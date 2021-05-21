« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 451743 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,782
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7400 on: May 21, 2021, 06:04:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 20, 2021, 09:40:09 am
Cheers bud - head is absolutely wrecked today, cannot be arsed with work at all.

Really sorry to hear, Rob.  Can't say I blame you at all.  Hope you can enjoy a time out soon and just mull things over for yourself.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7401 on: May 21, 2021, 06:21:34 pm »
Feels like so many are battling so many things from so many angles with life chucking in a few kicks in the bollocks and then if that's not painful enough pulling the rug from under us for good measure.

Everybodies support network are suffering their own anguishes and pain, desperately trying to stay strong for the ones they know need them.

Society needs a great big dose of good fortune and a huge blanket of love thrown round us all but we will get through this.

Together we are stronger.

Take care of yourselves so that you can take care of others.

Love you all 🥰🥰
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,782
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7402 on: May 21, 2021, 06:37:27 pm »
Love ya too, debs!

And if anybody in the area wants to sit down for a pint and a chat just message. I think we could all benefit from it, now that the world's reopening again. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7403 on: May 21, 2021, 07:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 21, 2021, 06:37:27 pm
Love ya too, debs!

And if anybody in the area wants to sit down for a pint and a chat just message. I think we could all benefit from it, now that the world's reopening again. :)

It'll be good to get back to trying to organise forum get togethers and pre season friendlies.  Not that I've been to any but I do enjoy reading everyone's experiences and the planning that goes into it.

Maybe later this summer I'll get to do the things I'd planned for my 60th birthday last year and get to the museum with a tour round Anfield and maybe an overnight stay in the city.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,331
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7404 on: May 21, 2021, 07:13:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 21, 2021, 07:00:27 pm
It'll be good to get back to trying to organise forum get togethers and pre season friendlies.  Not that I've been to any but I do enjoy reading everyone's experiences and the planning that goes into it.

Maybe later this summer I'll get to do the things I'd planned for my 60th birthday last year and get to the museum with a tour round Anfield and maybe an overnight stay in the city.

Get a move on with the tour, the next ones are allowing you to walk on the pitch into the centre circle. I would actually recommend doing the legends day, full tour and a 3 course meal plus a couple of reds legends, we had Phil Neal and Aldo on ours. You get a signed pic with them and they will happily sign stuff, I got one of the kids shirts signed.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7405 on: May 22, 2021, 10:08:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 21, 2021, 07:13:11 pm
Get a move on with the tour, the next ones are allowing you to walk on the pitch into the centre circle. I would actually recommend doing the legends day, full tour and a 3 course meal plus a couple of reds legends, we had Phil Neal and Aldo on ours. You get a signed pic with them and they will happily sign stuff, I got one of the kids shirts signed.

Sounds good that one Rob I'll look into it as I didn't realise they were doing any tours yet.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
    • @hartejack
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7406 on: May 27, 2021, 06:06:15 pm »
Feeling pretty bummed out this week.  I feel like I should be buzzing really - things are opening up again, the football's ended on a bit of a high (once we got used to the idea of adjusting our ambitions!), and my housemate (very much a 'tolerating the necessity' arrangement) is away for a long week for the first time since the turn of the year.  I actually had a decent weekend & start of the week too.  But I still find myself sat here feeling a bit lonely and lost over the course of the last 24-30ish hours.  My parents are visiting at the weekend too - that will be really good.  Just feel so detached from the positivity at either end of the week - like it's a resource somehow untapped.  I've even done a few simple bits of [do they call it?] 'life admin' today - flagged an issue with the landlord, booked a haircut, finally registered with a new GP, and I'm going for a run...today should feel good, I think.

I often find myself with a feeling that 'my world' isn't 'getting bigger', if that makes sense.  Going to the pub on Tuesday with my mate was sound, but it was just normality.  My parents visiting (particularly being able to stay for a couple of days for the first time since the back end of summer) should be a really good thing and will be enjoyable, but also has a sense of 'back to normal' about it.  I've got next week off work (apart from half a day I'm doing on Tuesday afternoon, because I can't let go and the thing that needs doing can only be done next week), which should be nice & relaxing but I'm conscious that my housemate (who'll be back) will be working from home in the other room and so I've just sort of got to keep myself to myself whilst I'm in (when I'd love to be playing guitar badly or blasting some music out, etc).

