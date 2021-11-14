Snip



I just wanted to come back to this and say a heartfelt thank-you to those who took the time to both read and respond to this with some truly kind words. It helped, I think, to just write everything going through my head down, and to hear that I wasn't going crazy, even more so.Anyway, it's been a mad six weeks or so, I almost feel like I've been walking through a thick fog. My work were amazing, just told me to take as long as I needed, which was a big weight off. Mum's funeral was a couple of weeks ago. I was absolutely dreading everything about it, especially the getting up and talking about her life and my memories of her, in front of a room full of people. I didn't want to break down up there. I wanted to be strong for her, and to do her proud. I hope I did that. I think I did. In the end it was a lovely service - well, as lovely as funeral services can be, I guess. More people came than I expected - including her (almost) 98 year old brother. It's a shame that it takes something like this for friends and family you haven't seen for years to come together. I'm not sure what I expected to feel after the service, but I was so unbelievably anxious about the whole thing I barely slept for a week beforehand. Once it was over and I walked outside it just felt so absolute. So brutally final.The house got cleared out two days before the funeral, but I didn't go in until this weekend just passed. It's staggering how quickly a life can be dismantled and packed into the back of a van and driven away. The shell of what was your home ready for the next in line. It's funny, i'm 37 and up until fairly recently I didn't feel it. In my head I was still 17. Still immature. Still not taking things too seriously. Still not fully aware of the mortality of each and every one of us, and the one inevitability of life being death. We're all on an escalator, just on different steps, one generation behind another, behind another. My wife always told me I thought my Dad was a super hero, and she's right, I did. The thing with most superheroes is they tend to be immortal and I didn't ever foresee a world without him in it, less so my Mum. And yet here we are and that reality has presented itself in 4K. Is this what being a 'grown up' feels like? Finally realising that we've all got a ticking clock and we should be forgetting about the trivial and focusing on what really matters. Go and see your Mum and Dad, or your Grandparents, or your Auntie or Uncle who are on their own these days. Do the thing that makes you happy. Share those moments with the people that matter. Chase your dreams. Live a life that would make the peiople who care about you proud, whether they're still with us or not.My Mum had jotted down on a calendar when me and my wife were away for a few days, and beneath it she's added; "Good for them". That sums it up for me. Whilst I'm still heartbroken, I'm determined that my family, her son and grandchildren, will go and live the lives that she hoped of for us. That's my promise to to my Mum at this point.We're flying to Australia in about four hours, fulfiling a dream I've been chasing for a decade. When I'm having the moments of doubt, around whether we're doing the right thing, those words on that calendar speak to me;"Good for them".Is right, Mum.Yeterday I set her to rest where she always said she wanted to be, and that was with her twin sister; "We came in together and we'll go out together".Rest in peace now, Mum. I love you.