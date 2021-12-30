« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 469072 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7520 on: December 30, 2021, 05:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 29, 2021, 02:40:33 am
And if he needs any illustration or artwork, I'd chip in.

Just keep Capon at arms length. ;D

But SOS writes with great understanding and dignity.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7521 on: December 30, 2021, 06:31:02 pm »
Thanks Son of Ebenezer.

I've been reading older posts on here and some of you mention crying. I'm struggling with that a lot in that I want to cry but it just won't come out. Sometimes I'll be watching a tv show and something sad or bad happens and I'll feel that lump in the throat but my default setting is not letting it out and pushing it away. It happens sometimes too when I hear a song from my past. The feeling of sadness or even just feeling emotional but tears don't come out. I push it down. Other times a memory from my past will come out of nowhere and it will be a sad one or a one of regret. I wonder if the memory ones are because I had a brush with death? I'm aware of my mortality now more than ever. But I can't cry and I want to.

I had a massive heart attack in September 2020 which left me with heart failure. It came out of the blue. I didn't grieve then and I don't think I have yet either. I accepted pretty much straight away that I have heart failure now and that it will never go away, rather it will get worse over time. There is no cure. But I dove headfirst into researching and learning everything I could about my heart attack, why it happened and what happens next. I've educated myself pretty well so far. I did my cardio rehab, changed my diet and did everything I was supposed to do. I take my meds without fail and exercise more now than I ever did before. The HA changed my life. I don't know if I've grieved yet so maybe that's why I can't cry?

Three months after the HA and I'm nearly finished my rehab. I feel good, exercising & walking every day.  Minutes into my exercise class I feel odd, sit down and proceed to have a seizure. Never had one before. It lasted possibly 15 minutes. I'm not sure as I only remember the beginning and end. It's not nice. In hospital I saw many doctors and consultants. None of which could tell me what caused it. After a CT and MRI they told me that there's an old scar in the brain but they don't know when it happened, only that it was sometime in 2020. The scar is from a stroke but I have no recollection of having one. Probably a TIA. Eventually I was told that the seizure more than likely was caused by the scar. This was all bad enough but then I contracted Covid while in hospital. I spent last Christmas in a Covid ward. That really scared me as I didn't know how it would affect my heart. Luckily it was mild but I didn't know that till I was halfway through it. I did cry once while there but I haven't since. And that was more to do with Covid that my heart.

All through 2021 I did what I had to do to get back up. Get back up and reach my goals. I did that by having to restart exercising again as the seizure and Covid really knocked me flat. It was long and slow but I reached my goals: back to work albeit part time and back driving. I was only a couple months into this when 2 weeks ago I had another seizure. Shorter than the first one and not as bad but still. I was on anti-seizure meds and seizure-free for a year and 5 days. Now I'm in limbo because of the timing of it. Christmas is not the time to have anything happen to you. I have to wait till the new year before I can contact Neurology. When I spoke to them last March they told me it wasn't epilepsy. But now I'm left with questions and no answers. I'm off work again now and I'm afraid I'll be told I can't drive again. That one alone will sink me. I'm trying to keep positive but I'm starting to really struggle. I've gone through 15 months of not knowing, trying to learn everything I can about the heart, seizures, strokes and the emotional fallout of all of this. I shake my head in disbelief as I write this.

As I've written all of this I think I might have given myself an answer. That is that I haven't grieved yet. But I have so much to grieve about now that I don't know where to start. I'm guessing the heart attack? But I need and want to cry to open the floodgates. How do I do that? How do I cry when my default is to push that need and feeling deep down and away out of sight? I know that once I start it will flow but I just can't get it going. I'm sorry for the long story but I felt it was the only way you guys might understand where I'm at. I do have more to say but I'll leave it at that for now.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7522 on: December 30, 2021, 09:30:31 pm »
I'm really sorry to hear about your ongoing issues, Sven. That is an awful lot of both physical and mental trauma to try to process and deal with.

From what you've said there, I'd suggest that you've done a remarkable job of identifying practical things you can do to help yourself. You've not sat back either, you've implemented them too.

It's interesting that you said just writing your post brought you to something of an answer. This is the beauty of putting our thoughts and feelings down in the written word. We can often arrive at conclusions, theories and answers we might not have got to just by it all whizzing around in our heads.

You mention grieving, and some might think that's an odd word to use given that there is no bereavement as such. Thing is, we all grieve for things but tend not to call it grief. We grieve the loss of youth, the loss of a job, a relationship, our health and a whole host of other losses we face in life. Grief, in one form or other, is with us much of the time.

In your case I wonder if it's difficult to cry because you still don't even know the extent of what you are dealing with. Take the death of a loved one for instance. Many people are overwhelmed by their grief to the point where their body numbs them out in order to protect them until they are better able to cope and let the grief flow. It's a bit like how we can accidentally cut ourselves badly or break a bone but the chemicals in the body kick in and numb the pain. It's only later we really feel it.

