Headphones

Offline Livbes

Re: Headphones
« Reply #360 on: December 29, 2022, 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December 28, 2022, 03:51:55 pm
AirPods get a bad rap, but the Pros sound genuinely good, Ive never been overly impressed with the 1st and 2nd gen standard ones though.

I had some old noise cancelling Bose cans from about 7 or 8yrs ago. They were well over £300 ant the time and I was never happy with them.
Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: Headphones
« Reply #361 on: January 12, 2023, 09:03:18 am »
Currently using the Jabra Elite 85T ones. Love them. Excellent noise cancelling and really good sound. They're in-ears and fit my ears really good.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Headphones
« Reply #362 on: January 12, 2023, 06:01:58 pm »
Audio Technica or death (or deaf)
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Headphones
« Reply #363 on: February 19, 2023, 04:58:41 pm »
Got Powerbeats Pro for Christmas. Use them a lot. For about a week theyve started to disconnect or just one works. Its not the battery as they connect then disconnect then connect again. Ive tried a reset.

Really annoying. Any tips?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Headphones
« Reply #364 on: February 19, 2023, 06:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on February 19, 2023, 04:58:41 pm
Got Powerbeats Pro for Christmas. Use them a lot. For about a week theyve started to disconnect or just one works. Its not the battery as they connect then disconnect then connect again. Ive tried a reset.

Really annoying. Any tips?

Check if your phone needs updating & forget all your BT connections,if they don't work after that then send the buggers back.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Headphones
« Reply #365 on: February 19, 2023, 07:20:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 19, 2023, 06:50:08 pm
Check if your phone needs updating & forget all your BT connections,if they don't work after that then send the buggers back.
Cheers. I'll give it a go
Offline ToneLa

Re: Headphones
« Reply #366 on: February 19, 2023, 07:33:56 pm »
audio Technica is my brand
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Headphones
« Reply #367 on: February 24, 2023, 04:30:46 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 19, 2023, 07:33:56 pm
audio Technica is my brand

Make nice turntables.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Headphones
« Reply #368 on: February 25, 2023, 10:54:24 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 24, 2023, 04:30:46 pm
Make nice turntables.


My turntable is indeed Audio Technica

This album I'm mixing I'm happy to say it's all that brand, just trust the goddamn earbuds and the cans. I got some of their closed big headphones (bluetooth as well or cabled), honestly life-changingly good

I'M A FAN OF A COMPANY WOAHHHH lmao

https://www.audio-technica.com/en-gb/headphones
Offline gray19lfc

Re: Headphones
« Reply #369 on: June 5, 2023, 04:53:40 pm »
Have a pair of Sony XM3s in over-ear and the ear buds but the buds always fall out.

Looking for the best sounding wireless headphones that clip over the ear, or earbuds that actually stay in the ear as an alternative
Offline Zlen

Re: Headphones
« Reply #370 on: June 5, 2023, 06:06:42 pm »
For buds, you really never know until you try. People have wildly different ears. I think Bose had some models with that little clip behing the ear. They usually come with very good-amazing sound quality.
Offline gjr1

Re: Headphones
« Reply #371 on: June 19, 2023, 08:13:11 am »
Looking for a set of headphones. Currently have buds but Im looking for something more comfortable.

I will be checking out these 4 over the next few days

Audio-Technica ATH-M50XBT2
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4
Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium
Technics Wireless Noise Cancelling

I know theres a lot of brand loyalty. Im a Sennheiser person myself.

So any thoughts on comfort, sound, connectivity and battery life?

Also, theres a reasonable price difference in the above 4. Have I missed anything else within those price range or lower that Ive missed?

Thanks!
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Headphones
« Reply #372 on: June 19, 2023, 08:23:50 am »
I've used the Sony and Sennheisers out of that list (I have the Sonys).  To my ears the Sonys sound better (although both sound great) and I prefer the noise cancelling but the Sennheisers are more comfortable and have better battery life (by a fair bit).  As for connectivity, both are rock solid. 
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Headphones
« Reply #373 on: June 19, 2023, 10:10:01 am »
If you want to save a bit of money just go with the XM4. They're practically the same. They also fold, so easier to carry around
Offline ToneLa

Re: Headphones
« Reply #374 on: June 19, 2023, 06:04:32 pm »
Audio technica are my brand

The seasons why come down to pretty much sound quality, reliability and fit

In the past had Sony, Shure, Samsung, Seinnheiser, Etymotic

Those ATs M50XBT2 are very snug over ear ones,  I have them in white as my main pair now - wouldn't hesitate to recommend. Bluetooth is flexible, I swap between devices. Quite light too though my previous pair were heavy.

Can do wired too. Volume controls and power on the cans themselves. Can reconfigure the volume buttons too if you'd rather skip track. USBC charging, very good battery life (when you switch it on it'll say the power level. I go weeks between charges though not a daily user)
Offline gjr1

Re: Headphones
« Reply #375 on: June 19, 2023, 07:20:38 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 19, 2023, 06:04:32 pm
Audio technica are my brand

The seasons why come down to pretty much sound quality, reliability and fit

In the past had Sony, Shure, Samsung, Seinnheiser, Etymotic

Those ATs M50XBT2 are very snug over ear ones,  I have them in white as my main pair now - wouldn't hesitate to recommend. Bluetooth is flexible, I swap between devices. Quite light too though my previous pair were heavy.

