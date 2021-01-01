Need some help RAWKites!



Bought some £50 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones from Amazon earlier this week. They have 4.7 rating across thousands of reviews, decent reviews on YT, they sound great for the price.



Problem is, the latency is so bad on them. Feels like the audio is about 1 second behind. I've tried changing codecs, using the wire (which helps but not the point of having wireless) and also updated the firmware.



Am I missing something or are they faulty?



Tried across multiple devices and also tried connecting my old wireless headphones (which were also cheapo Amazon ones) and they all work fine.



I've tried googling but haven't been able to find much. In touch with the manufacturer but email response takes ages.