Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 474435 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7600 on: January 23, 2022, 11:44:19 am »
Echo the comments to Brissy.
Online Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7601 on: January 23, 2022, 12:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on January 23, 2022, 03:57:57 am
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.

Heartbreaking to hear this, Brissy. Can't imagine what you and your family must be experiencing right now. My heart goes out to you. :(
Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7602 on: January 23, 2022, 01:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on January 23, 2022, 03:57:57 am
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.


Sorry to hear that, cannot imagine what you are going through.

It's not always obvious what is going on inside a persons head, a lad I worked with for over 20 years was always laughing, we had so much in common, got on great, he was a brilliant lad, husband, father and one day just ended his life. He'd got it into his head his wife was having an affair (she wasn't) and his demons did the rest.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7603 on: January 23, 2022, 01:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on January 23, 2022, 03:57:57 am
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.
Oh Brissy, this is awful. I'm so sorry for your loss.

Please try not to be hard on yourself for not seeing your son had issues. Some people become experts and hiding how they feel. I've said a number of times in the past how people who seemingly have everything and come over as very happy and active in their lives are quite often masking and hiding issues they struggle with. Many cover it up extremely well, so no one gets to see it. If they don't make it known, no one gets to help either.

I've wrestled with suicidal ideation all my life and most people have no idea. Only those really close to me know I have lifelong issues, and that's only because my behaviour when young made that obvious. Even trained professionals missed the real causes though. No one, even today, knows the extent of what goes through my mind on an hourly, daily and constant basis.

All I'm trying to say is people can be very private with how they feel. It's easy to miss, even in people we know so well and so long. I always hope troubled people will eventually open up and ask for support but, sadly, some just never do.

Again, I'm so sorry to hear of your most tragic and devastating loss. My sincere condolences to you, your family and all who knew and loved your son.

Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7604 on: January 23, 2022, 04:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on January 23, 2022, 03:57:57 am
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.

This is awful but not much you could have done. Sorry for your lose.

Pretty understanding group of people here if you need to let off.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7605 on: January 24, 2022, 12:10:37 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on January 23, 2022, 03:57:57 am
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.


Fucking hell. So, so sorry to hear this.

I know it doesn't mean much, but thoughts for you and yours.

No idea what else to say. Really sorry :(
Offline damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7606 on: January 24, 2022, 10:27:23 am »
Brissyred, so sorry to hear about your son, absolutely tragic. I hope you can get the the help you will need but if it helps in anyway please rely on some support here.

Every individual is unique, a friend of mine early 20's, happiest/most carefree friend I've ever had (life and soul of the party is a cliche but it was true, we all gravitated to him), left a letter to say he was ending his inner turmoil.

His parents and his siblings, the happiest, most loving family you could ever meet, and still are. None of it made any sense. Even to this day. We all asked why we couldn't see any signs but the truth is there weren't any. Certainly no more than anyone else. I just think my friends depression was so deep rooted, he couldn't speak up, couldn't even put into words why he felt a certain way.  I hope this gives you some comfort knowing that sometimes, you just couldn't have done anything differently. I hope you and your family can stay strong through this YNWA.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7607 on: January 24, 2022, 12:23:23 pm »
So sorry to hear that Brissy.

As usual SOS speaks sense for the rest of us.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7608 on: January 24, 2022, 10:47:29 pm »
I'm losing my father to Alzheimers

My sisters make all the right noises but when it comes to actually visiting him nothing happens - never mind getting his meds, feeding him, talking to him on the phone: you name it, too busy. I work full time by the way.

He's frail, dead inside, a shell of who he was. All the care homes are closed - the covid restrictions didn't lift for them yet - and at any rate, he saved some money so his social worker has closed his account as he's got to do private care

I just. I'm dealing with it all on my own. I'm the only one keeping the boat up. I think he would die without my intervention at this point.

