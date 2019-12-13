« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 365043 times)

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,446
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6960 on: December 13, 2019, 01:44:35 AM »
Before I go to bo bo land have your ever read The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff ?

It's a beauty mate because like Winnie the Pooh....  everything just.... IS .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6961 on: December 13, 2019, 01:48:22 AM »
^
No, I've not read that one.

Might check it out in Waterstones tomorrow.

Anyway, enjoy your beauty sleep.  ;)
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,446
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6962 on: December 13, 2019, 04:55:03 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 13, 2019, 01:48:22 AM
^
No, I've not read that one.

Might check it out in Waterstones tomorrow.

Anyway, enjoy your beauty sleep.  ;)

Some quotes from the book .

https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/55188-the-tao-of-pooh
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,757
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6963 on: December 13, 2019, 10:54:33 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 13, 2019, 01:07:00 AM
We definitely are prone to living in our heads. Rather than living in the moment, we are often stuck in thoughts and regrets about the past or fears for the future. This gives us so little time for living in the now. We also spend immense amounts of time trying to control our thoughts, but this is not really possible in the long term. The more you try to stop thinking something, the more attention you focus on it. It's believed the average person has around 12,000 - 60,000 thoughts a day, up to 95% of them are repetitive in that we had them the day before and the day before that... It's also believed that up to 80% of these thoughts we have daily are negative. Now if we spend our time trying to combat negative thoughts, it gets very draining very quickly.

This is why I prefer ACT therapy over CBT. With CBT you are still sort of locked into disputing (fighting) your mind/thoughts. With ACT, you learn to make room for thoughts without engaging with them. Minds spew out all kinds of negativity. They are always looking out for problems and danger. But if we pay attention to every negative thought we get overwhelmed. If we try to fight off every negative thought we also get overwhelmed and drained. A more mindful approach, like the Buddhist saying you mentioned, is far more workable I think. Sometimes we have no choice but to ride that wild horse. Fighting it all the way is not helpful or productive and just makes the ride even more uncomfortable. As counter intuitive as it is, going with the ride until the horse tires often makes the ride less painful and ultimately shorter.  In essence, we have to work with what we cannot change. We can only change what we have influence over.

I spent decades trying to change negative thoughts into positives. It was a futile exercise. The mind always throws up negatives. It's what it does. The hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly fight sucked the life out of me. Little did I know then that what I had to do was just accept that minds predominantly think negatively, then make room for those thoughts rather than spend my life fighting them. I can do that now, and this frees me up to do the things I find rewarding. I can still feel like shite, but get out and do what makes my life worthwhile.

Mountains? I love them. I've never actually climbed a major one, but did enjoy standing on the top of Cat Bells in the Lakes and Snowdon in Wales. Also a volcano off Fuerteventura. Apart from the sense of achievement of getting to the top there is a real sense of perspective. It really does get you out of your head and into your immediate experience.


EDIT: Talking of being in the present. 'The Power of Now' by Eckhart Tolle is a good read.

Thanks for this. Feels like my head is going 398343430 per hour.
Logged

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6964 on: December 14, 2019, 02:52:57 AM »
Quote from: kesey on December 13, 2019, 04:55:03 PM
Some quotes from the book .

https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/55188-the-tao-of-pooh
Lots of nice quotes there. Thanks.

I had a look for the book today but couldn't find it. I was going to have a flick through.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6965 on: December 14, 2019, 02:53:30 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on December 13, 2019, 10:54:33 PM
Thanks for this. Feels like my head is going 398343430 per hour.

You're welcome. I'm glad it was useful in some way.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,848
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6966 on: December 14, 2019, 08:55:10 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 12, 2019, 07:34:49 PM
It's good to hear you are now completely off the meds, Rob.  :)

I hope things are going well since you posted.

All the very best to you.

Cheers mate.

Turned 53 on the 11th, had a good day even though I was in work, found out I may or may not be redundant in 12 months time, I just refused to let it bother me. Went out later and had a cracking evening with the missus and kids. Wasn't too impressed with my 9 yr old writing happy birthday dickhead in my card, drawing a pair of hairy bollocks and a cock and writing "this represents you" next to it.

The big difference has been the election result, I've found I've been able to not dwell on it and even though I know its bad, I know I'll be OK, so I can concentrate on trying to do my bit for the people in our region who will be hard hit. Brexit had me dragged into the depths, so this is a massive change for me.

