Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 473111 times)

Online spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7560 on: January 12, 2022, 10:40:07 pm »
I call it sleep anxiety.    The longer I take to get to sleep the more anxious I get.    So the less chance I have to get to sleep.    Its a horrible viscous circle
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7561 on: January 13, 2022, 12:08:17 am »
Quote from: spen71 on January 12, 2022, 10:40:07 pm
I call it sleep anxiety.    The longer I take to get to sleep the more anxious I get.    So the less chance I have to get to sleep.    Its a horrible viscous circle
That sounds about right. Anxiety about sleeping, especially if its earlier than im used to. Its the fight flight switch stuck on the on position that doesnt let you nod off because its doing its job to keep you safe from danger, despite there being none.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7562 on: January 13, 2022, 12:29:07 am »
Quote from: spen71 on January 12, 2022, 06:55:17 pm
God I feel bad.    Applied for Grief counselling,   Still not heard anything.    As Ive mentioned I lost both parents in 18 months.     Its really hit me hard.    Tried to explain to the mother of my girls that Im not at my best.    Her reply was to grow up,    Thats made me worse.

Thinking of you mate

As has been said. Sometimes it's better to go to people that you're not invested with. People have their own shit to deal with and sometimes people close to you aren't the answer

As has been said, there are groups and places you can go and talk, but the Samaritans are there to listen

https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/talk-us-phone/



There are people on here that care about you mate as we've all been there. Take care.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7563 on: January 13, 2022, 01:00:32 am »
What if you can't talk about it? Imagine what a wretched state that is
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7564 on: January 13, 2022, 11:34:22 am »
Quote from: spen71 on January 12, 2022, 06:55:17 pm
God I feel bad.    Applied for Grief counselling,   Still not heard anything.    As Ive mentioned I lost both parents in 18 months.     Its really hit me hard.    Tried to explain to the mother of my girls that Im not at my best.    Her reply was to grow up,    Thats made me worse.

The mother of your girls is an ass. Don't feel worse because of the words of an ass. It says more about her than you. Your grief is valid, mate.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7565 on: January 13, 2022, 12:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 13, 2022, 12:29:07 am
Thinking of you mate

As has been said. Sometimes it's better to go to people that you're not invested with. People have their own shit to deal with and sometimes people close to you aren't the answer

As has been said, there are groups and places you can go and talk, but the Samaritans are there to listen

https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/talk-us-phone/



There are people on here that care about you mate as we've all been there. Take care.
I've called the Samaritans in the past. They saved my life one night. Same woman stayed on the phone the entire night. I went to the beach at Hall Road to commit suicide. I was absolutely hammered on wine, and had pockets full of tablets to take. I've no idea to this day how I ended up on the phone to the Samaritans in the phone box that used to be next to Hall Road railway station. I didn't even know their phone number. Anyway, that lady stayed with me for hours and her patience and support helped me to pull back from the brink. I'll be grateful to her for as long as I live.

I agree with you regarding people who are close and/or invested. Many simply cannot 'go there' so they often bat you and your problems away. Sometimes with what can be quite hurtful words too.

As Red Berry has said, it says more about the person saying it than it does about the person on the receiving end. It's pretty much saying "I cannot deal with your grief, so I need to push it away so I don't have to try."

Being there in someone's grief is not easy, and few people know how to help in that situation. Seeing someone else suffering deeply from grief can also trigger some very uncomfortable thoughts and feelings within a person. So again, that can be another reason why a person bats you away just at the time you need support and understanding. So yes, sometimes you get far more support from someone not so close in your life and not so invested in it. I've often found the closest to me to be the least helpful and supportive in my times of need. That wasn't because they were bad people or didn't care, it's just that they were too close, out of their depth and didn't know what to do or how to go about it.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7566 on: January 13, 2022, 01:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on January 13, 2022, 12:08:17 am
That sounds about right. Anxiety about sleeping, especially if its earlier than im used to. Its the fight flight switch stuck on the on position that doesnt let you nod off because its doing its job to keep you safe from danger, despite there being none.

