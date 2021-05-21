Feeling pretty bummed out this week. I feel like I should be buzzing really - things are opening up again, the football's ended on a bit of a high (once we got used to the idea of adjusting our ambitions!), and my housemate (very much a 'tolerating the necessity' arrangement) is away for a long week for the first time since the turn of the year. I actually had a decent weekend & start of the week too. But I still find myself sat here feeling a bit lonely and lost over the course of the last 24-30ish hours. My parents are visiting at the weekend too - that will be really good. Just feel so detached from the positivity at either end of the week - like it's a resource somehow untapped. I've even done a few simple bits of [do they call it?] 'life admin' today - flagged an issue with the landlord, booked a haircut, finally registered with a new GP, and I'm going for a run...today should feel good, I think.I often find myself with a feeling that 'my world' isn't 'getting bigger', if that makes sense. Going to the pub on Tuesday with my mate was sound, but it was just normality. My parents visiting (particularly being able to stay for a couple of days for the first time since the back end of summer) should be a really good thing and will be enjoyable, but also has a sense of 'back to normal' about it. I've got next week off work (apart from half a day I'm doing on Tuesday afternoon, because I can't let go and the thing that needs doing can only be done next week), which should be nice & relaxing but I'm conscious that my housemate (who'll be back) will be working from home in the other room and so I've just sort of got to keep myself to myself whilst I'm in (when I'd love to be playing guitar badly or blasting some music out, etc).Also feel a bit like I'm increasingly feeling like the group I watch the match with are more akin to 'acquaintances' than 'friends'. I'm usually the most proactive of us - rallying everyone to get together, etc - and I find the radio silence when I have a more passive week or two really disappointing. You notice it a lot over the summer, when the match isn't on - the usual routine is broken, and (though I'm very happy doing things alone) it's really frustrating that nobody gets in touch to suggest the beer garden or whatever. Tend to struggle a bit with 'the banter' too - I (think?) I'm the more sensitive & thoughtful one, and I'm just a bit bored of it all...not getting what I need from it, and I've no idea how to widen the network.I've definitely always been prone to the melancholy, but I', just increasingly feeling like it's not good enough - we're all just getting older, after all.Always have that sense of 'some people have really problems' (I say that non-specifically) when I post in here, but I suppose I must be feeling it's better out than in today.Hope everyone else is doing alright*1st dose of Moderna and two boss bits of news from my brother recently too...it should all be good.