Only thing that is annoying me is I need to motivate my arse to do things. This shitty weather makes it too easy for me to make excuses for not doing things -which couple with broken sleep due to snoring if I lie on one side and numbness if I roll over - is pissing me right off. It means I'm not losing weight, feel rough and am getting bored off my tree as I hate the shite she watches on the telly. I can't even be arsed going the gym anymore. Roll on Feb when we fuck off to Tenerife for a week of sun and getting outside.
« Last Edit: December 14, 2019, 08:56:55 AM by robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes »
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,757
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6967 on: December 14, 2019, 05:35:22 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 14, 2019, 02:53:30 AM
You're welcome. I'm glad it was useful in some way.
More than you can imagine, thank you
Logged

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6968 on: December 14, 2019, 06:27:34 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December 14, 2019, 08:55:10 AM
Cheers mate.

Turned 53 on the 11th, had a good day even though I was in work, found out I may or may not be redundant in 12 months time, I just refused to let it bother me. Went out later and had a cracking evening with the missus and kids. Wasn't too impressed with my 9 yr old writing happy birthday dickhead in my card, drawing a pair of hairy bollocks and a cock and writing "this represents you" next to it.

The big difference has been the election result, I've found I've been able to not dwell on it and even though I know its bad, I know I'll be OK, so I can concentrate on trying to do my bit for the people in our region who will be hard hit. Brexit had me dragged into the depths, so this is a massive change for me.

Only thing that is annoying me is I need to motivate my arse to do things. This shitty weather makes it too easy for me to make excuses for not doing things -which couple with broken sleep due to snoring if I lie on one side and numbness if I roll over - is pissing me right off. It means I'm not losing weight, feel rough and am getting bored off my tree as I hate the shite she watches on the telly. I can't even be arsed going the gym anymore. Roll on Feb when we fuck off to Tenerife for a week of sun and getting outside.
Belated Happy Birthday, Rob.

Glad you had a good night out with Mrs Rob and the kids.  :)  Your 9 year-old sounds like a cheeky one.  ;)

It's great that you feel you are reacting better to certain things than you may have done previously. Ultimately, I think the crucial thing is not what happens, because we often have no control over that, but how we react to what happens. That pretty much determines how we get on from that moment onwards. I'm the same with Brexit and the election. It's truly depressing, but I know there are still good people out there and we all need to stick together, dig in and stay strong. Everything in life ends at some point. We can't hold on to good things forever, but bad things end too. It's a matter of time really, isn't it? The good people I know help me keep going, as do the good people on this site.

Ah, motivation. You've hit on something I think the vast majority of people struggle with at this time of the year. Awful weather, dark mornings, sun down by 3:50pm. Comfort food feels so very tempting, and exercise not tempting at all. Add to that the sorry state of the country being rammed down our throats on a daily basis and it does all feel rather bleak. Like I said in an earlier post though, the less we do, the less we feel like doing. It's a downward spiral we get sucked into if not vigilant. Today I got out in the daylight, even though it was damp and cold, in order to do some work on my mum's garden. Just doing that helped lift me a bit, but at this time of year I have to force it a bit. In summer I'm never still and never stop.

Snoring? I actually had my throat lasered in hospital in order to stop that. It only worked for a while then came back. I wish I hadn't had it done now. Anyway, I can empathise there.

It looks like Tenerife in February can't come soon enough for you. Stick in there, mate. It's not so long away now, and something to look forward to. Maybe even a target to aim for and motivation to get into better shape? As always, I wish you well.



@ DeFacto - You're so welcome, mate.  :thumbup  All the very best to you too.  :)

Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,757
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6969 on: December 14, 2019, 10:56:40 PM »
All the best to all of yous, especially this time of year, stay strong the best you can.
Logged

Offline GivePeasAChant

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • No jinxing it... keep going redmen
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6970 on: December 15, 2019, 12:52:01 AM »
Quote from: kesey on December 13, 2019, 01:44:35 AM
Before I go to bo bo land have your ever read The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff ?

It's a beauty mate because like Winnie the Pooh....  everything just.... IS .

Just purchased after the quotes mate
Thanks
It all helps
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,446
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6971 on: December 15, 2019, 01:22:51 AM »
Quote from: GivePeasAChant on December 15, 2019, 12:52:01 AM
Just purchased after the quotes mate
Thanks
It all helps

It will mate. I met a RAWKITE somewhere but cannot remember where and he said thanks or something for the book recomendation. Be Jeesoos. I can't remember where. One think this book will teach you ' something that is deep within you ' and ' something that you already know ' to be gentle on yourself.

' How do you that Pooh ' ?

