Not silly at all, and all very familiar. All of your post, in fact. You might already know everything I'm about to say, but I'll say it anyway. Never feel like you're being daft or that you "shouldn't" be feeling a specific way, or even embarrassed about it. Fact is you are feeling the way you feel and that's just how it is. Let yourself feel it and don't be ashamed of it or try to suppress or stifle it by disregarding your feelings as being "silly". You need to be kind to yourself and give yourself a break. I can relate to what you say about the night being the worst. Anxiety will do that. Trying to sleep in the dark when all you have is your thoughts for company. You worry, and worry. Not being able to sleep, and you feel like your anxiety will worsen. You're catastrophizing, and it might sound counter intuitive, but the harder you actually try not to be anxious, the more likely it is for anxiety to build and get worse. Just let yourself feel it and reassure yourself that you are safe and it's just an uncomfortable feeling. It can't actually harm you. The term for this is called "willingness" where you actually allow yourself to feel what you are feeling so you can process it instead of trying to fight against it. Have you tried breathing exercises? I more or less eradicated the anxiety I had by doing them regularly at least twice a day.



Good post there.The bit in bold reminds me a lot of my favourite therapeutic model; Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).So many people (myself included for most of my life) talk about the ''battle'' with thoughts. The ''battle'' with anxiety. Thing is, those things are actually fuelled by you fighting against them. Trying not to be anxious and trying not to think intrusive thoughts just means you become anxious over being anxious and you bring yet more attention to the thoughts you don't want to be thinking. It's like telling ourselves not to think about bananas. The first thing we think of when telling ourselves not to think about bananas is ... bananas.As you said, dealing with this is quite counter-intuitive. Rather than fighting anxiety and/or intrusive thoughts, we need to simply make room for them. By making room, you take out the conflict. You don't have to like certain thoughts and/or feelings, but you can still make room for them. Then, you do not exhaust yourself with futile inner battles. Thoughts and feelings might be uncomfortable, but in themselves they cannot harm us. We can chose to be aware of them without trying to fight them all the time.If we are not careful we can spend a lifetime in conflict with our own thoughts and feelings. That's just not healthy. Of course, we need to address what we can address. We all have real issues in our daily lives, and we need to do what we can to work on those things, but constantly battling with our worries and fears pretty much leaves us exhausted. When we think about it, most of the time in our lives we do not actually live in the present moment. We are constantly looking back, often thinking about regrets. We also spend so much time worrying about the future too. Basically we live in both the past and the future, whilst forgetting to actually live in the present moment. Much of our anxieties and depression can stem from worries and regrets based in the past or future, and that doesn't leave much room for living in the now.I see you mentioned breathing exercises. I think they can really help. ACT uses mindful breathing techniques too, and these help ground us very much in the present moment.Like you, I could relate to the post PeterJM made. I used to live inside my head. That's about how big my world used to be. Like a claustrophobic clinging bubble I couldn't escape from. My mind was a battleground as I raged with inner conflict, worry, fear etc and the anxiety and eventual depression that brings with it. I didn't think I could feel well unless I got rid of all those thoughts, fears and worries, so I always felt a failure because I still had them no matter what I did. Now, I'm a million times better and more healthy, not because I managed to eradicate those things, but because I learned to make room for them and let them drone on doing their own thing while I do mine. I pull up a chair for them, and they can stay or go. I don't mind either way. Oddly enough, now, they tend to slink off of their own accord. Maybe my indifference to them offends?