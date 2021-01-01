« previous next »
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 12:37:51 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:16:15 am
I'm back hoe with my family (wife & son) for a whole two days, before I have to get back into it.



I know you've only got two days mate, but did you ask your wife before bringing your hoe along?  ;D

Take care everyone. I've just had a nice walk for an hour and I'm munching on snacks as I wait to cook my dinner!
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 01:27:54 pm »
Just wanted to stick my head in and say that I hope everyone in here is doing as well as they can today. Plenty of better options on here, like, but if anyone needs a chat about anything at all, my DMs are always open.

Take care and look after yourselves.

From my side, it's my first Christmas without either of my parents. I try not to think about it as much as possible, but today that's not really an option. I know they'd be pleased to see our boys having the brilliant time they've had though, so i'm choosing to focus on that, and them.
Offline zero zero

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 02:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:37:51 pm
I know you've only got two days mate, but did you ask your wife before bringing your hoe along?  ;D
She gets say in what i do with my hoe :D

Have a blessed day mate
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 03:09:17 pm »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Yesterday at 11:01:46 am
I appreciate all the help above and a nice pm from a well known rawkite

I've decided I'm not gonna mope today. I'm going to refuse too. My wife has played a blinder with the kids presents laid out lovingly. (he's 4 so well into it)

I've got to see him open presents. He's got everything he ever wanted.

When this is done I'm gonna make up for it.

And I don't care if it's a 5 star hotel where it's 20 quid for a side salad she will get treated like.royalty where ever she wants.

Happy Xmas.

Love you all.

Appreciate the support.

I want you all to have a great xmas

Great news,  your family sound great

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 03:10:36 pm »
All the best everyone - Stay strong, stay safe   :-*
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 04:00:22 pm »
Love and hugs to you all today.  :)
Offline JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 05:05:15 pm »
Hi everyone, we had a lovely Zoom catch up with Jim earlier, it was greet to see him and a good few of the others.
Jim has asked me to post this on his behalf


Grief is strange. It recognises neither time nor space. It holds to no boundaries we try to impose upon it. Yet it's no enemy. In fact, grief serves a purpose that we tend to deny and then suppress. You know what's stronger than pushing your frustration or despair or anger back? Letting it out. When the tears want to come, they need to come. Let them. Crying is positive. When the exhaustion hits and your body tells you to sleep, then sleep. Rest is positive. When you feel guilty for feeling weak, be kind to your heart. Self love is positive.

Being strong does not equal putting on your Brave Face...... it means welcoming yourself in all your rage and pain and hurt and sense of unfairness and acknowledging that the reason you feel this way is because love has taken a beating when someone dear to you has gone......

You are still here. Because you choose to be.

So, allow yourself to be held in your strength, let your feelings support you in your process and you WILL recover. The road can be long but you never walk it alone.

Today I walk with my grief and I declare my strength. I will not suppress it.

Grief is a friend. Grief is an ally.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7487 on: Yesterday at 08:54:09 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 02:53:47 pm
She gets say in what i do with my hoe :D

Have a blessed day mate

Thanks mate.  Might enjoy a few hoes of my own!

Offline debs the hall with boughs of holly

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7488 on: Yesterday at 09:20:25 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Yesterday at 05:05:15 pm
Hi everyone, we had a lovely Zoom catch up with Jim earlier, it was greet to see him and a good few of the others.
Jim has asked me to post this on his behalf


Send him my love next time you speak to him please John.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7489 on: Yesterday at 10:47:30 pm »
Hope everyone is doing well today. I know some of you have had a tough year, so sending love and best wishes. Take care of yourselves.
Offline Crimson

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7490 on: Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm »
Just signed up for my first psychologist session next month.

I'm still struggling with my anxiety, well, I suppose I always have in sone way. When I tried to book a session some months back, nothing was available. That highlights the impact of the times we're in. So many are struggling.

Had a bit of a breakdown just before the Holidays. It wasn't really a panick attack, but a very emotional reaction. I couldn't stop crying, seemingly without cause. I think my body is just tired of constantly being on high alert.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7491 on: Yesterday at 11:57:34 pm »
Good luck, will be good to get feedback on how it helps, Ive just started sessions too

Offline Macphisto80

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7492 on: Today at 01:45:18 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm
Just signed up for my first psychologist session next month.

I'm still struggling with my anxiety, well, I suppose I always have in sone way. When I tried to book a session some months back, nothing was available. That highlights the impact of the times we're in. So many are struggling.

Had a bit of a breakdown just before the Holidays. It wasn't really a panick attack, but a very emotional reaction. I couldn't stop crying, seemingly without cause. I think my body is just tired of constantly being on high alert.
I know I'm not a psychologist, but I can tell you, at least from experience, that no emotional response comes out of nowhere. You should view this as a normal or positive thing as its usually your brain making you're aware that you need to work through and resolve whatever emotions you may have stiffled. I recommend viewing the Youtube channel I linked previously. Its also perfectly fine to feel what you feel. Just allow yourself to do it. Accept it and try to work out what it is thats upsetting to you. The pandemic has effecfed so many,, myself included, without even realising. The important thing is that you open up and talk. Often and when you need.
