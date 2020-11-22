« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Re: Struggling with depression
November 22, 2020, 10:37:31 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on November 22, 2020, 07:12:35 PM
Bloody hell, that's an awful thing to happen.  Thank goodness you got to him in time.

Remember to get yourself checked out too, mate.  These sorts of shocks can leave their mark, even if it didn't end as badly as it could have.  Don't be afraid to reach out and speak to your doctor or a counsellor.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 22, 2020, 08:28:16 PM
I agree with you on this.

Yosser, you and your dad no doubt saved this man's life. You've done a good thing and given him a second chance. Hopefully he can now get the support he clearly needs.

Just keep an eye on yourself though. Such an experience can shake a person. If you ever feel that it is affecting you in a detrimental way, do talk it over with someone.

Take care, Yosser.

It has been on my mind since, you have to bear in mind that we lost my mam only a few weeks ago which had a huge effect on both of us, so something like this was the last thing we needed.

I think the worst part about being in that situation is once you've worked out that the note on the table downstairs is probably genuine, then you know that there is a good chance that there is a body upstairs. You want to run, 'fight or flight' I guess, but you can't and have to face it and find out either way. Its probably something the emergency services face regularly, perhaps they are training for it, we are not. My dad gone up and seen a body behind the door and thought the worst, he's not prepared to go in and I don't blame him in the slightest. I've had to go up there to confirm either way which meant forcing the door, I'm hoping that I can be some help but realistically I'm thinking about protecting others from seeing this, keep this between me and the emergency services maybe? I've seen dead people before, most notably at Hillsborough and the thing that struck me is how fast they changed colour. So as I'm forcing the door I'm looking at skin colour to determine if this person is still alive, and that 'colour' is what is sitting in my mind at the moment.

I do think that if the people who committed suicide were aware of the devastation it causes to their family they wouldn't go through with it, but then again, I have lost a couple of friends through suicide and at that point they were unreachable and in a way they are now out of pain.

Apparently this lad's mam is now in bits, whilst we were helping him, I found his phone and it had a load of missed calls from his mam. I needed to get hold of someone from his family, so phoned the number and only after, I've realised what a shock to her it must have been to have heard me (a stranger) talking to her from her son's phone about which hospital they were taking him to.

When all is said and done, there are a lot of postives to be said, there hasn't been a fatality and all the families involved have suddenly become a little bit closer and more willing to look out for each other. 
Re: Struggling with depression
November 22, 2020, 10:38:17 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 22, 2020, 09:51:41 PM
The initial hormone results came back very positive (870 when anything above 20 is good!) and we repeated the tests today.

They were looking for the number to double or increase by around 60-65%. It increased to 1450! So just about the 65% mark! Great and positive and we now have another check and scan on Tuesday and hopefully we should be able to see a heartbeat hopefully.

I'm feeling pretty upbeat as all the signs are pointing towards a positive pregnancy - but still get the occasion anxiety pang.

We calculated potential due date, and it turns out to be our daughters birthday - there's something eerily fate like that it would be that date.

Thanks to everyone for the wishes - it means the world!!


And bloody hell Tosser! As others have said, it'll be a massive shock to the system now - bit you've played a massive part on saving a life. Be proud.

 :thumbup that's made me smile to read your post. Best wishes to you and your lovely wife.

This thread, despite its serious nature can be uplifting sometimes. People saving lives and wonderful news just on this page.

Best of luck everybody.



Re: Struggling with depression
November 22, 2020, 10:39:13 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 22, 2020, 09:51:41 PM
And bloody hell Tosser! As others have said, it'll be a massive shock to the system now - bit you've played a massive part on saving a life. Be proud.

Re: Struggling with depression
November 22, 2020, 11:03:45 PM
Re: Struggling with depression
November 22, 2020, 11:45:45 PM
Re: Struggling with depression
November 22, 2020, 11:50:05 PM
Make sure your dad is okay Yosser. Older generations might be more reluctant to talk about stuff and it seems he took the brunt of things. Wishing you both well.  :wave
Re: Struggling with depression
November 23, 2020, 01:02:17 AM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November 22, 2020, 10:37:31 PM
It has been on my mind since, you have to bear in mind that we lost my mam only a few weeks ago which had a huge effect on both of us, so something like this was the last thing we needed.