Can do wired too. Volume controls and power on the cans themselves. Can reconfigure the volume buttons too if you'd rather skip track. USBC charging, very good battery life (when you switch it on it'll say the power level. I go weeks between charges though not a daily user)

Thanks for the info everyone. Ill try the XM4s as well.

Tony, I see your posts on the Audio Technica and thats why I added those to the list :)

Im not musically inclined so I think theyll all more or less sound the same to me. Im interested in comfort first and foremost. I guess everyones head is different and what one person may find comfortable might not for someone else. It appears the battery life on most headphones is exceptional these days. My ear buds dont last half as long as some of these.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Headphones
« Reply #376 on: June 19, 2023, 11:01:59 pm »
I'm looking at buying the sony wh-ch520 wireless bluetooth headphones,which are around the £50 mark, but up to 50 hour battery life which i do like the look of, or is their anything else around the £50 mark that's better value, i tend to look at long battery life first, i'm not in a rush to buy anything just yet though?
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Headphones
« Reply #377 on: June 22, 2023, 10:30:55 pm »
Can anyone recommend a speaker for my record player?

Those Sonos 5s are gorgeous but cant justify it right now. Wanted something fairly cheap <£250 if I could get it. A bonus would be wireless connectivity too from phones. Its for a kitchen/dining area. Would be wired in to the record player.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Headphones
« Reply #378 on: June 23, 2023, 08:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 22, 2023, 10:30:55 pm
Can anyone recommend a speaker for my record player?

Those Sonos 5s are gorgeous but cant justify it right now. Wanted something fairly cheap <£250 if I could get it. A bonus would be wireless connectivity too from phones. Its for a kitchen/dining area. Would be wired in to the record player.

Bose 500?
Teufel one M?
Offline gjr1

Re: Headphones
« Reply #379 on: June 24, 2023, 09:43:18 am »
I went for the MX5s

They where much more comfortable for me than any of the others I tried
Offline Kalito

Re: Headphones
« Reply #380 on: June 24, 2023, 11:06:44 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 19, 2023, 11:01:59 pm
I'm looking at buying the sony wh-ch520 wireless bluetooth headphones,which are around the £50 mark, but up to 50 hour battery life which i do like the look of, or is their anything else around the £50 mark that's better value, i tend to look at long battery life first, i'm not in a rush to buy anything just yet though?
Have a look at these...

https://uk.jbl.com/noise-cancelling-headphones/LIVE460NC-.html?cgid=noise-cancelling-headphones

I just bought this last night. They'll give you 10% discount when you sign up, so use the code in the checkout.

I'd checked reviews between the Sony WH-CH520 and JBL LIVE 460NC prior to making my purchase.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Headphones
« Reply #381 on: June 25, 2023, 04:42:52 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on June 24, 2023, 09:43:18 am
I went for the MX5s

They where much more comfortable for me than any of the others I tried

They're great, I personally found the Sennheiser's more comfortable but the Sony's have them beat in all other areas barring battery.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Headphones
« Reply #382 on: June 25, 2023, 04:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 25, 2023, 04:42:52 pm
They're great, I personally found the Sennheiser's more comfortable but the Sony's have them beat in all other areas barring battery.

I was really annoyed they changed the design and made them non-foldable
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Headphones
« Reply #383 on: June 25, 2023, 05:48:08 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 25, 2023, 04:44:23 pm
I was really annoyed they changed the design and made them non-foldable

It's actually a ball ache, I do a fair bit of inner-city commuting for work, mainly go out with a rucksack with my computer in, maybe a book and shite, they come with a case but its bigger and nowhere near as ergonomic.  If I meet two clients in a day and take records away with me, it actually becomes a bit unwieldily.  They're better in nearly every way, but they aren't anywhere near as portable unless you hang them around your neck and leave the case at home.  My missus just tuts at me and tells me to get a bigger bag, but it's like 30 degrees, fuck that noise.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Headphones
« Reply #384 on: July 20, 2023, 09:44:30 am »
After some earphones between 50-100 quid.

I only use at the gym really to listen to music/Podcasts.

I've had a few 20-40 quid ones in the past but one of the earphones always seems to go after a bit, even with full charge it just doesn't work.

What are the best reliable earphones in my price range? Ones that fit well, have a great battery life etc.

Cheers!
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Headphones
« Reply #385 on: July 20, 2023, 10:17:06 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 20, 2023, 09:44:30 am
After some earphones between 50-100 quid.

I only use at the gym really to listen to music/Podcasts.

I've had a few 20-40 quid ones in the past but one of the earphones always seems to go after a bit, even with full charge it just doesn't work.

What are the best reliable earphones in my price range? Ones that fit well, have a great battery life etc.

