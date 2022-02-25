« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 190 191 192 [193]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 482222 times)

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,172
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7680 on: February 25, 2022, 11:46:10 am »
I was ok until suddenly i wasnt. Cant sleep. Feels like i, we, cant catch a break for our lives to just feel normal. Anxiety is a bastard at the best of times.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,938
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7681 on: February 25, 2022, 11:54:13 am »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on February 25, 2022, 08:21:24 am
Absolutely bouncing mate. Trying to get a handle on it. Any tips out there?

There's a fine line between staying informed and ODing on speculation, conjecture and stories of tragedy.

It might sound selfish, but if you fear the news will trigger you, then for your own peace of mind avoid it. We know it's horrible, we can only guess at the suffering. But making yourself angry at the corruption and incompetence, or feeling helpless and agonising over what people will be experiencing won't help you, and it won't help them either.

I'm sticking with RAWK as my single point source, rather than overwhelming myself with multiple outlets. And I'm trying to keep my involvement to a minimum, otherwise I just won't sleep at night. Find what works for you mate. Wishing everyone well.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,243
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7682 on: February 25, 2022, 12:14:00 pm »
Same - am scanning the news for facts and resisting the rabbit hole of the emotional stories connected to specifics.

Bad enough as it is.........

Oh and it's absolutely NOT "selfish" to switch off. Our primary responsibility is for our own emotional hygiene - nobody is compelled to care for our own wellbeing other than ourselves.

Loving compassion starts with self.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,905
  • 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7683 on: February 25, 2022, 12:43:13 pm »
I've had to learn a couple of things in my time that are helping me on this one. Firstly, filtering. In the past, everything and anything got through to me, stuck to me and affected me. Now that's both unhealthy and overwhelming. Now, as much as possible, I filter out what is not mine, and what I have no influence or control over. I'm still aware of it. Still concerned about it. I can still empathise and sympathise, but I don't wrestle with it and burn all my emotional energy on it.

The other thing is making room for any remaining anxiety over the situation. If you are aware, concerned, empathic and sympathetic, some anxiety is then completely natural and normal given the circumstances. So, for me, it's a case of making room for it rather than expending yet more mental energy trying to push it away.

Fighting anxiety is no different to trying to put out a fire by pouring petrol on it. All it does is fuel it further, so it's better, if rather counter-intuitive, to make room for it. If worrying about a situation we have no influence or control over actually helped that situation, then fair dos, but it doesn't, so it's better to protect ourselves so we can focus on what we do have influence on in our lives.

None of the above means we turn a blind eye and ignore what's going on. It just means we can, hopefully, deal with the situation in a more healthy way, thus helping us through it.

Take care everyone.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,172
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7684 on: February 25, 2022, 12:57:37 pm »
Yeah, I've told myself that my worry is completly normal and rational given the situation. I accept this and the feeling it gives. Sometimes Im completly calm. Other times i have a feeling like ive a knot or a lead brick in my chest. Its my sleep I have issues with innitially when anxiety arises, and its the triggering cause that sits in the back of my mind and nags at me, preventing me from drifting off. Im perfectly aware of its tricks and how it delights in wanting me to think and believe in worst case scenarios. Its this aspect of it that I sometimes find exausting even if I am aware.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,926
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7685 on: February 25, 2022, 02:07:56 pm »
Good to know youre not alone. You get the impression that everyone else is just going on with their daily lives. Luckily, I do not suffer from depression or anxiety but my stress level has been through the roof since yesterday. Heart rate is different and off somehow, Im having difficulty concentrating and I slept badly. I get extremely emotional when I think about my kids. They are so full of love and innocence, and this terrible war is such a gruesome contrast to that.

I have been following tips from this very thread. Avoiding news and especially social media. Pop into RAWK two times a day to get an update, and thats it. It really helps! Im thankful to you wonderful people contributing in this thread.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,938
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7686 on: February 25, 2022, 02:13:36 pm »
Just clicked on the Russia thread and immediately taken to a post that fucked me up completely. It seems awful but I honestly thought to myself "could you not spoiler that shit instead of just dropping it cold into the thread?"

Think I'm going to stay out of there for awhile. I can do without the individual horror stories.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,926
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7687 on: February 25, 2022, 02:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 25, 2022, 02:13:36 pm
Just clicked on the Russia thread and immediately taken to a post that fucked me up completely. It seems awful but I honestly thought to myself "could you not spoiler that shit instead of just dropping it cold into the thread?"

Think I'm going to stay out of there for awhile. I can do without the individual horror stories.
I think youve given me advice before, so Im not going to lecture you about anything. I think I know which post you are referring to. Im feeling much better now that Im staying away from it all. Evenings, when my daughters are asleep, I watch a completely neutral tv-show, like King of Queens. Im also looking for positives everywhere: the first hint of Spring or a good meal.

