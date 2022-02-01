« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 479714 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,037
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7640 on: February 1, 2022, 04:15:52 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  1, 2022, 02:15:44 pm
Big love to all who've been hurting.

The last 6 months have been, without doubt, the most stressful, trying, testing, depressing, angst-inducingly difficult of my life. Almost did meself in over Xmas, following a massive health scare (which, thankfully, has been given the all-clear now...)

Here's a few things that kept me going:

Evelyn - https://www.facebook.com/evelyn.valtin - absolute number one love of my life
My own writings - https://karmicrealms.news/author/jim-sharman/ - with the relatively recent addition of audio links
LFC - of course - the mighty redmen will never leave my heart, even if I don't care much for 'modern football'
RAWK - I lurked, watched, read, occasionally.......realised I had become addicted to posting and needed the break, hence the absence

Alcohol did not keep me going, it was holding me back.
Depression did not keep me going, it was dragging me under.
Work did not keep me going, it was killing me daily - so I quit.

Life, eh?  :wave

If anyone ever needs a shoulder or an ear, my life coaching practice is still active and I can truly speak from some deep, dark experience of what it takes to clean out the shadows and improve your days......PM me.

PS - Son of Spion - when I grow up, I wanna be like you.  :-*


Great to see you back and so sorry for your loss mate.
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
  • 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7641 on: February 1, 2022, 04:40:43 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  1, 2022, 02:15:44 pm
Big love to all who've been hurting.

The last 6 months have been, without doubt, the most stressful, trying, testing, depressing, angst-inducingly difficult of my life. Almost did meself in over Xmas, following a massive health scare (which, thankfully, has been given the all-clear now...)

Here's a few things that kept me going:

Evelyn - https://www.facebook.com/evelyn.valtin - absolute number one love of my life
My own writings - https://karmicrealms.news/author/jim-sharman/ - with the relatively recent addition of audio links
LFC - of course - the mighty redmen will never leave my heart, even if I don't care much for 'modern football'
RAWK - I lurked, watched, read, occasionally.......realised I had become addicted to posting and needed the break, hence the absence

Alcohol did not keep me going, it was holding me back.
Depression did not keep me going, it was dragging me under.
Work did not keep me going, it was killing me daily - so I quit.

Life, eh?  :wave

If anyone ever needs a shoulder or an ear, my life coaching practice is still active and I can truly speak from some deep, dark experience of what it takes to clean out the shadows and improve your days......PM me.

PS - Son of Spion - when I grow up, I wanna be like you.  :-*
It's so good to see you posting again, Jim.  :D

You've clearly been to hell and back.

You don't need to be like anyone else, mate. You've got the lot. You really have.

I hope we see more of you now. You've been sorely missed.

Love and hugs.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,427
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7642 on: February 1, 2022, 04:55:51 pm »
It's brilliant to hear from you Jim, I am really glad you are back. You've come back from a really dark place but I am proud of you that you've managed to come through it all. We've all missed you too.  :wave
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,601
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7643 on: February 1, 2022, 09:04:32 pm »
Good to hear from you Jim.    Ive often thought about having some life coaching.     Im too damn stubborn though and its my way or no way!
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,156
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7644 on: February 2, 2022, 07:36:23 am »
Quote from: spen71 on February  1, 2022, 09:04:32 pm
Good to hear from you Jim.    Ive often thought about having some life coaching.     Im too damn stubborn though and its my way or no way!
You can still do it your way and benefit from the coaching.... it's not intended to tell you to do things in a way that doesn't or cannot work for you 😅
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,718
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7645 on: February 2, 2022, 09:24:11 am »
I keep thinking about life coaching also. I've made some good progress these past six months, but the relapses suck scrotums.

Good to have you back, Jim!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,156
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7646 on: February 2, 2022, 09:38:05 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on February  2, 2022, 09:24:11 am
I keep thinking about life coaching also. I've made some good progress these past six months, but the relapses suck scrotums.

Good to have you back, Jim!
Cheers RB and everyone else.

I in fact have had two clients from RAWK. I've asked them both if they're prepared to give some testimony......if not, that's okay too, it's totally their prerogative. Perhaps they'll do it anonymously ;)

The relapses to which you refer - they're absolutely normal - it's how we respond to them that counts......and there are tools and techniques that can help you refocus and anchor into the positive thread.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,601
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7647 on: February 2, 2022, 09:59:25 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  2, 2022, 07:36:23 am
You can still do it your way and benefit from the coaching.... it's not intended to tell you to do things in a way that doesn't or cannot work for you 😅


Cheers Jim.   Ill be in touch.   Ill be honest need to improve my financial situation after being on the piss for two years since my dad died.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,156
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7648 on: February 2, 2022, 10:09:55 am »
Quote from: spen71 on February  2, 2022, 09:59:25 am

Cheers Jim.   Ill be in touch.   Ill be honest need to improve my financial situation after being on the piss for two years since my dad died.
Be kind to yourself - remember, you're listening......

https://karmicrealms.news/be-careful-how-you-are-talking-to-yourself-because-you-are-listening-lisa-m-hayes/

Wow, that really does make one think more about how we tend to forget to address our own needs at times  we place so much focus on listening to others, being kind to others and taking care of others that its all too easy to forget ourselves

And not just from the viewpoint of neglecting our needs by not addressing them, but also, sometimes more so, being too highly self-critical and allowing a negative mood or mindset to dominate our self-perception when, in fact, the opposite is what is required, i.e. self love.

