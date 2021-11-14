« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 466000 times)

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7440 on: November 14, 2021, 10:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Giz a Gobble on November 13, 2021, 05:54:37 pm
Taking the plunge and checking in here  :-\ :wave

Not having a great period of weeks at the moment. Has anyone tried St John's Wort, was tempted to give that a shot and see if it can get me through this "turbulence".... Tried kalms, doesn't seem to have done much.
Sorry to hear you are having a tough time at the moment.

I also used Kalms many years ago when I was trying to cope with the nerves of learning to drive. I never tried SJW though, so can't really comment there.

I agree with Howard regarding checking out the potential side effects and issues around taking it alongside other medications. It sounds like you aren't on any prescribed antidepressant meds, but it's worth saying here that taking SJW alongside antidepressants can cause serotonin syndrome, so is not encouraged.

I hope you get through your current issues. All the best to you.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7441 on: November 14, 2021, 11:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Giz a Gobble on November 13, 2021, 05:54:37 pm
Taking the plunge and checking in here  :-\ :wave

Not having a great period of weeks at the moment. Has anyone tried St John's Wort, was tempted to give that a shot and see if it can get me through this "turbulence".... Tried kalms, doesn't seem to have done much.
Never tried SJW mate, so couldn't tell you much there.

I don't know if you've tried these things, but they all helped me massively.

Sleep... getting 7-8 hours undisturbed sleep every night is hugely helpful.

Food... avoid/cut down processed foods. Healthy, whole foods are the way to go. Tumeric, salmon, whole almonds are great.
Any foods that help reduce inflammation (veg, fruits, whole grains, nuts fish etc). A bowl of porridge works great for me every morning.

Exercise... getting out for a 20 minute walk every day helps a lot. It took a bit of discipline for me at first this, but now I never miss it and always enjoy it, whatever the weather.

Vitamins/minerals... vitamin D3 is said to be good, especially when we don't get much sunlight in the winter. Vitamin B12 is good for mood regulation. Magnesium is great for anxiety and helps you relax in the evening.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7442 on: November 15, 2021, 01:35:47 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on November 14, 2021, 11:25:03 pm
Never tried SJW mate, so couldn't tell you much there.

I don't know if you've tried these things, but they all helped me massively.

Sleep... getting 7-8 hours undisturbed sleep every night is hugely helpful.

Food... avoid/cut down processed foods. Healthy, whole foods are the way to go. Tumeric, salmon, whole almonds are great.
Any foods that help reduce inflammation (veg, fruits, whole grains, nuts fish etc). A bowl of porridge works great for me every morning.

Exercise... getting out for a 20 minute walk every day helps a lot. It took a bit of discipline for me at first this, but now I never miss it and always enjoy it, whatever the weather.

Vitamins/minerals... vitamin D3 is said to be good, especially when we don't get much sunlight in the winter. Vitamin B12 is good for mood regulation. Magnesium is great for anxiety and helps you relax in the evening.

I'd add looking at ways to reduce screentime in the run up to bed to ensure a better quality night's sleep - blue light fucks with your circadian rhythms if I remember rightly and  can make it harder to get to bed.

I've found as well that not waking up to an alarm but instead "practicing" until I wake up consistently at the same time helps me feel better as I get a less "jolty" wake up with an alarm blaring and so I feel better about getting up.

Always wondered that on the food side - I know that everything you have said is right but I have never successfully got consistent information on the why - possibly because there isn't yet a full understanding.

To say that my mood is all over the place would be an understatement like, often finding myself feeling overwhelmed by terribly minor things. I know so many of the coping mechanisms on a logical level but can't drag myself out of bed to do what needs to be done - it is a pain in the arse!

That then kicks on to give you that beautiful self loathing for having achieved fuck all - or at least less than you were aiming to do. Who doesn't love having an ever increasing list of shite to get done and can't do it because they feel fucking awful, can't move at times, and so the list just gets bigger and you then have to decide where to start and so end up questioning to the Nth degree what is the priority and what isn't.

What I am trying to do is break things down to smaller and smaller tasks - makes the list look longer, but also makes prioritisation easier and also harder to feel like a job is too big to be practically doable.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7443 on: November 16, 2021, 05:38:46 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October  7, 2021, 11:00:35 am
Snip

I just wanted to come back to this and say a heartfelt thank-you to those who took the time to both read and respond to this with some truly kind words. It helped, I think, to just write everything going through my head down, and to hear that I wasn't going crazy, even more so.