I use this to help me sleep and it does knock me out the majority of times. I used to use her videos years ago just for sleep before my recent traumas. This particular one is for anxiety, depression, confidence and healing as well as sleep. I'm usually asleep before it's finished. Hope it helps you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=dTCzlzpfF3A
Online spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7567 on: January 13, 2022, 02:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 13, 2022, 12:35:45 pm
I've called the Samaritans in the past. They saved my life one night. Same woman stayed on the phone the entire night. I went to the beach at Hall Road to commit suicide. I was absolutely hammered on wine, and had pockets full of tablets to take. I've no idea to this day how I ended up on the phone to the Samaritans in the phone box that used to be next to Hall Road railway station. I didn't even know their phone number. Anyway, that lady stayed with me for hours and her patience and support helped me to pull back from the brink. I'll be grateful to her for as long as I live.

I agree with you regarding people who are close and/or invested. Many simply cannot 'go there' so they often bat you and your problems away. Sometimes with what can be quite hurtful words too.

As Red Berry has said, it says more about the person saying it than it does about the person on the receiving end. It's pretty much saying "I cannot deal with your grief, so I need to push it away so I don't have to try."

Being there in someone's grief is not easy, and few people know how to help in that situation. Seeing someone else suffering deeply from grief can also trigger some very uncomfortable thoughts and feelings within a person. So again, that can be another reason why a person bats you away just at the time you need support and understanding. So yes, sometimes you get far more support from someone not so close in your life and not so invested in it. I've often found the closest to me to be the least helpful and supportive in my times of need. That wasn't because they were bad people or didn't care, it's just that they were too close, out of their depth and didn't know what to do or how to go about it.

Cheers mate.    Ive noticed friends just dont want to talk about it
Offline John C

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7568 on: January 13, 2022, 02:59:57 pm »
Offline royhendo

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7569 on: January 13, 2022, 05:34:53 pm »
Was gonna add Spen - there's a National Bereavement Helpline that's fully manned with counsellors and talk-based therapists (my wife volunteers on it) that you should give a call. It doesn't matter if it's COVID related either.

It's 0800 448 0800 (7am to 10pm, seven days a week)

The blurb about it is at their site: https://www.nationalbereavementpartnership.org/

They sometimes fund ongoing therapy too (8 sessions with a professional bereavement therapist for free).
Online spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7570 on: January 13, 2022, 05:50:01 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on January 13, 2022, 05:34:53 pm
Was gonna add Spen - there's a National Bereavement Helpline that's fully manned with counsellors and talk-based therapists (my wife volunteers on it) that you should give a call. It doesn't matter if it's COVID related either.

It's 0800 448 0800 (7am to 10pm, seven days a week)

The blurb about it is at their site: https://www.nationalbereavementpartnership.org/

They sometimes fund ongoing therapy too (8 sessions with a professional bereavement therapist for free).
. That would be great.    Ill give them a ring tomorrow

Thanks a lot
Offline reddebs

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7571 on: January 13, 2022, 05:51:18 pm »
I do love this place with how so many step up with invaluable help and support to those who desperately need it.

👏👏👏👏 Bravo RAWK 🥰

Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7572 on: January 13, 2022, 09:03:46 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January 13, 2022, 01:44:02 pm
I use this to help me sleep and it does knock me out the majority of times. I used to use her videos years ago just for sleep before my recent traumas. This particular one is for anxiety, depression, confidence and healing as well as sleep. I'm usually asleep before it's finished. Hope it helps you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=dTCzlzpfF3A
i'll give that a try. Thank you. I've been trying Wim Hof breathing method and it seems to at least calm me at times.