The wellbeing Co ordinator at the GP practice rang me today and because he's unable to even take pills properly tried to get him into care for a safeguarding issue. Nowhere can take him

Nowhere can take on safeguarding issues - just think about how massive that is and what implications it has outside of my story here

I rang an ambulance at the weekend at 10pm because he asked me to - in a rare moment of coherency he complained about severe headaches and said his heart was racing - and by 7am I got a call back asking if I still need it.

There are no emergency services. I am the emergency services for him.

He worked his whole life, is a grandfather, built a family. Lost his wife of 45 years to cancer and never really recovered. Never broke the law, never did anything bad. And here he is, unable to recognise me most of the time, pissing himself, shitting himself, and nobody except dickhead here wants to know.

Is this depression? I like who I am. I'm helping him out here
He's my father, I owe him that much,  no questions asked

But I feel that everything from family to the services have failed him and the idea he's punished for having savings is an odd one to me. It wouldn't change the situation right now anyway.

If it was legal to put him out of his misery I absolutely would 100% do it.

My father is dying of Alzheimers, and I'm the only one doing anything about it.

I don't know how to feel except depressed not at myself but at the sheer state of things. I've been through many a dark road and fought depression many a time but I've survived everything so please nobody worry for my immediate wellbeing but I think I'm going mad from dealing with this. I just don't understand so much of it. It's senseless chaos and the idea of living in a society where there's no emergency services and no NHS effectively should be a severe shock to everyone

---

I still have room to feel sorry for your loss Brissy.  Remember the good times
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,419
  • 27 years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7609 on: January 24, 2022, 11:21:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 24, 2022, 10:47:29 pm
I'm losing my father to Alzheimers

My sisters make all the right noises but when it comes to actually visiting him nothing happens

He's frail, dead inside, a shell of who he was. All the care homes are closed - the covid restrictions didn't lift for them yet - and at any rate, he saved some money so his social worker has closed his account as he's got to do private care

I just. I'm dealing with it all on my own. I'm the only one keeping the boat up. I think he would die without my intervention at this point.

The wellbeing Co ordinator at the GP practice rang me today and because he's unable to even take pills properly tried to get him into care for a safeguarding issue. Nowhere can take him

Nowhere can take on safeguarding issues - just think about how massive that is and what implications it has outside of my story here

I rang an ambulance at the weekend at 10pm because he asked me to - in a rare moment of coherency he complained about severe headaches and said his heart was racing - and by 7am I got a call back asking if I still need it.

There are no emergency services. I am the emergency services for him.

He worked his whole life, is a grandfather, built a family. Lost his wife of 45 years to cancer and never really recovered. Never broke the law, never did anything bad. And here he is, unable to recognise me most of the time, pissing himself, shitting himself, and nobody except dickhead here wants to know.

Is this depression? I like who I am. I'm helping him out here
He's my father, I owe him that much,  no questions asked

But I feel that everything from family to the services have failed him and the idea he's punished for having savings is an odd one to me. It wouldn't change the situation right now anyway.

If it was legal to put him out of his misery I absolutely would 100% do it.

My father is dying of Alzheimers, and I'm the only one doing anything about it.

I don't know how to feel except depressed not at myself but at the sheer state of things.
That was a truly heartbreaking read, Tone.

I've worked in community care, so I've seen good, honest, decent, proud human beings reduced to shells by horrible illnesses. It never ceased to amaze me just how cruel life can be. What also never ceased to amaze me was the people who were there for them. Yes, it's often just one person doing everything too. One family member often seems to do all the hard, painful and difficult work, and are worth their weight in gold. You sound like you are that man in this.

Depressed? You sound more frustrated and overwhelmed, but who wouldn't be given the circumstances?

It's quite some time since I worked in community care so I really aren't up to speed on what support might be available to you. Of course, Covid has also changed the landscape there too. All I can say is try to access as much support as you can get. Can your GP surgery advise you at all on this, or at least point you towards services that might help even in some small way?

Honestly, my heart breaks for you. You are a good man, and doing all you can for your Dad. One thing is for sure; you haven't failed him and aren't failing him. Hopefully there is some additional support that can be offered alongside any care paid for out of your Dad's savings.