' Do what ' ?

It's Beautiful mate .

I forgot to say though Ive got the Tao of Pooh and the Te of Piglet in one book. The latter was the authours follow up and it came out in the one book a few years later.

' How did that happen ' ?

' How did what happen ' ? .....  said Pooh.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,446
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6972 on: December 15, 2019, 01:28:34 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on December 14, 2019, 02:52:57 AM
Lots of nice quotes there. Thanks.

I had a look for the book today but couldn't find it. I was going to have a flick through.

Mines be sitting on my kitchen shelf for far too long untouched is if you fancy it for a bit PM us.

Or....   maybe I need to pick it up myself ... because ... that's how things work. ....

' What makes what work ' said Pooh ....

' You need to pick it up then ' said Owl ....

' Pick up what ' ? ... said Pooh ?

Owl replied whilst staring over his glasses .....

' The book ya soft twat ' !


 :lmao
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,446
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6973 on: December 15, 2019, 01:40:22 AM »
Possibly one of the best ,  most important things and teachings I got from reading the book is....


When you work with Wu Wei, you have no real accidents. Things may get a little Odd at times, but they work out. You dont have to try very hard to make them work out; you just let them. [...] If youre in tune with The Way Things Work, then they work the way they need to, no matter what you may think about it at the time. Later on you can look back and say, "Oh, now I understand. That had to happen so that those could happen, and those had to happen in order for this to happen" Then you realize that even if youd tried to make it all turn out perfectly, you couldnt have done better, and if youd really tried, you would have made a mess of the whole thing.

**********

In my own words.... let go and trust.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline GivePeasAChant

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • No jinxing it... keep going redmen
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6974 on: December 15, 2019, 02:01:50 AM »
Quote from: kesey on December 15, 2019, 01:22:51 AM
It will mate. I met a RAWKITE somewhere but cannot remember where and he said thanks or something for the book recomendation. Be Jeesoos. I can't remember where. One think this book will teach you ' something that is deep within you ' and ' something that you already know ' to be gentle on yourself.

' How do you that Pooh ' ?

' Do what ' ?

It's Beautiful mate .

I forgot to say though Ive got the Tao of Pooh and the Te of Piglet in one book. The latter was the authours follow up and it came out in the one book a few years later.

' How did that happen ' ?

' How did what happen ' ? .....  said Pooh.

been a long time lurker on here, haven't posted since we got rid of H+G, been reading a lot of this thread and just very low tonite and looking at them quotes just seemed to hit home.
Favourite was

Rabbit's clever," said Pooh thoughtfully.
"Yes," said Piglet, "Rabbit's clever."
"And he has Brain."
"Yes," said Piglet, "Rabbit has Brain."
There was a long silence.
"I suppose," said Pooh, "that that's why he never understands anything.

thats me rabbit.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,446
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6975 on: December 15, 2019, 02:42:36 AM »
Quote from: GivePeasAChant on December 15, 2019, 02:01:50 AM
been a long time lurker on here, haven't posted since we got rid of H+G, been reading a lot of this thread and just very low tonite and looking at them quotes just seemed to hit home.
Favourite was

Rabbit's clever," said Pooh thoughtfully.
"Yes," said Piglet, "Rabbit's clever."
"And he has Brain."
"Yes," said Piglet, "Rabbit has Brain."
There was a long silence.
"I suppose," said Pooh, "that that's why he never understands anything.

thats me rabbit.

Brains are good as we need them mate . We'd be dead if it didn't work anymore .... but

Brains don't undsertand the Wu Wei principle ( in my words .... going with the flow ) .

You'll love this book mate .

And.... thankyou too as .....   sometimes I can forget the knowledge with me too...

' How do you spell love Pooh... ? ... said Piglet..

' You don't spell it , you feel it '...      said Pooh.



Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6976 on: December 15, 2019, 06:30:24 AM »
I've got both the Hoff books. Gonna be a party pooper and say that I find them smart and fun but somewhat style over substance.

But if they help anyone then cool
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,446
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6977 on: December 16, 2019, 12:23:46 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on December 15, 2019, 06:30:24 AM
I've got both the Hoff books. Gonna be a party pooper and say that I find them smart and fun but somewhat style over substance.

But if they help anyone then cool

What charcater would you say you are in the Tao of of Pooh ?

I think I know.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,244
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6978 on: Yesterday at 03:17:03 PM »
Oh God.  EUPD is absolutely killing me today. :'(  Second valium this week.  I hate this.  I fucking hate it so much.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6979 on: Yesterday at 06:44:10 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:17:03 PM
Oh God.  EUPD is absolutely killing me today. :'(  Second valium this week.  I hate this.  I fucking hate it so much.