When we use harsh words towards ourselves, we are causing damage not only to ourselves but to those around us  these words influence how we feel about ourselves, which in turn influences our behaviour to others and that impact on them is keenly felt. Those who love us want us to treat ourselves kindly, especially when were feeling a bit down or upset.

One of the surest ways out of the negative self-talk cycle is to change the vocabulary you use about yourself  yes, even when youve made a mistake! When you focus on the negative, thats what you feel  when you focus instead on the positive, thats what you get  you can always learn from an error  theres your positive starting point right there!

Mirror work, for example, is a very powerful and proven technique to boost positive self-talk and elevate self-esteem. Short sentence mantras, repeated whilst looking at and listening to yourself have shown to be instrumental in creating positive feedback loops when you are in a place of distress or self-doubt. I am good enough. I can and will learn from this. I choose to be positive. I will show myself kindness and love today.

Try that, morning and night, out aloud, hold eye contact with yourself and really listen to how your voice changes over a seven day period. Give yourself that week to lift your perception of yourself and increase your confidence level again. Talking to yourself with appreciation, kindness and love is more empowering than criticism. Its not narcissism, its care.

What situation are you facing at the moment which can be dramatically and positively changed by listening to kind and supportive words of self-encouragement? Will you give yourself permission to speak well of yourself? Listen carefully. Yes, you can!

Love and light,

Jim Sharman
10.01.2022
🙏
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7649 on: February 2, 2022, 02:47:13 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  2, 2022, 09:38:05 am
Cheers RB and everyone else.

I in fact have had two clients from RAWK. I've asked them both if they're prepared to give some testimony......if not, that's okay too, it's totally their prerogative. Perhaps they'll do it anonymously ;)

The relapses to which you refer - they're absolutely normal - it's how we respond to them that counts......and there are tools and techniques that can help you refocus and anchor into the positive thread.

I am one of these people.

I had always wanted to see what life coaching was all about - and chose jim because he's a red (;D), he posted some interesting stuff on here and to be honest I hadn't a clue where to start looking for a coach apart from google. A PM or two later and we got into it

I found it helpful in structuring what I needed to do for myself at that moment in time. There were personal goals I had wanted to find new motivation for and also a death of somebody very close to me that I had been trying to navigate shall we say.
There's many techniques he knows, has helpful resources and a shitload of experience in the field.

I go back to some of the topics covered even now for a refresher.

Anything else you want to know hit me up on PM. Jim is a good egg
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7650 on: February 7, 2022, 07:07:24 pm »
I can feel the black dog chasing me down the street and god only knows how I'm still finding the energy to keep running.It's stress induced which then manifests its self in anxiety and I haven't felt like this for nearly 15 years.

I've had little doubts in that time but nothing like this now.It might sound silly but nighttime is the worst as the darkness makes me claustrophobic in my head as well.I survived that last two stress laden years, as we all here have, and now this.

Financial worries.family worries, fear of the future and what may or may not happen, feelings of failure in life and career.....Jeez I'm sorry for the incoherent rambling but I'm just letting it out.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,811
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7651 on: February 8, 2022, 03:32:38 am »
He's a bastard is that black dog. Or the 'black eyed dog' as Nick Drake called him (and he would've known).

The bastard knows all our names

Wishing you the best PeterJM, and all others here to whose door the black dog keeps returning
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7652 on: February 9, 2022, 03:29:38 am »
Quote from: PeterJM on February  7, 2022, 07:07:24 pm
I can feel the black dog chasing me down the street and god only knows how I'm still finding the energy to keep running.It's stress induced which then manifests its self in anxiety and I haven't felt like this for nearly 15 years.

I've had little doubts in that time but nothing like this now.It might sound silly but nighttime is the worst as the darkness makes me claustrophobic in my head as well.I survived that last two stress laden years, as we all here have, and now this.

