit. I have seen the mid 30s lads with Korsakoff and the near demented people waiting at the end of this road, its nothing anyone wants to subject their family to witnessing so that was what knocked it on the head for me

best of luck to you. that first night stopping, after being on so long, is the hardest
Online spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7708 on: March 15, 2022, 09:18:51 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on March 14, 2022, 02:50:12 pm
its hard mate. I have managed 2 weeks off it now after being on it basically every night for a year straight. there really is no question you must do it its shit. I have seen the mid 30s lads with Korsakoff and the near demented people waiting at the end of this road, its nothing anyone wants to subject their family to witnessing so that was what knocked it on the head for me

best of luck to you. that first night stopping, after being on so long, is the hardest

Cheers mate.    Just completed day 3.   I prefer being sober.   The depression lifts
Offline 24∗7

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7709 on: March 16, 2022, 10:18:21 am »
Not had a drop since Jan 31st. Feel great for it. The annual dry run at the beginning of the year sets me up well. Things go downhill when I leap off the wagon again, the bad habits resume and the despair returns. So, this year I increased the commitment - my aim is to reach the point where I never want to drink again and will only do so to raise a glass in celebration of something or other and even then I acknowledge it's my choice not to if I don't want to. I'm not an alcoholic, but I am a serial depressive - the two go together.

I'll be honest, in my experience, being sober doesn't stop you being depressed...........but it fucking well sets you up in a better position to deal with what comes. Do I still feel despair, since Jan 31st have I had Seriously Dark Moments of wanting to curl up and die? Yes of course I have - but the difference is it's a lot easier to see the way ahead when it's not being viewed through the bottom of an empty bottle or can. Big love to all who are facing their demons. Yes you can. YNWA.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7710 on: March 16, 2022, 01:46:19 pm »
I feel the drinking thing but it really is better sober. You feel better.

When I was at the lowest it was the nights that got to me. Hard stuff in my life, alone at night, plus the only social activities available would actually involve or centre around alcohol.

It's tough to shake any habit but you are bigger than the habit. You are bigger than any dependacy you have.

I think cold turkey is the only way. Alcohol is just so bloody available

But I promise you. A little dry run, a few days chained together. You'll realise how great you feel.

Best wishes to anyone who needs it. This thread has helped me and I want anyone who needs it to find happiness.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7711 on: March 22, 2022, 08:06:25 am »
I am exhausted.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7712 on: March 22, 2022, 04:25:15 pm »
I also wish I could stop drinking. Didn't even really start until I was in my twenties. I've had a few extended periods without, but I guess I just get bored. I know it doesn't do me any good emotionally though.
Online spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7713 on: March 22, 2022, 07:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 22, 2022, 04:25:15 pm
I also wish I could stop drinking. Didn't even really start until I was in my twenties. I've had a few extended periods without, but I guess I just get bored. I know it doesn't do me any good emotionally though.

It becomes a viscous circle.     Been there many a time,  managed to put it down again.    On day ten and feel so much better physically and mentally.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7714
I don't think I'm depressed exactly but this post of mine is more suited to this thread

Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:11:35 am
Wow, so it's... Not rare. I'm a single guy (got a bird but she doesn't live with me, moved in with my dad to nurse him) and I was this close (do an inch with your fingers) to topping myself looking after me dad, especially when we both got covid. He's actually very limber and physical, but fucking mental, and it hurts to write that.

The hardest thing I've done in my life was saying goodbye to my mother as her skeletal form depleted by cancer mouthed kill me and I had to just sit there and take it as I saw death above her. The next hardest was my dad, worked all his life raised a family, good connections, and at the end of it his savings are all gone and they're taking the house.

Then I get the care home saying he's acting up. The day before I go on holiday. To get distance from this mess.

And it's that. A complaint about how he's acting. A man nearly 80 with alzheimers and 30% brain capacity. I mean what do they actually want me to do? I was this close to killing myself. I even told the social worker this. I'm in Barcelona right now as I don't, really, think I am the problem.

But oh my lord. Was "warned" by John C years ago when my mum died that my posting became negative. I'm in a better place mentally now but all the success in the world (professionally but artistically but I've met the love of my life) doesn't undo the sheer pain of what happened to my father.

I'd have to be an idiot or coward to pretend I was fine with it. You work all your life and marry, have kids,  and at the end it's only your son there wiping up your piss because you've lost it, and you get put in a home and your savings and family home go up in smoke

Personally I don't know how you (everyone with anyone left) isn't rioting or something. You do know this can and likely will touch you, yeah?