Anyway, it's been a mad six weeks or so, I almost feel like I've been walking through a thick fog. My work were amazing, just told me to take as long as I needed, which was a big weight off. Mum's funeral was a couple of weeks ago. I was absolutely dreading everything about it, especially the getting up and talking about her life and my memories of her, in front of a room full of people. I didn't want to break down up there. I wanted to be strong for her, and to do her proud. I hope I did that. I think I did. In the end it was a lovely service - well, as lovely as funeral services can be, I guess. More people came than I expected - including her (almost) 98 year old brother. It's a shame that it takes something like this for friends and family you haven't seen for years to come together. I'm not sure what I expected to feel after the service, but I was so unbelievably anxious about the whole thing I barely slept for a week beforehand. Once it was over and I walked outside it just felt so absolute. So brutally final.

The house got cleared out two days before the funeral, but I didn't go in until this weekend just passed. It's staggering how quickly a life can be dismantled and packed into the back of a van and driven away. The shell of what was your home ready for the next in line. It's funny, i'm 37 and up until fairly recently I didn't feel it. In my head I was still 17. Still immature. Still not taking things too seriously. Still not fully aware of the mortality of each and every one of us, and the one inevitability of life being death. We're all on an escalator, just on different steps, one generation behind another, behind another. My wife always told me I thought my Dad was a super hero, and she's right, I did. The thing with most superheroes is they tend to be immortal and I didn't ever foresee a world without him in it, less so my Mum. And yet here we are and that reality has presented itself in 4K. Is this what being a 'grown up' feels like? Finally realising that we've all got a ticking clock and we should be forgetting about the trivial and focusing on what really matters. Go and see your Mum and Dad, or your Grandparents, or your Auntie or Uncle who are on their own these days. Do the thing that makes you happy. Share those moments with the people that matter. Chase your dreams. Live a life that would make the peiople who care about you proud, whether they're still with us or not.

My Mum had jotted down on a calendar when me and my wife were away for a few days, and beneath it she's added; "Good for them". That sums it up for me. Whilst I'm still heartbroken, I'm determined that my family, her son and grandchildren, will go and live the lives that she hoped of for us. That's my promise to to my Mum at this point.

We're flying to Australia in about four hours, fulfiling a dream I've been chasing for a decade. When I'm having the moments of doubt, around whether we're doing the right thing, those words on that calendar speak to me;

"Good for them".

Is right, Mum.

Yeterday I set her to rest where she always said she wanted to be, and that was with her twin sister; "We came in together and we'll go out together".

Rest in peace now, Mum. I love you.
« Reply #7444 on: November 16, 2021, 10:02:27 am »
That's beautiful mate. I wish you all the best.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7445 on: November 16, 2021, 12:55:48 pm »
You have a way with words Grobbelrevell, that was a beautiful piece. Good luck with the weeks and months ahead and keep the head high.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7446 on: December 16, 2021, 12:58:14 pm »
Everyone doing okay? Needless to say this can be a tough time of year for people for a variety of reasons.

I know that I've felt the clouds forming a little in the last couple of days - mostly a few things completely out of my control affecting my ability to cope with & manage things that I might normally be able to influence, I think, but it still feels a little bleak.
« Reply #7447 on: December 16, 2021, 01:43:38 pm »
Quote from: jackh@xmas on December 16, 2021, 12:58:14 pm
Everyone doing okay? Needless to say this can be a tough time of year for people for a variety of reasons.

I know that I've felt the clouds forming a little in the last couple of days - mostly a few things completely out of my control affecting my ability to cope with & manage things that I might normally be able to influence, I think, but it still feels a little bleak.

its knowing WoD will win RAOTY and you have to announce it isn't it?
Good time to bump jackh. Definitely the toughest time of year in a number of ways (including the fixture front!)

I find with longer nights, the bad weather, and the break from work, that all the heavy stuff in life that I've been distracting myself from comes to the fore. Family aging, friends no longer here, the passing of time. Maybe it's all needed as a recalibration of priorities for the year ahead? All I know is that it's a struggle mentally.

Our nan is in hospital and will pass at any minute. Definitely going to ruin xmas for my old man. I know going back the last few pages it's going to be a struggle for a lot of people so hope this thread can be used to vent throughout the period when needed.
« Reply #7449 on: December 16, 2021, 01:51:40 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on December 16, 2021, 01:43:38 pm
its knowing WoD will win RAOTY and you have to announce it isn't it?

;D After the F1 at the weekend, I'm wondering if I can just award discretionary bonus points to my own picks!

