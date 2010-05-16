« previous next »
Author Topic: Luton Town Idiots  (Read 4086 times)

Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #40 on: May 16, 2010, 02:31:51 pm »
Oh right, setting boss examples there the police arent they, so next time someone raises his voice to you and has a bit of swagger on him, just crack him twice in the face. its allowed you wont get nicked for it. one rule for them, one for us.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #41 on: May 16, 2010, 02:36:26 pm »
i got tasered for less. who knows what happened in the run up to it. i wouldnt wanna be a cop in that situation.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #42 on: May 16, 2010, 02:36:44 pm »
Quote from: And Could He Play on May 16, 2010, 02:31:51 pm
Oh right, setting boss examples there the police arent they, so next time someone raises his voice to you and has a bit of swagger on him, just crack him twice in the face. its allowed you wont get nicked for it. one rule for them, one for us.
It's always been like that though.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #43 on: May 16, 2010, 02:39:51 pm »
Quote from: And Could He Play on May 16, 2010, 02:26:27 pm
doesnt matter, he didnt have to crack him three times. You dont actually see him giving it loads in that clip.

They'd be acting cu nts for about half and hour before that incident, chucking missiles at the huddersfield fans and trying to get to them so they could kick. Why? coz they're Millwall fans who think its there job to be 'naughty' and go round causing 'bova' coz they're well ard innit. The little twat got off lightly imo.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #44 on: May 16, 2010, 02:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Harvest Fields on May 16, 2010, 02:36:26 pm
i got tasered for less. who knows what happened in the run up to it. i wouldnt wanna be a cop in that situation.

Neither would I. Its easy to point the finger of judgement at the bloke, but it cant be easy tryin to contain a group of 20-30 year old pissed up men who are intent in kicking off.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #45 on: May 16, 2010, 02:46:32 pm »
Quote from: And Could He Play on May 16, 2010, 02:31:51 pm
Oh right, setting boss examples there the police arent they, so next time someone raises his voice to you and has a bit of swagger on him, just crack him twice in the face. its allowed you wont get nicked for it. one rule for them, one for us.

Yes. The police aren't your friends. I wish we had more policeman like that guy because the police turning soft and not dealing with anything is why this country has turned to shit with little Chelsea shouting off and no one does anything about it.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #46 on: May 16, 2010, 02:49:50 pm »
you think the police are turning soft, obviously you havent been pulled over by the Matrix.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #47 on: May 16, 2010, 02:53:25 pm »
There really should be a mandatory death sentence for being a Millwall fan.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #48 on: May 16, 2010, 02:58:09 pm »
Quote from: BIGdavalad on May 16, 2010, 02:53:25 pm
There really should be a mandatory death sentence for being a Millwall fan.

 :D
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #49 on: May 16, 2010, 02:59:17 pm »
Quote from: BIGdavalad on May 16, 2010, 02:53:25 pm
There really should be a mandatory death sentence for being a Millwall fan.
There is, if you're a millwall fan it generally means your from Bermondsey so your life is in fact, dead.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #50 on: May 16, 2010, 03:02:50 pm »
Quote from: And Could He Play on May 16, 2010, 02:49:50 pm
you think the police are turning soft, obviously you havent been pulled over by the Matrix.

Have you seen a policeman on his/her own late at night around a dodgy estate? They're scared and they're soft. They'll be all cocky bollocks and 'ard around normal, reasonable people but never around the real little pricks who terrorise normal people.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:01:46 pm »
Never been the most popular club/fans/ground/station/town among Liverpool supporters as this old thread illustrates.  ;D

However, they could - if they succeed in the Play-Offs - be in the Prem for the first time in their history. Their ground, Kenilworth Road, still resembles the absolute dump it was when I first visited it in the early 70's when they became media darlings when Eric Morecambe (of Morecambe & Wise fame for our younger readers) was a Director and they got to the First Division for a couple of seasons.

The BBC has an article on their throwback ground & the plans to move to a new stadium which seems to have been a thing for about 20 years.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-65483745

I'd never get a ticket for an Away game these days, so luckily it won't be me that has to suffer that shithole again, but if they get promoted it's a wonderful opportunity for our younger folks to cross this derelict toilet of a stadium off any bucket list ... and have the opportunity to be serenaded by possibly the most one-eyed, hateful, inbred home crowd it has ever been my displeasure to come across ;D





Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:43:22 pm »
Never liked them just because of that bloody plastic pitch!

How many does the ground hold?
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Mike Newell scoring 4 past us on that plastic pitch on the way to a 5-0 or 5-1 slapping. When I think Luton away, that's what I remember.

Obviously Everton thought it was so grand they signed him up.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:52:06 pm »
Lost there the first game after Kenny resigned in 1991 as well, 3-1 I think.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:25:49 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:43:22 pm
Never liked them just because of that bloody plastic pitch!

How many does the ground hold?

6 per Conservatory in that stand along the far touch line.

I remember those plastic pitch defeats too. They knocked us out of the FA Cup 3-0 in a second reply, think the year after we won the Double. Always remember that count with the headband at the back for them.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:25:49 pm
6 per Conservatory in that stand along the far touch line.

I remember those plastic pitch defeats too. They knocked us out of the FA Cup 3-0 in a second reply, think the year after we won the Double. Always remember that count with the headband at the back for them.
Steve Foster
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:29:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:43:22 pm
Never liked them just because of that bloody plastic pitch!

How many does the ground hold?

10,000 odd according to the Beeb. More obvs with standing ends before all-seaters.

They've one good thing going for them ... when David Pleat was manager, their team was packed with Afro-Caribbean players - Ricky Hill, Brian Stein etc., so went a long way to breaking down attitudes to Black players in the UK.

Back in the day it was also remarkable to see so many South Asian folk living around the ground and running the shops/businesses on the main road nearby, together with their complete bemusement at the running battles and hostility between Luton nutters and travelling Reds  ;D
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #58 on: Today at 03:43:18 pm »
I don't remember them as a top flight team so no recollection of the plastic pitch.  My main memory of them is Xabi Alonso scoring from his own half in a cup game while Stevie screamed at him for not passing. ;D

Fair play to them for getting back to where they are.  They had terrible money problems in the 2000s and were non league as recently as 2014.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #59 on: Today at 03:47:03 pm »
Would they even get a permission by the PL to play at this stadium?

Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #60 on: Today at 03:59:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:47:03 pm
Would they even get a permission by the PL to play at this stadium?



Its probably in better nick than the pit ;D

Dean Court (Vitality) Bournemouth is only a small ground, 11,307 capacity, only 500 more than Kenilworth Road, so there is no reason for the PL to refuse.

Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:01:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:47:03 pm
Would they even get a permission by the PL to play at this stadium?



You have to wonder when you think how many of us speculated that Everton would never be allowed back in the Prem if they were relegated due to the state of Goodison  ;D
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:59:46 pm
Its probably in better nick than the pit ;D


After seeing that image, I'm actually not so sure about that! Goodison is a veritable Grande compared to that dump!
Re: Luton Town Idiots
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:15:34 pm »
Remember the racist Tory scumbag who brought in ID cards to please Thatcher.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Evans_(British_politician)
