Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 477580 times)

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7640 on: February 1, 2022, 04:15:33 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on January 31, 2022, 03:08:16 pm
I know what he means.   Since my dad died nearly two years ago Ive literally no one to talk to and open up to.

Sorry to hear that mate :(

Have you tried reaching out to some of the online or phone or walk in services - they have people that really care and might help if you give them a chance

Or you could contact Jim (above)
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7641 on: February 1, 2022, 04:15:52 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  1, 2022, 02:15:44 pm
Big love to all who've been hurting.

The last 6 months have been, without doubt, the most stressful, trying, testing, depressing, angst-inducingly difficult of my life. Almost did meself in over Xmas, following a massive health scare (which, thankfully, has been given the all-clear now...)

Here's a few things that kept me going:

Evelyn - https://www.facebook.com/evelyn.valtin - absolute number one love of my life
My own writings - https://karmicrealms.news/author/jim-sharman/ - with the relatively recent addition of audio links
LFC - of course - the mighty redmen will never leave my heart, even if I don't care much for 'modern football'
RAWK - I lurked, watched, read, occasionally.......realised I had become addicted to posting and needed the break, hence the absence

Alcohol did not keep me going, it was holding me back.
Depression did not keep me going, it was dragging me under.
Work did not keep me going, it was killing me daily - so I quit.

Life, eh?  :wave

If anyone ever needs a shoulder or an ear, my life coaching practice is still active and I can truly speak from some deep, dark experience of what it takes to clean out the shadows and improve your days......PM me.

PS - Son of Spion - when I grow up, I wanna be like you.  :-*


Great to see you back and so sorry for your loss mate.
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7642 on: February 1, 2022, 04:40:43 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  1, 2022, 02:15:44 pm
Big love to all who've been hurting.

The last 6 months have been, without doubt, the most stressful, trying, testing, depressing, angst-inducingly difficult of my life. Almost did meself in over Xmas, following a massive health scare (which, thankfully, has been given the all-clear now...)

Here's a few things that kept me going:

Evelyn - https://www.facebook.com/evelyn.valtin - absolute number one love of my life
My own writings - https://karmicrealms.news/author/jim-sharman/ - with the relatively recent addition of audio links
LFC - of course - the mighty redmen will never leave my heart, even if I don't care much for 'modern football'
RAWK - I lurked, watched, read, occasionally.......realised I had become addicted to posting and needed the break, hence the absence

Alcohol did not keep me going, it was holding me back.
Depression did not keep me going, it was dragging me under.
Work did not keep me going, it was killing me daily - so I quit.

Life, eh?  :wave

If anyone ever needs a shoulder or an ear, my life coaching practice is still active and I can truly speak from some deep, dark experience of what it takes to clean out the shadows and improve your days......PM me.

PS - Son of Spion - when I grow up, I wanna be like you.  :-*
It's so good to see you posting again, Jim.  :D

You've clearly been to hell and back.

You don't need to be like anyone else, mate. You've got the lot. You really have.

I hope we see more of you now. You've been sorely missed.

Love and hugs.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7643 on: February 1, 2022, 04:55:51 pm »
It's brilliant to hear from you Jim, I am really glad you are back. You've come back from a really dark place but I am proud of you that you've managed to come through it all. We've all missed you too.  :wave
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7644 on: February 1, 2022, 09:04:32 pm »
Good to hear from you Jim.    Ive often thought about having some life coaching.     Im too damn stubborn though and its my way or no way!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7645 on: February 2, 2022, 07:36:23 am »
Quote from: spen71 on February  1, 2022, 09:04:32 pm
Good to hear from you Jim.    Ive often thought about having some life coaching.     Im too damn stubborn though and its my way or no way!
You can still do it your way and benefit from the coaching.... it's not intended to tell you to do things in a way that doesn't or cannot work for you 😅
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7646 on: February 2, 2022, 09:24:11 am »
I keep thinking about life coaching also. I've made some good progress these past six months, but the relapses suck scrotums.

Good to have you back, Jim!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7647 on: February 2, 2022, 09:38:05 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on February  2, 2022, 09:24:11 am
I keep thinking about life coaching also. I've made some good progress these past six months, but the relapses suck scrotums.

Good to have you back, Jim!
Cheers RB and everyone else.

