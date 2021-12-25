« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 467884 times)

Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7480 on: December 25, 2021, 12:37:51 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on December 25, 2021, 11:16:15 am
I'm back hoe with my family (wife & son) for a whole two days, before I have to get back into it.



I know you've only got two days mate, but did you ask your wife before bringing your hoe along?  ;D

Take care everyone. I've just had a nice walk for an hour and I'm munching on snacks as I wait to cook my dinner!
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7481 on: December 25, 2021, 01:27:54 pm »
Just wanted to stick my head in and say that I hope everyone in here is doing as well as they can today. Plenty of better options on here, like, but if anyone needs a chat about anything at all, my DMs are always open.

Take care and look after yourselves.

From my side, it's my first Christmas without either of my parents. I try not to think about it as much as possible, but today that's not really an option. I know they'd be pleased to see our boys having the brilliant time they've had though, so i'm choosing to focus on that, and them.
Offline zero zero

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7482 on: December 25, 2021, 02:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 25, 2021, 12:37:51 pm
I know you've only got two days mate, but did you ask your wife before bringing your hoe along?  ;D
She gets say in what i do with my hoe :D

Have a blessed day mate
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7483 on: December 25, 2021, 03:09:17 pm »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on December 25, 2021, 11:01:46 am
I appreciate all the help above and a nice pm from a well known rawkite

I've decided I'm not gonna mope today. I'm going to refuse too. My wife has played a blinder with the kids presents laid out lovingly. (he's 4 so well into it)

I've got to see him open presents. He's got everything he ever wanted.

When this is done I'm gonna make up for it.

And I don't care if it's a 5 star hotel where it's 20 quid for a side salad she will get treated like.royalty where ever she wants.

Happy Xmas.

Love you all.

Appreciate the support.

I want you all to have a great xmas

Great news,  your family sound great

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7484 on: December 25, 2021, 03:10:36 pm »
All the best everyone - Stay strong, stay safe   :-*
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7485 on: December 25, 2021, 04:00:22 pm »
Love and hugs to you all today.  :)
Offline JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7486 on: December 25, 2021, 05:05:15 pm »
Hi everyone, we had a lovely Zoom catch up with Jim earlier, it was greet to see him and a good few of the others.
Jim has asked me to post this on his behalf


Grief is strange. It recognises neither time nor space. It holds to no boundaries we try to impose upon it. Yet it's no enemy. In fact, grief serves a purpose that we tend to deny and then suppress. You know what's stronger than pushing your frustration or despair or anger back? Letting it out. When the tears want to come, they need to come. Let them. Crying is positive. When the exhaustion hits and your body tells you to sleep, then sleep. Rest is positive. When you feel guilty for feeling weak, be kind to your heart. Self love is positive.

Being strong does not equal putting on your Brave Face...... it means welcoming yourself in all your rage and pain and hurt and sense of unfairness and acknowledging that the reason you feel this way is because love has taken a beating when someone dear to you has gone......

You are still here. Because you choose to be.

So, allow yourself to be held in your strength, let your feelings support you in your process and you WILL recover. The road can be long but you never walk it alone.

Today I walk with my grief and I declare my strength. I will not suppress it.

Grief is a friend. Grief is an ally.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7487 on: December 25, 2021, 08:54:09 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on December 25, 2021, 02:53:47 pm
She gets say in what i do with my hoe :D

Have a blessed day mate

Thanks mate.  Might enjoy a few hoes of my own!

Offline debs the hall with boughs of holly

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7488 on: December 25, 2021, 09:20:25 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on December 25, 2021, 05:05:15 pm
Hi everyone, we had a lovely Zoom catch up with Jim earlier, it was greet to see him and a good few of the others.
Jim has asked me to post this on his behalf


Grief is strange. It recognises neither time nor space. It holds to no boundaries we try to impose upon it. Yet it's no enemy. In fact, grief serves a purpose that we tend to deny and then suppress. You know what's stronger than pushing your frustration or despair or anger back? Letting it out. When the tears want to come, they need to come. Let them. Crying is positive. When the exhaustion hits and your body tells you to sleep, then sleep. Rest is positive. When you feel guilty for feeling weak, be kind to your heart. Self love is positive.

Being strong does not equal putting on your Brave Face...... it means welcoming yourself in all your rage and pain and hurt and sense of unfairness and acknowledging that the reason you feel this way is because love has taken a beating when someone dear to you has gone......