« Reply #7450 on: December 16, 2021, 01:56:54 pm »
Quote from: damomad on December 16, 2021, 01:44:34 pm
Good time to bump jackh. Definitely the toughest time of year in a number of ways (including the fixture front!)

I find with longer nights, the bad weather, and the break from work, that all the heavy stuff in life that I've been distracting myself from comes to the fore. Family aging, friends no longer here, the passing of time. Maybe it's all needed as a recalibration of priorities for the year ahead? All I know is that it's a struggle mentally.

Our nan is in hospital and will pass at any minute. Definitely going to ruin xmas for my old man. I know going back the last few pages it's going to be a struggle for a lot of people so hope this thread can be used to vent throughout the period when needed.

All the best to you, and to your nan & your old man, during this period - I'm sure there'll come a time when you're able to draw on memories as a source of comfort & celebration.
« Reply #7451 on: December 16, 2021, 02:15:48 pm »
Quote from: jackh@xmas on December 16, 2021, 12:58:14 pm
Everyone doing okay? Needless to say this can be a tough time of year for people for a variety of reasons.

I know that I've felt the clouds forming a little in the last couple of days - mostly a few things completely out of my control affecting my ability to cope with & manage things that I might normally be able to influence, I think, but it still feels a little bleak.

Had a few massive wobbles in the last few days, but seem to be over it now

Not helped by my dad dying a few weeks back - would have been my mums birthday yesterday.


But ho him. Life goes on.

Hope everyone else is OK and if you want to chat, always feel free to pm me
« Reply #7452 on: December 18, 2021, 02:47:37 am »
Mood is shit!    First Christmas without my parents,  just want it out of the way.
« Reply #7453 on: December 18, 2021, 10:12:23 am »
Im really struggling at the moment. I had a stroke in the spring thats left me paralysed. this was just s after getting the AZ jab. the consultant has said there is a real chance the clot was the result of the vaccine.

its has had a devastating effect on my life, the only constant in my life was going to the match

late in October I had another hospital visit and missed the registration for match tickets, so thinking I was guaranteed tickets as a 13+ plus Im now relying on returns, with little to look forward too, medication means I can no longer drink, so dont meet my mates in the pub anymore

Ive just found out that when I gat taken to A&E, there was a massive failing on their part, that has increased the level of paralysis, this news has fuelled my downward spiral.

Ive taken Jurgens comments on the vaccine badly, I know he wants the best for everyone. I didnt go to the game on Thursday as I dont have my vaccine passport, I feel completely  dissociated from the club, I watched it on tv with little interest.

RAWK as a collective is fawning over Jurgens comments, as I would have been if circumstances were different, so here no longer feels like a safe space



« Reply #7454 on: December 18, 2021, 11:03:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 18, 2021, 10:12:23 am


Hard to say much other than you're feelings are completely understandable and anyone who isn't giving you the space to air them is in the wrong.

The vaccines aren't perfect and we do need a healthy amount of questioning about any sort of mandate of them. I'm of the opinion that yes I'll listen to the medical experts but individual circumstances need to be respected. Not everyone out protesting is an "anti-vax" conspiracy nut. Some are just normal people, who have suffered and deserved to be shown compassion. As for the vaccine passports, they would be in place even without Klopp or the player's stance so there's not much to be done.

None of this will help you but I just hope we're back to some form of normality in a few months for your sake.
« Reply #7455 on: December 18, 2021, 11:29:29 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 18, 2021, 10:12:23 am
Im really struggling at the moment. I had a stroke in the spring thats left me paralysed. this was just s after getting the AZ jab. the consultant has said there is a real chance the clot was the result of the vaccine.

its has had a devastating effect on my life, the only constant in my life was going to the match

late in October I had another hospital visit and missed the registration for match tickets, so thinking I was guaranteed tickets as a 13+ plus Im now relying on returns, with little to look forward too, medication means I can no longer drink, so dont meet my mates in the pub anymore

Ive just found out that when I gat taken to A&E, there was a massive failing on their part, that has increased the level of paralysis, this news has fuelled my downward spiral.

Ive taken Jurgens comments on the vaccine badly, I know he wants the best for everyone. I didnt go to the game on Thursday as I dont have my vaccine passport, I feel completely  dissociated from the club, I watched it on tv with little interest.