I think the worst part about being in that situation is once you've worked out that the note on the table downstairs is probably genuine, then you know that there is a good chance that there is a body upstairs. You want to run, 'fight or flight' I guess, but you can't and have to face it and find out either way. Its probably something the emergency services face regularly, perhaps they are training for it, we are not. My dad gone up and seen a body behind the door and thought the worst, he's not prepared to go in and I don't blame him in the slightest. I've had to go up there to confirm either way which meant forcing the door, I'm hoping that I can be some help but realistically I'm thinking about protecting others from seeing this, keep this between me and the emergency services maybe? I've seen dead people before, most notably at Hillsborough and the thing that struck me is how fast they changed colour. So as I'm forcing the door I'm looking at skin colour to determine if this person is still alive, and that 'colour' is what is sitting in my mind at the moment.

I do think that if the people who committed suicide were aware of the devastation it causes to their family they wouldn't go through with it, but then again, I have lost a couple of friends through suicide and at that point they were unreachable and in a way they are now out of pain.

Apparently this lad's mam is now in bits, whilst we were helping him, I found his phone and it had a load of missed calls from his mam. I needed to get hold of someone from his family, so phoned the number and only after, I've realised what a shock to her it must have been to have heard me (a stranger) talking to her from her son's phone about which hospital they were taking him to.

When all is said and done, there are a lot of postives to be said, there hasn't been a fatality and all the families involved have suddenly become a little bit closer and more willing to look out for each other.
My phone also auto corrected your username to 'Tosser' earlier on. 😵

I'm sorry to hear you lost your mam recently too. That's devastating and traumatic.

I'm glad you're talking about these things on here though. It's a lot healthier than stewing over things alone. Walking in on a serious suicide attempt is not easy to deal with. Even emergency services personnel need support and/or counselling sometimes, after witnessing certain things. We are all human, aren't we.

You mentioned how if suicidal people were aware of the devastating effects of their actions they'd maybe not go ahead. I can actually talk a bit about how it feels from the point of view of the person in such turmoil that they consider suicide, because I've struggled with suicidal ideation all of my life.

The problem is that by the time you reach the point where you decide to act on your suicidal impulse, pretty much all perspective and rational thought has deserted you. It's almost as though you are in a parallel universe and completely consumed by emotional turmoil. You can feel utterly isolated and lost, and all you can think about is ending the pain. Also, when in that kind of extreme distress, you can genuinely believe that people would be far better off without you, so you can actually feel as though you are doing them a favour by ending it all. As I said, by the time you are acting on your suicidal thoughts, your entire perspective is monumentally skewed.

The good thing in this sad story is that you walked in at the right time. This person now has a second chance. His loved ones are now well aware of his inner suffering and can offer support. He is also now on the radar of professionals who can offer him the psychological support he needs too.

I've no idea if this is so in his case, but so many people bottle their issues up and stew in absolute turmoil alone. Now that's some pressure cooker, but loved ones can be blissfully unaware of what's going on right under their noses. I know i used to hide my thoughts and feelings from those around me. I'd bottle it up so much I ended up self-injuring in order to release the pressure within me. I hid that too. For various reasons, many will suffer in silence rather than open up.

Hopefully this man now gets the support he needs. You and your dad's actions gave him a second chance. As traumatic as it was, you've done a good thing and helped someone in a desperate situation. Hopefully he can start to turn his life around now.

Take care of yourself.

Re: Struggling with depression
November 23, 2020, 03:03:05 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 22, 2020, 09:51:41 PM
The initial hormone results came back very positive (870 when anything above 20 is good!) and we repeated the tests today.

They were looking for the number to double or increase by around 60-65%. It increased to 1450! So just about the 65% mark! Great and positive and we now have another check and scan on Tuesday and hopefully we should be able to see a heartbeat hopefully.

I'm feeling pretty upbeat as all the signs are pointing towards a positive pregnancy - but still get the occasion anxiety pang.

We calculated potential due date, and it turns out to be our daughters birthday - there's something eerily fate like that it would be that date.

Thanks to everyone for the wishes - it means the world!!


And bloody hell Tosser! As others have said, it'll be a massive shock to the system now - bit you've played a massive part on saving a life. Be proud.
That's Great news, I am so pleased for you both.
Re: Struggling with depression
November 24, 2020, 01:00:30 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 22, 2020, 09:51:41 PM
The initial hormone results came back very positive (870 when anything above 20 is good!) and we repeated the tests today.

