After some earphones between 50-100 quid.



I only use at the gym really to listen to music/Podcasts.



I've had a few 20-40 quid ones in the past but one of the earphones always seems to go after a bit, even with full charge it just doesn't work.



What are the best reliable earphones in my price range? Ones that fit well, have a great battery life etc.



Cheers!



Not pretending to be an audiophile but after getting sick to death of my Samsung buds (fell out every time I moved in the gym), I lost them which forced my hand. Decided to go in on a relatively inexpensive option and have been made up...less than £40 at the moment too...holy shit they have a 22% discount voucher on top so just a smidge over £30Review here....(I do appreciate most of these "reviews" are sponsored and am not marking out this one is trustworthy, just found after a quick search. I probably found summit similar when I bought them originally)Appreciate this isn't quite what you were after but I've not had a single bit of trouble with them, decent sound and the battery seems to last for ages and charges quickly in the case and on the wireless charger.