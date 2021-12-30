I'm really sorry to hear about your ongoing issues, Sven. That is an awful lot of both physical and mental trauma to try to process and deal with.
From what you've said there, I'd suggest that you've done a remarkable job of identifying practical things you can do to help yourself. You've not sat back either, you've implemented them too.
It's interesting that you said just writing your post brought you to something of an answer. This is the beauty of putting our thoughts and feelings down in the written word. We can often arrive at conclusions, theories and answers we might not have got to just by it all whizzing around in our heads.
You mention grieving, and some might think that's an odd word to use given that there is no bereavement as such. Thing is, we all grieve for things but tend not to call it grief. We grieve the loss of youth, the loss of a job, a relationship, our health and a whole host of other losses we face in life. Grief, in one form or other, is with us much of the time.
In your case I wonder if it's difficult to cry because you still don't even know the extent of what you are dealing with. Take the death of a loved one for instance. Many people are overwhelmed by their grief to the point where their body numbs them out in order to protect them until they are better able to cope and let the grief flow. It's a bit like how we can accidentally cut ourselves badly or break a bone but the chemicals in the body kick in and numb the pain. It's only later we really feel it.
Many people only really grieve the loss of a loved one properly quite a while after the trauma of the initial loss. Things need to settle to an extent before a person has bereavement counselling, for instance. Something like six months afterwards, when the trauma has settled somewhat and the person is better placed to talk about and process their loss.
With an actual bereavement you know exactly where you stand though. There is a finality there and you know what you are up against. In your case, you still don't know the extent of what you are dealing with. The cards are still up in the air and you don't get know how they'll fall.
I do hope that makes some sense to you. It's just a possible theory, so feel free to dismiss it if it doesn't fit.
I wonder why your default setting is to push any crying away? Lots of people, especially male, are conditioned from childhood not to cry. How often do we hear that 'big boys don't cry' or that 'crying is a sign of weakness'. Such conditioning often leaves people unable to access, acknowledge and then process how they feel. Even if they want and need to cry, it struggles to reach the surface.
Personally, I think we have to acknowledge the function of crying. It's a very healthy and useful release. We need to give ourselves permission to be human, and cry when necessary. It's also important, I believe, not to try to force the issue though. If/when you are open to it, and at the right time, it will come. Just be natural, neither force it down nor force it to the surface. It will then happen when it needs to happen.
You've clearly had a lot happen to you and you still have a lot of uncertainty going on now. Maybe part of you worries that if the floodgates open then you'll fall apart altogether. I know a lot of people have that fear, so they keep a lid on it, be it deliberately or by default. As I said though, crying is there to help release the stress and strain just like the valve on a pressure cooker, but sometimes we have to give ourselves permission to access it and express our emotions. Particularly so if we have been conditioned to believe crying is wrong or weak.
I do wish you well negotiating your way through all this. Hopefully the support you need will come your way in the coming year. Hopefully I've not rambled too much here. I'm just not good writing fairly long replies on my phone.
Take care of yourself.