I know there is no happy ending with this, but I wish you all the very best. I hope you can stay strong for your Dad and for yourself. Please try to access any support you can, both for Dad and for yourself too.

You know there are good, supportive people on here if you need to offload.

Take care, mate.

Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7610 on: January 24, 2022, 11:38:06 pm »
Cheers. Yeah, even felt bad using this thread, put it this way: for me, if there isn't a light at the end of this tunnel, I'll dig it myself.

Everything will be easier in the morning. It might be worse, even, but I won't be.

I'll use what's available for me. At least I'm not living in denial. I could understand that even. That isn't going to help the situation

Thank you for the kindness x
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,419
  • 27 years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7611 on: January 25, 2022, 12:05:29 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 24, 2022, 11:38:06 pm
Cheers. Yeah, even felt bad using this thread, put it this way: for me, if there isn't a light at the end of this tunnel, I'll dig it myself.

Everything will be easier in the morning. It might be worse, even, but I won't be.

I'll use what's available for me. At least I'm not living in denial. I could understand that even. That isn't going to help the situation

Thank you for the kindness x
You are welcome, Tone.

I've got to say, I admire your guts. I learned something some time ago now. It's something very difficult to adhere to, and maybe something we might feel beyond us at times, but I still feel it's true and also a useful thing to bear in mind in difficult, painful periods in our lives. This being that we have the power and the ability to choose who and what we are in any given situation we face in life.

The situation is the situation. Some things in life we cannot change, we can only deal with. The question then is, who/what do I want to be in this situation? Well, in this situation it looks like you know who and what you want and need to be. I admire that. You are also being and doing what you feel is right. Now that's hard, but you are doing it anyway. Your Dad is lucky to have a son like you. The world is a better place for having people like you in it too.

No need to feel bad in any way for using this thread. It's here to support people.

Look after yourself.
Online Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7612 on: January 25, 2022, 10:48:54 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 24, 2022, 10:47:29 pm
I'm losing my father to Alzheimers

My sisters make all the right noises but when it comes to actually visiting him nothing happens - never mind getting his meds, feeding him, talking to him on the phone: you name it, too busy. I work full time by the way.

He's frail, dead inside, a shell of who he was. All the care homes are closed - the covid restrictions didn't lift for them yet - and at any rate, he saved some money so his social worker has closed his account as he's got to do private care

I just. I'm dealing with it all on my own. I'm the only one keeping the boat up. I think he would die without my intervention at this point.

The wellbeing Co ordinator at the GP practice rang me today and because he's unable to even take pills properly tried to get him into care for a safeguarding issue. Nowhere can take him

Nowhere can take on safeguarding issues - just think about how massive that is and what implications it has outside of my story here

I rang an ambulance at the weekend at 10pm because he asked me to - in a rare moment of coherency he complained about severe headaches and said his heart was racing - and by 7am I got a call back asking if I still need it.

There are no emergency services. I am the emergency services for him.

He worked his whole life, is a grandfather, built a family. Lost his wife of 45 years to cancer and never really recovered. Never broke the law, never did anything bad. And here he is, unable to recognise me most of the time, pissing himself, shitting himself, and nobody except dickhead here wants to know.

Is this depression? I like who I am. I'm helping him out here
He's my father, I owe him that much,  no questions asked

But I feel that everything from family to the services have failed him and the idea he's punished for having savings is an odd one to me. It wouldn't change the situation right now anyway.

If it was legal to put him out of his misery I absolutely would 100% do it.

My father is dying of Alzheimers, and I'm the only one doing anything about it.

I don't know how to feel except depressed not at myself but at the sheer state of things. I've been through many a dark road and fought depression many a time but I've survived everything so please nobody worry for my immediate wellbeing but I think I'm going mad from dealing with this. I just don't understand so much of it. It's senseless chaos and the idea of living in a society where there's no emergency services and no NHS effectively should be a severe shock to everyone

---

I still have room to feel sorry for your loss Brissy.  Remember the good times

Deeply sorry to hear this, Tone. I can't bear to think how this must be affecting you. I wish there was something I could say or do to give you some support. Just please know I am keeping you in my thoughts.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7613 on: January 25, 2022, 11:45:18 pm »
Deeply sorry to hear that BrissyRed - I remember you saying how he'd done well out of the Gamestop thing last year, and thinking that was really cool. Look after yourself man.