Financial worries.family worries, fear of the future and what may or may not happen, feelings of failure in life and career.....Jeez I'm sorry for the incoherent rambling but I'm just letting it out.
Not silly at all, and all very familiar. All of your post, in fact. You might already know everything I'm about to say, but I'll say it anyway. Never feel like you're being daft or that you "shouldn't" be feeling a specific way, or even embarrassed about it. Fact is you are feeling the way you feel and that's just how it is. Let yourself feel it and don't be ashamed of it or try to suppress or stifle it by disregarding your feelings as being "silly". You need to be kind to yourself and give yourself a break. I can relate to what you say about the night being the worst. Anxiety will do that. Trying to sleep in the dark when all you have is your thoughts for company. You worry, and worry. Not being able to sleep, and you feel like your anxiety will worsen. You're catastrophizing, and it might sound counter intuitive, but the harder you actually try not to be anxious, the more likely it is for anxiety to build and get worse. Just let yourself feel it and reassure yourself that you are safe and it's just an uncomfortable feeling. It can't actually harm you. The term for this is called "willingness" where you actually allow yourself to feel what you are feeling so you can process it instead of trying to fight against it. Have you tried breathing exercises? I more or less eradicated the anxiety I had by doing them regularly at least twice a day. 
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
  • 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7653 on: February 10, 2022, 01:03:58 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on February  9, 2022, 03:29:38 am
Not silly at all, and all very familiar. All of your post, in fact. You might already know everything I'm about to say, but I'll say it anyway. Never feel like you're being daft or that you "shouldn't" be feeling a specific way, or even embarrassed about it. Fact is you are feeling the way you feel and that's just how it is. Let yourself feel it and don't be ashamed of it or try to suppress or stifle it by disregarding your feelings as being "silly". You need to be kind to yourself and give yourself a break. I can relate to what you say about the night being the worst. Anxiety will do that. Trying to sleep in the dark when all you have is your thoughts for company. You worry, and worry. Not being able to sleep, and you feel like your anxiety will worsen. You're catastrophizing, and it might sound counter intuitive, but the harder you actually try not to be anxious, the more likely it is for anxiety to build and get worse. Just let yourself feel it and reassure yourself that you are safe and it's just an uncomfortable feeling. It can't actually harm you. The term for this is called "willingness" where you actually allow yourself to feel what you are feeling so you can process it instead of trying to fight against it. Have you tried breathing exercises? I more or less eradicated the anxiety I had by doing them regularly at least twice a day.
Good post there.  :)

The bit in bold reminds me a lot of my favourite therapeutic model; Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).

So many people (myself included for most of my life) talk about the ''battle'' with thoughts. The ''battle'' with anxiety. Thing is, those things are actually fuelled by you fighting against them. Trying not to be anxious and trying not to think intrusive thoughts just means you become anxious over being anxious and you bring yet more attention to the thoughts you don't want to be thinking. It's like telling ourselves not to think about bananas. The first thing we think of when telling ourselves not to think about bananas is ... bananas.

As you said, dealing with this is quite counter-intuitive. Rather than fighting anxiety and/or intrusive thoughts, we need to simply make room for them. By making room, you take out the conflict. You don't have to like certain thoughts and/or feelings, but you can still make room for them. Then, you do not exhaust yourself with futile inner battles. Thoughts and feelings might be uncomfortable, but in themselves they cannot harm us. We can chose to be aware of them without trying to fight them all the time.

If we are not careful we can spend a lifetime in conflict with our own thoughts and feelings. That's just not healthy. Of course, we need to address what we can address. We all have real issues in our daily lives, and we need to do what we can to work on those things, but constantly battling with our worries and fears pretty much leaves us exhausted. When we think about it, most of the time in our lives we do not actually live in the present moment. We are constantly looking back, often thinking about regrets. We also spend so much time worrying about the future too. Basically we live in both the past and the future, whilst forgetting to actually live in the present moment. Much of our anxieties and depression can stem from worries and regrets based in the past or future, and that doesn't leave much room for living in the now.

I see you mentioned breathing exercises. I think they can really help. ACT uses mindful breathing techniques too, and these help ground us very much in the present moment.

Like you, I could relate to the post PeterJM made. I used to live inside my head. That's about how big my world used to be. Like a claustrophobic clinging bubble I couldn't escape from. My mind was a battleground as I raged with inner conflict, worry, fear etc and the anxiety and eventual depression that brings with it. I didn't think I could feel well unless I got rid of all those thoughts, fears and worries, so I always felt a failure because I still had them no matter what I did. Now, I'm a million times better and more healthy, not because I managed to eradicate those things, but because I learned to make room for them and let them drone on doing their own thing while I do mine. I pull up a chair for them, and they can stay or go. I don't mind either way. Oddly enough, now, they tend to slink off of their own accord. Maybe my indifference to them offends?  :)



Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,223
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7654 on: February 13, 2022, 04:03:57 am »
When they say it gets better, does it ever really get better, or is that a fucking lie?