Regarding people you know and trying to tell them how you are feeling, i fell out with a life long friend just before the first lockdown because he went on a drunken rant dissecting my life over whatsapp. He then tells me that I had autism. It shocked me that he basically thought i was a loser in life and he put it down to me being autistic. It angered me and broke my heart because how can you get past that after saying it. Pure narcissim. I recently decided to forgive but not forget. He contacts me via email because he needs my talents for a client. I tell him whats wrong with me to politely decline and again the response was another diatribe of how I live my life. No empathy or understanding. People like SoS in this thread are pure gold. I remembered his post about how it doesnt matter what people had, they can still hurt. That brings me more comfort than a so called friend. I dont blame him. He is what he is, and what he is is a fucking idiot that has no understanind of any kind of mental illness.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7573 on: January 13, 2022, 09:58:27 pm »
Again, just had an email from the professional pop psychologist of a so called mate to tell me to "snap out of it". Probably the least empathetic thing you can say to someone with anxiety and depression. This is why its important to speak to people who know and have been through it.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7574 on: January 13, 2022, 10:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on January 13, 2022, 09:58:27 pm
Again, just had an email from the professional pop psychologist of a so called mate to tell me to "snap out of it". Probably the least empathetic thing you can say to someone with anxiety and depression. This is why its important to speak to people who know and have been through it.
Yes, that's a very common comment that people with anxiety and/or depression get aimed their way by people who are lucky enough not to have a clue how these things affect other people and their lives.

Talking can really help, but talking with the wrong people can damage too. It pays to be selective I think.

If I had a quid for every time someone told me to snap out of it, pull my socks up, get a grip, man up etc I'd be rich, but those little soundbites are some of the least empathic, most ignorant and most invalidating things people can say to you.

A lot of people simply cannot understand mental health issues, and even more don't actually want to understand them. They are deep, dark waters that many want to avoid at all costs. That avoidance can often see them speak with ignorance and inappropriate words when they do comment on such matters.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7575 on: January 14, 2022, 01:34:06 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 13, 2022, 10:45:12 pm
Yes, that's a very common comment that people with anxiety and/or depression get aimed their way by people who are lucky enough not to have a clue how these things affect other people and their lives.

Talking can really help, but talking with the wrong people can damage too. It pays to be selective I think.

If I had a quid for every time someone told me to snap out of it, pull my socks up, get a grip, man up etc I'd be rich, but those little soundbites are some of the least empathic, most ignorant and most invalidating things people can say to you.

A lot of people simply cannot understand mental health issues, and even more don't actually want to understand them. They are deep, dark waters that many want to avoid at all costs. That avoidance can often see them speak with ignorance and inappropriate words when they do comment on such matters.
Thing is, at the end of his last email he says "talk to me. I'll sort you out, otherwise you'll only get worse". This is the level of conceit and hubris he has, and it's taken me the better part of 25+ years to see it. I don't know what I was expecting, really. I was hoping that maybe I'd have gotten something in reply with no ego attached to it, but I was wrong. I've been vindicated by cutting him out of my life almost two years ago, not least because of the response of the initial reply he sent me whenever I told him what was going on with me, the opening line of which was "It's how you live..." (interjecting with examples of a few others he knew that had the same condition) and I stopped reading there immediately. Nothing but more judgemental waffle on his behalf. Disgusting attitude.

If there is one positive thing that suffering from a mental illness will do, it's to shine a light on others and it can open your eyes a bit.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7576 on: January 14, 2022, 01:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on January 14, 2022, 01:34:06 am
Thing is, at the end of his last email he says "talk to me. I'll sort you out, otherwise you'll only get worse". This is the level of conceit and hubris he has, and it's taken me the better part of 25+ years to see it. I don't know what I was expecting, really. I was hoping that maybe I'd have gotten something in reply with no ego attached to it, but I was wrong. I've been vindicated by cutting him out of my life almost two years ago, not least because of the response of the initial reply he sent me whenever I told him what was going on with me, the opening line of which was "It's how you live..." (interjecting with examples of a few others he knew that had the same condition) and I stopped reading there immediately. Nothing but more judgemental waffle on his behalf. Disgusting attitude.

If there is one positive thing that suffering from a mental illness will do, it's to shine a light on others and it can open your eyes a bit.
If that fella knew anything about mental health issues he'd know full well that he can't "sort you out."

