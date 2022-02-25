I've had to learn a couple of things in my time that are helping me on this one. Firstly, filtering. In the past, everything and anything got through to me, stuck to me and affected me. Now that's both unhealthy and overwhelming. Now, as much as possible, I filter out what is not mine, and what I have no influence or control over. I'm still aware of it. Still concerned about it. I can still empathise and sympathise, but I don't wrestle with it and burn all my emotional energy on it.



The other thing is making room for any remaining anxiety over the situation. If you are aware, concerned, empathic and sympathetic, some anxiety is then completely natural and normal given the circumstances. So, for me, it's a case of making room for it rather than expending yet more mental energy trying to push it away.



Fighting anxiety is no different to trying to put out a fire by pouring petrol on it. All it does is fuel it further, so it's better, if rather counter-intuitive, to make room for it. If worrying about a situation we have no influence or control over actually helped that situation, then fair dos, but it doesn't, so it's better to protect ourselves so we can focus on what we do have influence on in our lives.



None of the above means we turn a blind eye and ignore what's going on. It just means we can, hopefully, deal with the situation in a more healthy way, thus helping us through it.



Take care everyone.