RAWK as a collective is fawning over Jurgens comments, as I would have been if circumstances were different, so here no longer feels like a safe space





Very sorry to hear that mate, and I hope things get better for you. I hope you can feel that RAWK is a safe space. The pro bad comments are coming from a good place. If anyone was aware of your personal situation Im sure theyd choose their language more carefully.
« Reply #7456 on: December 18, 2021, 01:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 18, 2021, 10:12:23 am
Im really struggling at the moment. I had a stroke in the spring thats left me paralysed. this was just s after getting the AZ jab. the consultant has said there is a real chance the clot was the result of the vaccine.

its has had a devastating effect on my life, the only constant in my life was going to the match

late in October I had another hospital visit and missed the registration for match tickets, so thinking I was guaranteed tickets as a 13+ plus Im now relying on returns, with little to look forward too, medication means I can no longer drink, so dont meet my mates in the pub anymore

Ive just found out that when I gat taken to A&E, there was a massive failing on their part, that has increased the level of paralysis, this news has fuelled my downward spiral.

Ive taken Jurgens comments on the vaccine badly, I know he wants the best for everyone. I didnt go to the game on Thursday as I dont have my vaccine passport, I feel completely  dissociated from the club, I watched it on tv with little interest.

RAWK as a collective is fawning over Jurgens comments, as I would have been if circumstances were different, so here no longer feels like a safe space



Sorry to hear this,  sounds horrific.
« Reply #7457 on: December 18, 2021, 08:45:27 pm »
My anxiety came back to me recently around last week. I know what the trigger is, but recent circumstances and then other things from the past and the pandemic has really had an effect. Ive went through all kids of emotions and let other ones known to the people closest to me that ive otherwise bottled up or shy'd away from. Anxiety followed by spells of depression. Things that are solvable and possibly not as bad as they seem are playing in my head as if they are the worst things. Im exhausted with the tug of war between managing the anxiety and the drepessive feeling that follows. Im sleeping, but getting to the point where i feel relaxed or "safe" enough to do so without the business in my head interupting that is tough. Ive reached out to people closest to me and letting them know I'm struggling with it.

Id also just like to add that reading some of the most recent posts here that its a sobering ineicator and reminder that we, as a collective, rather than by the individual, all suffer and have the capacity to suffer because of the love we have for those nearest to us. In that regard, we should all be more empathetic and understanding of those that we are not close to, because in the end we all still share that capacity to love and care for others. Its the one common trait we have that makes us human. It really doesnt matter how successful we are, rich, poor, or where we currrently are in life. Those without love are the poorest among us.
« Reply #7458 on: December 20, 2021, 01:20:35 pm »
Quote from: damomad on December 18, 2021, 11:03:28 am

Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 18, 2021, 11:29:29 am

Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on December 18, 2021, 01:32:15 pm


Thanks lads.  much appreciated.  I understand, no one is being a twat, and until what happened I had exactly the same view on vaccines, as we do here, I just need to try and  rationalise


Also thanks to wankers Paul Tierney and Harry Kane for reigniting my love of the reds and giving me some focus
« Reply #7459 on: December 20, 2021, 01:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 18, 2021, 08:45:27 pm
My anxiety came back to me recently around last week. I know what the trigger is, but recent circumstances and then other things from the past and the pandemic has really had an effect. Ive went through all kids of emotions and let other ones known to the people closest to me that ive otherwise bottled up or shy'd away from. Anxiety followed by spells of depression. Things that are solvable and possibly not as bad as they seem are playing in my head as if they are the worst things. Im exhausted with the tug of war between managing the anxiety and the drepessive feeling that follows. Im sleeping, but getting to the point where i feel relaxed or "safe" enough to do so without the business in my head interupting that is tough. Ive reached out to people closest to me and letting them know I'm struggling with it.

Id also just like to add that reading some of the most recent posts here that its a sobering ineicator and reminder that we, as a collective, rather than by the individual, all suffer and have the capacity to suffer because of the love we have for those nearest to us. In that regard, we should all be more empathetic and understanding of those that we are not close to, because in the end we all still share that capacity to love and care for others. Its the one common trait we have that makes us human. It really doesnt matter how successful we are, rich, poor, or where we currrently are in life. Those without love are the poorest among us.


Good luck mate,

Ive just arranged to someone regarding my mood, anxiety

Ive been asked to look at this - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OV15x8LvwAQ&t=11s

hope you find it useful https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OV15x8LvwAQ&t=11s

« Reply #7460 on: December 20, 2021, 02:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 20, 2021, 01:23:01 pm

Good luck mate,

Ive just arranged to someone regarding my mood, anxiety

Ive been asked to look at this - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OV15x8LvwAQ&t=11s

hope you find it useful https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OV15x8LvwAQ&t=11s
I'm a big admirer of Russ Harris and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy in general. I think I've posted lots of links to this kind of stuff in this and the anxiety thread.