You have to have some humility when working with sufferers of mental health issues. Both my partner and I are qualified counsellors, and one thing you learn very early on in your training is that you don't hold other people's answers and you can't fix them and are not there to fix them anyway. You can assist people to find their own answers, draw their own conclusions and support them through any changes in their life they decide is beneficial to them, but you can never fix them. You aren't God. You don't hold all knowledge and wisdom. You are just a human being trained to support and assist other human beings to help themselves.

People's answers differ wildly too. What helps your 'mate' might not help me. What helps me, might not help you. What helps you might not help the woman down the road who has similar issues. So it's about talking things through and hopefully coming to our own conclusions and identifying ways forward that suit us individually.

It sounds like you've made the right decision for yourself in giving your mate a swerve. I doubt I'd put up with that either. He's not helping, so really needs to button his lip. Some people just think they know everything though, and insist on 'enlightening everyone', and all you can do with those is avoid them.

I wish you all the best. Take care of yourself.
Offline royhendo

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7577 on: January 14, 2022, 03:07:00 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on January 13, 2022, 05:50:01 pm
. That would be great.    Ill give them a ring tomorrow

Thanks a lot

You're welcome mate - hope you get through OK but keep trying if not - they're a charity so sometimes less folk on the lines.
Offline Big Swifty

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7578 on: January 14, 2022, 05:13:14 pm »
Ultimately I suspect my brain chemistry is such that it will never completely go away, but I've realised I clearly could be doing more, so I'm trying to tackle it by getting more exercise. Started playing footy again last year, and currently arranging a trial Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson. I think that will make a big difference to me, both directly and in terms of improving my sleep patterns.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7579 on: January 14, 2022, 05:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 05:13:14 pm
Ultimately I suspect my brain chemistry is such that it will never completely go away, but I've realised I clearly could be doing more, so I'm trying to tackle it by getting more exercise. Started playing footy again last year, and currently arranging a trial Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson. I think that will make a big difference to me, both directly and in terms of improving my sleep patterns.
I can identify with that. No matter what I did it felt like I was forever building on sand. It wasn't until I went on meds that I gained some kind of stability on which to build. I'll no doubt be on them for the rest of my days now, but it's a relatively small price to pay and the up side compensates for the down.

It sounds like you are doing the right things there. Exercise, focus, goals etc. All the best, Swifty.
Offline Big Swifty

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7580 on: January 14, 2022, 05:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 14, 2022, 05:21:47 pm
I can identify with that. No matter what I did it felt like I was forever building on sand. It wasn't until I went on meds that I gained some kind of stability on which to build. I'll no doubt be on them for the rest of my days now, but it's a relatively small price to pay and the up side compensates for the down.

They can make all the difference for many people. I'm glad they have improved things so much for you. I've had meds before and have considered them recently when things got bad, but I found the ones I tried interfered too much with downstairs fun-time functions for me to be happy to take them for long. I don't know if there are any good SSRIs or equivalent which don't have this issue.

Quote
It sounds like you are doing the right things there. Exercise, focus, goals etc. All the best, Swifty.

Thank you sir, and the same to you.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7581 on: January 14, 2022, 05:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 05:29:23 pm
They can make all the difference for many people. I'm glad they have improved things so much for you. I've had meds before and have considered them recently when things got bad, but I found the ones I tried interfered too much with downstairs fun-time functions for me to be happy to take them for long. I don't know if there are any good SSRIs or equivalent which don't have this issue.

Thank you sir, and the same to you.

Cheers.  :)

Ah yes, they can have that effect unfortunately. I used to be on Cipralex and now I'm on Sertraline. The Sertraline seems to be kinder on that score than the Cipralex was, but it differs from person to person. As with all of these kinds of meds, it's about finding the best one for the individual and also working out whether the pay-off is worth any drawbacks.  I can well understand why many people don't stick with meds, given the side-effects that can come with them. I think all the SSRIs seem to have the potential for hampering things downstairs.
Offline Big Swifty

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7582 on: January 14, 2022, 06:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 14, 2022, 05:39:37 pm
Cheers.  :)

Ah yes, they can have that effect unfortunately. I used to be on Cipralex and now I'm on Sertraline. The Sertraline seems to be kinder on that score than the Cipralex was, but it differs from person to person. As with all of these kinds of meds, it's about finding the best one for the individual and also working out whether the pay-off is worth any drawbacks.  I can well understand why many people don't stick with meds, given the side-effects that can come with them. I think all the SSRIs seem to have the potential for hampering things downstairs.