It's been so long that I've woken up relaxed and feeling good that it feels like a foreign concept to me now.

I'm starting therapy soon but the meds my GP gave me only made me feel worse. I'm not suicidal but a lot of times, i wish the ceiling would fall on me or my heart would stop beating while I'm asleep and be fucking done with it.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,156
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7655 on: February 13, 2022, 07:27:32 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on February 13, 2022, 04:03:57 am
When they say it gets better, does it ever really get better, or is that a fucking lie?

It's been so long that I've woken up relaxed and feeling good that it feels like a foreign concept to me now.

I'm starting therapy soon but the meds my GP gave me only made me feel worse. I'm not suicidal but a lot of times, i wish the ceiling would fall on me or my heart would stop beating while I'm asleep and be fucking done with it.
How long have you been on meds and which ones? Usually the meds are meant to be stabilisers, short term, to ready you for the talking therapy so it can take hold. What's the plan? That's a very familiar feeling too you describe at the end. Yes, it CAN get better...... especially if you want it to 🙏
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7656 on: February 13, 2022, 12:59:10 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on February 13, 2022, 04:03:57 am
When they say it gets better, does it ever really get better, or is that a fucking lie?

It's been so long that I've woken up relaxed and feeling good that it feels like a foreign concept to me now.

I'm starting therapy soon but the meds my GP gave me only made me feel worse. I'm not suicidal but a lot of times, i wish the ceiling would fall on me or my heart would stop beating while I'm asleep and be fucking done with it.

I know what you mean about wanting it done with. I've thought like this during the last 2 months. I had a breakthrough seizure in December. I've been worried and unknowing since then. There has been times lately where I've wished that the next one I have finishes me off so that I don't have to deal with it again. My wife has witnessed both already and I don't want her to have to experience another.  I was already dealt with another health blow 17 months ago. And now 4 days ago I was diagnosed with epilepsy. I don't what else to say.
« Last Edit: February 13, 2022, 01:00:46 pm by SvenJohansen »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
  • 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7657 on: February 13, 2022, 04:50:05 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on February 13, 2022, 04:03:57 am
When they say it gets better, does it ever really get better, or is that a fucking lie?

It's been so long that I've woken up relaxed and feeling good that it feels like a foreign concept to me now.

I'm starting therapy soon but the meds my GP gave me only made me feel worse. I'm not suicidal but a lot of times, i wish the ceiling would fall on me or my heart would stop beating while I'm asleep and be fucking done with it.
Sorry to hear you're feeling so low.

Can it get better? Does it get better? Well I'd not bullshit anyone here. Life can be brutal. But yes, things can get better, although they rarely do so on their own. Hopefully your upcoming therapy will help you find a way forward there.

I don't know what meds you're on, but I have experience with SSRI meds such as Cipralex, Cipramil, Sertraline etc. They are well known for taking at least six weeks to start helping, and you can often feel a lot worse on them at first, before things settle down. I was a wreck before going on meds, and was an even bigger wreck in the first month or so on them. Many people do not realize that such meds can make you feel worse before, hopefully, helping you feel more stable. I'm not sure enough GPs spell out the reality of these meds before patients are given them.

A good thing is that meds are best used alongside talking therapies, and you have both lined up at the same time. Hopefully by the time your therapy starts things have settled down regarding the meds.

I can empathise with your comments in your post. I used to pray that I'd die in my sleep. Inner conflict and pain saw me self-harming over a number of years. I have a suicidal ideation that is never far beneath the surface. Thing is though, I've also worked hard on myself in order to get something out of life. It's never easy, and the road can be rocky, but the work is worth it.

I'd always say to people, don't wait til you feel great before you do the things in life you value. If you do, you might never do anything at all, and if you don't, life will feel awful. I think we feel better about life by doing things with our lives that we value, we enjoy, we are good at and we care about. By being around people we like and care about, and who enrich our enjoyment of life. These are all things we can work on in order to enhance the quality of our lives. So yes, we can directly influence the direction our lives take. Of course, there will always be things we cannot control, but there is much we can.

I've improved my life infinitely, but I don't wake up feeling great. Since January 1st 2020 I have woke up feeling good in mind and body just twice. Two mornings running in mid summer of 2020. No rhyme or reason why either. That feel-good lasted one full day and half of the following day, then disappeared into the ether for no apparent reason. Today, on 13th February 2022, I still eagerly await the return of that lovely, yet fleeting, feeling so I can enjoy it once more. What I'm saying is that such moments are rare, and we cannot wait for them in order to live our lives. We have to live it now. It often feels shit, but we can still make the most of it and we can definitely improve it. I have no doubt about that, because I've lived it and seen it. I'm living it now.

I'm a lifelong sufferer of a debilitating anxiety disorder. I've had suicidal ideation since childhood. I've cut myself to bits with razors and broken glass to let my inner pain out. My education was a total write-off. I've been dependant on alcohol in order to go out in public. Most of my life I wished I was dead.

