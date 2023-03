Not sure what some of you watched...

It was dark, gritty and had me glued the entire time.





lol.The darkness was the intellectual, perceptively alert side of your mind trying to fathom what the fuck, where the fuck and how the fuck they managed to get away with this utter dross but being defeated by the unfathomable acceptance of any shite side of your mind, willing to embrace remarkably bad material. The grit was the agony in your eyes which were telling you to turn the relentless shite off. And the glue was the substance held under your nose which influenced such a ridiculous observation for the duration of the entire screening