Gotcha. Appreciate the info/insight.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7583 on: January 14, 2022, 07:58:45 pm »
I've tried several different anti depressants. Apart from downstairs, some of them were so bad I couldn't tell the difference between depression and side effects. Most led to weight gain or some form of addictive cravings. There's no point in an anti-depressant that results in weight gain when you have issues with body dysmorphia.  :-\
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7584 on: January 14, 2022, 08:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on January 13, 2022, 09:03:46 pm
i'll give that a try. Thank you. I've been trying Wim Hof breathing method and it seems to at least calm me at times.

Regarding people you know and trying to tell them how you are feeling, i fell out with a life long friend just before the first lockdown because he went on a drunken rant dissecting my life over whatsapp. He then tells me that I had autism. It shocked me that he basically thought i was a loser in life and he put it down to me being autistic. It angered me and broke my heart because how can you get past that after saying it. Pure narcissim. I recently decided to forgive but not forget. He contacts me via email because he needs my talents for a client. I tell him whats wrong with me to politely decline and again the response was another diatribe of how I live my life. No empathy or understanding. People like SoS in this thread are pure gold. I remembered his post about how it doesnt matter what people had, they can still hurt. That brings me more comfort than a so called friend. I dont blame him. He is what he is, and what he is is a fucking idiot that has no understanind of any kind of mental illness.

You're welcome. With regards to friends (?) and people you know or who are in you life that don't seem to help, I quickly came to the realisation after my heart attack that there was a lot of deadwood in my life. There were people in my contact list and on social media that just didn't want to know about me or ask how I was. So a couple of months after it happened it became clear to me that it was time to cut them loose. None of them showed understanding or sympathy or even loyalty so snip snip they are gone.

Everyone who I count as friends or family, workmates or employer are the ones who actually give a shit about me. When you go through something difficult it becomes clear of who your real friends are. The deadwood are practically useless so it's best to leave them behind. It can be difficult when you've been close to some but if they can't help you when you need them the most then there's no point in them being there, is there?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7585 on: January 14, 2022, 08:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 14, 2022, 07:58:45 pm
I've tried several different anti depressants. Apart from downstairs, some of them were so bad I couldn't tell the difference between depression and side effects. Most led to weight gain or some form of addictive cravings. There's no point in an anti-depressant that results in weight gain when you have issues with body dysmorphia.  :-\

When I first went on meds they made me quite a bit worse for a time. I only stuck with them because I'd researched them beforehand and knew exactly what might happen and that it normally tails off when your system gets used to them. It was tough going to be honest, but so too was remaining the same as I was before I went on them. It was rock Vs hard place really. In the longer term they have helped me a lot though.

It would appear that in your case any pay-off was negated by the side-effects. That's a pity, but at least you tried that option and saw for yourself if they would help or not.

I always (if asked) suggest people think long and hard before going on SSRIs. At least research them beforehand, and also be well aware that you can feel quite a bit worse before, hopefully, feeling better. It took me well over six weeks or so to feel remotely human again after going on them. Others may have no problems though, so it's trial and error really. It's also worth taking into account that they can be a bugger to withdraw from. I came off once, and I tapered correctly too. I felt ok initially, then got hit by a tidal wave of emotion and weird physical sensations. It was massive sensory overload, with any noise sounding incredibly loud, colours too bright, feelings too intense etc. I ended up a gibbering wreck, curled up in a ball, crying on the kitchen floor one night. One day I was with my partner having a coffee in Waterstones in town and I suddenly felt disassociated from reality and withdrew into myself before becoming extremely close to going into full panic attack. Sod that, I went back on them because I was pretty much back to barely being able to function again.