You are still here. Because you choose to be.

So, allow yourself to be held in your strength, let your feelings support you in your process and you WILL recover. The road can be long but you never walk it alone.

Today I walk with my grief and I declare my strength. I will not suppress it.

Grief is a friend. Grief is an ally.

Send him my love next time you speak to him please John.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7489 on: December 25, 2021, 10:47:30 pm »
Hope everyone is doing well today. I know some of you have had a tough year, so sending love and best wishes. Take care of yourselves.
Offline Crimson

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7490 on: December 25, 2021, 11:49:35 pm »
Just signed up for my first psychologist session next month.

I'm still struggling with my anxiety, well, I suppose I always have in sone way. When I tried to book a session some months back, nothing was available. That highlights the impact of the times we're in. So many are struggling.

Had a bit of a breakdown just before the Holidays. It wasn't really a panick attack, but a very emotional reaction. I couldn't stop crying, seemingly without cause. I think my body is just tired of constantly being on high alert.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7491 on: December 25, 2021, 11:57:34 pm »
Good luck, will be good to get feedback on how it helps, Ive just started sessions too

Online Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7492 on: December 26, 2021, 01:45:18 am »
Quote from: Crimson on December 25, 2021, 11:49:35 pm
Just signed up for my first psychologist session next month.

I'm still struggling with my anxiety, well, I suppose I always have in sone way. When I tried to book a session some months back, nothing was available. That highlights the impact of the times we're in. So many are struggling.

Had a bit of a breakdown just before the Holidays. It wasn't really a panick attack, but a very emotional reaction. I couldn't stop crying, seemingly without cause. I think my body is just tired of constantly being on high alert.
I know I'm not a psychologist, but I can tell you, at least from experience, that no emotional response comes out of nowhere. You should view this as a normal or positive thing as its usually your brain making you're aware that you need to work through and resolve whatever emotions you may have stiffled. I recommend viewing the Youtube channel I linked previously. Its also perfectly fine to feel what you feel. Just allow yourself to do it. Accept it and try to work out what it is thats upsetting to you. The pandemic has effecfed so many,, myself included, without even realising. The important thing is that you open up and talk. Often and when you need.
Offline kesey

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7493 on: December 26, 2021, 06:55:57 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on December 25, 2021, 11:12:52 am
Sending you Big Love, my friend

Thanks mate.
Offline deck the pauls with boughs of razor

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7494 on: December 26, 2021, 09:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 25, 2021, 03:09:17 pm
Great news,  your family sound great


they are

Thank you

Hope everyone is well
Offline Crimson

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7495 on: December 26, 2021, 10:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 26, 2021, 01:45:18 am
I know I'm not a psychologist, but I can tell you, at least from experience, that no emotional response comes out of nowhere. You should view this as a normal or positive thing as its usually your brain making you're aware that you need to work through and resolve whatever emotions you may have stiffled. I recommend viewing the Youtube channel I linked previously. Its also perfectly fine to feel what you feel. Just allow yourself to do it. Accept it and try to work out what it is thats upsetting to you. The pandemic has effecfed so many,, myself included, without even realising. The important thing is that you open up and talk. Often and when you need.

I do allow it to some degree and I'm quite open about it; with my family, my friends and even strangers, like a hair dresser or a dentist (so they won't panic if I suddenly start acting funny). But I'll not open up to collegues or my Manager.

A positive of WFH has been that I've been able to showcase more the person I want to be; i.e. a jovial, extroverted person that don't mind being the loudest person in a room. Over the past years, I've got more responsibility and higher expectations from my work. People come to me for advice and my word actually hold some weight. I like that and really enjoy the involvement. But it also terrifies me that people will expect the same once the world start to normalize and working from the office will again be the norm.

I'm afraid the mask will slip and I'll be "exposed".

It's "funny" how the anxiety has evolved over time. Simple things are now hard for some reason.

I've been a bit sceptical of psychologists, as I know the keys to solving my issues are within myself. If I'm not convincing myself, how can I change? Maybe having access to everything online is not a positive. I've read loads about different methods and techniques, so I suppose I think I'll find ways to "counter" whatever the psychologist come up with.

Anyway, I'm done rambling for now. Thanks for the encouragement and the vids. :)
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7496 on: December 27, 2021, 05:24:27 pm »
Hope everyone is doing ok.