Its not ignorant to ignore current events. Like a knowledgeable poster has said on this very page: taking care of your own mental hygiene is the most important thing.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,938
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7688 on: February 25, 2022, 02:46:51 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February 25, 2022, 02:22:15 pm
I think youve given me advice before, so Im not going to lecture you about anything. I think I know which post you are referring to. Im feeling much better now that Im staying away from it all. Evenings, when my daughters are asleep, I watch a completely neutral tv-show, like King of Queens. Im also looking for positives everywhere: the first hint of Spring or a good meal.

Its not ignorant to ignore current events. Like a knowledgeable poster has said on this very page: taking care of your own mental hygiene is the most important thing.

Yeah. I decided to PM a mod to request that such information be spoilered in the future.  People want to stay informed, but they should be given a choice as to whether they're exposed to details that are potentially traumatic.

Of course nothing untoward was intended in sharing the information, but everybody has different tolerances when it comes to what they see. I'll leave it up to the mods to decide in any case. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,498
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7689 on: February 25, 2022, 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 25, 2022, 12:14:00 pm
Same - am scanning the news for facts and resisting the rabbit hole of the emotional stories connected to specifics.

Bad enough as it is.........

Oh and it's absolutely NOT "selfish" to switch off. Our primary responsibility is for our own emotional hygiene - nobody is compelled to care for our own wellbeing other than ourselves.

Loving compassion starts with self.

To be honest I keep from the news these days. I simply don't need the doom and gloom that is constantly thrown in my face. It's better for me (at the moment) to swerve the news and focus on getting better.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,243
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7690 on: February 25, 2022, 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 25, 2022, 02:46:51 pm
Yeah. I decided to PM a mod to request that such information be spoilered in the future.  People want to stay informed, but they should be given a choice as to whether they're exposed to details that are potentially traumatic.

Of course nothing untoward was intended in sharing the information, but everybody has different tolerances when it comes to what they see. I'll leave it up to the mods to decide in any case. :)
Thread title changed and an invitation made to use spoiler tags for particularly sensitive stuff.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,938
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7691 on: February 25, 2022, 04:22:13 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 25, 2022, 04:16:49 pm
Thread title changed and an invitation made to use spoiler tags for particularly sensitive stuff.

Thanks :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7692 on: February 26, 2022, 08:21:45 am »
Helpful replies and I've decided to swerve the lot for the time being. It feels ignorant and selfish but I'm making myself sick with anxiety, it's been burning me out. The whole scenario is a nightmare and I'm not able to deal with it. I feel ashamed of that fact but I can't lie, I've hardly eaten in the last three days. It's blown my mind.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,243
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7693 on: February 26, 2022, 03:44:39 pm »
Hopefully you'll see this not as an example of toxic positivity but as self disclosing designed to motivate...


Get up (get on up)! 😜🙏💚
 https://karmicrealms.news/our-greatest-glory-is-not-in-never-falling-but-in-rising-every-time-we-fall-confucius/
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7694 on: February 26, 2022, 08:45:49 pm »
On a personal level I'm holding up reasonably well but I genuinely despair at what the future holds.

We have such amazing everyday, normal, ordinary people doing such heroic, selfless things on a daily basis but world leaders who seem to be unseeing, uncaring, miopic dickheads, who refuse to see the bigger picture and how much better it could be for the majority rather than the select few.

I find life so overwhelming that I can't do more to help those who have even less than I have and yeah, yeah I know I'm living my dream right now but I know I don't have too long left to enjoy it so I'm making the most of it whilst I can.

With all this that's happening in Ukraine and the potential threats of a nuclear strike it feels like such a fitting end to the greed of those few determined to destroy this beautiful planet, just to gratify their own ego.

Yeah my depression, if that's what it is, is more for how stupid and destructive the human race has become rather than a personal depression but that makes it harder somehow to deal with it.

Sorry, I've rambled too much.  I don't even know where that all came from I just needed to offload.



Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,938
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7695 on: February 26, 2022, 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on February 26, 2022, 08:21:45 am
Helpful replies and I've decided to swerve the lot for the time being. It feels ignorant and selfish but I'm making myself sick with anxiety, it's been burning me out. The whole scenario is a nightmare and I'm not able to deal with it. I feel ashamed of that fact but I can't lie, I've hardly eaten in the last three days. It's blown my mind.

the most important thing about this is to try and make sure it's not the last thing you are thinking about when you go to bed at night and not the first thing you think of when you wake up.