Cancer or dementia. The odds together are huge. So you live your best life.. Don't say sorry. Don't telle. You understand. I like who I am, but if I could press a big button to Undo my life I absolutely would

And this feeling, this negativity I'm carrying around - thanks for saying you had it too, Slippers, but here I am on holiday and had an amazing time and it's still rattled my brain why, exactly, I'm still getting calls about my father when he has three kids and when the state know he is severely mentally ill.

So we are looking at losing the house and our parents' wills void as he got a mental illness not an NHS illness

Only reason I didn't kill myself last month is I don't think I'm the problem. It's too much suffering to bear. But Weirdly, I've spent the weekend off the Internet in barca and it's been great but I know it solves nothing and the apathy of everybody else astonishes me

The game is crooked and I don't want kids and at this point I'm only alive because I personally think I'm a good guy and I'm loved besides. But nothing can make right all the hurt that's been done

What's happened to my mum and dad is a message to all of you. This thread I posted one joke as its hard to really take seriously and this prick fucking pulls me up saying he's annoyed by me saying I get annoyed? I wish I never existed mate I wish so much, its a rotten state of affairs and you can write me off as some online nutter but I have a job and girlfriend (who gets it, and agrees btw) and I don't personally understand why people with lesser problems than me aren't rallying against the government for oh fucking hell pick a question pick anything, we are a nation of cowards run for fucking middle class Bank managers and I am the son of a madman who got robbed by the state

So, yes

I'm still annoyed at being told by the care home my father acts out of line. Six weeks ago I was mopping up his piss. I am moving in extremes now because frankly, the only person I've met who knows what I'm doing in the last year is myself.

..... I'm OK. Lol.

I stand by that though. I have this going on and I just finished producing an album and I got promoted and I'm basically an alien. But no, I don't feel my fellow man has done enough. My last one insane hope is that karma is a real thing as you can't, possibly, go through all this for no reason?

Anyway yeah it annoys me when people walk slowly in front of me. Sorry to be extreme but it happens to be my life. No, I don't need to talk to someone. I'm not insane. I'm so right it should fucking worry you

Lmao this turned into a whole thing so let's sign it off with a kiss

T
X

I personally am alright. I work, I'm in love reckon I'll be fine etc.

Just paralysed like to change things is to doom myself. I also, sigh I don't want to throw shade on this site, people have been sound about it, but I'm outright stating I am not capable of taking further options and I'm begging for a sane answer to this

I suspect we lose the family home and my parents wills destroyed. You can cluck about it being a shame but this our actual real lives. I am not and apparition. I am a real, thinking loving, kind human being who has done the best for his family yet personally I think you're insane if you have kids, you have to be fucking kidding, the game is crooked

I'd say change my mind but to be honest probably won't revisit it. I'm not the problem here. Don't see why I should clog up my time with something beyond me, and while I know I need to move past this, come the fuck on - this is my father I'm talking about. You try moving on from your parents.

You're all susceptible to cancer and dementia. I don't know anymore. I really have zero faith in our system / nation and personally feel nothing for England, and somehow writing this off doesn't feel appropriate. Which is probably why I'm writing it in lovely Barcelona. I got myself here. I'm a capable man. But this stinks and nope I don't feel most people really care about it (when my mum died, I found out who my friends were. This seems even closer to home for most people

My girl sees my in real life actions as a role model. I'm actually successful and fulfilled I guess, but don't know how to pack my parents away in a way that isn't traumatising. Yes, I've spoken to professionals. Social workers, psychiatrists - long and short of that is, big clap for me (though most people don't give a fuck) I am right and I'm lively and lovely and kind and possibly even handsome and talented but I love my fucking parents and one is dead and the other robbed from me and all he's ever worked for basically smoke

Shudder, gentle reader

You know what though? Personally speaking. I survived all that. And any one of you who needs help? Trust me. I'm not even gonna say I've had it worse (lol that would be quite the debate).

I am saying you can get through your own shit. It's just to me, getting through something doesn't mean covering it up. I'm not afraid of admitting I've wanted to die. I don't see that as my problem. Society has failed me. And I don't reckon I am depressed.

Sigh I think I'm... Extreme, but pretty accurate. May nobody go through these things. My very soul, heart, it hurts and ill do my best to turn that positive but please understand that's my own reason and ambition, in impossible circumstances frankly I'm amazed I'm not dead and the help just isn't there but that's OK as I'm quite the buccaneer.

I just reckon if you feel like you want to end it, you stay the course. I know depression and grief. Try to stay curious about it. If you're sad at the world... Why is it your problem?

The problem is what to do next haha. Don't let this sad identity own you
We can all be better people.

Me? Personally? I'm fuckin great. If you met me you'd love me. And despite all this I reckon, yeah. Fuck it. Long haul it is
What else is there to do?