I in fact have had two clients from RAWK. I've asked them both if they're prepared to give some testimony......if not, that's okay too, it's totally their prerogative. Perhaps they'll do it anonymously ;)

The relapses to which you refer - they're absolutely normal - it's how we respond to them that counts......and there are tools and techniques that can help you refocus and anchor into the positive thread.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7648 on: February 2, 2022, 09:59:25 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  2, 2022, 07:36:23 am
You can still do it your way and benefit from the coaching.... it's not intended to tell you to do things in a way that doesn't or cannot work for you 😅


Cheers Jim.   Ill be in touch.   Ill be honest need to improve my financial situation after being on the piss for two years since my dad died.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7649 on: February 2, 2022, 10:09:55 am »
Quote from: spen71 on February  2, 2022, 09:59:25 am

Cheers Jim.   Ill be in touch.   Ill be honest need to improve my financial situation after being on the piss for two years since my dad died.
Be kind to yourself - remember, you're listening......

https://karmicrealms.news/be-careful-how-you-are-talking-to-yourself-because-you-are-listening-lisa-m-hayes/

Wow, that really does make one think more about how we tend to forget to address our own needs at times  we place so much focus on listening to others, being kind to others and taking care of others that its all too easy to forget ourselves

And not just from the viewpoint of neglecting our needs by not addressing them, but also, sometimes more so, being too highly self-critical and allowing a negative mood or mindset to dominate our self-perception when, in fact, the opposite is what is required, i.e. self love.

When we use harsh words towards ourselves, we are causing damage not only to ourselves but to those around us  these words influence how we feel about ourselves, which in turn influences our behaviour to others and that impact on them is keenly felt. Those who love us want us to treat ourselves kindly, especially when were feeling a bit down or upset.

One of the surest ways out of the negative self-talk cycle is to change the vocabulary you use about yourself  yes, even when youve made a mistake! When you focus on the negative, thats what you feel  when you focus instead on the positive, thats what you get  you can always learn from an error  theres your positive starting point right there!

Mirror work, for example, is a very powerful and proven technique to boost positive self-talk and elevate self-esteem. Short sentence mantras, repeated whilst looking at and listening to yourself have shown to be instrumental in creating positive feedback loops when you are in a place of distress or self-doubt. I am good enough. I can and will learn from this. I choose to be positive. I will show myself kindness and love today.

Try that, morning and night, out aloud, hold eye contact with yourself and really listen to how your voice changes over a seven day period. Give yourself that week to lift your perception of yourself and increase your confidence level again. Talking to yourself with appreciation, kindness and love is more empowering than criticism. Its not narcissism, its care.

What situation are you facing at the moment which can be dramatically and positively changed by listening to kind and supportive words of self-encouragement? Will you give yourself permission to speak well of yourself? Listen carefully. Yes, you can!

Love and light,

Jim Sharman
10.01.2022
🙏
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7650 on: February 2, 2022, 02:47:13 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  2, 2022, 09:38:05 am
Cheers RB and everyone else.

I in fact have had two clients from RAWK. I've asked them both if they're prepared to give some testimony......if not, that's okay too, it's totally their prerogative. Perhaps they'll do it anonymously ;)

The relapses to which you refer - they're absolutely normal - it's how we respond to them that counts......and there are tools and techniques that can help you refocus and anchor into the positive thread.

I am one of these people.

I had always wanted to see what life coaching was all about - and chose jim because he's a red (;D), he posted some interesting stuff on here and to be honest I hadn't a clue where to start looking for a coach apart from google. A PM or two later and we got into it

I found it helpful in structuring what I needed to do for myself at that moment in time. There were personal goals I had wanted to find new motivation for and also a death of somebody very close to me that I had been trying to navigate shall we say.
There's many techniques he knows, has helpful resources and a shitload of experience in the field.

I go back to some of the topics covered even now for a refresher.

Anything else you want to know hit me up on PM. Jim is a good egg
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7651 on: February 7, 2022, 07:07:24 pm »
I can feel the black dog chasing me down the street and god only knows how I'm still finding the energy to keep running.It's stress induced which then manifests its self in anxiety and I haven't felt like this for nearly 15 years.

I've had little doubts in that time but nothing like this now.It might sound silly but nighttime is the worst as the darkness makes me claustrophobic in my head as well.I survived that last two stress laden years, as we all here have, and now this.

Financial worries.family worries, fear of the future and what may or may not happen, feelings of failure in life and career.....Jeez I'm sorry for the incoherent rambling but I'm just letting it out.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7652 on: February 8, 2022, 03:32:38 am »
He's a bastard is that black dog. Or the 'black eyed dog' as Nick Drake called him (and he would've known).

The bastard knows all our names

Wishing you the best PeterJM, and all others here to whose door the black dog keeps returning
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7653 on: February 9, 2022, 03:29:38 am »
Quote from: PeterJM on February  7, 2022, 07:07:24 pm
I can feel the black dog chasing me down the street and god only knows how I'm still finding the energy to keep running.It's stress induced which then manifests its self in anxiety and I haven't felt like this for nearly 15 years.

I've had little doubts in that time but nothing like this now.It might sound silly but nighttime is the worst as the darkness makes me claustrophobic in my head as well.I survived that last two stress laden years, as we all here have, and now this.