I've got a friend in Ukraine. Her name is Helena. I met her on DeviantArt, although we've never met irl. She had ambitions to become a model, artist and photographer. I loved her work. Her parents wanted her to be a doctor though. She had to go to medical school.

Once completed she was basically conscripted into the healthcare system for several years. Then, in the past two years she made a complete break from the medical profession.  She never went into detail on her plans, but I always assumed she was finally following her dream.

Tonight, I believe she is probably in a hospital somewhere in Kyiv, doing her best to help people. Her sister, Svitlana, who I also care about a great deal, is hiding in an underground station with her cat.

If I allow myself to think about them, what they're going through, what could happen to two young women in a city that's become a Russian war zone, I wouldn't be able to sleep. At all. Once I log out of here, I'm going to bed and I'm going to do my best to think of beautiful fields, blue skies and green trees. Because it's all I can do.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,938
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7696 on: February 26, 2022, 11:17:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 26, 2022, 08:45:49 pm
On a personal level I'm holding up reasonably well but I genuinely despair at what the future holds.

We have such amazing everyday, normal, ordinary people doing such heroic, selfless things on a daily basis but world leaders who seem to be unseeing, uncaring, miopic dickheads, who refuse to see the bigger picture and how much better it could be for the majority rather than the select few.

I find life so overwhelming that I can't do more to help those who have even less than I have and yeah, yeah I know I'm living my dream right now but I know I don't have too long left to enjoy it so I'm making the most of it whilst I can.

With all this that's happening in Ukraine and the potential threats of a nuclear strike it feels like such a fitting end to the greed of those few determined to destroy this beautiful planet, just to gratify their own ego.

Yeah my depression, if that's what it is, is more for how stupid and destructive the human race has become rather than a personal depression but that makes it harder somehow to deal with it.

Sorry, I've rambled too much.  I don't even know where that all came from I just needed to offload.

hugs debs. Everything you say resonates. I'm exhausted at raging at incompetence and corruption.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7697 on: February 27, 2022, 08:13:24 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 26, 2022, 11:17:29 pm
hugs debs. Everything you say resonates. I'm exhausted at raging at incompetence and corruption.

Hugs back and yeah that's exactly it mate. 

As my old mum would say, I just wanna hang their bleeding heads together to make them see sense 😂

Take care and thanks.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,989
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7698 on: February 27, 2022, 02:36:00 pm »
Life is realtivlsy short. Opportunities for joy and happiness should  be grasped and cherished, because life is so precious.

But its easy to miss those opportunities if you dont cherish them. Opportunities for joy, happiness and to appreciate the great parts humanity. I have found much comfort in the scenes in Poland over the last few days for instance.

But mostly I think of this quote, it takes me back to the day before we went into lock down one.  It really helped

Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,821
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7699 on: February 27, 2022, 03:50:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 27, 2022, 02:36:00 pm
Life is realtivlsy short. Opportunities for joy and happiness should  be grasped and cherished, because life is so precious.

But its easy to miss those opportunities if you dont cherish them. Opportunities for joy, happiness and to appreciate the great parts humanity. I have found much comfort in the scenes in Poland over the last few days for instance.

But mostly I think of this quote, it takes me back to the day before we went into lock down one.  It really helped

Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Fantastic quote.

Take care, everyone things will improve.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,532
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7700 on: February 27, 2022, 08:50:29 pm »
Everything is temporary,

So be sure the bad times can't last forever

And it's a reason to treasure the good times even more

Thoughts and well wishes to anybody who needs em at this time. Trust yourselves
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7701 on: Yesterday at 10:23:42 am »
I've had that sickening anxiety feeling in my stomach permanently for a few days now. I've always struggled with anxiety but right now i'm completely overwhelmed. Current world affairs are doubling down with the fact i'm wedding planning and sending me into overdrive.

Family are really being unreasonable with wedding planning to the point where i'm getting quite hurtful comments and it's making me want to shut down. My missus is a rock in times like this but I don't want to burden her either.

I've submitted a self referral for talking therapies, this is the only step i've actively taken to get external support. Does anyone have any experience with this and how long it takes for them to contact you?
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • A manc
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7702 on: Today at 11:00:09 am »
jesus it is hard to stay off the drink. never really had this before but done 10 days off now after about 3 months on it. the sleep is the hardest part
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7703 on: Today at 12:12:00 pm »
Anyone else feel like modern life is starting to weigh them down? All the responsibilities that come with life just seem too much to keep going now. We're all in the same boat and it feels like its sinking fast and not everyone will make the lifeboats.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7704 on: Today at 12:13:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterJM on Today at 12:12:00 pm
Anyone else feel like modern life is starting to weigh them down?

Yes.

It's been like this with me for years.˙˙
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 190 191 192 [193]   Go Up
« previous next »
 