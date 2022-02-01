When they say it gets better, does it ever really get better, or is that a fucking lie?



It's been so long that I've woken up relaxed and feeling good that it feels like a foreign concept to me now.



I'm starting therapy soon but the meds my GP gave me only made me feel worse. I'm not suicidal but a lot of times, i wish the ceiling would fall on me or my heart would stop beating while I'm asleep and be fucking done with it.



Sorry to hear you're feeling so low.Can it get better? Does it get better? Well I'd not bullshit anyone here. Life can be brutal. But yes, things can get better, although they rarely do so on their own. Hopefully your upcoming therapy will help you find a way forward there.I don't know what meds you're on, but I have experience with SSRI meds such as Cipralex, Cipramil, Sertraline etc. They are well known for taking at least six weeks to start helping, and you can often feel a lot worse on them at first, before things settle down. I was a wreck before going on meds, and was an even bigger wreck in the first month or so on them. Many people do not realize that such meds can make you feel worse before, hopefully, helping you feel more stable. I'm not sure enough GPs spell out the reality of these meds before patients are given them.A good thing is that meds are best used alongside talking therapies, and you have both lined up at the same time. Hopefully by the time your therapy starts things have settled down regarding the meds.I can empathise with your comments in your post. I used to pray that I'd die in my sleep. Inner conflict and pain saw me self-harming over a number of years. I have a suicidal ideation that is never far beneath the surface. Thing is though, I've also worked hard on myself in order to get something out of life. It's never easy, and the road can be rocky, but the work is worth it.I'd always say to people, don't wait til you feel great before you do the things in life you value. If you do, you might never do anything at all, and if you don't, life will feel awful. I think we feel better about life by doing things with our lives that we value, we enjoy, we are good at and we care about. By being around people we like and care about, and who enrich our enjoyment of life. These are all things we can work on in order to enhance the quality of our lives. So yes, we can directly influence the direction our lives take. Of course, there will always be things we cannot control, but there is much we can.I've improved my life infinitely, but I don't wake up feeling great. Since January 1st 2020 I have woke up feeling good in mind and body just twice. Two mornings running in mid summer of 2020. No rhyme or reason why either. That feel-good lasted one full day and half of the following day, then disappeared into the ether for no apparent reason. Today, on 13th February 2022, I still eagerly await the return of that lovely, yet fleeting, feeling so I can enjoy it once more. What I'm saying is that such moments are rare, and we cannot wait for them in order to live our lives. We have to live it now. It often feels shit, but we can still make the most of it and we can definitely improve it. I have no doubt about that, because I've lived it and seen it. I'm living it now.I'm a lifelong sufferer of a debilitating anxiety disorder. I've had suicidal ideation since childhood. I've cut myself to bits with razors and broken glass to let my inner pain out. My education was a total write-off. I've been dependant on alcohol in order to go out in public. Most of my life I wished I was dead.Can it get better? Yes. Absolutely yes it can. Is it easy? No. No way is it easy. Can you do it despite it being difficult? Yes, without a doubt.I worked long and hard on myself and still do. I use anything healthy that works for me. An holistic approach, if you like. Pragmatic. Take and use what helps, and drop what doesn't.If I could use one line to encapsulate my biggest breakthrough, lightbulb moment, I'd say it was learning not to fight against feeling shit. Not fighting against feelings, but rather make room for them whilst making sure I still did what I valued doing with my life, with people I valued having in my life. Then, life has meaning, can be enjoyable and be far more balanced.I wish you well. Stick in there. Good luck with the therapy.