Sorry to hear that, mate. I hope you can ride it out.

I know that condition in it's other name (BPD) and in adolescence and beyond I fitted a hell of a lot of the criteria for that, so I can empathise to an extent.

Take care of yourself.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6980 on: Yesterday at 06:50:12 PM »
Quote from: kesey on December 15, 2019, 01:28:34 AM
Mines be sitting on my kitchen shelf for far too long untouched is if you fancy it for a bit PM us.

Or....   maybe I need to pick it up myself ... because ... that's how things work. ....

' What makes what work ' said Pooh ....

' You need to pick it up then ' said Owl ....

' Pick up what ' ? ... said Pooh ?

Owl replied whilst staring over his glasses .....

' The book ya soft twat ' !


 :lmao
Thanks. I might take you up on the offer at some point.

Well, that's if I ever manage to get through the book I'm currently procrastinating over reading.  :-[

I'm a slow reader who gets distracted easily, but have the 448 page 'A Liberated Mind' by Dr. Steven Hayes to get through before I go onto something else.  ;D

Cheers, bud.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,848
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6981 on: Today at 09:53:15 AM »
I need to get a grip, my anger is raging at the minute - I want to kill the world and every c*nt in it. Close to losing it and going fucking mental on someone - some c*nt is going to get fucking battered today I can just feel it
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,244
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6982 on: Today at 12:38:43 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 06:44:10 PM
Sorry to hear that, mate. I hope you can ride it out.

I know that condition in it's other name (BPD) and in adolescence and beyond I fitted a hell of a lot of the criteria for that, so I can empathise to an extent.

Take care of yourself.

Really just dont want to live anymore. There is no point to me. I'm permanently damaged goods.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6983 on: Today at 01:46:13 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:38:43 PM
Really just dont want to live anymore. There is no point to me. I'm permanently damaged goods.

You have helped me so much in this thread and your uplifting thread. I'm sure you have helped many others as well with your advice and humility. I've never met you but if I did I would know I'd met a nice person.

Please, please take care. You are needed.
Logged

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6984 on: Today at 02:13:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:38:43 PM
Really just dont want to live anymore. There is no point to me. I'm permanently damaged goods.
I'd just like to second Nitramdorf's post. You come across as a really decent, good, person. I really enjoy your contributions to the site.

To an extent, we are all damaged goods, mate. I don't mean that to belittle how you are feeling either. I'm just trying to say that none of us are anything like perfect. We are all flawed.

I've no idea if there even is a point to life. I think we sort of have to find our own point, and our own reasons. I struggled to find my own point for decades, and in my darkest moments still lose sight of it these days. All I know is you are a quality human being, and the world needs more people like you rather than less. And yes, warts and all. I'm yet to meet a person who is not messed up in some way or another. Most just mask it really well.

You have a lot to offer. You, like a good number of people on this site, brighten my day all the time. Stick around, mate. Life is like the weather. Sometimes it's so wet, dark and bleak that we forget what the sun looks like, but it always comes out again in time.

Take good care of yourself.

*offers a manly hug*  ;)
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6985 on: Today at 02:14:52 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 09:53:15 AM
I need to get a grip, my anger is raging at the minute - I want to kill the world and every c*nt in it. Close to losing it and going fucking mental on someone - some c*nt is going to get fucking battered today I can just feel it

Is this related to being off the meds, Rob?

Take care, mate.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6986 on: Today at 02:16:40 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 01:46:13 PM
You have helped me so much in this thread and your uplifting thread. I'm sure you have helped many others as well with your advice and humility. I've never met you but if I did I would know I'd met a nice person.

Please, please take care. You are needed.

I agree with this completely. Youre a top man Red Berry, we probably just dont say it enough.
Logged

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,848
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6987 on: Today at 02:53:39 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 02:14:52 PM
Is this related to being off the meds, Rob?

Take care, mate.

Yeah, I feel like Ive gone back 2 years as far as the moods go, but at least the obsession with my own death and worrying about the future hasn't reared its head this time.
Logged

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,583
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #6988 on: Today at 07:53:58 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 02:53:39 PM
Yeah, I feel like Ive gone back 2 years as far as the moods go, but at least the obsession with my own death and worrying about the future hasn't reared its head this time.
Sorry to hear that.

Hopefully things will stabilise for you though.

All the best, mate.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 