I always like to look in this thread as it is filled with advice. Thanks to those who help others without even realising it.

Just thought I'd mention something from Paul and Bob's fishing show last night. They had a doctor on to have a chat and he mentioned loneliness. Apparently they have now linked the effects of being lonely as having the equivalent detrimant to your health as smoking 15 fags a day. That shocked me a bit as that describes me down to a tee. At my age I feel it is one of the hardest things to do something about. I live alone and have lost contact with all my mates over the years and dont really have many close family members so am a bit stuck.

Dont know if its an age thing but I am very, very aware of time being finite. All I do is work long hours then go home.
At times I tell myself I am happy with things, as I do like to be left alone but maybe feeling down is fueling those feelings. If someone at work mentions going out at all I usually make excuses.

I'm a lot better than I was mental health wise. 4 years go was a terrible, awful time but now i am off pills and happy about that. The only thing i have not been able to shake off is crying. I find it literally impossible not too at certain times but have come to terms with it. It's an odd thing as it usually happens with someones good news, lad at work told me he was having a baby recently and I cried. Just one of those things for me now.

One positive has been it's been a piece of cake for me to get through the pandemic. Not even slightly difficult as any lockdowns are just the norm.

Sorry to waffle on about nothing in particular, just thought I'd mention the loneliness thing as it has never really occurred to me to link that with bad health, either mentally or physically.

Best wishes to one and all.
Offline roy ho ho ho!

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7497 on: December 27, 2021, 06:22:11 pm »
Its definitely not rambling - I never knew that!

Quote from: Crimson on December 25, 2021, 11:49:35 pm
Just signed up for my first psychologist session next month.

I'm still struggling with my anxiety, well, I suppose I always have in sone way. When I tried to book a session some months back, nothing was available. That highlights the impact of the times we're in. So many are struggling.

Had a bit of a breakdown just before the Holidays. It wasn't really a panick attack, but a very emotional reaction. I couldn't stop crying, seemingly without cause. I think my body is just tired of constantly being on high alert.

Quote from: Crimson on December 26, 2021, 10:47:20 pm
I do allow it to some degree and I'm quite open about it; with my family, my friends and even strangers, like a hair dresser or a dentist (so they won't panic if I suddenly start acting funny). But I'll not open up to collegues or my Manager.

A positive of WFH has been that I've been able to showcase more the person I want to be; i.e. a jovial, extroverted person that don't mind being the loudest person in a room. Over the past years, I've got more responsibility and higher expectations from my work. People come to me for advice and my word actually hold some weight. I like that and really enjoy the involvement. But it also terrifies me that people will expect the same once the world start to normalize and working from the office will again be the norm.

I'm afraid the mask will slip and I'll be "exposed".

It's "funny" how the anxiety has evolved over time. Simple things are now hard for some reason.

I've been a bit sceptical of psychologists, as I know the keys to solving my issues are within myself. If I'm not convincing myself, how can I change? Maybe having access to everything online is not a positive. I've read loads about different methods and techniques, so I suppose I think I'll find ways to "counter" whatever the psychologist come up with.

Anyway, I'm done rambling for now. Thanks for the encouragement and the vids. :)

Its something I can relate to this mate. On the scepticism, Id say maybe what you need is a space where you feel safe to be seen. If you have comfort opening up in some contexts but not others, a good practitioner of any kind would recognise that you need that comfort and feeling of safety. Even then though, it can be difficult. The more you open up, the more you feel seen, and if on any level (conscious or otherwise) you link being seen to being abandoned or hurt, it only gets more difficult. Turns out thats my root issue.

Good luck with it!
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7498 on: December 27, 2021, 06:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 27, 2021, 05:24:27 pm
Hope everyone is doing ok.

I always like to look in this thread as it is filled with advice. Thanks to those who help others without even realising it.

Just thought I'd mention something from Paul and Bob's fishing show last night. They had a doctor on to have a chat and he mentioned loneliness. Apparently they have now linked the effects of being lonely as having the equivalent detrimant to your health as smoking 15 fags a day. That shocked me a bit as that describes me down to a tee. At my age I feel it is one of the hardest things to do something about. I live alone and have lost contact with all my mates over the years and dont really have many close family members so am a bit stuck.