Can it get better? Yes. Absolutely yes it can. Is it easy? No. No way is it easy. Can you do it despite it being difficult? Yes, without a doubt.

I worked long and hard on myself and still do. I use anything healthy that works for me. An holistic approach, if you like. Pragmatic. Take and use what helps, and drop what doesn't.

If I could use one line to encapsulate my biggest breakthrough, lightbulb moment, I'd say it was learning not to fight against feeling shit. Not fighting against feelings, but rather make room for them whilst making sure I still did what I valued doing with my life, with people I valued having in my life. Then, life has meaning, can be enjoyable and be far more balanced.

I wish you well. Stick in there. Good luck with the therapy.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,718
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7658 on: February 13, 2022, 08:07:28 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on February 13, 2022, 04:03:57 am
When they say it gets better, does it ever really get better, or is that a fucking lie?

It's been so long that I've woken up relaxed and feeling good that it feels like a foreign concept to me now.

I'm starting therapy soon but the meds my GP gave me only made me feel worse. I'm not suicidal but a lot of times, i wish the ceiling would fall on me or my heart would stop beating while I'm asleep and be fucking done with it.

I'm better than what I was even just a few years ago, but I know deep in my heart that I can never work a conventional job again. I think mental and emotional fragility has combined with the Danny Glover "I'm too old for this shit" mantra - the minute anything or anyone pushes my nose out of joint I'm just done.

For me, a mental disability is just as life changing as a physical one. You just have to find a new way of living, and make peace with your change in circumstances. Some will do better than me, others less - but it does get better, with time and the right support.

I don't do medication myself, other than the odd valium here or there when things really start to get on top of me. I tried several different types of anti-depressant, and they ranged from the meh, to okay but developing a tolerance to them, to the outright awful. Sometimes it can take awhile to find one that clicks with you, but the key thing is finding the right therapy, and the right therapist.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7659 on: February 13, 2022, 08:39:10 pm »
So......

I don't feel depressed as such but after having struggled through the past 2 years as a self employed with my wife working with me in the company and thereby we're supporting the entire household from the income our company generates things are hopefully getting better now. Add to this mix that I've been hit by corona twice, first time in March '20 where I was laid up in bed for 4 weeks and literally couldn't breathe if I left the bed.

I have since then been struggling with long covid such as impaired lung function, lack of focus and headaches on a daily basis. I fought through it because I had to and on Jan. 19th this year I was hit by the fucker once again. The second time was not as tough - it was "just" a heavy flu with 4 days of +38,5 fever and crazy dreams in Technicolour.

Now I'm over it BUT I'm struggling with my nerves and mood in general. Fuck me - sometimes I think I'm going crazy and tonight is one of those evenings. All day I've felt like the missus and the kids were out to get me and I've been defending myself best I could although there was nowt to defend against. They're just worried for me because they can feel something's not right with me.

And they're right - I just don't know where its' coming from. I feel like a little boy lost and in desperate need of a hug and consolation from my parents but at the same time I just want to be alone. It's fucked up.

I feel like crying for no reason so I've fled to my computer and some "crying music" and a few beers. I know it's not the perfect recipe and I should do something different. Mind I haven't been able to exercise properly so I'm deffo in "happy hormone" deficit and that has an influence as well.

I don't fear that I'm going into something really serious like some of you in here unfortunately are struggling with and I honestly feel bad for troubling you with my situation - I just hope some of you could chip in with some good advice on how I can escape at this point instead of later when shit in fact has hit the fan.

Please stay safe everyone!  :)
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7660 on: February 13, 2022, 09:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on February 13, 2022, 08:39:10 pm
So......

I don't feel depressed as such but after having struggled through the past 2 years as a self employed with my wife working with me in the company and thereby we're supporting the entire household from the income our company generates things are hopefully getting better now.

Struggling here a little bit myself with similar but different family pressures. You have taken the right step and posted. It's always great to talk to someone and is amazing how problems can be halved in an instant. Please do not hesitate to contact different helplines for a little bit of help. Thinking of you.  :wave
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
  • 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7661 on: February 13, 2022, 10:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on February 13, 2022, 08:39:10 pm
So......

I don't feel depressed as such but after having struggled through the past 2 years as a self employed with my wife working with me in the company and thereby we're supporting the entire household from the income our company generates things are hopefully getting better now. Add to this mix that I've been hit by corona twice, first time in March '20 where I was laid up in bed for 4 weeks and literally couldn't breathe if I left the bed.

I have since then been struggling with long covid such as impaired lung function, lack of focus and headaches on a daily basis. I fought through it because I had to and on Jan. 19th this year I was hit by the fucker once again. The second time was not as tough - it was "just" a heavy flu with 4 days of +38,5 fever and crazy dreams in Technicolour.