I'd recommend people get by without such meds if they possibly can but, for some, they are necessary. My life was paralysed without them, and I'd tried so many things over decades to help myself. Psychiatrists, psychologists, Counsellors, hospitalisation, I learned CBT, used meditation, self-medicated with drink (bad idea) done auto-psychology courses by correspondence, read all manner of books on anxiety, depression and disorders too. But without a sense of stability to build upon, it was all on shifting sands. For me at least, the meds helped stabilise the ground so I could start building. I'm sorry they were no help in your case, but at least you gave it a shot and can look in other directions instead.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7586 on: January 14, 2022, 08:55:46 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January 14, 2022, 08:26:01 pm
You're welcome. With regards to friends (?) and people you know or who are in you life that don't seem to help, I quickly came to the realisation after my heart attack that there was a lot of deadwood in my life. There were people in my contact list and on social media that just didn't want to know about me or ask how I was. So a couple of months after it happened it became clear to me that it was time to cut them loose. None of them showed understanding or sympathy or even loyalty so snip snip they are gone.

Everyone who I count as friends or family, workmates or employer are the ones who actually give a shit about me. When you go through something difficult it becomes clear of who your real friends are. The deadwood are practically useless so it's best to leave them behind. It can be difficult when you've been close to some but if they can't help you when you need them the most then there's no point in them being there, is there?
That's a really wise and healthy approach. I got my metaphorical secateurs out some years ago and did a fair bit of pruning too. It made the world of difference. The people in my life now are priceless to me. Just a few close, trusted friends that I can count on and who know they can count on me too.
Online spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7587 on: January 14, 2022, 09:17:59 pm »
Good friends are very hard to come by.     I let my supposed best mate go recently.     For one he drinks way too much.    I did quit for 8 years and relapsed when my dad died.    Since new year Ive stopped again.    Secondly I realised he just let me down over and over.  Doesnt turn up to meet and wont answer his phone.
Thirdly all he ever wanted to do was talk about himself,  would never ask how I was.
Fourthly never paid the money back he owes me.

Im better off without him,   Its a no wonder Im a bit of a loner.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7588 on: January 15, 2022, 06:15:09 pm »
Can relate a lot to that, spen. Especially with the drinking (him not me). It might be a bit of an asinine thing to do, but I looked up the traits of narcissism and it startled me just how many boxes my supposed mate ticked. He recently only really got in touch because he just needed me for my skills for a job he'd planned for someone. Its basically for my talents to make him look good to others.

And once again, thank you SoS for taking your time with me and others in this thread. Its very important to listen to the words of those who have experience with mental illness of any capacity, rather than those who havent regardless of their social status or intelligence. Empathy is arguably the best trait a human being can hold.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7589 on: January 15, 2022, 06:23:25 pm »
^
You're welcome, Mac. Take care of yourself.  :)
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7590 on: Yesterday at 08:30:58 pm »
Just thinking about some of the posters in here. Hope things are going OK or at the very least feeling a bit better and coping.  :wave
Offline Brissyred

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7591 on: Today at 03:57:57 am »
Just read this thread all the way through as I've never had any experience, that I knew of, with a person that had deep rooted depression.
On wednesday my son commited suicide, he was 32. It was completely out of the blue, we never knew there was anything wrong. I always saw him as a happy person, he was always a happy child and lived life to its fullest, right up until the day he died.
In the note he left to us he said he's never been happy his whole life and he's surprised he lasted as long as he did. Everone that knows and loves him is shocked and devestated.
I'm lost as to how we never saw it, how he was able to hide it his whole life and how he wasn't able to ask anyone for help.
There seems to be no answers, no reason, nothing, he's just gone.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7592 on: Today at 04:50:42 am »
I'm so sorry to hear that, Brissy.

I feel like anything I asy to you would be scant comfort, or even possibly insensitive to what you must be feeling right now. My experience with depression, actual depression, has been too brief for me to try to even offer any words of insight.
Online spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7593 on: Today at 05:32:49 am »
Oh my Brissy.    That is horrific, my heart goes out to you!

I do find that men are scared to talk about mental health.    The stigma and being accused of being negative has a big say in this.   Ive opened up a couple of times and got told life isnt that bad or you dont know how lucky you are.   