Dont know if its an age thing but I am very, very aware of time being finite. All I do is work long hours then go home.
At times I tell myself I am happy with things, as I do like to be left alone but maybe feeling down is fueling those feelings. If someone at work mentions going out at all I usually make excuses.

I'm a lot better than I was mental health wise. 4 years go was a terrible, awful time but now i am off pills and happy about that. The only thing i have not been able to shake off is crying. I find it literally impossible not too at certain times but have come to terms with it. It's an odd thing as it usually happens with someones good news, lad at work told me he was having a baby recently and I cried. Just one of those things for me now.

One positive has been it's been a piece of cake for me to get through the pandemic. Not even slightly difficult as any lockdowns are just the norm.

Sorry to waffle on about nothing in particular, just thought I'd mention the loneliness thing as it has never really occurred to me to link that with bad health, either mentally or physically.

Best wishes to one and all.

Been there with crying with anything emotional, although the medication appears to have stopped most of it.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7499 on: December 27, 2021, 06:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 27, 2021, 05:24:27 pm
Hope everyone is doing ok.

I always like to look in this thread as it is filled with advice. Thanks to those who help others without even realising it.

Just thought I'd mention something from Paul and Bob's fishing show last night. They had a doctor on to have a chat and he mentioned loneliness. Apparently they have now linked the effects of being lonely as having the equivalent detrimant to your health as smoking 15 fags a day. That shocked me a bit as that describes me down to a tee. At my age I feel it is one of the hardest things to do something about. I live alone and have lost contact with all my mates over the years and dont really have many close family members so am a bit stuck.

Dont know if its an age thing but I am very, very aware of time being finite. All I do is work long hours then go home.
At times I tell myself I am happy with things, as I do like to be left alone but maybe feeling down is fueling those feelings. If someone at work mentions going out at all I usually make excuses.

I'm a lot better than I was mental health wise. 4 years go was a terrible, awful time but now i am off pills and happy about that. The only thing i have not been able to shake off is crying. I find it literally impossible not too at certain times but have come to terms with it. It's an odd thing as it usually happens with someones good news, lad at work told me he was having a baby recently and I cried. Just one of those things for me now.

One positive has been it's been a piece of cake for me to get through the pandemic. Not even slightly difficult as any lockdowns are just the norm.

Sorry to waffle on about nothing in particular, just thought I'd mention the loneliness thing as it has never really occurred to me to link that with bad health, either mentally or physically.

Best wishes to one and all.
I've always thought loneliness was a killer. It eats away at your soul, I find. It comes in more than one guise too. Someone once said that loneliness is a crowded room, and I can totally relate to that. I've been in some (bad) relationships and felt all alone in a world with more than six billion people. You can be surrounded by people, but unless you have a good quality relationship with at least one of them, you can feel completely alone. Without that connection, we could know a hundred people yet still feel isolated. In the modern age, it's like having ten thousand Facebook 'friends', but not one who is actually there for you when you need them.

Since I was a very young child I've had what used to be called Social Phobia and is now called Social Anxiety Disorder. I always hid from people and human contact. This basically ruined my life, cost me my entire education, a number of relationships and destroyed my chances of making a career for myself. It turned me to drink too. I couldn't be sociable without it. Thing is, I've never been an introvert, despite showing real introverted traits. I'm more of an ambivert. I do like my own company, but only when I choose it. Enforced isolation and loneliness kills me inside. So, you can imagine the inner conflict that burned within me. Horribly phobic of people, yet desperate for deep connection with the right people, all at the same time.

I've learned that you can be around hordes of people yet feel totally alone. Yet you can have one person in your life who gets you and cares for you, and then feel ten feet tall and content. So, to me, it's about balance. It's about hopefully coming across just one or two quality human beings and cultivating quality relationships with them that have longevity. I was lucky enough to have eventually found the right partner for me, and I also have a few brilliant female friends. I only found them via following valued interests.

This all means that I can live the kind of life I value. I can have my own space but never feel alone simply because the time alone is valued rather than forced upon me. Enforced loneliness is isolating, uncomfortable and horrible, whereas spending some time doing your own thing alone can be nourishing. Balance really is the key, I feel.

Despite my lifelong social phobia I realised that I do like and need quality human beings in my life. In order to have them in there I have to be offering something worthwhile myself and I have to take risks and be willing to experience my anxiety in order to cultivate those quality relationships I value.

