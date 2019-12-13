It's good to hear you are now completely off the meds, Rob.



I hope things are going well since you posted.



All the very best to you.



Cheers mate.Turned 53 on the 11th, had a good day even though I was in work, found out I may or may not be redundant in 12 months time, I just refused to let it bother me. Went out later and had a cracking evening with the missus and kids. Wasn't too impressed with my 9 yr old writing happy birthday dickhead in my card, drawing a pair of hairy bollocks and a cock and writing "this represents you" next to it.The big difference has been the election result, I've found I've been able to not dwell on it and even though I know its bad, I know I'll be OK, so I can concentrate on trying to do my bit for the people in our region who will be hard hit. Brexit had me dragged into the depths, so this is a massive change for me.Only thing that is annoying me is I need to motivate my arse to do things. This shitty weather makes it too easy for me to make excuses for not doing things -which couple with broken sleep due to snoring if I lie on one side and numbness if I roll over - is pissing me right off. It means I'm not losing weight, feel rough and am getting bored off my tree as I hate the shite she watches on the telly. I can't even be arsed going the gym anymore. Roll on Feb when we fuck off to Tenerife for a week of sun and getting outside.