Also feel a bit like I'm increasingly feeling like the group I watch the match with are more akin to 'acquaintances' than 'friends'.  I'm usually the most proactive of us - rallying everyone to get together, etc - and I find the radio silence when I have a more passive week or two really disappointing.  You notice it a lot over the summer, when the match isn't on - the usual routine is broken, and (though I'm very happy doing things alone) it's really frustrating that nobody gets in touch to suggest the beer garden or whatever.  Tend to struggle a bit with 'the banter' too - I (think?) I'm the more sensitive & thoughtful one, and I'm just a bit bored of it all...not getting what I need from it, and I've no idea how to widen the network.

I've definitely always been prone to the melancholy, but I', just increasingly feeling like it's not good enough - we're all just getting older, after all.

Always have that sense of 'some people have really problems' (I say that non-specifically) when I post in here, but I suppose I must be feeling it's better out than in today.

Hope everyone else is doing alright  :wave

*1st dose of Moderna and two boss bits of news from my brother recently too...it should all be good.
« Last Edit: May 27, 2021, 06:09:29 pm by jackh »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,782
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7407 on: May 27, 2021, 07:36:19 pm »
It's always the same, Jack.  From a material standpoint, I'm absolutely fine.  Got a roof over my head, secure finances, able to indulge myself in my creative habits when I feel like it.  But there's a constant emptiness and sense of feeling unfulfilled, coupled with a resentment that this wasn't the life that I was meant to live.  Knowing you can make fresh choices is pointless if you can't get outside your own box and actually SEE alternatives.

My best advice to you is to see if you can join in some new social groups and try to make new connections.  They don't have to be particularly close, but perhaps new people will bring a fresh energy into your life?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7408 on: June 23, 2021, 12:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 31, 2021, 11:20:22 pm
Noy everyone is able to share, or open up or talk to people. They are the most wretched...

Yes,it can be very,very difficult to admit that you're struggling.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
    • @hartejack
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7409 on: June 23, 2021, 12:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on June 23, 2021, 12:10:34 pm
Yes,it can be very,very difficult to admit that you're struggling.

No shortage of empathy in this thread, whether people want to post or just share a private message with others  :)

Hello from Liverpool (via Mid Wales) to South Wales, by the way  :wave Not a part of the 'homeland' (made a quick 24 hour visit - just my third in 16 months - this weekend actually!) I've visited, but I hear it's beautiful - I'm sure particularly so during recent good weather.
« Last Edit: June 23, 2021, 12:23:25 pm by jackh »
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7410 on: June 23, 2021, 12:41:04 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 23, 2021, 12:20:55 pm
No shortage of empathy in this thread, whether people want to post or just share a private message with others  :)

Hello from Liverpool (via Mid Wales) to South Wales, by the way  :wave Not a part of the 'homeland' (made a quick 24 hour visit - just my third in 16 months - this weekend actually!) I've visited, but I hear it's beautiful - I'm sure particularly so during recent good weather.

It's pretty enough I suppose and the visitors seem to like it.

Just a pity the whole county seems to be turning into a massive retirement community.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7411 on: June 23, 2021, 01:53:50 pm »
I don't know how commonplace it is but I've been hearing/reading about "walk & talk" sessions being set up recently here in Anglesey.

A new client, who is a counsellor, first told me about hers which she started doing for those clients who didn't like having Zoom or other online sessions.

Then another one I saw on Facebook where the council gave teamed up with another counsellor to start sessions for anyone who wants to join in.  I think these are more group sessions though rather than one to one.

Seems like a brilliant idea considering getting out and about on walks, exercise in general and talking all help people going through a tough time.

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,782
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7412 on: June 23, 2021, 02:07:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 23, 2021, 01:53:50 pm
I don't know how commonplace it is but I've been hearing/reading about "walk & talk" sessions being set up recently here in Anglesey.

A new client, who is a counsellor, first told me about hers which she started doing for those clients who didn't like having Zoom or other online sessions.

Then another one I saw on Facebook where the council gave teamed up with another counsellor to start sessions for anyone who wants to join in.  I think these are more group sessions though rather than one to one.

Seems like a brilliant idea considering getting out and about on walks, exercise in general and talking all help people going through a tough time.