Wishing all the very best to anyone out there struggling at the moment. I've had my own issues recently, hence not offering much of late in here, but I always think of the posters in here and wish them well.
« Reply #7461 on: December 20, 2021, 02:21:04 pm »
I have his book The Happiness Trap, but haven't read it yet. I keep thinking it's Rolf Harris when I glance up at it :)
« Reply #7462 on: December 20, 2021, 04:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 20, 2021, 02:21:04 pm
I have his book The Happiness Trap, but haven't read it yet. I keep thinking it's Rolf Harris when I glance up at it :)

It's very good. He frames what can be complicated theory into a very easily digested format.

Russ is not the founder of ACT, Steven C. Hayes is, but Russ is something of a trailblazer for the model. He's been based in Australia for years, but actually originates from Liverpool.

ACT changed my life, so I can't praise it highly enough.


« Reply #7463 on: December 21, 2021, 07:54:41 am »
Hiya, guys.

I just wanted to check in and make sure that everyones doing okay. Christmas can be a tough time with extreme highs, then the lows afterwards. Just wanted to say it can get better and that youre not alone. Regardless of your situation, therell always be people who want to help whether theyve known you a week, a month, a year, or even not at all.

I went through an extremely rough time 4 years ago. Multiple attempts at taking my life (I wasnt very good at it), a feeling of everyone would be better without me sure some of you have been there. But things did get better. Im doing my dream job (copywriter for radio ads), Im happier and more stable. Sure, I have fits of anxiety and the age old doubts of does x like me?, but its manageable.

Not sure if I ever reached out and said thanks, but a massive thank you to the Reds that messaged when I was down.

Maggie May
Fiasco
Mr Dilkington
Poet
Kesey
24 - 7
Gamble
Markedasred

Especially a big thank you to the above for reaching out. YNWA.
« Reply #7464 on: Yesterday at 11:24:21 pm »
Well done keita
« Reply #7465 on: Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm »
Am really struggling tonight.

Unfortunately confirmed this morning I have covid. Currently in my spare room and go as far as bathroom every day

Wife and kid in earshot and it feels like they are miles away. I can't lay out his Xmas presents and I have another week of this. It overlaps Xmas day. Just stuck here staring at my phone all day and I can't sleep

It's tough. I know there's worse out there but I'm sitting here bunged up in my chest with a sore throat and blocked nose and I can't do anything

It's really tough.
« Reply #7466 on: Today at 01:12:54 am »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm
Am really struggling tonight.

Unfortunately confirmed this morning I have covid. Currently in my spare room and go as far as bathroom every day

Wife and kid in earshot and it feels like they are miles away. I can't lay out his Xmas presents and I have another week of this. It overlaps Xmas day. Just stuck here staring at my phone all day and I can't sleep

It's tough. I know there's worse out there but I'm sitting here bunged up in my chest with a sore throat and blocked nose and I can't do anything

It's really tough.

Really sorry to hear that mate. Can't imagine how badly that must suck for you. :(

I'd say something about keeping things in context and to think of the future Christmases you will have, but at the end of the day you want to be there for your family for Christmas. Youre hurting and context can go fuck itself. 

But you're not as alone as you're currently feeling, please take that to heart.  :wave
« Reply #7467 on: Today at 03:21:24 am »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm
Am really struggling tonight.

Unfortunately confirmed this morning I have covid. Currently in my spare room and go as far as bathroom every day

Wife and kid in earshot and it feels like they are miles away. I can't lay out his Xmas presents and I have another week of this. It overlaps Xmas day. Just stuck here staring at my phone all day and I can't sleep

It's tough. I know there's worse out there but I'm sitting here bunged up in my chest with a sore throat and blocked nose and I can't do anything

It's really tough.
Really sorry to hear that, mate.

This thing is a fucking c*nt, and it's a test for anyone who is caring and selfless. I really can't claim to have any consolation other than offer you with the thought that you're vaccinated and recent evidence of the thing is heavily in your favour. It's just you want to be there with your family on the day, and that's hard, but know that what you are doing is for them and take solace in that. Some people wouldn't give a fuck.

BTW, thanks Kenny's Jacket for the links to those Russ Harris videos. Greatly appreciated. I've been also watching videos from this girl and she's fantastic. She also mentions Russ in one of her videos.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpuqYFKLkcEryEieomiAv3Q

The channel is called 'Therapy in a Nutshell' and if you think you might be suffering from a bit of anxiety or depression, she's well worth a listen to.
