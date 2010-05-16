« previous next »
Luton Town Idiots

Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 02:31:51 pm
Oh right, setting boss examples there the police arent they, so next time someone raises his voice to you and has a bit of swagger on him, just crack him twice in the face. its allowed you wont get nicked for it. one rule for them, one for us.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 02:36:26 pm
i got tasered for less. who knows what happened in the run up to it. i wouldnt wanna be a cop in that situation.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 02:36:44 pm
It's always been like that though.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 02:39:51 pm
They'd be acting cu nts for about half and hour before that incident, chucking missiles at the huddersfield fans and trying to get to them so they could kick. Why? coz they're Millwall fans who think its there job to be 'naughty' and go round causing 'bova' coz they're well ard innit. The little twat got off lightly imo.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 02:42:30 pm
Neither would I. Its easy to point the finger of judgement at the bloke, but it cant be easy tryin to contain a group of 20-30 year old pissed up men who are intent in kicking off.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 02:46:32 pm
Yes. The police aren't your friends. I wish we had more policeman like that guy because the police turning soft and not dealing with anything is why this country has turned to shit with little Chelsea shouting off and no one does anything about it.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 02:49:50 pm
you think the police are turning soft, obviously you havent been pulled over by the Matrix.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 02:53:25 pm
There really should be a mandatory death sentence for being a Millwall fan.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 02:58:09 pm
 :D
Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 02:59:17 pm
There is, if you're a millwall fan it generally means your from Bermondsey so your life is in fact, dead.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
May 16, 2010, 03:02:50 pm
Have you seen a policeman on his/her own late at night around a dodgy estate? They're scared and they're soft. They'll be all cocky bollocks and 'ard around normal, reasonable people but never around the real little pricks who terrorise normal people.
Re: Luton Town Idiots
Today at 01:01:46 pm
Never been the most popular club/fans/ground/station/town among Liverpool supporters as this old thread illustrates.  ;D

However, they could - if they succeed in the Play-Offs - be in the Prem for the first time in their history. Their ground, Kenilworth Road, still resembles the absolute dump it was when I first visited it in the early 70's when they became media darlings when Eric Morecambe (of Morecambe & Wise fame for our younger readers) was a Director and they got to the First Division for a couple of seasons.

The BBC has an article on their throwback ground & the plans to move to a new stadium which seems to have been a thing for about 20 years.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-65483745

I'd never get a ticket for an Away game these days, so luckily it won't be me that has to suffer that shithole again, but if they get promoted it's a wonderful opportunity for our younger folks to cross this derelict toilet of a stadium off any bucket list ... and have the opportunity to be serenaded by possibly the most one-eyed, hateful, inbred home crowd it has ever been my displeasure to come across ;D