Now I'm over it BUT I'm struggling with my nerves and mood in general. Fuck me - sometimes I think I'm going crazy and tonight is one of those evenings. All day I've felt like the missus and the kids were out to get me and I've been defending myself best I could although there was nowt to defend against. They're just worried for me because they can feel something's not right with me.

And they're right - I just don't know where its' coming from. I feel like a little boy lost and in desperate need of a hug and consolation from my parents but at the same time I just want to be alone. It's fucked up.

I feel like crying for no reason so I've fled to my computer and some "crying music" and a few beers. I know it's not the perfect recipe and I should do something different. Mind I haven't been able to exercise properly so I'm deffo in "happy hormone" deficit and that has an influence as well.

I don't fear that I'm going into something really serious like some of you in here unfortunately are struggling with and I honestly feel bad for troubling you with my situation - I just hope some of you could chip in with some good advice on how I can escape at this point instead of later when shit in fact has hit the fan.

Please stay safe everyone!  :)
First off, I'd say you need to give yourself a break, and in more ways than one.

How can you go through all that and not feel as you currently do? That's a hell of a lot of sustained pressure right there. You've pretty much come through all that, but it has naturally taken its toll out of you. So, I'd normalise that. Given the circumstances, your feelings are quite natural and normal. Recognising this can help you to give yourself a bit of a break. You've had a lot of balls to juggle, and have done a damn good job of it too.

Where has all that pent-up worry, anxiety, fear, uncertainty etc gone, though? Where was its outlet? Was there one, or is it all still stuck inside you? It sounds like the crying music and the few beers are your current way of finding an outlet, as is talking.

I know finding time can be difficult, but I'd be looking at trying to make space for doing things that you enjoy. Things that refresh and rejuvenate you. For me, that can be something as simple as a long walk down at the beach or in the countryside. Anything really, just so long has its things you personally value doing and can help restore a little balance to your life. I think balance is key.

I think feelings need to flow. Think of them as a river. If the flow gets blocked, the water backs up and eventually there is a flood. When we are dealing with relentless issues over a sustained period it's easy to forget how to let things go. Hard to keep the flow going. There's too much coming in but little or no outlet for it, so pressure builds. This is when we can feel overwhelmed, and when we feel overwhelmed that is when we are at greater risk of becoming depressed.

So, a good thing to do is to identify the kind of outlets that might benefit you. It sounds like exercise was one of yours in the past, so it's a real shame that Covid has hampered you on that score. I've recently found an outlet in woodwork. Nothing fancy, just using an electric scroll saw and router with bits of recycled wood. I've made a few things I like, and that's a good thing for my mental health. It's horses for courses though, so we each have to find something we value doing personally.

I wish you all the best.
« Last Edit: February 13, 2022, 10:20:18 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,223
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7662 on: February 14, 2022, 06:16:53 pm »
Thanks for all the replies guys, really appreciate it.

Today I learnt of the death of a close uncle and that's not helped especially since I am away from home and all alone by myself.

Currently an inconsolable mess, I took the rest of the day off, but I can't even go for a walk because it is -7C outside.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,156
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7663 on: February 14, 2022, 06:25:32 pm »
My condolences on your loss :(

Feel into the grief though, it's not the enemy, it can be an ally. Once you get past the sadness, anguish and pain, there's the memory of love and the space for it to return <3
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
  • 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7664 on: February 14, 2022, 07:12:05 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on February 14, 2022, 06:16:53 pm
Thanks for all the replies guys, really appreciate it.

Today I learnt of the death of a close uncle and that's not helped especially since I am away from home and all alone by myself.

Currently an inconsolable mess, I took the rest of the day off, but I can't even go for a walk because it is -7C outside.
I'm really sorry to hear about the sad loss of your uncle.  :'(

Love and hugs.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7665 on: February 18, 2022, 03:09:57 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on February 13, 2022, 09:30:54 pm
Struggling here a little bit myself with similar but different family pressures. You have taken the right step and posted. It's always great to talk to someone and is amazing how problems can be halved in an instant. Please do not hesitate to contact different helplines for a little bit of help. Thinking of you.  :wave

Quote from: Son of Spion on February 13, 2022, 10:17:40 pm
First off, I'd say you need to give yourself a break, and in more ways than one.

How can you go through all that and not feel as you currently do? That's a hell of a lot of sustained pressure right there. You've pretty much come through all that, but it has naturally taken its toll out of you. So, I'd normalise that. Given the circumstances, your feelings are quite natural and normal. Recognizing this can help you to give yourself a bit of a break. You've had a lot of balls to juggle, and have done a damn good job of it too.

