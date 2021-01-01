Hi everyone, we had a lovely Zoom catch up with Jim earlier, it was greet to see him and a good few of the others.

Jim has asked me to post this on his behalf





Grief is strange. It recognises neither time nor space. It holds to no boundaries we try to impose upon it. Yet it's no enemy. In fact, grief serves a purpose that we tend to deny and then suppress. You know what's stronger than pushing your frustration or despair or anger back? Letting it out. When the tears want to come, they need to come. Let them. Crying is positive. When the exhaustion hits and your body tells you to sleep, then sleep. Rest is positive. When you feel guilty for feeling weak, be kind to your heart. Self love is positive.



Being strong does not equal putting on your Brave Face...... it means welcoming yourself in all your rage and pain and hurt and sense of unfairness and acknowledging that the reason you feel this way is because love has taken a beating when someone dear to you has gone......



You are still here. Because you choose to be.



So, allow yourself to be held in your strength, let your feelings support you in your process and you WILL recover. The road can be long but you never walk it alone.



Today I walk with my grief and I declare my strength. I will not suppress it.



Grief is a friend. Grief is an ally.