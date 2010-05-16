Never been the most popular club/fans/ground/station/town among Liverpool supporters as this old thread illustrates.However, they could - if they succeed in the Play-Offs - be in the Prem for the first time in their history. Their ground, Kenilworth Road, still resembles the absolute dump it was when I first visited it in the early 70's when they became media darlings when Eric Morecambe (of Morecambe & Wise fame for our younger readers) was a Director and they got to the First Division for a couple of seasons.The BBC has an article on their throwback ground & the plans to move to a new stadium which seems to have been a thing for about 20 years.I'd never get a ticket for an Away game these days, so luckily it won't be me that has to suffer that shithole again, but if they get promoted it's a wonderful opportunity for our younger folks to cross this derelict toilet of a stadium off any bucket list ... and have the opportunity to be serenaded by possibly the most one-eyed, hateful, inbred home crowd it has ever been my displeasure to come across