A model of therapy I learned some years ago taught me that to make life worthwhile we have to identify our values, then live by them. Who/what do we want to be? How do we want to act? How do we want to treat others? How do we want to treat ourselves? What do we value doing with our life? All those questions and many more can identify our values. Then, it's about living by them and accepting the anxieties that naturally come along as we pursue our valued way of living our lives.

If we are lonely but don't want to be, then we can change this. If we identify what we really value doing, then get involved with doing it, we come across like-minded people. Often, friendships and even romantic relationships can come from this if you are open to them. Even if they don't, you are still doing things you value doing, and with like-minded people too. The bottom line is that living by our values brings a sense of worth and fulfillment. Life suddenly doesn't feel so empty and futile.

It's funny you mention breezing through lockdown. I knew from the off that a lot of people I know via counselling and mental health forums would not really be affected by lockdown, whereas a lot of the more sociable types out there would struggle with it. I know many extroverts have suffered badly in the past year or two, whereas more introverted types have been more skilled at dealing with social isolation, thus coped far easier.

In your case it does sound like you are reasonably content with things but maybe you'd like just a little bit more connection. Maybe making a bit more time for doing slightly more sociable things you value doing in your life might help you find that connection with one or two others? If nothing else, that has to be more fulfilling than the work, sleep, work... cycle.

Anyway, I'm glad you are better than you were not so long ago and that you're off meds. That's good progress. I hope you find that little bit extra that will make all the difference to your quality of life.

All the very best to you.


Edited for predictive text cockups.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2021, 06:45:34 pm by Son of Ebenezer »
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7500 on: December 27, 2021, 06:39:42 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on December 27, 2021, 06:25:41 pm
Been there with crying with anything emotional, although the medication appears to have stopped most of it.
Same with me. To be honest, I actually miss it at times. Crying had always been a cathartic release for me. Once I went on meds it was far harder to get in touch with my emotions and let them go though.

Thing is, without meds I'm totally overwhelmed with sensory overload to the point of breakdown. Noises too loud, colours too bright. Pain overwhelming. Sadness unbearable. Fear and anxiety crippling and paralysing.
Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7501 on: December 27, 2021, 06:45:43 pm »
It's almost unbearable
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7502 on: Yesterday at 12:15:27 am »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 27, 2021, 06:33:32 pm
/quote]

Thank you for taking the time to write that my friend, I appreciate it.

I will be ok, I've kind of learned that for me, content is good enough, whereas happy might be unobtainable.

I am better off than a lot of poor souls in this world.

Take care of yourself, you're a good man.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7503 on: Yesterday at 07:26:20 am »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 27, 2021, 06:39:42 pm
Same with me. To be honest, I actually miss it at times. Crying had always been a cathartic release for me. Once I went on meds it was far harder to get in touch with my emotions and let them go though.

Thing is, without meds I'm totally overwhelmed with sensory overload to the point of breakdown. Noises too loud, colours too bright. Pain overwhelming. Sadness unbearable. Fear and anxiety crippling and paralysing.

I am still awaiting to start counselling, I didn't want the medication but after hearing about the potentially wait I went back and asked for it.  I want to feel and was worried the medication would take that away and it has to a certain extent.  I don't have the incredible highs and lows I had before much more level.

I opened this door and thats when I became overwhelmed, I have done such a good job of just getting on with it but once the door was open it was hard to carry on functioning.

I have been in a very dark place before and could see myself going there again, it did take someone to pester me to book the doctors (and they don't even know the full story).

Denial was the biggest block for me to overcome, what do I have to be anxious or depressed about?  But when I took a long hard look at myself there is a long list of things chewing away at me, its probably not one thing it probably a combination of them all but hoping the counselling will help me identify the bigger the issue to tackle, and I can make peace with other things.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7504 on: Yesterday at 10:41:49 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 07:26:20 am
I am still awaiting to start counselling, I didn't want the medication but after hearing about the potentially wait I went back and asked for it.  I want to feel and was worried the medication would take that away and it has to a certain extent.  I don't have the incredible highs and lows I had before much more level.

I opened this door and thats when I became overwhelmed, I have done such a good job of just getting on with it but once the door was open it was hard to carry on functioning.

I have been in a very dark place before and could see myself going there again, it did take someone to pester me to book the doctors (and they don't even know the full story).

