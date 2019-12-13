Cheers mate.
Turned 53 on the 11th, had a good day even though I was in work, found out I may or may not be redundant in 12 months time, I just refused to let it bother me. Went out later and had a cracking evening with the missus and kids. Wasn't too impressed with my 9 yr old writing happy birthday dickhead in my card, drawing a pair of hairy bollocks and a cock and writing "this represents you" next to it.
The big difference has been the election result, I've found I've been able to not dwell on it and even though I know its bad, I know I'll be OK, so I can concentrate on trying to do my bit for the people in our region who will be hard hit. Brexit had me dragged into the depths, so this is a massive change for me.
Only thing that is annoying me is I need to motivate my arse to do things. This shitty weather makes it too easy for me to make excuses for not doing things -which couple with broken sleep due to snoring if I lie on one side and numbness if I roll over - is pissing me right off. It means I'm not losing weight, feel rough and am getting bored off my tree as I hate the shite she watches on the telly. I can't even be arsed going the gym anymore. Roll on Feb when we fuck off to Tenerife for a week of sun and getting outside.
Belated Happy Birthday, Rob.
Glad you had a good night out with Mrs Rob and the kids.
Your 9 year-old sounds like a cheeky one.
It's great that you feel you are reacting better to certain things than you may have done previously. Ultimately, I think the crucial thing is not what happens, because we often have no control over that, but how we react to what happens. That pretty much determines how we get on from that moment onwards. I'm the same with Brexit and the election. It's truly depressing, but I know there are still good people out there and we all need to stick together, dig in and stay strong. Everything in life ends at some point. We can't hold on to good things forever, but bad things end too. It's a matter of time really, isn't it? The good people I know help me keep going, as do the good people on this site.
Ah, motivation. You've hit on something I think the vast majority of people struggle with at this time of the year. Awful weather, dark mornings, sun down by 3:50pm. Comfort food feels so very tempting, and exercise not tempting at all. Add to that the sorry state of the country being rammed down our throats on a daily basis and it does all feel rather bleak. Like I said in an earlier post though, the less we do, the less we feel like doing. It's a downward spiral we get sucked into if not vigilant. Today I got out in the daylight, even though it was damp and cold, in order to do some work on my mum's garden. Just doing that helped lift me a bit, but at this time of year I have to force it a bit. In summer I'm never still and never stop.
Snoring? I actually had my throat lasered in hospital in order to stop that. It only worked for a while then came back. I wish I hadn't had it done now. Anyway, I can empathise there.
It looks like Tenerife in February can't come soon enough for you. Stick in there, mate. It's not so long away now, and something to look forward to. Maybe even a target to aim for and motivation to get into better shape? As always, I wish you well. @ DeFacto -
You're so welcome, mate.
All the very best to you too.