And Tone, sounds like you are doing the right thing and can take pride and comfort in that. Your siblings are probably just avoiding the situation because it is so horrible - I did similar when my Dad was dying and have a lot of regret about it, that I could have been more 'there' for him and my Mum. At least you can rest knowing that you did everything you could
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7614 on: January 26, 2022, 07:46:51 am »
Aw, thanks all. It is what it is, and I like myself

I spent yesterday making a huge amount of noise to the social worker, the wellbeing co ordinator anyone. Just point pointing out the stress of the situation, and the risk for my father (he's not taking pills correctly)

... They found a placement for him out of nowhere.

So it's in motion. It's a solution. It's heartbreaking and baffling just as it's own event, but it's happening. I can get him to real care and I've promised myself a couple of weeks of solid Me time when it's all sorted - book off work, phone turned off, just me and whatever bullshit films or music I want to get into

.... I've been through severe depression and grief before. I lost my mum to cancer. My brother in law was killed. Now this.

What's stark about the situation is there's people worse off than me. A message to those who may use this thread: the thing always on your side is time moving forwards. Nothing is permanent, the bad times can't last and you should treasure the good times. You can make it out of any situation. Even the worst situation in the world. Trust yourself. You'll be amazed at what you can do. And don't be afraid to make noise. Give the world hell if it is ignoring you!

T
X
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,419
  • 27 years...
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7615 on: January 26, 2022, 01:01:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 26, 2022, 07:46:51 am
Aw, thanks all. It is what it is, and I like myself

I spent yesterday making a huge amount of noise to the social worker, the wellbeing co ordinator anyone. Just point pointing out the stress of the situation, and the risk for my father (he's not taking pills correctly)

... They found a placement for him out of nowhere.

So it's in motion. It's a solution. It's heartbreaking and baffling just as it's own event, but it's happening. I can get him to real care and I've promised myself a couple of weeks of solid Me time when it's all sorted - book off work, phone turned off, just me and whatever bullshit films or music I want to get into

.... I've been through severe depression and grief before. I lost my mum to cancer. My brother in law was killed. Now this.

What's stark about the situation is there's people worse off than me. A message to those who may use this thread: the thing always on your side is time moving forwards. Nothing is permanent, the bad times can't last and you should treasure the good times. You can make it out of any situation. Even the worst situation in the world. Trust yourself. You'll be amazed at what you can do. And don't be afraid to make noise. Give the world hell if it is ignoring you!

T
X
It doesn't matter who is 'worse off' or 'better off' than us, Tone. We can only work with and deal with our own circumstances and situations. For me, you are dealing with this dreadful situation for what it is, and doing a damn fine job if I may say so.

I did think you might have to make some noise in order to get the wheels turning. I've seen it before in my work in the community. Unfortunately, sometimes you have to really push in order to get the support that's necessary. I'm glad notice was taken and things are happening now.

That's a brilliant final paragraph you wrote there. Much experience and resulting wisdom. 😊

As always, all the best to you and your Dad. Look after yourself Tone.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7616 on: January 26, 2022, 01:35:59 pm »
Back's against the wall
I am feeling ten foot tall
Only calm inside

;)
Offline Brissyred

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7617 on: Today at 12:58:02 am »
Thank you for the kind words everyone, and the insight.
I know that this is a deeply personal thing and none of you know me or my son, but sometimes venting to strangers who have been in similar situations can help gain an understanding of something that is shockingly incomprehensable at the time.
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7618 on: Today at 05:49:53 pm »
Started counselling this week.  Very anxious before hand and felt good immediately after (but then its nice for someone to actual listen to me)

But it left me feeling rough since then, lots of questions and self analysing.  Wish we had a game this weekend as its one of the only things that clears my head.