They were looking for the number to double or increase by around 60-65%. It increased to 1450! So just about the 65% mark! Great and positive and we now have another check and scan on Tuesday and hopefully we should be able to see a heartbeat hopefully.

I'm feeling pretty upbeat as all the signs are pointing towards a positive pregnancy - but still get the occasion anxiety pang.

We calculated potential due date, and it turns out to be our daughters birthday - there's something eerily fate like that it would be that date.

Thanks to everyone for the wishes - it means the world!!


And bloody hell Tosser! As others have said, it'll be a massive shock to the system now - bit you've played a massive part on saving a life. Be proud.

So, got the next scan in about an hour and I'm absolutely shitting myself. Everything in the world is pointing towards it being positive, but I can't help catastrophising and thinking of all the reasons it may not be happening - Phantom/ectopic/chemical/no pregnancy sack.

The drive to the hospital and wait in the car park is going to be hell! Luckily my wife has our bereavement midwife to go in the scans with her.

Fingers crossed folks!
Re: Struggling with depression
November 24, 2020, 01:19:50 PM
Wishing you all the best mate.
Re: Struggling with depression
November 24, 2020, 01:24:24 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 24, 2020, 01:00:30 PM
So, got the next scan in about an hour and I'm absolutely shitting myself. Everything in the world is pointing towards it being positive, but I can't help catastrophising and thinking of all the reasons it may not be happening - Phantom/ectopic/chemical/no pregnancy sack.

The drive to the hospital and wait in the car park is going to be hell! Luckily my wife has our bereavement midwife to go in the scans with her.

Fingers crossed folks!
It will be alright, Squid. Crossing my fingers for you. :wave
Re: Struggling with depression
November 24, 2020, 04:02:00 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 24, 2020, 01:00:30 PM
So, got the next scan in about an hour and I'm absolutely shitting myself. Everything in the world is pointing towards it being positive, but I can't help catastrophising and thinking of all the reasons it may not be happening - Phantom/ectopic/chemical/no pregnancy sack.

The drive to the hospital and wait in the car park is going to be hell! Luckily my wife has our bereavement midwife to go in the scans with her.

Fingers crossed folks!

Turns out it wasn't good news.

Despite all the symptoms of pregnancy, they can't find anything in the scan and my wifes been diagnosed with pregnancy of unknown location. She's had to repeat blood tests as there's a small chance still, but frankly its looking bleak.

Thanks for all the support and listening though - it was good having somewhere to get things of my chest.
Re: Struggling with depression
November 24, 2020, 07:02:47 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 24, 2020, 04:02:00 PM
Turns out it wasn't good news.

Despite all the symptoms of pregnancy, they can't find anything in the scan and my wifes been diagnosed with pregnancy of unknown location. She's had to repeat blood tests as there's a small chance still, but frankly its looking bleak.

Thanks for all the support and listening though - it was good having somewhere to get things of my chest.
Ah mate that's awful news I'm gutted for you both. 
Re: Struggling with depression
Yesterday at 08:06:47 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 24, 2020, 04:02:00 PM
Turns out it wasn't good news.

Despite all the symptoms of pregnancy, they can't find anything in the scan and my wifes been diagnosed with pregnancy of unknown location. She's had to repeat blood tests as there's a small chance still, but frankly its looking bleak.

Thanks for all the support and listening though - it was good having somewhere to get things of my chest.

So - I've spent the day sat in a hospital car park...

The pregnancy has now been classed as ectopic and my wifes been rushed in and admitted for surgery to remove. I'm sat at home on my own, not able to see my parents - proper shitting it if I'm honest
Re: Struggling with depression
Yesterday at 08:42:40 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 08:06:47 PM
So - I've spent the day sat in a hospital car park...

The pregnancy has now been classed as ectopic and my wifes been rushed in and admitted for surgery to remove. I'm sat at home on my own, not able to see my parents - proper shitting it if I'm honest
That's heart breaking mate and I hope the surgery goes well.

Look after yourselves
Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 12:22:11 AM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 08:06:47 PM
So - I've spent the day sat in a hospital car park...

The pregnancy has now been classed as ectopic and my wifes been rushed in and admitted for surgery to remove. I'm sat at home on my own, not able to see my parents - proper shitting it if I'm honest

Very sad to hear that mate . My heart goes out to you both  :'(