Where has all that pent-up worry, anxiety, fear, uncertainty etc gone, though? Where was its outlet? Was there one, or is it all still stuck inside you? It sounds like the crying music and the few beers are your current way of finding an outlet, as is talking.

I know finding time can be difficult, but I'd be looking at trying to make space for doing things that you enjoy. Things that refresh and rejuvenate you. For me, that can be something as simple as a long walk down at the beach or in the countryside. Anything really, just so long has its things you personally value doing and can help restore a little balance to your life. I think balance is key.

I think feelings need to flow. Think of them as a river. If the flow gets blocked, the water backs up and eventually there is a flood. When we are dealing with relentless issues over a sustained period it's easy to forget how to let things go. Hard to keep the flow going. There's too much coming in but little or no outlet for it, so pressure builds. This is when we can feel overwhelmed, and when we feel overwhelmed that is when we are at greater risk of becoming depressed.

So, a good thing to do is to identify the kind of outlets that might benefit you. It sounds like exercise was one of yours in the past, so it's a real shame that Covid has hampered you on that score. I've recently found an outlet in woodwork. Nothing fancy, just using an electric scroll saw and router with bits of recycled wood. I've made a few things I like, and that's a good thing for my mental health. It's horses for courses though, so we each have to find something we value doing personally.

I wish you all the best.

Thanks for your replies. :wave

Your replies helped me to see things a bit different and I've been doing better these last days. I've (once again) realized that opening up about my inner feelings and emotions isn't dangerous and that my family actually want to help me rather than putting me down.

Thanks again. It's getting better every day... :scarf :wave
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,156
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7666 on: February 18, 2022, 03:17:00 pm »
Always here for you mate if you need....
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
  • 27 Years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7667 on: February 18, 2022, 03:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on February 18, 2022, 03:09:57 pm
Thanks for your replies. :wave

Your replies helped me to see things a bit different and I've been doing better these last days. I've (once again) realized that opening up about my inner feelings and emotions isn't dangerous and that my family actually want to help me rather than putting me down.

Thanks again. It's getting better every day... :scarf :wave

You're welcome. It's good to hear that things are improving for you.  :)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7668 on: February 18, 2022, 03:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  8, 2022, 03:32:38 am
He's a bastard is that black dog. Or the 'black eyed dog' as Nick Drake called him (and he would've known).

The bastard knows all our names

Wishing you the best PeterJM, and all others here to whose door the black dog keeps returning
Quote from: Macphisto80 on February  9, 2022, 03:29:38 am
Not silly at all, and all very familiar. All of your post, in fact. You might already know everything I'm about to say, but I'll say it anyway. Never feel like you're being daft or that you "shouldn't" be feeling a specific way, or even embarrassed about it. Fact is you are feeling the way you feel and that's just how it is. Let yourself feel it and don't be ashamed of it or try to suppress or stifle it by disregarding your feelings as being "silly". You need to be kind to yourself and give yourself a break. I can relate to what you say about the night being the worst. Anxiety will do that. Trying to sleep in the dark when all you have is your thoughts for company. You worry, and worry. Not being able to sleep, and you feel like your anxiety will worsen. You're catastrophizing, and it might sound counter intuitive, but the harder you actually try not to be anxious, the more likely it is for anxiety to build and get worse. Just let yourself feel it and reassure yourself that you are safe and it's just an uncomfortable feeling. It can't actually harm you. The term for this is called "willingness" where you actually allow yourself to feel what you are feeling so you can process it instead of trying to fight against it. Have you tried breathing exercises? I more or less eradicated the anxiety I had by doing them regularly at least twice a day. 
Thanks for the replies.

I've taken a bit of time to relearn how to live with this condition whilst carrying on with life the best I can.As people who have been through it knows its not easy to see through the darkness for a glimmer of hope and chink of light but it is attainable.

I've learnt to just accept what life dealt me and not beat myself up for my own perceptions of failure.It's a long road that needs to be walked but we have no option, it'll have bumps in it but nothing that can't be overcome.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,029
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7669 on: February 21, 2022, 01:36:57 pm »
I'm not depressed but I can't seem to find any sort of relationship thread when I thought there used to be one?

Anyway, I've got the feeling my over 10 year relationship with my girlfriend is coming to the inevitable end soon. We've been in a bit of a rut for a good 2 years now I'd say, she lost her uncle at the beginning of the pandemic and she hasn't recovered and she's changed mentally. I've tried to support the best I can but it is like we are housemates now. I have to sort myself out asap though because I work for her relative and live in her house (which she owns) so I would have to go back to my parents house and try and look for work because it would be uncomfortable still working with her family. It's been a hard two years so I am feeling rather down about it all. If this needs moving to a relationship themed thread then please direct me to it and I will move it to there. I just had to get it off my chest.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,590
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7670 on: February 21, 2022, 01:40:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 21, 2022, 01:36:57 pm
I'm not depressed but I can't seem to find any sort of relationship thread when I thought there used to be one?

