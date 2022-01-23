I'm losing my father to Alzheimers



My sisters make all the right noises but when it comes to actually visiting him nothing happens - never mind getting his meds, feeding him, talking to him on the phone: you name it, too busy. I work full time by the way.



He's frail, dead inside, a shell of who he was. All the care homes are closed - the covid restrictions didn't lift for them yet - and at any rate, he saved some money so his social worker has closed his account as he's got to do private care



I just. I'm dealing with it all on my own. I'm the only one keeping the boat up. I think he would die without my intervention at this point.



The wellbeing Co ordinator at the GP practice rang me today and because he's unable to even take pills properly tried to get him into care for a safeguarding issue. Nowhere can take him



Nowhere can take on safeguarding issues - just think about how massive that is and what implications it has outside of my story here



I rang an ambulance at the weekend at 10pm because he asked me to - in a rare moment of coherency he complained about severe headaches and said his heart was racing - and by 7am I got a call back asking if I still need it.



There are no emergency services. I am the emergency services for him.



He worked his whole life, is a grandfather, built a family. Lost his wife of 45 years to cancer and never really recovered. Never broke the law, never did anything bad. And here he is, unable to recognise me most of the time, pissing himself, shitting himself, and nobody except dickhead here wants to know.



Is this depression? I like who I am. I'm helping him out here

He's my father, I owe him that much, no questions asked



But I feel that everything from family to the services have failed him and the idea he's punished for having savings is an odd one to me. It wouldn't change the situation right now anyway.



If it was legal to put him out of his misery I absolutely would 100% do it.



My father is dying of Alzheimers, and I'm the only one doing anything about it.



I don't know how to feel except depressed not at myself but at the sheer state of things. I've been through many a dark road and fought depression many a time but I've survived everything so please nobody worry for my immediate wellbeing but I think I'm going mad from dealing with this. I just don't understand so much of it. It's senseless chaos and the idea of living in a society where there's no emergency services and no NHS effectively should be a severe shock to everyone



I still have room to feel sorry for your loss Brissy. Remember the good times