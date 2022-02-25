Wow, so it's... Not rare. I'm a single guy (got a bird but she doesn't live with me, moved in with my dad to nurse him) and I was this close (do an inch with your fingers) to topping myself looking after me dad, especially when we both got covid. He's actually very limber and physical, but fucking mental, and it hurts to write that.



The hardest thing I've done in my life was saying goodbye to my mother as her skeletal form depleted by cancer mouthed kill me and I had to just sit there and take it as I saw death above her. The next hardest was my dad, worked all his life raised a family, good connections, and at the end of it his savings are all gone and they're taking the house.



Then I get the care home saying he's acting up. The day before I go on holiday. To get distance from this mess.



And it's that. A complaint about how he's acting. A man nearly 80 with alzheimers and 30% brain capacity. I mean what do they actually want me to do? I was this close to killing myself. I even told the social worker this. I'm in Barcelona right now as I don't, really, think I am the problem.



But oh my lord. Was "warned" by John C years ago when my mum died that my posting became negative. I'm in a better place mentally now but all the success in the world (professionally but artistically but I've met the love of my life) doesn't undo the sheer pain of what happened to my father.



I'd have to be an idiot or coward to pretend I was fine with it. You work all your life and marry, have kids, and at the end it's only your son there wiping up your piss because you've lost it, and you get put in a home and your savings and family home go up in smoke



Personally I don't know how you (everyone with anyone left) isn't rioting or something. You do know this can and likely will touch you, yeah?



Cancer or dementia. The odds together are huge. So you live your best life.. Don't say sorry. Don't telle. You understand. I like who I am, but if I could press a big button to Undo my life I absolutely would



And this feeling, this negativity I'm carrying around - thanks for saying you had it too, Slippers, but here I am on holiday and had an amazing time and it's still rattled my brain why, exactly, I'm still getting calls about my father when he has three kids and when the state know he is severely mentally ill.



So we are looking at losing the house and our parents' wills void as he got a mental illness not an NHS illness



Only reason I didn't kill myself last month is I don't think I'm the problem. It's too much suffering to bear. But Weirdly, I've spent the weekend off the Internet in barca and it's been great but I know it solves nothing and the apathy of everybody else astonishes me



The game is crooked and I don't want kids and at this point I'm only alive because I personally think I'm a good guy and I'm loved besides. But nothing can make right all the hurt that's been done



What's happened to my mum and dad is a message to all of you. This thread I posted one joke as its hard to really take seriously and this prick fucking pulls me up saying he's annoyed by me saying I get annoyed? I wish I never existed mate I wish so much, its a rotten state of affairs and you can write me off as some online nutter but I have a job and girlfriend (who gets it, and agrees btw) and I don't personally understand why people with lesser problems than me aren't rallying against the government for oh fucking hell pick a question pick anything, we are a nation of cowards run for fucking middle class Bank managers and I am the son of a madman who got robbed by the state



So, yes



I'm still annoyed at being told by the care home my father acts out of line. Six weeks ago I was mopping up his piss. I am moving in extremes now because frankly, the only person I've met who knows what I'm doing in the last year is myself.



..... I'm OK. Lol.



I stand by that though. I have this going on and I just finished producing an album and I got promoted and I'm basically an alien. But no, I don't feel my fellow man has done enough. My last one insane hope is that karma is a real thing as you can't, possibly, go through all this for no reason?



Anyway yeah it annoys me when people walk slowly in front of me. Sorry to be extreme but it happens to be my life. No, I don't need to talk to someone. I'm not insane. I'm so right it should fucking worry you



Lmao this turned into a whole thing so let's sign it off with a kiss



