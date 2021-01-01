« previous next »
Topic: Struggling with depression

Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7680 on: Today at 11:46:10 am
I was ok until suddenly i wasnt. Cant sleep. Feels like i, we, cant catch a break for our lives to just feel normal. Anxiety is a bastard at the best of times.
Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7681 on: Today at 11:54:13 am
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Today at 08:21:24 am
Absolutely bouncing mate. Trying to get a handle on it. Any tips out there?

There's a fine line between staying informed and ODing on speculation, conjecture and stories of tragedy.

It might sound selfish, but if you fear the news will trigger you, then for your own peace of mind avoid it. We know it's horrible, we can only guess at the suffering. But making yourself angry at the corruption and incompetence, or feeling helpless and agonising over what people will be experiencing won't help you, and it won't help them either.

I'm sticking with RAWK as my single point source, rather than overwhelming myself with multiple outlets. And I'm trying to keep my involvement to a minimum, otherwise I just won't sleep at night. Find what works for you mate. Wishing everyone well.
24∗7

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7682 on: Today at 12:14:00 pm
Same - am scanning the news for facts and resisting the rabbit hole of the emotional stories connected to specifics.

Bad enough as it is.........

Oh and it's absolutely NOT "selfish" to switch off. Our primary responsibility is for our own emotional hygiene - nobody is compelled to care for our own wellbeing other than ourselves.

Loving compassion starts with self.
Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7683 on: Today at 12:43:13 pm
I've had to learn a couple of things in my time that are helping me on this one. Firstly, filtering. In the past, everything and anything got through to me, stuck to me and affected me. Now that's both unhealthy and overwhelming. Now, as much as possible, I filter out what is not mine, and what I have no influence or control over. I'm still aware of it. Still concerned about it. I can still empathise and sympathise, but I don't wrestle with it and burn all my emotional energy on it.

The other thing is making room for any remaining anxiety over the situation. If you are aware, concerned, empathic and sympathetic, some anxiety is then completely natural and normal given the circumstances. So, for me, it's a case of making room for it rather than expending yet more mental energy trying to push it away.

Fighting anxiety is no different to trying to put out a fire by pouring petrol on it. All it does is fuel it further, so it's better, if rather counter-intuitive, to make room for it. If worrying about a situation we have no influence or control over actually helped that situation, then fair dos, but it doesn't, so it's better to protect ourselves so we can focus on what we do have influence on in our lives.

None of the above means we turn a blind eye and ignore what's going on. It just means we can, hopefully, deal with the situation in a more healthy way, thus helping us through it.

Take care everyone.
Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7684 on: Today at 12:57:37 pm
Yeah, I've told myself that my worry is completly normal and rational given the situation. I accept this and the feeling it gives. Sometimes Im completly calm. Other times i have a feeling like ive a knot or a lead brick in my chest. Its my sleep I have issues with innitially when anxiety arises, and its the triggering cause that sits in the back of my mind and nags at me, preventing me from drifting off. Im perfectly aware of its tricks and how it delights in wanting me to think and believe in worst case scenarios. Its this aspect of it that I sometimes find exausting even if I am aware.
dalarr

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7685 on: Today at 02:07:56 pm
Good to know youre not alone. You get the impression that everyone else is just going on with their daily lives. Luckily, I do not suffer from depression or anxiety but my stress level has been through the roof since yesterday. Heart rate is different and off somehow, Im having difficulty concentrating and I slept badly. I get extremely emotional when I think about my kids. They are so full of love and innocence, and this terrible war is such a gruesome contrast to that.

I have been following tips from this very thread. Avoiding news and especially social media. Pop into RAWK two times a day to get an update, and thats it. It really helps! Im thankful to you wonderful people contributing in this thread.
Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7686 on: Today at 02:13:36 pm
Just clicked on the Russia thread and immediately taken to a post that fucked me up completely. It seems awful but I honestly thought to myself "could you not spoiler that shit instead of just dropping it cold into the thread?"

Think I'm going to stay out of there for awhile. I can do without the individual horror stories.
dalarr

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7687 on: Today at 02:22:15 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:13:36 pm
Just clicked on the Russia thread and immediately taken to a post that fucked me up completely. It seems awful but I honestly thought to myself "could you not spoiler that shit instead of just dropping it cold into the thread?"

Think I'm going to stay out of there for awhile. I can do without the individual horror stories.
I think youve given me advice before, so Im not going to lecture you about anything. I think I know which post you are referring to. Im feeling much better now that Im staying away from it all. Evenings, when my daughters are asleep, I watch a completely neutral tv-show, like King of Queens. Im also looking for positives everywhere: the first hint of Spring or a good meal.

Its not ignorant to ignore current events. Like a knowledgeable poster has said on this very page: taking care of your own mental hygiene is the most important thing.
Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7688 on: Today at 02:46:51 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 02:22:15 pm
I think youve given me advice before, so Im not going to lecture you about anything. I think I know which post you are referring to. Im feeling much better now that Im staying away from it all. Evenings, when my daughters are asleep, I watch a completely neutral tv-show, like King of Queens. Im also looking for positives everywhere: the first hint of Spring or a good meal.

Its not ignorant to ignore current events. Like a knowledgeable poster has said on this very page: taking care of your own mental hygiene is the most important thing.

Yeah. I decided to PM a mod to request that such information be spoilered in the future.  People want to stay informed, but they should be given a choice as to whether they're exposed to details that are potentially traumatic.

Of course nothing untoward was intended in sharing the information, but everybody has different tolerances when it comes to what they see. I'll leave it up to the mods to decide in any case. :)
Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7689 on: Today at 04:14:02 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:14:00 pm
Same - am scanning the news for facts and resisting the rabbit hole of the emotional stories connected to specifics.

Bad enough as it is.........

Oh and it's absolutely NOT "selfish" to switch off. Our primary responsibility is for our own emotional hygiene - nobody is compelled to care for our own wellbeing other than ourselves.

Loving compassion starts with self.

To be honest I keep from the news these days. I simply don't need the doom and gloom that is constantly thrown in my face. It's better for me (at the moment) to swerve the news and focus on getting better.
24∗7

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #7690 on: Today at 04:16:49 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:46:51 pm
Yeah. I decided to PM a mod to request that such information be spoilered in the future.  People want to stay informed, but they should be given a choice as to whether they're exposed to details that are potentially traumatic.

Of course nothing untoward was intended in sharing the information, but everybody has different tolerances when it comes to what they see. I'll leave it up to the mods to decide in any case. :)
Thread title changed and an invitation made to use spoiler tags for particularly sensitive stuff.