Anyway, I've got the feeling my over 10 year relationship with my girlfriend is coming to the inevitable end soon. We've been in a bit of a rut for a good 2 years now I'd say, she lost her uncle at the beginning of the pandemic and she hasn't recovered and she's changed mentally. I've tried to support the best I can but it is like we are housemates now. I have to sort myself out asap though because I work for her relative and live in her house (which she owns) so I would have to go back to my parents house and try and look for work because it would be uncomfortable still working with her family. It's been a hard two years so I am feeling rather down about it all. If this needs moving to a relationship themed thread then please direct me to it and I will move it to there. I just had to get it off my chest.

COVID seems to have been a bit of a relationship killer. Two son's marriages ended and I imagine there has been strains on all relationships.

Not much consolation for you but to make it even worse their City supporting brother is still happily married. At least he was on Saturday morning. ;D
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,156
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7671 on: February 21, 2022, 01:44:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 21, 2022, 01:36:57 pm
I'm not depressed but I can't seem to find any sort of relationship thread when I thought there used to be one?

Anyway, I've got the feeling my over 10 year relationship with my girlfriend is coming to the inevitable end soon. We've been in a bit of a rut for a good 2 years now I'd say, she lost her uncle at the beginning of the pandemic and she hasn't recovered and she's changed mentally. I've tried to support the best I can but it is like we are housemates now. I have to sort myself out asap though because I work for her relative and live in her house (which she owns) so I would have to go back to my parents house and try and look for work because it would be uncomfortable still working with her family. It's been a hard two years so I am feeling rather down about it all. If this needs moving to a relationship themed thread then please direct me to it and I will move it to there. I just had to get it off my chest.
Feeling for you mate, been there (but not quite reaching the 10 year stage.....)

About the house - if you've been contributing to its upkeep and have perhaps also helped maintain or renovate it, then doesn't the two year common-law marriage rule kick in, in terms of joint liability? Otherwise, all you've been is a paying tenant without a rental contract.....dunno if that makes a difference at all........

Hope you get everything sorted - reads like your preference would be for a full and complete clear slate and clean break. Check in here, we've always got you. YNWA.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,748
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7672 on: February 21, 2022, 01:55:12 pm »
Yeah, all the best Andy.

Would working in your current job be impossible if you split? Doesnt sound like theres any animosity so dont do anything hasty. Although as Jim said, maybe a clean break will be easier. Good luck.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,029
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7673 on: February 21, 2022, 02:16:04 pm »
Thanks gents. I think leaving the job would be my preference due to having a clean slate etc. I will see how it goes in the coming weeks but I do get the feeling it is coming to its natural end.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7674 on: February 21, 2022, 04:44:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 21, 2022, 02:16:04 pm
Thanks gents. I think leaving the job would be my preference due to having a clean slate etc. I will see how it goes in the coming weeks but I do get the feeling it is coming to its natural end.
Is it a case of you want things to end, or are somewhat ambivalent (purely in terms of the relationship specifically and not the extended issues that could be a problem)?

Have you talked to one another about what's changed or what you might be able to do to work towards improving things. I have been with my partner 5 years next month and about 2 years in I was deeply unhappy, she was doing an intense course through work, I hated my job at the time and it seemed as though the spark was gone and we were hanging on through hope rather than actually wanting to be together. We sat down and had a difficult and frank conversation - the reasons why I was unhappy, her part to play in that, what I'd done that exacerbated the issues etc. We were rocky for a few months after, but it was the impetus I needed to switch jobs and work on a few parts of my behaviour and personality that were obstructive to our relationship (largely me being in a sullen mood because of work and going out and getting pissed a lot to remedy this). To her credit, she also worked hard on changing elements of her behaviour and expectations. It was probably about 6 months later, but I just felt one day like I had a deeper understanding of her as a person, more appreciation for her and as a result, a stronger relationship. Of course we still have our moments but I can honestly say I'm really happy with her now and can't imagine not being with her. 3 years ago we both seemed to think it was coming to it's natural end and communication, however difficult and upsetting it was at the time, was key. I was 24 when we met and I think it's probably the only properly adult relationship I've had. Everything before, I was a stupid kid and she'd probably say the same.

It hinges on whether you actually want to be together and whether these changes of hers that you describe are things she can work on. It also requires you to be uncomfortably introspective.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7675 on: Yesterday at 08:53:22 pm »
Anyone else's anxiety troubling them due to the current events?
Logged

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 05:16:04 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 08:53:22 pm
Anyone else's anxiety troubling them due to the current events?

Be surprised if anyone isn't troubled by it.  I know it certainly got to me last night with other things too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Up
« previous next »
 