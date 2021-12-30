Thanks Son of Ebenezer.



I've been reading older posts on here and some of you mention crying. I'm struggling with that a lot in that I want to cry but it just won't come out. Sometimes I'll be watching a tv show and something sad or bad happens and I'll feel that lump in the throat but my default setting is not letting it out and pushing it away. It happens sometimes too when I hear a song from my past. The feeling of sadness or even just feeling emotional but tears don't come out. I push it down. Other times a memory from my past will come out of nowhere and it will be a sad one or a one of regret. I wonder if the memory ones are because I had a brush with death? I'm aware of my mortality now more than ever. But I can't cry and I want to.



I had a massive heart attack in September 2020 which left me with heart failure. It came out of the blue. I didn't grieve then and I don't think I have yet either. I accepted pretty much straight away that I have heart failure now and that it will never go away, rather it will get worse over time. There is no cure. But I dove headfirst into researching and learning everything I could about my heart attack, why it happened and what happens next. I've educated myself pretty well so far. I did my cardio rehab, changed my diet and did everything I was supposed to do. I take my meds without fail and exercise more now than I ever did before. The HA changed my life. I don't know if I've grieved yet so maybe that's why I can't cry?



Three months after the HA and I'm nearly finished my rehab. I feel good, exercising & walking every day. Minutes into my exercise class I feel odd, sit down and proceed to have a seizure. Never had one before. It lasted possibly 15 minutes. I'm not sure as I only remember the beginning and end. It's not nice. In hospital I saw many doctors and consultants. None of which could tell me what caused it. After a CT and MRI they told me that there's an old scar in the brain but they don't know when it happened, only that it was sometime in 2020. The scar is from a stroke but I have no recollection of having one. Probably a TIA. Eventually I was told that the seizure more than likely was caused by the scar. This was all bad enough but then I contracted Covid while in hospital. I spent last Christmas in a Covid ward. That really scared me as I didn't know how it would affect my heart. Luckily it was mild but I didn't know that till I was halfway through it. I did cry once while there but I haven't since. And that was more to do with Covid that my heart.



All through 2021 I did what I had to do to get back up. Get back up and reach my goals. I did that by having to restart exercising again as the seizure and Covid really knocked me flat. It was long and slow but I reached my goals: back to work albeit part time and back driving. I was only a couple months into this when 2 weeks ago I had another seizure. Shorter than the first one and not as bad but still. I was on anti-seizure meds and seizure-free for a year and 5 days. Now I'm in limbo because of the timing of it. Christmas is not the time to have anything happen to you. I have to wait till the new year before I can contact Neurology. When I spoke to them last March they told me it wasn't epilepsy. But now I'm left with questions and no answers. I'm off work again now and I'm afraid I'll be told I can't drive again. That one alone will sink me. I'm trying to keep positive but I'm starting to really struggle. I've gone through 15 months of not knowing, trying to learn everything I can about the heart, seizures, strokes and the emotional fallout of all of this. I shake my head in disbelief as I write this.



As I've written all of this I think I might have given myself an answer. That is that I haven't grieved yet. But I have so much to grieve about now that I don't know where to start. I'm guessing the heart attack? But I need and want to cry to open the floodgates. How do I do that? How do I cry when my default is to push that need and feeling deep down and away out of sight? I know that once I start it will flow but I just can't get it going. I'm sorry for the long story but I felt it was the only way you guys might understand where I'm at. I do have more to say but I'll leave it at that for now.