Financial worries.family worries, fear of the future and what may or may not happen, feelings of failure in life and career.....Jeez I'm sorry for the incoherent rambling but I'm just letting it out.
Not silly at all, and all very familiar. All of your post, in fact. You might already know everything I'm about to say, but I'll say it anyway. Never feel like you're being daft or that you "shouldn't" be feeling a specific way, or even embarrassed about it. Fact is you are feeling the way you feel and that's just how it is. Let yourself feel it and don't be ashamed of it or try to suppress or stifle it by disregarding your feelings as being "silly". You need to be kind to yourself and give yourself a break. I can relate to what you say about the night being the worst. Anxiety will do that. Trying to sleep in the dark when all you have is your thoughts for company. You worry, and worry. Not being able to sleep, and you feel like your anxiety will worsen. You're catastrophizing, and it might sound counter intuitive, but the harder you actually try not to be anxious, the more likely it is for anxiety to build and get worse. Just let yourself feel it and reassure yourself that you are safe and it's just an uncomfortable feeling. It can't actually harm you. The term for this is called "willingness" where you actually allow yourself to feel what you are feeling so you can process it instead of trying to fight against it. Have you tried breathing exercises? I more or less eradicated the anxiety I had by doing them regularly at least twice a day. 
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7654 on: February 10, 2022, 01:03:58 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on February  9, 2022, 03:29:38 am
Not silly at all, and all very familiar. All of your post, in fact. You might already know everything I'm about to say, but I'll say it anyway. Never feel like you're being daft or that you "shouldn't" be feeling a specific way, or even embarrassed about it. Fact is you are feeling the way you feel and that's just how it is. Let yourself feel it and don't be ashamed of it or try to suppress or stifle it by disregarding your feelings as being "silly". You need to be kind to yourself and give yourself a break. I can relate to what you say about the night being the worst. Anxiety will do that. Trying to sleep in the dark when all you have is your thoughts for company. You worry, and worry. Not being able to sleep, and you feel like your anxiety will worsen. You're catastrophizing, and it might sound counter intuitive, but the harder you actually try not to be anxious, the more likely it is for anxiety to build and get worse. Just let yourself feel it and reassure yourself that you are safe and it's just an uncomfortable feeling. It can't actually harm you. The term for this is called "willingness" where you actually allow yourself to feel what you are feeling so you can process it instead of trying to fight against it. Have you tried breathing exercises? I more or less eradicated the anxiety I had by doing them regularly at least twice a day.
Good post there.  :)

The bit in bold reminds me a lot of my favourite therapeutic model; Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).

So many people (myself included for most of my life) talk about the ''battle'' with thoughts. The ''battle'' with anxiety. Thing is, those things are actually fuelled by you fighting against them. Trying not to be anxious and trying not to think intrusive thoughts just means you become anxious over being anxious and you bring yet more attention to the thoughts you don't want to be thinking. It's like telling ourselves not to think about bananas. The first thing we think of when telling ourselves not to think about bananas is ... bananas.

As you said, dealing with this is quite counter-intuitive. Rather than fighting anxiety and/or intrusive thoughts, we need to simply make room for them. By making room, you take out the conflict. You don't have to like certain thoughts and/or feelings, but you can still make room for them. Then, you do not exhaust yourself with futile inner battles. Thoughts and feelings might be uncomfortable, but in themselves they cannot harm us. We can chose to be aware of them without trying to fight them all the time.

If we are not careful we can spend a lifetime in conflict with our own thoughts and feelings. That's just not healthy. Of course, we need to address what we can address. We all have real issues in our daily lives, and we need to do what we can to work on those things, but constantly battling with our worries and fears pretty much leaves us exhausted. When we think about it, most of the time in our lives we do not actually live in the present moment. We are constantly looking back, often thinking about regrets. We also spend so much time worrying about the future too. Basically we live in both the past and the future, whilst forgetting to actually live in the present moment. Much of our anxieties and depression can stem from worries and regrets based in the past or future, and that doesn't leave much room for living in the now.

I see you mentioned breathing exercises. I think they can really help. ACT uses mindful breathing techniques too, and these help ground us very much in the present moment.

Like you, I could relate to the post PeterJM made. I used to live inside my head. That's about how big my world used to be. Like a claustrophobic clinging bubble I couldn't escape from. My mind was a battleground as I raged with inner conflict, worry, fear etc and the anxiety and eventual depression that brings with it. I didn't think I could feel well unless I got rid of all those thoughts, fears and worries, so I always felt a failure because I still had them no matter what I did. Now, I'm a million times better and more healthy, not because I managed to eradicate those things, but because I learned to make room for them and let them drone on doing their own thing while I do mine. I pull up a chair for them, and they can stay or go. I don't mind either way. Oddly enough, now, they tend to slink off of their own accord. Maybe my indifference to them offends?  :)



Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 04:03:57 am »
When they say it gets better, does it ever really get better, or is that a fucking lie?

It's been so long that I've woken up relaxed and feeling good that it feels like a foreign concept to me now.

I'm starting therapy soon but the meds my GP gave me only made me feel worse. I'm not suicidal but a lot of times, i wish the ceiling would fall on me or my heart would stop beating while I'm asleep and be fucking done with it.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590