Cheers!
Not pretending to be an audiophile but after getting sick to death of my Samsung buds (fell out every time I moved in the gym), I lost them which forced my hand. Decided to go in on a relatively inexpensive option and have been made up...less than £40 at the moment too...holy shit they have a 22% discount voucher on top so just a smidge over £30

Amazon Link

Review here....(I do appreciate most of these "reviews" are sponsored and am not marking out this one is trustworthy, just found after a quick search. I probably found summit similar when I bought them originally)

Review

Appreciate this isn't quite what you were after but I've not had a single bit of trouble with them, decent sound and the battery seems to last for ages and charges quickly in the case and on the wireless charger.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Headphones
« Reply #386 on: July 20, 2023, 11:59:15 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 20, 2023, 10:17:06 am
Not pretending to be an audiophile but after getting sick to death of my Samsung buds (fell out every time I moved in the gym), I lost them which forced my hand. Decided to go in on a relatively inexpensive option and have been made up...less than £40 at the moment too...holy shit they have a 22% discount voucher on top so just a smidge over £30

Amazon Link

Review here....(I do appreciate most of these "reviews" are sponsored and am not marking out this one is trustworthy, just found after a quick search. I probably found summit similar when I bought them originally)

Review

Appreciate this isn't quite what you were after but I've not had a single bit of trouble with them, decent sound and the battery seems to last for ages and charges quickly in the case and on the wireless charger.

Cheers! I'm just reluctant at that price as that's a similar price to ones I've got before and they always seem to break after a few months.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Headphones
« Reply #387 on: July 20, 2023, 12:21:05 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 20, 2023, 11:59:15 am
Cheers! I'm just reluctant at that price as that's a similar price to ones I've got before and they always seem to break after a few months.
Had mine 5 months, and absolutely no issues at all. That said I use them for an hour, 3 times a week tops so not like I'm really testing their limits. Not going to bat heavy for them but they've been sound.

More inline with your ask, if a touch over at £130;

JBL Reflect Flow Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones

What Hi-Fi Best running headphones and wireless earbuds 2023

Offline red annie

Re: Headphones
« Reply #388 on: July 20, 2023, 01:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 20, 2023, 10:17:06 am
Not pretending to be an audiophile but after getting sick to death of my Samsung buds (fell out every time I moved in the gym), I lost them which forced my hand. Decided to go in on a relatively inexpensive option and have been made up...less than £40 at the moment too...holy shit they have a 22% discount voucher on top so just a smidge over £30

Amazon Link
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 20, 2023, 09:44:30 am

After some earphones between 50-100 quid.

I only use at the gym really to listen to music/Podcasts.

I've had a few 20-40 quid ones in the past but one of the earphones always seems to go after a bit, even with full charge it just doesn't work.

What are the best reliable earphones in my price range? Ones that fit well, have a great battery life etc.

Cheers!

Review here....(I do appreciate most of these "reviews" are sponsored and am not marking out this one is trustworthy, just found after a quick search. I probably found summit similar when I bought them originally)

Review

Appreciate this isn't quite what you were after but I've not had a single bit of trouble with them, decent sound and the battery seems to last for ages and charges quickly in the case and on the wireless charger.

https://uk.shokz.com/products/openmove

Have look at these. I use them all the time. Perfect for podcasts and the gym. Not audiophile but perfectly acceptable. Don't fall off and sweat resistant. Used them for at least 6 years.
Offline GinKop

Re: Headphones
« Reply #389 on: August 21, 2023, 07:01:17 pm »
Does anyone have the Anker Space Q45's?
Offline owens_2k

Re: Headphones
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 11:11:52 am »
Does anyone know what headphones Trent has? About 1:00 into this video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/drrv6hHWmHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/drrv6hHWmHU</a>
Offline Graeme

Re: Headphones
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 11:25:19 am »
Trent has a collaboration with Bang & Olufsen I think? He certainly has previously.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Headphones
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm »
Any recommendations for smart speakers that don't record you and steal data? Want one in the living room and a dot-style one for between our room/the nursery. Is it just Bezos or Google?
Offline Zlen

Re: Headphones
« Reply #393 on: Today at 07:15:19 am »
From what Ive seen Apple is a bit more commited  (on paper) to privacy with these. Data is encripted etc. So small home pod might be an option? Have a read anyway, no idea if its even useable without other Apple tech to operate it.
Online filopastry

Re: Headphones
« Reply #394 on: Today at 10:07:48 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 11:25:19 am
Trent has a collaboration with Bang & Olufsen I think? He certainly has previously.

Yeah they look like B&O H95.

Fantastic headphone, got one heavily discounted from Bicester Village a few months back and they still cost too much!
Offline Graeme

Re: Headphones
« Reply #395 on: Today at 10:16:20 am »
I use the Bose QC35 II at home and AirPods Pro 2 for out and about. The B&O stuff reviews so well but would get me seriously told off at that price point!
Online filopastry

Re: Headphones
« Reply #396 on: Today at 10:30:39 am »
I would say the controls and NC are better on the current Bose of Sony flagships, sound quality noticeably better on the B&Os thouigh, even the missus noticed, and that is unusual!

But yeah, you pay a lot for the priviliege!