Denial was the biggest block for me to overcome, what do I have to be anxious or depressed about?  But when I took a long hard look at myself there is a long list of things chewing away at me, its probably not one thing it probably a combination of them all but hoping the counselling will help me identify the bigger the issue to tackle, and I can make peace with other things.
I hope the counselling helps, once you start it. I know what you mean regarding meds. They affect people in different ways, but the topping and tailing of the emotions is common. The highs aren't as high, but the lows aren't as low either. The more stable middle ground that takes their place can sometimes feel bland, grey and devoid of emotion though. For me, that's a compromise I had to make, because without meds the sensory overload was paralysing.

It's interesting you ask yourself what you have to be anxious and depressed about. Sometimes we can look at ourselves and our lives and realise we are, on the surface at least, a lot better off than many others, so maybe shouldn't feel as we do, but anxiety and depression don't work like that. It doesn't matter if you have nothing or live in a mansion with a billion in the bank. I can tell you from experience ( I'm a qualified counsellor) that anxiety, depression and other mental health issues can and do affect people from all walks of life. I know people who appear to have everything. A lovely home, loving partners, beautiful children, money in the bank, holidays every year, own businesses or good jobs, yet who are mental health train wrecks who feel they are only just keeping their heads above water but are in danger of going under. Some relying on drink and/or drugs to prop them up. So it doesn't who we are or what we have, life's issues can overwhelm any of us.

It's also interesting that you are aware that you have a number of things gnawing away at you. I often find this to be the case. A single issue is easier to face and deal with if the rest of your life is functioning fine. But when it's a number of smaller issues coming together at the same time, it's harder to pin down and address. Thing is, it's often a culmination of issues coming together at one time that tends to overwhelm a person.

When I've been overwhelmed in the past, it's pretty much always been because of a culmination of a number of things hitting me at the same time, rather than one big thing coming along and wiping me out. In boxing terms, I seem able to defend myself against the blockbuster punch, but I'm prone to being taken out by the quick combination of jabs that come from all angles.

When there is a number of things going on for you then I find counselling really can help to unravel it all so things become addressable. I once had a client who came in with a whole host of issues that it was confusing. I had them get a pen and paper out and listing them in order of importance to them. Just seeing them in print helped us see how many of them were connected. This allowed us to work on the most important issues, and as we did so this also addressed knock-on issues further down the list. It's amazing how many seemingly separate issues are related to each other.

Hopefully your own counselling helps you unravel things and address them. Identifying the most pressing issues then addressing them is definitely a good way to go. I wish you all the very best with the counselling and the New Year too. Take care of yourself. I wish you every success.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7505 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:15:27 am
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 27, 2021, 06:33:32 pm
/quote]

Thank you for taking the time to write that my friend, I appreciate it.

I will be ok, I've kind of learned that for me, content is good enough, whereas happy might be unobtainable.

I am better off than a lot of poor souls in this world.

Take care of yourself, you're a good man.

Cheers. You take care too.

It's worth saying, though. Happiness is fleeting anyway. We have to hold it gently. Create it where we can. Appreciate it always, but never expect it to be permanent. It's like having a cat. Just when you think you have its loyalty, it fucks off for three weeks and leaves you a nervous wreck until it rocks up again at some point like it's never been away.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7506 on: Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 10:41:49 am
Hopefully your own counselling helps you unravel things and address them. Identifying the most pressing issues then addressing them is definitely a good way to go. I wish you all the very best with the counselling and the New Year too. Take care of yourself. I wish you every success.

Thanks, I see as counselling is the answer along with a couple of things that I need to do myself. I refused meds to start with but realised it wold get me over the few months.

I tell my own kids if they cannot talk to me, at least talk to someone.  Yet I don't do that myself.  :butt

I have a list of things/feelings written down, again I think its important to recognise these so you know where you feel you need to talk about.  I reached out to 3/4 people and told them everything so I can check in and talk to them.  I don't want to be back where I was 4/5 years ago.

I started a diary/with a rough mood rating to see where I was, a friend recommended a brain dump but not done that yet.
Online Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7507 on: Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm »
 
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 10:47:46 am
Cheers. You take care too.