Many people only really grieve the loss of a loved one properly quite a while after the trauma of the initial loss. Things need to settle to an extent before a person has bereavement counselling, for instance. Something like six months afterwards, when the trauma has settled somewhat and the person is better placed to talk about and process their loss.

With an actual bereavement you know exactly where you stand though. There is a finality there and you know what you are up against. In your case, you still don't know the extent of what you are dealing with. The cards are still up in the air and you don't get know how they'll fall.

I do hope that makes some sense to you. It's just a possible theory, so feel free to dismiss it if it doesn't fit.

I wonder why your default setting is to push any crying away? Lots of people, especially male, are conditioned from childhood not to cry. How often do we hear that 'big boys don't cry' or that 'crying is a sign of weakness'. Such conditioning often leaves people unable to access, acknowledge and then process how they feel. Even if they want and need to cry, it struggles to reach the surface.

Personally, I think we have to acknowledge the function of crying. It's a very healthy and useful release. We need to give ourselves permission to be human, and cry when necessary. It's also important, I believe, not to try to force the issue though. If/when you are open to it, and at the right time, it will come. Just be natural, neither force it down nor force it to the surface. It will then happen when it needs to happen.

You've clearly had a lot happen to you and you still have a lot of uncertainty going on now. Maybe part of you worries that if the floodgates open then you'll fall apart altogether. I know a lot of people have that fear, so they keep a lid on it, be it deliberately or by default. As I said though, crying is there to help release the stress and strain just like the valve on a pressure cooker, but sometimes we have to give ourselves permission to access it and express our emotions. Particularly so if we have been conditioned to believe crying is wrong or weak.

I do wish you well negotiating your way through all this. Hopefully the support you need will come your way in the coming year. Hopefully I've not rambled too much here. I'm just not good writing fairly long replies on my phone.

Take care of yourself.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7523 on: December 31, 2021, 06:08:10 pm »
Thank you again Son of Ebenezer for your kind words, advice and observations. It does make sense to me and is very much appreciated. I think the grief I'm talking about is grief that my life before the heart attack is gone. There's a lot I can't do anymore but as I've gone on I've had to adapt. I have to as the alternative won't be good for me. I can't cry for the very reasons you say: being male and taught not to cry. But I'll take your advice and try not to force it and to let it come naturally.

On reflection I think I may have been too open and/or given too much detail in my post so I'm thinking I should edit it and shorten it a bit. I'm afraid it doesn't fit in this forum as I don't think I am depressed. Perhaps it is some form of PTSD instead.

Thanks again Son of E.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7524 on: December 31, 2021, 06:15:17 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on December 31, 2021, 06:08:10 pm
Thank you again Son of Ebenezer for your kind words, advice and observations. It does make sense to me and is very much appreciated. I think the grief I'm talking about is grief that my life before the heart attack is gone. There's a lot I can't do anymore but as I've gone on I've had to adapt. I have to as the alternative won't be good for me. I can't cry for the very reasons you say: being male and taught not to cry. But I'll take your advice and try not to force it and to let it come naturally.

On reflection I think I may have been too open and/or given too much detail in my post so I'm thinking I should edit it and shorten it a bit. I'm afraid it doesn't fit in this forum as I don't think I am depressed. Perhaps it is some form of PTSD instead.

Thanks again Son of E.
Im exactly the same after my stroke.  mine was 6 months after yours. I cant offer advice, Im  really struggling myself. I cant adapt
All the best to you
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7525 on: December 31, 2021, 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on December 31, 2021, 06:08:10 pm
Thank you again Son of Ebenezer for your kind words, advice and observations. It does make sense to me and is very much appreciated. I think the grief I'm talking about is grief that my life before the heart attack is gone. There's a lot I can't do anymore but as I've gone on I've had to adapt. I have to as the alternative won't be good for me. I can't cry for the very reasons you say: being male and taught not to cry. But I'll take your advice and try not to force it and to let it come naturally.

On reflection I think I may have been too open and/or given too much detail in my post so I'm thinking I should edit it and shorten it a bit. I'm afraid it doesn't fit in this forum as I don't think I am depressed. Perhaps it is some form of PTSD instead.

Thanks again Son of E.
You're welcome. 😊

I totally understand that grief you speak of there. Events have been life changing for you, so mourning the loss of your previous life is painfully difficult, but also completely normal.

Regarding the info you have posted, yes, if you feel uncomfortable with the level of detail, then delete or modify. If I've quoted you, I'll remove anything you also remove. I know what it feels like as I used to post in great depth on mental health forums and I've deleted some of my own stuff, as have many other posters with their own posts at times.

Personally, I don't think your post is out of place at all in here, though.

I wish you all the very best.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7526 on: January 1, 2022, 10:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 31, 2021, 06:15:17 pm
Im exactly the same after my stroke.  mine was 6 months after yours. I cant offer advice, Im  really struggling myself. I cant adapt
All the best to you

If I can help you in any way feel free to PM me. I've found ways to adapt by researching about what's happened me. I may have links of stuff I've read about strokes so if you like I can send you some?
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 02:30:57 am »
Has anyone tried Wim Hof method? If so, whats the concensous?