That's really good!  I refuse to use zoom myself, or do therapy over the phone.  I find it impersonal, intrusive, and stressful.  Plus I feel a lot of nuance is missed. I'd like a walk and talk - or maybe a chat'n'bench :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7413 on: June 23, 2021, 04:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 23, 2021, 02:07:58 pm
That's really good!  I refuse to use zoom myself, or do therapy over the phone.  I find it impersonal, intrusive, and stressful.  Plus I feel a lot of nuance is missed. I'd like a walk and talk - or maybe a chat'n'bench :)

It seemed such a natural progression of traditional therapy to me when my client first told me. 

Then when I saw the post on Facebook and how many people were responding positively it sounds like a no brainer really.

It almost makes me think about doing my counselling training again.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,292
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7414 on: June 23, 2021, 04:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on June 23, 2021, 12:10:34 pm
Yes,it can be very,very difficult to admit that you're struggling.
Not just that. Sometimes you can admit to yourself that you are struggling, be aware that you are falling, but cannot - congenitally cannot - open up to other people, however much you might want to, or however much you might know that you need help.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,782
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7415 on: June 24, 2021, 09:24:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on June 23, 2021, 04:12:14 pm
It seemed such a natural progression of traditional therapy to me when my client first told me. 

Then when I saw the post on Facebook and how many people were responding positively it sounds like a no brainer really.

It almost makes me think about doing my counselling training again.

Yeah. I think the only real issue, which ties into the challenge of opening up, is holding things together in public. I hold a lot back because I don't want the dam to burst at an inopportune time. Also, sometimes you just don't want to talk. You just want someone to hold you as you cry your guts out. I don't find crying alone to be very cathartic.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,981
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7416 on: August 25, 2021, 04:22:03 pm »
Parking this here. Remember, people, there is ALWAYS someone to talk to.......

*hugs*

Quote from: 24∗7 on August 25, 2021, 04:20:19 pm
Thanks again all.

Worst week of my life, by far.

But I've just finished going through all the paperwork and admin........and I've arranged an event for Monday next.

I know none of you knew my dad (I barely did!!!!!!) but I've chosen a charity in Milton Keynes that supports young people struggling with depression and anxiety and other mental health conditions.

If anyone's feeling generous, stick a couple of quid in here and tell 'em you're from Red And White Kop?

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/philip-bale

Saying that I know none of you knew him, I realise that that might not be factually correct.......

My father's teaching career started in the early 70s in Halewood Grange as it was then known. He taught Spanish and French there until 1986 and became Head of Modern Languages at Stantonbury Campus in Milton Keynes, which has strong connections to the chosen charity.

It's very apt, I feel.

So now I have to go through all the possessions in the house........and walk up and down those stairs too many times......

I saw him the other day, by the way, in the mortuary. That was important. Difficult, very, very hard - but necessary.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,782
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7417 on: August 25, 2021, 06:41:35 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 25, 2021, 04:22:03 pm
Parking this here. Remember, people, there is ALWAYS someone to talk to.......

*hugs*

hugs back mate.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #7418 on: Today at 04:12:44 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 25, 2021, 04:22:03 pm
Parking this here. Remember, people, there is ALWAYS someone to talk to.......

*hugs*


All the best Jim, and sorry for your loss.

So, I've been off work now for almost 14 months with what is now a combination of PTSD (Childhood Trauma, ta da!), Anxiety, Depression and some Autistic traits.

The plan was to return to work, however work have said that they would prefer me to get a definitive Autism diagnosis - which is all well and good from the point of view of them being able to give me the level of support I need, however I have been waiting for an assessment for the best part of a year, and might - based on current estimates be waiting for another year - as you can imagine, this is causing my anxiety levels to go to almost intolerable levels, I've been put on Mirtazapine, which on top of the Aripiprazole and the Citalopram is a nightmare cocktail for someone who is desperate to lose the weight that I've gained during this entire shitshow.

I also have been referred to the IAPT centre down here for the anxiety. So - I'm able to get help for the symptom, but not the fucking cause. Su-fucking-perb.

There is a part of me now, that would quite like to be put out of my misery in regards to work, because even by time I get the assessment date, its still going to be months until I get some form of confirmation diagnosis - because quitting the job voluntarily means getting zero support from the state - which is fucking ludicrous - and also I've been getting support via their healthcare provider - checking up on me to make sure they're giving me the support I need. I have an appointment with them in a few days, so am going to see what they can do - whether I can get an assessment privately or not - but its not what I need right now.

The other thing is, having been off for so long, I am getting more and more worried about how others in my social group are feeling about me as well as my work, no one has said anything off the beaten track - but surely there is only so much people can take before they give up on someone.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:17:58 pm by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Up
« previous next »
 