It's worth saying, though. Happiness is fleeting anyway. We have to hold it gently. Create it where we can. Appreciate it always, but never expect it to be permanent. It's like having a cat. Just when you think you have its loyalty, it fucks off for three weeks and leaves you a nervous wreck until it rocks up again at some point like it's never been away.
:)
Thats a great analogy of describing it that brought a smile to my face. It's really just all about understanding the nature of things and trying not to catastrophise in between that keeps you ticking over efficiently in between the gaps of joy.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7508 on: Yesterday at 08:01:01 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 06:49:27 pm
Thanks, I see as counselling is the answer along with a couple of things that I need to do myself. I refused meds to start with but realised it wold get me over the few months.

I tell my own kids if they cannot talk to me, at least talk to someone.  Yet I don't do that myself.  :butt

I have a list of things/feelings written down, again I think its important to recognise these so you know where you feel you need to talk about.  I reached out to 3/4 people and told them everything so I can check in and talk to them.  I don't want to be back where I was 4/5 years ago.

I started a diary/with a rough mood rating to see where I was, a friend recommended a brain dump but not done that yet.
It's good that you see that more than just counselling is the answer. I think that's healthy. Some people expect counselling/therapy to be THE answer. Some see meds in a similar light. But the reality is that there is rarely just one single answer. That's why I advocate an holistic approach to dealing with our issues. Changes in approach, outlook and behavioural changes can also make a real difference. Just as problems are often made up of different contributing factors, so too are the potential answers. That's why I cast a wide net when looking for things that can help me along when I'm dealing with my own issues.

Meds? On their own they don't solve our problems, but used wisely they can be a big help. For instance, they can help stabilise a person to an extent, and that can then see them able to put more focus into any counselling they have or on other changes they are looking to make. Meds are known to be more effective when used alongside talking therapies.

Diaries/journals can be amazingly cathartic. I've used them extensively. You can tell your journal anything and everything. It doesn't judge you, and seeing your thoughts in the written word can sometimes help you see things in a different light and/or help you arrive at your own answers. In our heads, it's often chaos, but seeing those thoughts in written word can often help us to unravel them and make some sense of them. I've had loads of lightbulb moments through conversing with my journal.

Anyway, it seems like you are doing plenty of the right things. I wish you well.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7509 on: Yesterday at 08:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm
  :)
Thats a great analogy of describing it that brought a smile to my face. It's really just all about understanding the nature of things and trying not to catastrophise in between that keeps you ticking over efficiently in between the gaps of joy.
;D
I do like an analogy that helps me see things differently.

You are right. It's about understanding and accepting the nature of things.

For many years I tried to build happiness and stability, and every so often things can run for you. When they do, you can try to hold onto it for dear life. When the next bad day arrives you can then feel like your world was built on sand and you are back to square one again.

Thing is, both scenarios are imposters to an extent. The reality of life means it constantly changes. Funny enough, it was the weather that finally taught me this. It helped me realise that nothing stays the same. Storms eventually subside. Warm, sunny days will, at some point give way to rain. So, it's about making the most of the good days and not seeing the bad ones as the end of the world. Once we accept the nature of things and understand that ups and downs flow as inevitably as weather systems do, then it can help us learn to roll with things rather than see  us constantly fighting against them.

We can then learn to be more like the oldest, most magnificent trees. They never fight against the storms they face. They just learned to bend with the storms and see them out.

Offline Crimson

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7510 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 08:18:34 pm
;D
I do like an analogy that helps me see things differently.

You are right. It's about understanding and accept the nature of things.

For many years I tried to build happiness and stability, and every so often things can run for you. When they do, you can try to hold onto it for dear life. When the next bad day arrives you can then feel like your world was built on sand and you are back to square one again.

Thing is, both scenarios are imposters to an extent. The reality of life means it constantly changes. Funny enough, it was the weather that finally taught me this. It helped me realise that nothing stays the same. Storms eventually subside. Warm, sunny days will, at some point give way to rain. So, it's about making the most of the good days and not seeing the bad ones as the end of the world. Once we accept the nature of things and understand that ups and downs flow as inevitably as weather systems do, then it can help us learn to roll with things rather than see  us constantly fighting against them.

We can then learn to be more like the oldest, most magnificent trees. They never fight against the storms they face. They just learned to bend with the storms and see them out.

Just write a book already, mate. All your posts are a joy to behold!  :D
Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7511 on: Today at 01:57:31 am »
I've suggested that many times. SoS should write a book as there are so many who could benefit from his words. I'm available to help if needed
Online Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7512 on: Today at 02:40:33 am »
And if he needs any illustration or artwork, I'd chip in.
